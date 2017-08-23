Events | August

Rootin’ tootin’ good times at the rodeo

The 43rd Truckee Professional Rodeo returns to McIver Arena on Aug. 26 and 27 with a Kids’ Day on Aug. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with free rodeo activities. Kids can learn to rope, run stick horse races, have a chance to brush a horse, learn about rodeo from our rodeo queens, watch a performance by the Truckee Donner Junior Horsemen Drill Team, and enjoy a free barbecue lunch courtesy of the Truckee Donner Junior Horsemen Association. From 5 to 8 p.m., there’s a barbecue dinner, calf dressing, live music and open barrel race.

On Aug. 26, rodeo performances are from 5 to 7:30 p.m. with traditional CCPRA rodeo events, mutton bustin’, a boot race for the kids and a performance by a world-renowned trick roper Rider Kiesner. The Truckee Donner Junior Horsemen Drill Team will perform at 4:45 p.m. Saturday is Patriot Day so wear red, white and blue. Stick around for the Western Dance after the rodeo with live music and dancing with local band Everyday Outlaw and a line dancing instructor.

On Aug. 27, rodeo performances are from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wear pink in support of breast-cancer prevention.

Advance tickets for Saturday or Sunday are $12, $8 for children and free for 5 and younger; tickets $15 and $10 at the gate. Family packs for Sunday are $35 for two adults and two children. No outside food or beverages are allowed into the venue. Tickets sales at the gate and bar sales are cash only. Tickets online or at Truckee Donner Chamber of Commerce, Piping Rock Equestrian Center, Sears in Truckee, Truckee River RV Park or Glenshire General Store. | truckeerodeo.org

EVERY MONDAY

Kids in the Creek South Lake Tahoe

Join a naturalist at Taylor Creek to explore the aquatic animals of the area at 10 a.m. every Monday through August for ages 6 to 12 years old. Bring sturdy water shoes. | tahoeheritage.org

EVERY TUESDAY

Farmers’ Market Truckee

Truckee Farmers Market is open every Tuesday through Oct. 17 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Truckee Regional Park.



Farmers’ Market South Lake Tahoe

South Lake Tahoe Farmers Market is every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Oct. 10 at the American Legion Hall parking lot. | eldoradofarmersmarket.com



Preschoolers wanted Kings Beach

Kings Beach Library offers Bilingual Preschool Story Time from 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays. Each week is themed. | (530) 546-2012

Let’s hear it for moms Kings Beach

Mom’s Café is every Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to noon at North Tahoe Family Resource Center. Meet other moms, get help with breastfeeding techniques, postpartum concerns, infant nutrition and infant care. Groups in English and Spanish. | northtahoefrc.org

Naturalist walk South Lake Tahoe

Join a naturalist on the trail at Taylor Creek to explore the area, the Rainbow Trail and the Stream Profile Chamber at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday through August. | tahoeheritage.org

Toddler Time Truckee

Truckee Library hosts summer Story Time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. for ages 18 months to 3 years. A half-hour stay and play after the reading. | (530) 582-7846



EVERY WEDNESDAY

Babes in Bookland Truckee

Truckee Library hosts Story Time every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. for ages 6 months to 2 years. A half-hour stay and play after the reading. | (530) 582-7846

Story time Zephyr Cove, Nev.

The Zephyr Cove Library hosts a children’s story time every Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Enjoy stories, songs, activities and coloring. | (775) 588-6411

Read together Incline Village, Nev.

Incline Village Library hosts Family Story Time on Wednesdays from 4 to 4:45 p.m. | (775) 832-4130

Farmers’ Market Stateline, Nev.

Stateline Farmers’ Market is every Wednesday through Sept. 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Kahle Community Park. | laketahoemarkets.com

Just heavenly South Lake Tahoe

Wine Wednesdays at The Loft in Heavenly is from 4 to 7. Free wine tasting from different featured winery each week. Free guest speaker and/or tasting notes from featured winery. | (530) 523-8024

Xcellent wine Xperience Incline Village, Nev.

