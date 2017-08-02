Tahoe Donner Golf Course

The par-72 championship course at Tahoe Donner offers a challenging, excellent golf experience in the heart of the Sierra Nevada. Massive pine trees dwarf narrow, challenging fairways while plenty of elevation change makes the undulating fairways seem all that much trickier. Not to worry though, the beauty of the surrounding area means that everyone will love this course, from the seasoned pro to the rank amateur.

Par 72 | 18 holes

Yardage | 4997-7,002

Slope | 124-138

Rating | 68.9- 74.1

One thing I noticed about Tahoe Donner is that the course description really does come in handy. Though I generally prefer to shoot from the hip when playing, knowing the particular features of this course will really serve you well. From two-tiered greens to hidden bunkers that seemingly come out of nowhere, knowing what lies ahead can definitely save you some frustration. Perhaps nowhere is this more evident than on the par-5 second hole, a nice warm-up for the rest of the course. Beware the combination of a tight dogleg, blind second shot and extremely sloped green approach. This hole plays differently than you would imagine.

Perhaps in order to make things a bit easier for people, Tahoe Donner also offers golf clinics for $20. If you’ve ever wanted to shave a few strokes off your game with some professional instruction, that kind of price is really hard to beat and I highly recommend giving it a shot.

Speaking of fun things to do at Tahoe Donner, you’ll definitely want to come out for Glow Golf Family Fun on Sept. 2. This family-friendly event features dinner and drinks, followed by putting challenges and a closest-to-the-pin contest. As the name might suggest, it all takes place in the evening in order to utilize the glow-in-the-dark golf balls. With dinner provided and plenty of prizes to go around, this is sure to be an event you’ll want to put on your calendar.

If you’d like to help your youngster get up to speed before the big event, be sure to enroll him or her in Tahoe Donner’s Junior Golf School. These courses, designed for ages 8 to14, are the perfect way to learn the basics of swings, putting, chipping, as well as rules and etiquette. It’s never too early to learn a sport that they can play for the rest of their lives.

Since you likely won’t want to leave this gorgeous course, you’re in luck since Tahoe Donner offers great dining in the form of the T-9 Grill. It is open every day for breakfast and lunch, starting a half hour before the first tee time.

For more information or to book a tee time, call (530) 587-9440 or visit tahoedonner.com.