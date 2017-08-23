Mt. Rose eyes Oct. 27 opening | Resort invests $2M in improvements

Following a record-setting season that extended until Memorial Day, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe has announced that it will open for the 2017-18 season on Oct. 27.

With an eye toward another six-month season, Mt. Rose has invested more than $2 million for the coming season in capital improvements over the summer. One of the resort’s major projects includes a first-of-its-kind enclosed dual conveyor lift that will offer beginners and children unprecedented access to Mt. Rose’s learning terrain and protection from the elements, according to a press release. Additional projects include expanded snowmaking and snow grooming capabilities, and facility upgrades at the Winters Creek Lodge base area.

This season Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe will introduce MAGIC, a modern, dual conveyor surface lift in an enclosed gallery that is designed to enhance the experience for first-timers. Located in the Show-Off beginner area near the Main Lodge, this new lift will replace the Flying Jenny surface lift and double the uphill capacity with a new two belt system. This lift is the first of its kind in North America, and will debut at Mt. Rose this winter.

“The new conveyor lift is extremely important to Mt. Rose as it is the preferred method for beginners and children to have a positive first experience on snow,” said Mike Pierce, director of marketing at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe, in a press release. “This lift will provide a more enjoyable experience, particularly during stormy conditions, and will allow our team to offer more consistent operation of this key learning area since the lift is fully enclosed.”

Over the past several years, Mt. Rose has made significant investments in its snowmaking capabilities. This year, the resort is adding additional snowmaking at the top of the Blazing Zephyr 6 lift, enabling snowmaking on the Return to Rose trail. The increased capacity will allow the Slide Bowl side of the mountain to open earlier, giving skiers and riders access to more of the mountain much earlier in the season.

In addition, fixed Pole Cat snow machines will be installed in the Enchanted Forest Area, just above the Wizard loading station, and on the Lower Lakeview trail to enhance early season snow coverage and terrain access.

Focused on providing high-quality snow surfaces doesn’t end with snowmaking. A new winch cat will join the resort’s grooming fleet this winter. This cable-assisted snow groomer is essential for steeper terrain and improves efficiency when laying down fresh corduroy on trails such as Bonanza, Silver Dollar, Northwest and Waterfall.

Resort guests will also enjoy a fresh look at the Winters Creek Lodge and will notice facility improvements at the skier services building including new siding and trim. | skirose.com