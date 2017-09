Entertainment Calendar | September

SEPT. 21 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lost Sierra Hoedown Plumas Eureka State Park

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

David Beck Cottonwood 7 p.m.

Fish & JG McP’s Pub 9 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Jenni Charles & Jesse Dunn Moody’s 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

Adam Ray w/Sandy Danto & Avery Pearson The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Tully Green Bella Fiore Wines 5:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6 p.m.

Jason King Boomtown 6 p.m.

The Blues Monsters Carson Valley Inn 7 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rose’s Pawn Shop Peppermill 7 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

APEX Concerts UNR Nightingale Concert Hall 7:30 p.m.

Frank Perry Jazz Combo 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

Old Dominion Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

Escalade Atlantis 8 p.m.

Mortal Ashes Jub Jub’s 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Jennings & Keller Studio on 4th 9 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

Mike Furlong Circus Circus 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Kronik Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Adam Trent Magic Eldorado 7 p.m.

“Equivocation” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

Johnny Sanchez The Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Mark Christopher Lawrence Pioneer Underground 8 p.m.

SEPT. 22 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lost Sierra Hoedown Plumas Eureka State Park

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 11 a.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Kepple Band Duo Nakoma Resort 6 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Jeff Denson Trio Moody’s 8:30 p.m.

Jeff Denson Electric Table Trio Moody’s 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Soul Slap Bar of America 9:30 p.m.

The Nth Power Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Teddy P Hard Rock 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Where There’s a Will, There’s A Relative” Reno Little Theatre 1 p.m.

Thunder From Down Under Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Adam Ray w/Sandy Danto & Avery Pearson The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Escalade Atlantis 4 p.m.

Dale Poune Boomtown 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Nevada Wind Ensemble UNR Nightingale Concert Hall 7:30 p.m.

Blues Monsters Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Rose’s Pawn Shop Peppermill 8 p.m.

GGOOLLDD The Saint 8 p.m.

Rebekah Chase Boomtown 9 p.m.

Superbad Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Halie O’Ryan Band Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Sad Giants 3rd Street Bar 9:30 p.m.

Trey Stone Atlantis 10 p.m.

Sage Armstrong 1 Up 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Styles, DJ Bebop Martinez Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Polo Lounge 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Mo Funk El Jefe’s 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Adam Trent Magic Eldorado 7 p.m.

“Nightfall with Edgar Allan Poe” Brewery Arts Center 7 p.m.

“Equivocation” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

Johnny Sanchez The Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 9 p.m.

Mark Christopher Lawrence Pioneer Underground 9:30 p.m.

Special Events

Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.

“Habit” Moment Skis 7:30 p.m.

SEPT. 23 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lost Sierra Hoedown Plumas Eureka State Park

Trey Stone The Beacon 1 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Guitar Town Cottonwood 7 p.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Metal Echo Alibi Ale Truckee 8 p.m.

Jeff Denson Trio Moody’s 8 p.m.

Rose’s Pawn Shop Peppermill 7 p.m.

Country Artist Tribute Hard Rock 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Never 2L8 McP’s Pub 9 p.m.

Jake Nielsen’s Triple Threat Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

Soul Slap Bar of America 9:30 p.m.

Sneaky Creatures Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Love Knuckle Café Zenon 7 p.m.

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Chronkite Hard Rock 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Lambchop & K+Lab Tahoe Art Haus & Cinema 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Thunder From Down Under Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Steve Hytner Crystal Bay Club 8:30 p.m.

Adam Ray w/Sandy Danto & Avery Pearson The Improv 8:30 & 10:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Escalade Atlantis 4 p.m.

3hattrio Nevada Museum of Art 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Crush Boomtown 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Blues Monsters Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Superbad Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Halie O’Ryan Band Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Mike Furlong Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Sinicle, We Predict a Riot & Ostracized Studio on 4th 9 p.m.

Local Anthology 3rd Street Bar 9:30 p.m.

Trey Stone Atlantis 10 p.m.

Butch Clancy 1 Up 10 p.m.

Mojo Green The BlueBird 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Konflikt Peppermill 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Nightfall with Edgar Allan Poe” Brewery Arts Center 1 & 7 p.m.

Adam Trent Magic Eldorado 5:30 & 8 p.m.

Mark Christopher Lawrence Pioneer Underground 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.

Johnny Sanchez The Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

“Equivocation” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“Swan Lake” Pioneer Center 8 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 9 p.m.

Special Events

Tractors & Truffles Fallon

Genoa Candy Dance

Reno Oktoberfest Wolf Run Golf Course

SEPT. 24 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lost Sierra Hoedown Plumas Eureka State Park

Cash Only The Beacon 1 p.m.

Ron’s Garage McP’s Pub 2 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Adam Ray w/Sandy Danto & Avery Pearson The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Tandymonium Boomtown 6 p.m.

Joshua Cook Peppermill 6 p.m.

Royce The Point 7 p.m.

Trey Stone Atlantis 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Nightfall with Edgar Allan Poe” Brewery Arts Center 1 p.m.

“Swan Lake” Pioneer Center 2 p.m.

“Equivocation” Reno Little Theater 2 p.m.

Adam Trent Magic Eldorado 2 & 5:30 p.m.

Johnny Sanchez The Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Genoa Candy Dance



SEPT. 25 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

MNF McP’s Pub 7 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Joshua Cook Peppermill 6 p.m.

Tandymonium Boomtown 6 p.m.

