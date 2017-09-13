“Drop Everything” | A ski film with a sense of humor

Matchstick Productions new film “Drop Everything” to be released Sept. 14 is set to be one of the most action-packed and funny ski flicks of the year — not to mention full of incredible skiing.

“Drop Everything” has many layers of meaning to its name. It can honor skiers who drop everything on the mountain. When someone calls, “Dropping,” it means he or she is next in line to hit a jump, go off a cliff, go into a halfpipe, etc. People should drop everything they are doing to watch it. The passion of snow skiing alone makes a person want to leave his or her responsibilities — drop everything — especially on a powder day.

Written, directed and edited by Tahoe local Scott Gaffney, “Drop Everything” features local athletes such as Cody Townsend, Michelle Parker, Elyse Saugstad and other favorites hucking themselves off of snow-capped cliffs and rocks or getting the first lines from Tahoe to Vancouver, B.C.

“This is a tribute to the people who are out there at 6 a.m. on a powder day waiting for first chair. ‘Drop Everything’ features the heart and soul of the mountain.” – Scott Gaffney

In its movie trailer, a serious voice talks over scenes of snowy crags, deep-powder spray shots and skiers pulling off stunts in gnarly terrain. The trailer relays exactly what viewers can expect from the film in a fun, campy manner. With candid live audio from no-holds-barred athletes, “Drop Everything” makes fun of itself, while delivering ski shots that defy common sense. For example, the trailer claims it offers 100 percent more ripping women and then shows two — count ‘em two — women.

This newest Matchstick Production ski film was shot in Crested Butte, Colo., Canada, Squaw Valley resort, Donner Summit and surrounding areas. Following one of Tahoe’s best snow seasons, Gaffney admits that it was hard being stuck behind the camera a lot of the time in the making of the film. Although, he enjoyed goofing around with friends and bringing skiing back to its roots.

“We’ve got a bunch of locals in this: Cody Townsend and his wife Elyse have their own segment, Michelle Parker who lives a couple doors down from them is in it and newcomer Connery Lundin grew up skiing Squaw,” says Gaffney. “We highlight the people behind the scenes, the slew of locals doing this every day. The whole idea is that Tahoe/Squaw used to be an epicenter for free skiing, but I think it’s lost a little bit of that over the years. So many stars come through here, but it’s the locals carrying the torch. There is so much talent at Squaw. This is a tribute to the people who are out there at 6 a.m. on a powder day waiting for first chair. ‘Drop Everything’ features the heart and soul of the mountain.”

When asked what his favorite part of the film is, Gaffney pauses: “Hmm, I like it all. I really like Cody and Elyse’s segment. Last year we got away from skiing a little bit and I think people were a little disappointed because people want to get fired up and ready to click into their skis. This is bringing it back.”

Matchstick producer Michael Hans adds that segments starring Eric Hjorleifson and Markus Eder are two of his favorites, but the Townsend and Saugstad so-called “couple’s segment” also gets a mention for a great mix of action and humor.

Gaffney says that he enjoyed directing because it allowed him to be at incredible places with great snow and his friends. And it was all really fun. He worked on “Drop Everything” for a solid year, filming the skiing segments up until the snow melted. He spent the summer shooting non-snow-related skits with the skiers and crew being juvenile and having a ball.

Although Gaffney wouldn’t give away too much of the film, he thinks that viewers will enjoy the comedic sketches and parts where the athletes lose their inhibitions. Gaffney believes that recent ski films are getting too serious, focused on the cinematography and storytelling whereas “Drop Everything” will have none of that.

“It’s gonna be an entertaining watch. It is bringing out the characters in our skiers, making our local athletes the stars again,” says Gaffney.

The film also includes a lot of archived content including never-before-seen freeskiing from the 1970s and earlier.

Hans adds, “I’m excited for viewers to see that Matchstick is getting back to giving them what they want. The most important thing to know about ‘Drop Everything’ is that it is meant to be fun, exciting, and action packed.”

The world premier of “Drop Everything” will be held in Denver, Colo. on Sept. 14. In Tahoe, it will show on Oct. 11 at Olympic Village Lodge in Olympic Valley and on Oct. 12 at Bundox Bocce in Reno, Nev.

For more information about the film and tour dates, visit skimovie.com. Watch the trailer at TheTahoeWeekly.com.

