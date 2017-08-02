New multi-use trail for Kings Beach

Local agencies have approved funding the construction of a multi-feature trail in Kings Beach. The project aims to transform a current OHV trail with major erosion issues into a multi-feature trail for use by mountain bikes, motorbikes, hikers and equestrians. The U.S. Forest Service will build the new trail with volunteers from the Tahoe Area Mountain Bike Association (TAMBA). The project is being funded by North Tahoe Public Utility District, Tahoe Fund and Truckee Tahoe Airport District.

The newly designed trail, located off Beaver Street in Kings Beach, will help prevent the flow of sediment from the eroding trail into Griff Creek and Lake Tahoe. The Forest Service and TAMBA will hold a trail design workshop in September to solicit thoughts and ideas from the community for the trail reconstruction,

The Forest Service has been redesigning OHV trails in the Tahoe Basin to help reduce erosion and sediment flow into Lake Tahoe. Modeling of the Kings Beach trail by the Forest Service shows that up to a ton of sediment currently flows into Griff Creek. With similar trail redesigns, they have seen a 90 percent reduction of erosion.

Check out the map for the new trail here.

Final alignments and engineering work will be completed later this summer. The majority of the trail work is slated for the 2018 season. TAMBA will be looking for local volunteers. | tamba.org or e-mail info@tamba.org