Tahoe WineXperience with sommelier Kristi Snyder is on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Snyder will show participants how to find joy in the feel, taste and finish of wine tasting. 21+. $120 person, $89 IVGID member. | Register yourtahoeplace.com

EVERY THURSDAY

Farmers’ Market Tahoe City

The Tahoe City Farmers Market operates every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Commons Beach until Oct. 12. | tahoecityfarmersmarket.com



Discuss what’s happening Incline Village, Nev.

The Conversation Café is a drop-in conversation forum hosted by the Senior Programs staff at Aspen Grove Community Center from 10 to 11:15 a.m. every week except holidays. Participate with people sharing diverse views and a passion for engaging with others over topics and news. $2 donation includes continental breakfast. | (775) 832-1310

Story Time Tahoe City

Tahoe City Library hosts Pre-Schooler Story Time for ages 5 and younger every Thursday from 10:30 to 11 a.m. | (530) 583-3382

Toddler Story Time Incline Village, Nev.

Incline Village Library hosts story time every Thursday from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. with stories, puppets, music and movement for ages 18 months to 3 years. | (775) 832-4130

Preschool story time Truckee

Truckee Library hosts Story Time every Thursday at 11:30 a.m. for ages 3 years and older. A half-hour stay and play after the reading. | (530) 582-7846

Help with computers Kings Beach

Kings Beach Library offers ongoing computer help from 3 to 4 p.m. First Thursdays of the month are “Beginners Basic Instruction,” second Thursdays are “Computers Questions with Carl LeBlanc,” third Thursdays are “Everything iPhone” and fourth Thursdays are differing themes about technology. | (530) 546-2021



Farmers’ Market Incline Village, Nev.

Incline Village Farmers’ Market is Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m. through Aug. 31 at Lake Tahoe School. | laketahoemarkets.com

Tour the stars Northstar

Explore the night sky with star guide Tony Berendsen; includes a laser tour of the constellations, telescopic viewing, poetry reading and more at the Dark Skies Cosmoarium at Northstar California. On Thursdays, 8:15 to 10:30 p.m., until Aug. 31. $40 adults, $20 12 and younger. | (530) 562-3000, ext. 3046



EVERY FRIDAY

Farmers’ Market Beckwourth

Romano’s Farmers’ Market is on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sierra Valley Farms until Sept. 9. | sierravalleyfarms.com

Naturalist walk South Lake Tahoe

Join a naturalist on the trail at Taylor Creek to explore the area, the Rainbow Trail and the Stream Profile Chamber at 10:30 a.m. every Friday through August. | tahoeheritage.org

Ahoy, lil’ matey Tahoe City

Tahoe Maritime Museum hosts preschool story time: Ships, Sails and Nautical Tales from 11 to 11:30 a.m. every Friday. The program is directed at ages 3 to 5 and will feature books that have maritime themes. | danielle@tahoemaritime.org

Fridays are fun Truckee

Family Fun Fridays at KidZone Museum starts at 11 a.m. Play-based class designed to inspire exploration and discovery through art. For ages 5 and younger. Free with admission. | kidzonemuseum.org

Follow the ranger South Lake Tahoe

Hike with a ranger every Friday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Heavenly Mountain Resort. The moderate, guided hike is 1 hour. Closed-toed shoes and water are required along with a ticket to ride the gondola. First-come, first-served basis. Meet the Forest Service ranger at the top of the gondola. Until Sept. 1. | (530) 543-2618 or mldee@fs.fed.us

Farmers’ Market South Lake Tahoe

Ski Run Farmer’s Market is every Friday from 3 to 8 p.m. on Ski Run Boulevard in South Lake Tahoe through August. | skirunfarmersmarket.com

Friday tastings Tahoe Donner

At Alder Creek Café each Friday there are free beer and wine tastings from 3 to 6 p.m. | tahoedonner.com

Wine featurings Truckee

Uncorked Truckee hosts its Meet the Winemaker series. Every Friday, a featured winemaker pours three wines. From 6 to 8 p.m. $12. | teloswine.com

