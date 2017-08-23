Events | August

Rootin’ tootin’ good times at the rodeo
The 43rd Truckee Professional Rodeo returns to McIver Arena on Aug. 26 and 27 with a Kids’ Day on Aug. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with free rodeo activities. Kids can learn to rope, run stick horse races, have a chance to brush a horse, learn about rodeo from our rodeo queens, watch a performance by the Truckee Donner Junior Horsemen Drill Team, and enjoy a free barbecue lunch courtesy of the Truckee Donner Junior Horsemen Association. From 5 to 8 p.m., there’s a barbecue dinner, calf dressing, live music and open barrel race.
On Aug. 26, rodeo performances are from 5 to 7:30 p.m. with traditional CCPRA rodeo events, mutton bustin’, a boot race for the kids and a performance by a world-renowned trick roper Rider Kiesner. The Truckee Donner Junior Horsemen Drill Team will perform at 4:45 p.m. Saturday is Patriot Day so wear red, white and blue. Stick around for the Western Dance after the rodeo with live music and dancing with local band Everyday Outlaw and a line dancing instructor.
On Aug. 27, rodeo performances are from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wear pink in support of breast-cancer prevention.
Advance tickets for Saturday or Sunday are $12, $8 for children and free for 5 and younger; tickets $15 and $10 at the gate. Family packs for Sunday are $35 for two adults and two children. No outside food or beverages are allowed into the venue. Tickets sales at the gate and bar sales are cash only. Tickets online or at Truckee Donner Chamber of Commerce, Piping Rock Equestrian Center, Sears in Truckee, Truckee River RV Park or Glenshire General Store. | truckeerodeo.org
EVERY MONDAY
Kids in the Creek South Lake Tahoe
Join a naturalist at Taylor Creek to explore the aquatic animals of the area at 10 a.m. every Monday through August for ages 6 to 12 years old. Bring sturdy water shoes. | tahoeheritage.org
EVERY TUESDAY
Farmers’ Market Truckee
Truckee Farmers Market is open every Tuesday through Oct. 17 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Truckee Regional Park.
Farmers’ Market South Lake Tahoe
South Lake Tahoe Farmers Market is every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Oct. 10 at the American Legion Hall parking lot. | eldoradofarmersmarket.com
Preschoolers wanted Kings Beach
Kings Beach Library offers Bilingual Preschool Story Time from 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays. Each week is themed. | (530) 546-2012
Let’s hear it for moms Kings Beach
Mom’s Café is every Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to noon at North Tahoe Family Resource Center. Meet other moms, get help with breastfeeding techniques, postpartum concerns, infant nutrition and infant care. Groups in English and Spanish. | northtahoefrc.org
Naturalist walk South Lake Tahoe
Join a naturalist on the trail at Taylor Creek to explore the area, the Rainbow Trail and the Stream Profile Chamber at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday through August. | tahoeheritage.org
Toddler Time Truckee
Truckee Library hosts summer Story Time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. for ages 18 months to 3 years. A half-hour stay and play after the reading. | (530) 582-7846
EVERY WEDNESDAY
Babes in Bookland Truckee
Truckee Library hosts Story Time every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. for ages 6 months to 2 years. A half-hour stay and play after the reading. | (530) 582-7846
Story time Zephyr Cove, Nev.
The Zephyr Cove Library hosts a children’s story time every Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Enjoy stories, songs, activities and coloring. | (775) 588-6411
Read together Incline Village, Nev.
Incline Village Library hosts Family Story Time on Wednesdays from 4 to 4:45 p.m. | (775) 832-4130
Farmers’ Market Stateline, Nev.
Stateline Farmers’ Market is every Wednesday through Sept. 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Kahle Community Park. | laketahoemarkets.com
Just heavenly South Lake Tahoe
Wine Wednesdays at The Loft in Heavenly is from 4 to 7. Free wine tasting from different featured winery each week. Free guest speaker and/or tasting notes from featured winery. | (530) 523-8024
Xcellent wine Xperience Incline Village, Nev.
