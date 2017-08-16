Solar eclipse to darken the sky

All of North America will be treated to an eclipse of the sun on Aug. 21, and anyone within the path of totality can see one of Nature’s most awe-inspiring sights – a total solar eclipse. This path — where the moon will completely cover the sun and the sun’s tenuous atmosphere (the corona) can be seen — will stretch from Salem, Ore., to Charleston, S.C.

Observers outside this path will still see a partial solar eclipse where the moon covers part of the sun’s disk. Those in the Tahoe Sierra will be able to witness an 83 percent solar eclipse.

Aug. 21, 2017

Starts | 9:04 a.m.

Maximum eclipse | 10:20 a.m.

Ends | 11:43 a.m.

Livestream | stream.live/eclipse

The partial eclipse will begin on Aug. 21 at 9:04 a.m. with maximum eclipse (83 percent) at 10:20 a.m., and the end of partial eclipse at 11:43 a.m., according to Tony Berendsen, a local astronomer and star guide.

Viewing the eclipse

Do NOT look directly at the solar eclipse as it will damage your eyes.

Glasses | The only safe way to view the eclipse is with a specially equipped telescope at one of the locations below, or with certified solar eclipse glasses stamped with the ISO seal.

If the glasses do not have an ISO seal, they are NOT safe. All Washoe County (Nevada) libraries will have free solar eclipse glasses available while supplies last.

Make a cereal box pinhole projector

Pinhole Projector | NASA has many resources on its Web site, including easy-to-make projects to construct a Pinhole Projector to safely view the eclipse. | eclipse2017.nasa.gov

Livestream | UNR scientists are participating in a balloon launch that will livestream the eclipse. Read more about the launch in Berendsen’s Star Guide at TheTahoeWeekly.com. | stream.live/eclipse

TV broadcast | Many local TV stations will be broadcasting the eclipse live. Check local programming.

Local viewing events

Sugar Pine Point State Park | The park will host a Solar Eclipse Viewing Party from 9:45 to 11:45 a.m. Meet at the Nature Center/Visitor Center. Learn about solar eclipses and learn how to construct a sun dial. Glasses available for $5 donation while supplies last or purchase in advance at the Visitor Center store. $10 parking. | sierrastateparks.org

Discovery Museum | The Discovery Museum will host a viewing event at the museum in Reno, Nev. The first 300 people will receive free viewing glasses. | nvdm.org

Fleischmann Planetarium | The Planetarium at UNR will be open for the solar eclipse and will have telescopes set up for viewing. There is also an ongoing show on solar eclipses through August. | planetarium.unr.edu

Jack C. Davis Observatory | The Observatory in Carson City at Western Nevada College will be open from 8:30 a.m. to noon for a viewing event with telescopes available and a Sunspotter. | wnc.edu/observatory