Watching as a family Tahoe Donner

Enjoy a free family movie every Friday at Northwoods Clubhouse at 6:30 p.m. with G and PG movies. | (530) 582-9669

Tour the stars Northstar

Explore the night sky with star guide Tony Berendsen; includes a laser tour of the constellations, telescopic viewing, poetry reading and more in The Meadows at Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe. On Fridays, 8:15 to 10:30 p.m., until Sept. 1. $40 adults, $20 12 and younger. | (530) 562-3000, ext. 3046

EVERY SATURDAY

Follow the ranger South Lake Tahoe

Hike with a ranger every Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Heavenly Mountain Resort. The moderate, guided hike is 1 hour. Closed-toed shoes and water are required along with a ticket to ride the gondola. First-come, first-served basis. Meet the Forest Service ranger at the top of the gondola. Until Sept. 2. | (530) 543-2618 or mldee@fs.fed.us



Tour the stars Northstar

Explore the night sky with star guide Tony Berendsen; includes a laser tour of the constellations, telescopic viewing, poetry reading and more at the Dark Skies Cosmoarium at Northstar California. On Saturdays, 8:15 to 10:30 p.m., until Sept. 2. $40 adults, $20 12 and younger. | (530) 562-3000, ext. 3046

EVERY SUNDAY

Farmers’ Market Truckee

Truckee Community Farmers Market is every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Sept. 24 at Tri Counties Bank/Sears/Coffeebar Bakery parking lot. | truckeefarmersmarket.org

Naturalist walk South Lake Tahoe

Join a naturalist on the trail at Taylor Creek to explore the area, the Rainbow Trail and the Stream Profile Chamber at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday through August. | tahoeheritage.org

AUG. 24 | THURSDAY

Tastes of Incline Incline Village, Nev.

The 16th Annual Tastes of Incline features local fare from area restaurants from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. $65 advance. Tickets The Potlatch. | (775) 832-8086

Mix and meet Truckee

Truckee Chamber of Commerce mixer is TIP Printing & Graphics 40th Anniversary Party from 5 to 7 p.m. at Airport Business Park. Food, networking, raffle prizes. Bring business cards. | (530) 587-2757

TERC Talks Incline Village, Nev.

Retired Tahoe Regional Planning Agency executive director Bill Morgan will talk on Little Known Stories from Tahoe’s Past. The period from 1965 to 1989 was a turbulent one in Tahoe and he was there to experience it. No-host bar at 5:30; presentation at 6 p.m. | RSVP terc.ucdavis.edu

Socially afloat Incline Village, Nev.

A Sunset Kayak Social is from 6 to 8 p.m. on Incline Beach. Includes a kayak tour, a barbecue dinner and dessert and two adult beverages from Incline Spirits Barefoot Bar. Personal floatation device required. Kayak rentals available for extra fee. $48 person or $40 member. | yourtahoeplace.com



Families can chill Olympic Valley

In the Village at Squaw families can enjoy free outdoor movies at 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays until Aug. 31. Tonight’s feature is “Power Rangers.” Bring blankets and warm clothes for when the sun goes down. | squawalpine.com

AUG. 25 | FRIDAY

Tee up for kids Portola

The second annual SERVPRO Classic Golf Tournament is from 1 to 6 p.m. at Grizzly Ranch Golf Club. Proceeds benefit The Children’s Cabinet. Foursome $450 includes golf, cart rental, hole prizes, two drink tickets and awards banquet. | (775) 827-9944

Educational nights South Lake Tahoe

Lake of the Sky Amphitheater at Taylor Creek Visitor Center offers a summer speakers’ program. Tonight is “The Story of Tahoe Movie” at 8 p.m. Join us in a screening of the “Lake of the Sky” film produced by Sierra State Parks. | tahoeheritage.org

AUG. 25-26 | FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Hogs for the Cause Crystal Bay, Nev.