Tahoe WineXperience with sommelier Kristi Snyder is on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Snyder will show participants how to find joy in the feel, taste and finish of wine tasting. 21+. $120 person, $89 IVGID member. | Register yourtahoeplace.com
EVERY THURSDAY
Farmers’ Market Tahoe City
The Tahoe City Farmers Market operates every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Commons Beach until Oct. 12. | tahoecityfarmersmarket.com
Discuss what’s happening Incline Village, Nev.
The Conversation Café is a drop-in conversation forum hosted by the Senior Programs staff at Aspen Grove Community Center from 10 to 11:15 a.m. every week except holidays. Participate with people sharing diverse views and a passion for engaging with others over topics and news. $2 donation includes continental breakfast. | (775) 832-1310
Story Time Tahoe City
Tahoe City Library hosts Pre-Schooler Story Time for ages 5 and younger every Thursday from 10:30 to 11 a.m. | (530) 583-3382
Toddler Story Time Incline Village, Nev.
Incline Village Library hosts story time every Thursday from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. with stories, puppets, music and movement for ages 18 months to 3 years. | (775) 832-4130
Preschool story time Truckee
Truckee Library hosts Story Time every Thursday at 11:30 a.m. for ages 3 years and older. A half-hour stay and play after the reading. | (530) 582-7846
Help with computers Kings Beach
Kings Beach Library offers ongoing computer help from 3 to 4 p.m. First Thursdays of the month are “Beginners Basic Instruction,” second Thursdays are “Computers Questions with Carl LeBlanc,” third Thursdays are “Everything iPhone” and fourth Thursdays are differing themes about technology. | (530) 546-2021
Farmers’ Market Incline Village, Nev.
Incline Village Farmers’ Market is Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m. through Aug. 31 at Lake Tahoe School. | laketahoemarkets.com
Tour the stars Northstar
Explore the night sky with star guide Tony Berendsen; includes a laser tour of the constellations, telescopic viewing, poetry reading and more at the Dark Skies Cosmoarium at Northstar California. On Thursdays, 8:15 to 10:30 p.m., until Aug. 31. $40 adults, $20 12 and younger. | (530) 562-3000, ext. 3046
EVERY FRIDAY
Farmers’ Market Beckwourth
Romano’s Farmers’ Market is on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sierra Valley Farms until Sept. 9. | sierravalleyfarms.com
Naturalist walk South Lake Tahoe
Join a naturalist on the trail at Taylor Creek to explore the area, the Rainbow Trail and the Stream Profile Chamber at 10:30 a.m. every Friday through August. | tahoeheritage.org
Ahoy, lil’ matey Tahoe City
Tahoe Maritime Museum hosts preschool story time: Ships, Sails and Nautical Tales from 11 to 11:30 a.m. every Friday. The program is directed at ages 3 to 5 and will feature books that have maritime themes. | danielle@tahoemaritime.org
Fridays are fun Truckee
Family Fun Fridays at KidZone Museum starts at 11 a.m. Play-based class designed to inspire exploration and discovery through art. For ages 5 and younger. Free with admission. | kidzonemuseum.org
Follow the ranger South Lake Tahoe
Hike with a ranger every Friday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Heavenly Mountain Resort. The moderate, guided hike is 1 hour. Closed-toed shoes and water are required along with a ticket to ride the gondola. First-come, first-served basis. Meet the Forest Service ranger at the top of the gondola. Until Sept. 1. | (530) 543-2618 or mldee@fs.fed.us
Farmers’ Market South Lake Tahoe
Ski Run Farmer’s Market is every Friday from 3 to 8 p.m. on Ski Run Boulevard in South Lake Tahoe through August. | skirunfarmersmarket.com
Friday tastings Tahoe Donner
At Alder Creek Café each Friday there are free beer and wine tastings from 3 to 6 p.m. | tahoedonner.com
Wine featurings Truckee
