Fishpeople, A Film by Patagonia

To some, the ocean is a fearsome and dangerous place. But to others, it’s a limitless world of fun, freedom and opportunity, where life can be lived to the full. A documentary presented by Patagonia and directed by Keith Malloy, “Fishpeople” tells the stories of a unique cast of characters who have dedicated their lives to the sea.

The film investigates the universally transformative effects of time spent in the ocean. Viewers leave behind their limitations to find deeper meaning in the saltwater wilderness just beyond the shore. Alpenglow Sports in Tahoe City hosts a showing of the film on Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. to benefit Keep Tahoe Blue. Tickets are $7 and may be purchased at the door. Refreshments will be available.