Join two days of celebrations to help children fighting pediatric brain cancer hosted by the Crystal Bay Casino. On Friday, enjoy a Dinner Gala featuring four New Orleans chefs with a multi-course dinner, wine pairings and raffle. $125 per person; 21+. At 9 p.m., enjoy music from Muddy Magnolias with The Suitcase Junket and after party with Nick Schnebele. $15 advance, $18 at the door; 21+. On Saturday, at 1 p.m. the free all-ages Courtyard Festival has music, barbecue, silent auction, New Orleans fare and more. At 10 p.m., are the sounds of New Monsoon and Afrolicious, after party with Object Heavy. $15 advance, $18 at the door; 21+. | crystalbaycasino.com



AUG. 25-27 | FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Great minds gather Olympic Valley

Squaw Valley Institute presents “Equilibrium,” a gathering of visionary minds and conscious artists to envision sustainable solutions for the 21st Century with a conference on Aug. 26 and 27. Featuring more than 750 of the world’s most influential business and environmental thought leaders at a conference to drive innovative, actionable solutions for the integrity of the planet. At the same time, a three-day free, public festival will continue the conversation featuring high-profile music acts, public art exhibits, local vendors and nonprofits and free talks in the Village at Squaw Valley from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. See feature on the music in this issue. | creatingequilibrium.com



Bust a mutton Truckee

The 43rd Truckee Professional Rodeo is at McIver Arena. Kids’ Day is on Aug. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with free rodeo activities. From 5 to 8 p.m., there’s a barbecue dinner, calf dressing and open barrel race. On Aug. 26, rodeo performances are from 5 to 7:30 p.m., followed by a Western dance with local band Everyday Outlaw. On Aug. 27 more rodeo performances are from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wear pink in support of breast-cancer prevention. | truckeerodeo.org

Annual family fun Portola

The 35th annual Portola Railroad Days is at Portola City Park and includes fun for the entire family. There are classic car cruise-ins, live music, Western re-enactors, a vendor fair, food court, races, runs, a strolling musician and coed softball tournament. The Golden Spike Parade is on Aug. 26. | (530) 832-4566

Open-air art show Zephyr Cove, Nev.

Arts & Crafts show at Round Hill Square is an open-air village of artisans under the Tahoe sky. Peruse pottery, jewelry, sculpture, prints, paintings, photography, wearable art and woodwork and hand-crafted items from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | artisttoyoufestivals.com

AUG. 26 | SATURDAY

Exclusive peak Truckee

Truckee Donner Land Trust offers guided hike to Lower Carpenter Valley that offers amazing scenery, lush meadows and wildlife in its natural environs. The Land Trust is in the process of acquiring the property so it will not be open to the public in 2017, with the exception of these exclusive 5-mile hikes at 9 a.m. | Register tdlandtrust.org



Ride ‘em lil one Tahoe Donner

Pancakes and Ponies starts at Alder Creek Adventure Center from 9 to 11 a.m. For ages 2 to 6. Enjoy a hearty breakfast of pancakes, bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee and juice, followed by a 15-minute pony ride. $35 with pony ride, $15 breakfast only. | RSVP (530) 587-9470



Get that bug Truckee

Truckee River Watershed Council hosts Aquatic Monitoring Field Collection from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Our aquatic monitoring program assesses the condition of local streams by collecting insects along with other water quality and habitat information. Come prepared to get in the water. | RSVP (530) 550-8760, ext 1



Waterfront walking tour Tahoe City

This free, fun and informative 1.5-hour tour is all about the waters of Lake Tahoe. Hear about the Truckee River, sailing and racing boats, the dam, as well as things to do and where to eat with Karen Willcuts. Meet at Gatekeeper’s Museum at 10 a.m. | (530) 448-4143



It’s only natural South Lake Tahoe

Kid’s Nature Journal Club is on the second and fourth Saturday each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at South Lake Tahoe Library. Learn how to capture adventures in a nature journal. Some materials provided; bring a notebook and pen and dress for the weather. | (530) 573-3185

