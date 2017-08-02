Steve Wozniak featured at Tahoe Forum

Steve Wozniak, the tech titan who helped launched the personal computer revolution with the first Apple computer, will headline the Siebens-Binz SNC Tahoe Forum on Sept. 23.

This interview-style discussion is hosted by Sierra Nevada College and will take place at the college’s Incline Village, Nev., campus at 2 p.m. Tickets are free and can be reserved in limited quantities at sierranevada.edu/tahoe-forum.

“The Woz,” as Wozniak is affectionately known in popular culture, will speak about his experience as a forefather of the tech boom that started with the company he and Steve Jobs famously launched from a Los Altos, Calif., garage. Apple Computer would eventually become the ubiquitous brand identified with mobile computing following the success of the iPhone. The forum interview will be moderated by Reno’s Michael Thomas, chief marketing officer and partner at Noble Studios, a leading digital marketing agency headquartered in Northern Nevada.

The Siebens-Binz SNC Tahoe Forum speaker series is presented semi-annually and funded by an endowed gift from Nancy Siebens-Binz, a longtime supporter of the college and a resident of Incline Village. Former SNC Tahoe Forum speakers have included author Isabelle Allende, explorer Alexandra Cousteau and archeologist Zahi Hawass.

“Steve Wozniak is an icon as a technologist, entrepreneur and Silicon Valley personality,” Siebens-Binz said in a press release. “Our goal with the SNC Tahoe Forum is to bring leaders who have had a generational impact in their fields. Mr. Wozniak’s influence in tech, education and other philanthropic endeavors is legendary.”

Thanks to Siebens-Binz’s support of the event, tickets will be offered for free as a community service, but must be reserved through SNC Tahoe’s online ticketing portal at sierranevada.edu/tahoe-forum. Attendees registering for tickets will be limited to two each.