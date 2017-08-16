Events | August

Hike with a Ranger

The U.S. Forest Service and Heavenly Mountain Resort offers the Hike with a Ranger program every Friday and Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the top of the Heavenly Gondola. The guided hike is about 1 hour and is offered until Sept. 2.

Hikes are moderate in terms of difficulty, and closed toed shoes and drinking water are required for attendance along with a ticket to ride the gondola. Remember to bring sunscreen. No reservations are required and attendance is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Participants are asked to meet the Forest Service Ranger at the top of the Gondola. | Megan Dee (530) 543-2618 or mldee@fs.fed.us.

EVERY MONDAY

Kids in the Creek South Lake Tahoe

Join a naturalist at Taylor Creek to explore the aquatic animals of the area at 10 a.m. every Monday through August for ages 6 to 12 years old. Bring sturdy water shoes. | tahoeheritage.org

EVERY TUESDAY

Farmers’ Market Truckee

Truckee Farmers Market is open every Tuesday through Oct. 17 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Truckee Regional Park.



Farmers’ Market South Lake Tahoe

South Lake Tahoe Farmers Market is every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Oct. 10 at the American Legion Hall parking lot. | eldoradofarmersmarket.com



Preschoolers wanted Kings Beach

Kings Beach Library offers Bilingual Preschool Story Time from 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays. Each week is themed. | (530) 546-2012

Let’s hear it for moms Kings Beach

Mom’s Café is every Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to noon at North Tahoe Family Resource Center. Meet other moms, get help with breastfeeding techniques, postpartum concerns, infant nutrition and infant care. Groups in English and Spanish. | northtahoefrc.org

Naturalist walk South Lake Tahoe

Join a naturalist on the trail at Taylor Creek to explore the area, the Rainbow Trail and the Stream Profile Chamber at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday through August. | tahoeheritage.org

Toddler Time Truckee

Truckee Library hosts summer Story Time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. for ages 18 months to 3 years. A half-hour stay and play after the reading. | (530) 582-7846



EVERY WEDNESDAY

Babes in Bookland Truckee

Truckee Library hosts Story Time every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. for ages 6 months to 2 years. A half-hour stay and play after the reading. | (530) 582-7846

Story time Zephyr Cove, Nev.

The Zephyr Cove Library hosts a children’s story time every Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Enjoy stories, songs, activities and coloring. | (775) 588-6411

Read together Incline Village, Nev.

Incline Village Library hosts Family Story Time on Wednesdays from 4 to 4:45 p.m. | (775) 832-4130

Farmers’ Market Stateline, Nev.

Stateline Farmers’ Market is every Wednesday through Sept. 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Kahle Community Park. | laketahoemarkets.com

Just heavenly South Lake Tahoe

Wine Wednesdays at The Loft in Heavenly is from 4 to 7. Free wine tasting from different featured winery each week. Free guest speaker and/or tasting notes from featured winery. | (530) 523-8024

Xcellent wine Xperience Incline Village, Nev.

Tahoe WineXperience with sommelier Kristi Snyder is on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Snyder will show participants how to find joy in the feel, taste and finish of wine tasting. 21+. $120 person, $89 IVGID member. | Register yourtahoeplace.com

EVERY THURSDAY

Farmers’ Market Tahoe City

The Tahoe City Farmers Market operates every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Commons Beach until Oct. 12. | tahoecityfarmersmarket.com



Discuss what’s happening Incline Village, Nev.

The Conversation Café is a drop-in conversation forum hosted by the Senior Programs staff at Aspen Grove Community Center from 10 to 11:15 a.m. every week except holidays. Participate with people sharing diverse views and a passion for engaging with others over topics and news. $2 donation includes continental breakfast. | (775) 832-1310

Story Time Tahoe City

Tahoe City Library hosts Pre-Schooler Story Time for ages 5 and younger every Thursday from 10:30 to 11 a.m. | (530) 583-3382

Toddler Story Time Incline Village, Nev.

Incline Village Library hosts story time every Thursday from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. with stories, puppets, music and movement for ages 18 months to 3 years. | (775) 832-4130

Preschool story time Truckee

Truckee Library hosts Story Time every Thursday at 11:30 a.m. for ages 3 years and older. A half-hour stay and play after the reading. | (530) 582-7846

Help with computers Kings Beach

Kings Beach Library offers ongoing computer help from 3 to 4 p.m. First Thursdays of the month are “Beginners Basic Instruction,” second Thursdays are “Computers Questions with Carl LeBlanc,” third Thursdays are “Everything iPhone” and fourth Thursdays are differing themes about technology. | (530) 546-2021



Farmers’ Market Incline Village, Nev.