Uncorked Truckee hosts its Meet the Winemaker series. Every Friday, a featured winemaker pours three wines. From 6 to 8 p.m. $12. | teloswine.com
Watching as a family Tahoe Donner
Enjoy a free family movie every Friday at Northwoods Clubhouse at 6:30 p.m. with G and PG movies. | (530) 582-9669
Tour the stars Northstar
Explore the night sky with star guide Tony Berendsen; includes a laser tour of the constellations, telescopic viewing, poetry reading and more in The Meadows at Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe. On Fridays, 8:15 to 10:30 p.m., until Sept. 1. $40 adults, $20 12 and younger. | (530) 562-3000, ext. 3046
EVERY SATURDAY
Follow the ranger South Lake Tahoe
Hike with a ranger every Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Heavenly Mountain Resort. The moderate, guided hike is 1 hour. Closed-toed shoes and water are required along with a ticket to ride the gondola. First-come, first-served basis. Meet the Forest Service ranger at the top of the gondola. Until Sept. 2. | (530) 543-2618 or mldee@fs.fed.us
Tour the stars Northstar
Explore the night sky with star guide Tony Berendsen; includes a laser tour of the constellations, telescopic viewing, poetry reading and more at the Dark Skies Cosmoarium at Northstar California. On Saturdays, 8:15 to 10:30 p.m., until Sept. 2. $40 adults, $20 12 and younger. | (530) 562-3000, ext. 3046
EVERY SUNDAY
Farmers’ Market Truckee
Truckee Community Farmers Market is every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Sept. 24 at Tri Counties Bank/Sears/Coffeebar Bakery parking lot. | truckeefarmersmarket.org
Naturalist walk South Lake Tahoe
Join a naturalist on the trail at Taylor Creek to explore the area, the Rainbow Trail and the Stream Profile Chamber at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday through August. | tahoeheritage.org
AUG. 24 | THURSDAY
Tastes of Incline Incline Village, Nev.
The 16th Annual Tastes of Incline features local fare from area restaurants from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. $65 advance. Tickets The Potlatch. | (775) 832-8086
Mix and meet Truckee
Truckee Chamber of Commerce mixer is TIP Printing & Graphics 40th Anniversary Party from 5 to 7 p.m. at Airport Business Park. Food, networking, raffle prizes. Bring business cards. | (530) 587-2757
TERC Talks Incline Village, Nev.
Retired Tahoe Regional Planning Agency executive director Bill Morgan will talk on Little Known Stories from Tahoe’s Past. The period from 1965 to 1989 was a turbulent one in Tahoe and he was there to experience it. No-host bar at 5:30; presentation at 6 p.m. | RSVP terc.ucdavis.edu
Socially afloat Incline Village, Nev.
A Sunset Kayak Social is from 6 to 8 p.m. on Incline Beach. Includes a kayak tour, a barbecue dinner and dessert and two adult beverages from Incline Spirits Barefoot Bar. Personal floatation device required. Kayak rentals available for extra fee. $48 person or $40 member. | yourtahoeplace.com
Families can chill Olympic Valley
In the Village at Squaw families can enjoy free outdoor movies at 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays until Aug. 31. Tonight’s feature is “Power Rangers.” Bring blankets and warm clothes for when the sun goes down. | squawalpine.com
AUG. 25 | FRIDAY
Tee up for kids Portola
The second annual SERVPRO Classic Golf Tournament is from 1 to 6 p.m. at Grizzly Ranch Golf Club. Proceeds benefit The Children’s Cabinet. Foursome $450 includes golf, cart rental, hole prizes, two drink tickets and awards banquet. | (775) 827-9944
Educational nights South Lake Tahoe
Lake of the Sky Amphitheater at Taylor Creek Visitor Center offers a summer speakers’ program. Tonight is “The Story of Tahoe Movie” at 8 p.m. Join us in a screening of the “Lake of the Sky” film produced by Sierra State Parks. | tahoeheritage.org
AUG. 25-26 | FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Hogs for the Cause Crystal Bay, Nev.
