“Line of Descent” from Warren Miller Entertainment

The lineage of mountain lifestyle continues in Warren Miller Entertainment’s 68th full-length feature film, “Line of Descent,” debuting in October. In this year’s film, WME travels the globe, by land, air and sea, exploring the ties that bind ski culture. Visit the French Alps with professional skier and Tahoe local Amie Engerbretson and come along as WME rides some of the deepest lines of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows.

Tahoe showings are scheduled for Nov. 24 and 24 at 7:30 p.m. at Olympic Village Lodge in Olympic Valley, and on Dec. 1 and 2 at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe at 7:30 p.m. Tickets details TBA.

In Squaw Valley and Jackson Hole, WME visits skiing icons who have made the mountains their home and raised mini Moes and Moseleys of their own. Traveling to Norway, a Canadian ski patroller enjoys the company of his Norwegian brethren, and in the French Alps, native son Jean-Claude Killy’s legacy fills Val-D’Isere hearts with pride.

Get a behind-the-scenes look at “Line of Descent”

From British Columbia to France, Glacier Country to Steamboat, new generations of skiers and riders are pushing their sport to new extremes, making their parents proud—and often downright nervous.

WME crews chase winter along the Beartooth Highway where a road trip via motorcycles takes athletes Kalen Thorien and Mike “Bird” Shaffer from Montana to Wyoming. And still to come, snowboarders Seth Wescott and Rob Kingwill will head to New Zealand to descend Mount Cook.

For 68 years, ski families have cheered the official kickoff of winter with the ski film company that started it all. This year is no different. The family grows, and the traditions grow richer, in Warren Miller Entertainment’s “Line of Descent.” Bigger, deeper, fresher than ever.

Warren Miller’s “Line of Descent “will premiere in October 2017 with U.S. film tour screenings soon-to-be-released and shows to follow in Canada, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and more.

For teasers, athletes and locations, visit warrenmiller.com.