Health Fair Truckee

There will be a health fair at Donner Creek Mobile Home Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring preventative health screenings and information on nutrition, mental health, bike safety, literacy, immigration and mobile home titles and registrations. Tahoe Truckee Unified School District representatives will be on hand to help parents register kids for school. | (530) 587-2513 or truckeefrc.org



Historic walking tour Tahoe City

This free and informative 1.5-hour tour is about legends, facts and colorful history told in fun stories. Also, learn the best places to eat, shop and enjoy Tahoe City. Led by Karen Willcuts. Meet at Blue Agave Restaurant at 1 p.m. | (530) 448-4143

Wine walk among the pines Northstar

Northstar hosts an alpine-style Wine Walk on final Saturday of the month through August at 3 p.m. Pick up a souvenir tasting glass before weaving throughout the Village shops, sipping wine and snacking on paired hors d’oeuvres. The wine selection and pairings offer a new experience each month with a different theme. $32. | northstarcalifornia.com

AUG. 26-27 | SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Brew biking fest Meyers

Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association presents the fifth annual Tahoe Mountain Biking and Brew Festival in the Divided Sky parking lot. On Aug. 26, the celebration starts with the Meyers Triple Crown ride, followed by an afternoon and evening of music, barbecue, extreme beer gardening, vendors and the KidZone. On Aug. 27, there will be bike demos and shuttles with regular access to Corral and Armstrong Connector trail network. All proceeds benefit TAMBA. | tahoemtbfestival.com

AUG. 27 | SUNDAY

Historic walking tour Truckee

Historic downtown Truckee comes alive during this free 1.5-hour tour that includes stories of railroad barons, lumber mills, ice harvesting, movie stars and other characters. Pass by unique shops and restaurants while learning about Truckee’s famous and infamous past with Karen Willcuts. Meet outside Truckee California Welcome Center at 10 a.m. | (530) 448-4143



Donner hoedown Truckee

Join Sierra State Parks Foundation and California State Parks for an old-fashioned hoedown from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Donner Memorial State Park. With live music and food vendors, this family friendly event will include costumed docents and state park interpreters providing hands-on activities, square dancers and a dress-up photo booth. Free. | sierrastateparks.org

AUG. 28 | MONDAY

Exclusive peak Truckee

Truckee Donner Land Trust offers guided hike to Lower Carpenter Valley that offers amazing scenery, lush meadows and wildlife in its natural environs. The Land Trust is in the process of acquiring the property so it will not be open to the public in 2017, with the exception of these exclusive 5-mile hikes at 9 a.m. | Register tdlandtrust.org

AUG. 30 | WEDNESDAY

Membership 101 Truckee

Truckee Chamber of Commerce Membership 101 is from 8 to 9 a.m. at the California Welcome Center last Wednesday of the month. For new, current or potential members to learn about the benefits of belonging. Coffee and pastries. | info@truckee.com

Afternoon with Anita South Lake Tahoe

Meet the character of Anita Baldwin, a key figure in the history of Tallac Historic Site, in a storytelling presentation on the life at the daughter of the infamous Lucky Baldwin at 1 p.m. $10. | Tickets (530) 541-5227

Five-course wine pairing South Lake Tahoe

The Loft at Heavenly Village hosts a winemaker’s dinner at 6:30 p.m., featuring the team from Michael David. They will be pairing Central California wines with a five-course gourmet dinner prepared by executive chef Frank Trotta. $89. | thelofttahoe.com

AUG. 31 | THURSDAY

Let’s talk Truckee

“Fit, Functional and Flexible” is a free community health talk from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Tahoe Forest Hospital. Nikki Dean and Dana Rose will offer tips and techniques to maximize health and minimize pain. Seniors who attend receive free lunch voucher to Pine Street Café. | (530) 587-3769

Families can chill Olympic Valley

In the Village at Squaw families can enjoy free outdoor movies at 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays until Aug. 31. Tonight’s feature is “Storks.” Bring blankets and warm clothes for when the sun goes down. | squawalpine.com