Incline Village Farmers’ Market is Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m. through Aug. 31 at Lake Tahoe School. | laketahoemarkets.com



Drink to nonprofits Truckee

The Pour House hosts tastings every Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. through August to coincide with Truckee Thursdays. Patrons help support a series of The Pour House’s favorite nonprofits all summer. $10 includes tasting and light snacks and a $5 donation to the nonprofit of the week. | thepourhousetruckee.com



Truckee Thursdays

Truckee Downtown Merchants Association presents Truckee Thursdays, part street fair and part block party in historic downtown. Hobnob with locals, meet visitors and join in the fun — live music, activity booths, local vendors and food trucks — every Thursday night from 5 to 8:30 p.m. until Aug. 17. All ages are invited to participate in the festivities. Free shuttle to downtown. | truckeethursdays.com

Tour the stars Northstar

Explore the night sky with star guide Tony Berendsen; includes a laser tour of the constellations, telescopic viewing, poetry reading and more at the Dark Skies Cosmoarium at Northstar California. On Thursdays, 8:15 to 10:30 p.m., until Aug. 31. $40 adults, $20 12 and younger. | (530) 562-3000, ext. 3046



EVERY FRIDAY

Farmers’ Market Beckwourth

Romano’s Farmers’ Market is on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sierra Valley Farms until Sept. 9. | sierravalleyfarms.com

Naturalist walk South Lake Tahoe

Join a naturalist on the trail at Taylor Creek to explore the area, the Rainbow Trail and the Stream Profile Chamber at 10:30 a.m. every Friday through August. | tahoeheritage.org

Ahoy, lil’ matey Tahoe City

Tahoe Maritime Museum hosts preschool story time: Ships, Sails and Nautical Tales from 11 to 11:30 a.m. every Friday. The program is directed at ages 3 to 5 and will feature books that have maritime themes. | danielle@tahoemaritime.org

Fridays are fun Truckee

Family Fun Fridays at KidZone Museum starts at 11 a.m. Play-based class designed to inspire exploration and discovery through art. For ages 5 and younger. Free with admission. | kidzonemuseum.org

Follow the ranger South Lake Tahoe

Hike with a ranger every Friday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Heavenly Mountain Resort. The moderate, guided hike is 1 hour. Closed-toed shoes and water are required along with a ticket to ride the gondola. First-come, first-served basis. Meet the Forest Service ranger at the top of the gondola. Until Sept. 1. | (530) 543-2618 or mldee@fs.fed.us

Farmers’ Market South Lake Tahoe

Ski Run Farmer’s Market is every Friday from 3 to 8 p.m. on Ski Run Boulevard in South Lake Tahoe through August. | skirunfarmersmarket.com

Friday tastings Tahoe Donner

At Alder Creek Café each Friday there are free beer and wine tastings from 3 to 6 p.m. | tahoedonner.com

Watching as a family Tahoe Donner

Enjoy a free family movie every Friday at Northwoods Clubhouse at 6:30 p.m. with G and PG movies. | (530) 582-9669

Tour the stars Northstar

Explore the night sky with star guide Tony Berendsen; includes a laser tour of the constellations, telescopic viewing, poetry reading and more in The Meadows at Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe. On Fridays, 8:15 to 10:30 p.m., until Sept. 1. $40 adults, $20 12 and younger. | (530) 562-3000, ext. 3046

EVERY SATURDAY

Follow the ranger South Lake Tahoe

Hike with a ranger every Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Heavenly Mountain Resort. The moderate, guided hike is 1 hour. Closed-toed shoes and water are required along with a ticket to ride the gondola. First-come, first-served basis. Meet the Forest Service ranger at the top of the gondola. Until Sept. 2. | (530) 543-2618 or mldee@fs.fed.us



Tour the stars Northstar

Explore the night sky with star guide Tony Berendsen; includes a laser tour of the constellations, telescopic viewing, poetry reading and more at the Dark Skies Cosmoarium at Northstar California. On Saturdays, 8:15 to 10:30 p.m., until Sept. 2. $40 adults, $20 12 and younger. | (530) 562-3000, ext. 3046

EVERY SUNDAY

Farmers’ Market Truckee

Truckee Community Farmers Market is every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Sept. 24 at Tri Counties Bank/Sears/Coffeebar Bakery parking lot. | truckeefarmersmarket.org

Naturalist walk South Lake Tahoe

Join a naturalist on the trail at Taylor Creek to explore the area, the Rainbow Trail and the Stream Profile Chamber at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday through August. | tahoeheritage.org

AUG. 17 | THURSDAY

About the river Truckee

Truckee River Watershed Council hosts River Talk, a one-hour virtual tour of the projects throughout the watershed. It is a chance for guests to learn about the council’s work and offer comments and feedback. At 8 a.m. in the TRWC office. | RSVP (530) 550-8760



