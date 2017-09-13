Sept. 14 to 20, 2017 | Another Glorious Season in Tahoe

September and October are often referred to as the Locals’ Season in the Tahoe Sierra. The mad rush of summer visitors slows down enough that locals don’t have to log in so many hours at work and can switch to focus on logging hours of mountain biking and hiking, rock climbing and cycling, water sports and some much-needed time off on the weekends to enjoy great events. From the food and wine feast at Sample the Sierra to the Art & Soul wine walk, and the unique head-to-head competition of Guitar Strings vs Chicken Wings, there’s lots of options for locals and visitors to enjoy.

September also brings the anxiously awaited release of some of the season’s new ski flicks from production companies of all sizes. There are free downloads and Web-only series, along with feature-length films featuring favorite skiers and unknown newcomers. Kayla Anderson talked to Tahoe’s own Scott Gaffney, who wrote, directed and edited this year’s new film from Matchstick Productions – “Drop Everything” – filmed in part during Tahoe’s epic winter of 2016-17. (You’ll also want to check out Mark McLaughlin’s recap of last winter – the wettest winter on record – in this edition.)

The Tahoe Weekly has been bombarded with a deluge of new ski trailer releases preparing for this issue and we’re up to 16 ski film trailers to share with our readers. And, we’re still expecting more. You’ll find the trailers at TheTahoeWeekly.com. Click on Adventure & Environment Films under the Out & About tab.

We’ll continue to share the season’s new film trailers and have information on all the showings in the Tahoe-Reno area as details are released. To get the most up-to-date information, follow us on facebook.com/TheTahoeWeekly.