Join two days of celebrations to help children fighting pediatric brain cancer hosted by the Crystal Bay Casino. On Friday, enjoy a Dinner Gala featuring four New Orleans chefs with a multi-course dinner, wine pairings and raffle. $125 per person; 21+. At 9 p.m., enjoy music from Muddy Magnolias with The Suitcase Junket and after party with Nick Schnebele. $15 advance, $18 at the door; 21+. On Saturday, at 1 p.m. the free all-ages Courtyard Festival has music, barbecue, silent auction, New Orleans fare and more. At 10 p.m., are the sounds of New Monsoon and Afrolicious, after party with Object Heavy. $15 advance, $18 at the door; 21+. | crystalbaycasino.com
AUG. 25-27 | FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Great minds gather Olympic Valley
Squaw Valley Institute presents “Equilibrium,” a gathering of visionary minds and conscious artists to envision sustainable solutions for the 21st Century with a conference on Aug. 26 and 27. Featuring more than 750 of the world’s most influential business and environmental thought leaders at a conference to drive innovative, actionable solutions for the integrity of the planet. At the same time, a three-day free, public festival will continue the conversation featuring high-profile music acts, public art exhibits, local vendors and nonprofits and free talks in the Village at Squaw Valley from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. See feature on the music in this issue. | creatingequilibrium.com
The 43rd Truckee Professional Rodeo is at McIver Arena. Kids’ Day is on Aug. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with free rodeo activities. From 5 to 8 p.m., there’s a barbecue dinner, calf dressing and open barrel race. On Aug. 26, rodeo performances are from 5 to 7:30 p.m., followed by a Western dance with local band Everyday Outlaw. On Aug. 27 more rodeo performances are from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wear pink in support of breast-cancer prevention. | truckeerodeo.org
Annual family fun Portola
The 35th annual Portola Railroad Days is at Portola City Park and includes fun for the entire family. There are classic car cruise-ins, live music, Western re-enactors, a vendor fair, food court, races, runs, a strolling musician and coed softball tournament. The Golden Spike Parade is on Aug. 26. | (530) 832-4566
Open-air art show Zephyr Cove, Nev.
Arts & Crafts show at Round Hill Square is an open-air village of artisans under the Tahoe sky. Peruse pottery, jewelry, sculpture, prints, paintings, photography, wearable art and woodwork and hand-crafted items from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | artisttoyoufestivals.com
AUG. 26 | SATURDAY
Exclusive peak Truckee
Truckee Donner Land Trust offers guided hike to Lower Carpenter Valley that offers amazing scenery, lush meadows and wildlife in its natural environs. The Land Trust is in the process of acquiring the property so it will not be open to the public in 2017, with the exception of these exclusive 5-mile hikes at 9 a.m. | Register tdlandtrust.org
Ride ‘em lil one Tahoe Donner
Pancakes and Ponies starts at Alder Creek Adventure Center from 9 to 11 a.m. For ages 2 to 6. Enjoy a hearty breakfast of pancakes, bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee and juice, followed by a 15-minute pony ride. $35 with pony ride, $15 breakfast only. | RSVP (530) 587-9470
Get that bug Truckee
Truckee River Watershed Council hosts Aquatic Monitoring Field Collection from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Our aquatic monitoring program assesses the condition of local streams by collecting insects along with other water quality and habitat information. Come prepared to get in the water. | RSVP (530) 550-8760, ext 1
Waterfront walking tour Tahoe City
This free, fun and informative 1.5-hour tour is all about the waters of Lake Tahoe. Hear about the Truckee River, sailing and racing boats, the dam, as well as things to do and where to eat with Karen Willcuts. Meet at Gatekeeper’s Museum at 10 a.m. | (530) 448-4143
It’s only natural South Lake Tahoe
Kid’s Nature Journal Club is on the second and fourth Saturday each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at South Lake Tahoe Library. Learn how to capture adventures in a nature journal. Some materials provided; bring a notebook and pen and dress for the weather. | (530) 573-3185