Be wise to come Tahoma

Wine and Wisdom: Fashion of the 30s is at the Hellman-Ehrman Mansion 5 p.m. in Sugar Pine Point State Park. Cherie Oliver of Yesteryear Sierra will present a lineup of dresses and evening gowns that prove the 1930s reputation for glamour while guests sip wine and taste hors d’oeuvres. A fundraiser presented by the Sierra State Parks Foundation. $35 to $40. | Tickets sierrastateparks.org

Gold Rush Stories Tahoe City

Historian Gary Noy will discuss his book “Gold Rush Stories” at the Gatekeeper’s Museum at 5:30 p.m. Free. | (530) 583-1762

Wooden boat video premiere Carnelian Bay

Tahoe Yacht Club presents the 2017 viewing of “Mahogany Magic” at Gar Woods Grill & Pier at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy the first viewing of the video with a buffet dinner and drinks. $55. | RSVP (775) 581-4700 or tahoeyc.com



Families can chill Olympic Valley

In the Village at Squaw families can enjoy free outdoor movies at 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays until Aug. 31. Tonight’s feature is “Rogue One.” Bring blankets and warm clothes for when the sun goes down. | squawalpine.com

AUG. 18 | FRIDAY

Exclusive peak Truckee

Truckee Donner Land Trust offers guided hike to Lower Carpenter Valley that offers amazing scenery, lush meadows and wildlife in its natural environs. The Land Trust is in the process of acquiring the property so it will not be open to the public in 2017, with the exception of these exclusive 5-mile hikes at 9 a.m. | Register tdlandtrust.org

Share and write Incline Village, Nev.

Lifescapes, a memoir-writing program for seniors, is from 2 to 4 p.m. at Incline Village Library. First and third Fridays of each month. All are welcome. | (775) 832-4130

Wine featurings Truckee

Uncorked Truckee is hosting a Meet the Winemaker, featuring three wines from Titus Vineyards at 6 p.m. $12. | teloswine.com

Educational nights South Lake Tahoe

Lake of the Sky Amphitheater at Taylor Creek Visitor Center offers a summer speakers’ program. Tonight is Winged Flight at Night at 8 p.m. Bats are a valuable part of nature. Join NorCal Bats for a live bat presentation. | tahoeheritage.org

AUG. 18-20 | FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Retreat for scholarships Norden

Sierra Club’s Clair Tappaan Lodge Fundraiser Weekend Retreat includes three meals a day, two-night’s stay, educational hikes, art auction and activities, including songwriter and jazz guitarist Nancy Davis on Saturday night. To raise money for environmental education scholarships. $205 per person. | RSVP reservations@clairtappaanlodge.com

Open-air art show Zephyr Cove, Nev.

Arts & Crafts show at Round Hill Square is an open-air village of artisans under the Tahoe sky. Peruse pottery, jewelry, sculpture, prints, paintings, photography, wearable art and woodwork and hand-crafted items from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | artisttoyoufestivals.com

AUG. 19 | SATURDAY

Hike it for Bob Markleeville

Bob Anderson Memorial Hike is from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tahoe Institute for Natural Science board member Bob Anderson was a true steward of the outdoors. This event features the last day hike Bob took before he and his wife Grace left for Africa in 2013: Woods Lake to Round Top to Winnemucca Lake and return, covering birds, wildflowers, bugs, trees, shrubs and whatever. The group will raise a toast to Bob when the hike is finished. All welcome. | tinsweb.org

Dig that community vibe Truckee

Truckee Demonstration Garden is hosting a dig-in for community volunteers to help with the garden — weeding, pruning, transplanting, etc. No experience necessary. Dig-in dates are the third Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | truckeegarden@gmail.com



Exclusive peak Truckee

Truckee Donner Land Trust offers a guided hike to Lacey Meadow near Webber Lake. At nearly 1,500 acres, is one of the finest examples of a sub-alpine meadow in the entire Northern Sierra. For a number of birds and mammals, many threatened or endangered, the meadow provides critical habitat. Easy 6-mile hike. | Register tdlandtrust.org



Choo-choo Truckee

Truckee Donner Railroad Society offers kiddie train rides at Regional Park’s Train Track Circles Playground. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. Donations accepted. | truckeedonnerrailroadsociety.com

Bridal bailout Crystal Bay, Nev.

Tahoe Biltmore has brought several bridal industry experts together, such as De Ja Vu Bridal, Timeless Fashion, Boulevard of Dreamsand It’s a Girl Thang to its 6,400-square-foot ballroom. Every size, including plus sizes and gowns, starting at $99. Free drinks, raffles and prizes. Doors open from noon to 4 p.m. | VIP access tickets (775) 833-6724

Jump for hops Stateline, Nev.

