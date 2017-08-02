Stampede road closed through 2018

The Bureau of Reclamation is working on raising Stampede Dam, located on the Little Truckee River, approximately 10 miles northeast of Truckee.

The dike structure will be raised by 11.5 feet to address dam safety concerns related to large flood events. In addition, two small dikes will be constructed near the south end of the reservoir to fill low-lying areas of the reservoir rim.

The spillway crest structure will be reconstructed to limit outflows during large floods to the current spillway discharge capacity.

The work necessitates a road closure from the Stampede Meadows Road and Dog Valley Road intersection to the Emigrant Group Campground entrance on Dog Valley Road. Public access to Stampede Reservoir will be along Hobart Mills and Dog Valley Road. This road closure is expected to last through October 2018, when the project is planned to be complete.

Additionally, the Emigrant Group Campground will be closed for the 2017 season and re-opened for the 2018 season. Logger Campground and the Boat Ramp Road at Stampede will be open during the project. | usbr.gov/mp/sod/projects/stampede