Health Fair Truckee
There will be a health fair at Donner Creek Mobile Home Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring preventative health screenings and information on nutrition, mental health, bike safety, literacy, immigration and mobile home titles and registrations. Tahoe Truckee Unified School District representatives will be on hand to help parents register kids for school. | (530) 587-2513 or truckeefrc.org
Historic walking tour Tahoe City
This free and informative 1.5-hour tour is about legends, facts and colorful history told in fun stories. Also, learn the best places to eat, shop and enjoy Tahoe City. Led by Karen Willcuts. Meet at Blue Agave Restaurant at 1 p.m. | (530) 448-4143
Wine walk among the pines Northstar
Northstar hosts an alpine-style Wine Walk on final Saturday of the month through August at 3 p.m. Pick up a souvenir tasting glass before weaving throughout the Village shops, sipping wine and snacking on paired hors d’oeuvres. The wine selection and pairings offer a new experience each month with a different theme. $32. | northstarcalifornia.com
AUG. 26-27 | SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Brew biking fest Meyers
Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association presents the fifth annual Tahoe Mountain Biking and Brew Festival in the Divided Sky parking lot. On Aug. 26, the celebration starts with the Meyers Triple Crown ride, followed by an afternoon and evening of music, barbecue, extreme beer gardening, vendors and the KidZone. On Aug. 27, there will be bike demos and shuttles with regular access to Corral and Armstrong Connector trail network. All proceeds benefit TAMBA. | tahoemtbfestival.com
AUG. 27 | SUNDAY
Historic walking tour Truckee
Historic downtown Truckee comes alive during this free 1.5-hour tour that includes stories of railroad barons, lumber mills, ice harvesting, movie stars and other characters. Pass by unique shops and restaurants while learning about Truckee’s famous and infamous past with Karen Willcuts. Meet outside Truckee California Welcome Center at 10 a.m. | (530) 448-4143
Donner hoedown Truckee
Join Sierra State Parks Foundation and California State Parks for an old-fashioned hoedown from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Donner Memorial State Park. With live music and food vendors, this family friendly event will include costumed docents and state park interpreters providing hands-on activities, square dancers and a dress-up photo booth. Free. | sierrastateparks.org
AUG. 28 | MONDAY
Exclusive peak Truckee
Truckee Donner Land Trust offers guided hike to Lower Carpenter Valley that offers amazing scenery, lush meadows and wildlife in its natural environs. The Land Trust is in the process of acquiring the property so it will not be open to the public in 2017, with the exception of these exclusive 5-mile hikes at 9 a.m. | Register tdlandtrust.org
AUG. 30 | WEDNESDAY
Membership 101 Truckee
Truckee Chamber of Commerce Membership 101 is from 8 to 9 a.m. at the California Welcome Center last Wednesday of the month. For new, current or potential members to learn about the benefits of belonging. Coffee and pastries. | info@truckee.com
Afternoon with Anita South Lake Tahoe
Meet the character of Anita Baldwin, a key figure in the history of Tallac Historic Site, in a storytelling presentation on the life at the daughter of the infamous Lucky Baldwin at 1 p.m. $10. | Tickets (530) 541-5227
Five-course wine pairing South Lake Tahoe
The Loft at Heavenly Village hosts a winemaker’s dinner at 6:30 p.m., featuring the team from Michael David. They will be pairing Central California wines with a five-course gourmet dinner prepared by executive chef Frank Trotta. $89. | thelofttahoe.com
AUG. 31 | THURSDAY
Let’s talk Truckee
“Fit, Functional and Flexible” is a free community health talk from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Tahoe Forest Hospital. Nikki Dean and Dana Rose will offer tips and techniques to maximize health and minimize pain. Seniors who attend receive free lunch voucher to Pine Street Café. | (530) 587-3769
Families can chill Olympic Valley
In the Village at Squaw families can enjoy free outdoor movies at 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays until Aug. 31. Tonight’s feature is “Storks.” Bring blankets and warm clothes for when the sun goes down. | squawalpine.com