Kick Atlantis 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

SEPT. 26 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

JG Duo McP’s Pub 7 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

BrewHaHa Alibi Ale Works Truckee 7 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Corky Bennett Rail City Italian Buffet 4:30 p

Joshua Cook Peppermill 6 p.m.

Steve Lord Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Keith Alan Boomtown 6 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

The Collective w/Ravi Coltrane UNR Nightingale Concert Hall 7:30 p.m.

Big Business Jub Jub’s 8 p.m.

Kick Atlantis 8 p.m.

DG Kicks Octet Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

Jimmy Eat World w/Man With a Mission Cargo 8 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Logan & Montague Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Sam Tripoli The Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

SEPT. 27 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

Sophisticats McP’s Pub 8 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

John Caponera w/Alycia Cooper The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Joshua Cook Peppermill 6 p.m.

Stephen Lord Boomtown 6 p.m.

RYE Brothers Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Jazz Jam Living the Good Life 7:30 p.m.

Kick Atlantis 8 p.m.

Whethan Cargo 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Karaoke Jub Jub’s 8:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Adam Trent Magic Eldorado 7 p.m.

Sam Tripoli The Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Street Vibrations Fall Rally Reno, Virginia City, Carson City

SEPT. 28 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

Paul Catalano Cottonwood 7 p.m.

Jenni Charles & Jesse Dunn Moody’s 8 p.m.



DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

John Caponera w/Alycia Cooper The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Paul Covarelli & Carolyn Dolan Eldorado 10 a.m.

Kick Atlantis 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Carolyn Dolan Silver Legacy 5 p.m.

Tully Green Bella Fiore Wines 5:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6 p.m.

Jason King Boomtown 6 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Joshua Cook & the Key of Now Peppermill 7 p.m.

RYE Brothers Carson Valley Inn 7 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Third Coast Percussion UNR Nightingale Concert Hall 7:30 p.m.

Frank Perry Jazz Combo 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

Halie O’Ryan Band Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Justin Martin 1 Up 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Kronik Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Adam Trent Magic Eldorado 7 p.m.

Sam Tripoli The Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

JR De Guzman Pioneer Underground 8 p.m.

Special Events

Street Vibrations Fall Rally Area venues



SEPT. 29 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 11 a.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Mike Furlong Boomtown 6 p.m.

Danny Horton Nakoma Resort 6 p.m.

George Souza Cottonwood 7 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

The Blind Blakes Moody’s 8:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Ron’s Garage McP’s Pub 9 p.m.

Beautiful Anarchy Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

New Wave Crave Boomtown 9 p.m.

Jo Mama Bar of America 9:30 p.m.

Moondog Matinee Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Max Hard Rock 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

S.F. Comedy Competition MontBleu 8 p.m.

John Caponera w/Alycia Cooper The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Carolyn Dolan Eldorado 10 a.m.

Carolyn Dolan Silver Legacy 12 p.m.

Scott Parsons Boomtown 4 p.m.

Kick Atlantis 8 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Jake Owen Reno Events Center 7:30 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Joshua Cook & the Key of Now Peppermill 8 p.m.

RYE Brothers Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

G Jones, Eprom The Bluebird 8 p.m.

Reckless Envy Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Drouth, Surgeon, Gravity Lord, Dissidence Jub Jub’s 8 p.m.

The Robeys Boomtown 9 p.m.

Tony Glasser Studio on 4th 9 p.m.

Big Bad Boogie Rock Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Vegas Roadshow Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Fryed on the Mountain Red Dog Saloon 9 p.m.

Art Jones Band 3rd Street Bar 9:30 p.m.

In All Atlantis 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Styles, DJ Bebop Martinez Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Polo Lounge 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Mo Funk El Jefe’s 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Nightfall with Edgar Allan Poe” Brewery Arts Center 7 p.m.

Adam Trent Magic Eldorado 7 p.m.

Sam Tripoli The Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 9 p.m.

JR De Guzman Pioneer Underground 9 p.m.

Special Events

Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.

Manhattan Short Film Festival UNR 7 p.m.

Street Vibrations Fall Rally Area venues

SEPT. 30 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Draught Relief The Beacon 1 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

George Souza Cottonwood 7 p.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Jenni Charles & Jesse Dunn Moody’s 8:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Zion Roots Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

Ron’s Garage McP’s Pub 9 p.m.

Western Swing Hall of Famers Lakeside Inn 9 p.m.

Jo Mama Bar of America 9:30 p.m.

Jaw Gems Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ R3volver Hard Rock 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

John Caponera w/Alycia Cooper The Improv 8:30 & 10:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Fryed on the Mountain Red Dog Saloon 3 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Make America Rock Again Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Joshua Cook & the Key of Now Peppermill 8 p.m.

RYE Brothers Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Vince Neil Nugget Ballroom 8 p.m.

Reckless Envy Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Big Bad Boogie Rock Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Halie O’Ryan Band Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Vegas Roadshow Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Muddy Boots & The Porch Pounders Studio on 4th 9 p.m.

Black Market 3rd Street Bar 9:30 p.m.

Luca Lush 1 Up 10 p.m.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Lex GSR 10 p.m.

In All Atlantis 10 p.m.



DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Nightfall with Edgar Allan Poe” Brewery Arts Center 1 & 7 p.m.

Adam Trent Magic Eldorado 5:30 & 8 p.m.

JR De Guzman Pioneer Underground 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.

Sam Tripoli The Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 9 p.m.

Special Events

Manhattan Short Film Festival UNR 2 & 7 p.m.

Carson City Ghost Walk

Street Vibrations Fall Rally Area venues

Nevadafest Craft Beer Festival Wingfield Park