The fourth annual Hops in the Yard at MontBleu Resort Casino is from 1 to 5 p.m. Some 20 local breweries, food trucks and great live music are assembled in the Outdoor Event Center. $25 at the door. | montbleuresort.com

Writers unite South Lake Tahoe

Young Adult Writers’ Meetup, on the first and third Saturday of each month, is from 3 to 4 p.m. at South Lake Tahoe Library. Meet with fellow writers for an afternoon of socializing, discussion and writing. Laptops available for use in the library. Snacks provided. | (530) 573-3185

Hee Haw salute Meyers

The second annual Rotary of South Lake Tahoe Hootenanny is from 3 to 7 p.m. at Lake Tahoe Golf Course. The event will feature beer tastings from local breweries, food, raffle, face painting, family games, no-host bar and music by Redneck Quartet. $45 presale, $50 day of; $20 designated drivers and ages 7 to 20; age 5 and younger free. Benefits youth and community projects. | sltrotary.org



Farm to belly dinners Beckwourth

Sierra Valley Farms and chef Mike Trombetta of Farm to Belly Catering present Dinner in the Barn, a dinner series that celebrates food, farm and community. The four-course, farm-fresh dinners include wine, beverage and live music. $130 per person. | RSVP sierravalleyfarms.com

Whose night out? Tahoe Donner

From 5 to 9 p.m., children ages 4 to 9 are treated to a night out of games, dinner, arts and crafts, movie and bedtime story at Northwoods Clubhouse. Parents may enjoy a night out while the trained staff is on hand. Space is limited. Pre-registration and payment is required at least one day in advance. | RSVP (530) 587-9437

A dinner for all the senses Truckee

“Taste and Listen” Pop Up Dinner at Stella Restaurant is to benefit the nonprofit Trails & Vistas. Dinner guests will enjoy an artistic interpretation of a multi-continent-inspired cuisine choreographed to music. Performances will include internationally acclaimed jazz harpist Motoshi Kosako, Flamenco guitarist Wolf Schaefer, African drummer Michael DiMartino and muralist Susie Alexander. | RSVP cedarhousesporthotel.com/stella/

Wine featurings Truckee

Petra at Northstar is hosting a Meet the Winemaker, featuring three wines from Titus Vineyards at 6 p.m. Tasting fee is $12. | teloswine.com



Watch it in the park Markleeville

Bring family, friends and a camping chair or blanket for “Beauty and the Beast” under the stars from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Markleeville Library Park. Free, donations accepted. | alpinecounty.com

AUG. 20 | SUNDAY

Exclusive peak Truckee

Truckee Donner Land Trust offers guided hike to Lower Carpenter Valley that offers amazing scenery, lush meadows and wildlife in its natural environs. The Land Trust is in the process of acquiring the property so it will not be open to the public in 2017, with the exception of these exclusive 5-mile hikes at 9 a.m. | Register tdlandtrust.org



Power tools forbidden Truckee

Arts For The Schools presents the second annual Wooden Boat Challenge from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at West End Beach on Donner Lake. Watch teams build handmade wooden boats with no power tools and then attempt to race them. Local artisans and vendors, food and drinks, kids’ activities, live music and more. $10 per person or $25 per family. | artsfortheschools.org

Fresh Pop-Up dinners Truckee

Tahoe Food Hub offers a pop-up dinner, Pitchfork & the Pan. Tahoe Food Hub’s chef in residence, Carolyn Newman, will design a four-course menu with Chef Scott Yorkey, formerly of Jake’s on the Lake, at Sagehen Creek Field Station. The dinner will spotlight the produce of one farm, a local rancher and California wine. $85 person. | RSVP tahoefoodhub.org

AUG. 21 | MONDAY

Partial eclipse viewing Tahoma

The Nature Center at Sugar Pine Point State Park hosts a workshop about the solar eclipse, starting at 9:45 a.m. Use glasses and other devises to view the partial eclipse that will be at 82 percent at 10:20 a.m. Construct a sun dial until 11:45 a.m. Limited supply of solar-viewing glasses available for $5. Free, parking $10. See feature in this edition. | (530) 525-7982

Maritime talks Tahoe City

Randy Walker, Mary Jo Shepard and Warren Fallatt will discuss “Tahoe Yacht Club Water Ski Carnival 1953-1967” at Tahoe Maritime Museum at 5 p.m. | tahoemaritime.org

AUG. 22 | TUESDAY

Weigh in on weed Truckee

Town of Truckee will host a community cannabis dialogue at 6 p.m. at Truckee Town Hall. Participants will be invited to weigh in on a menu of options regarding potential cannabis regulations and potential prohibition on uses. | truckee.com

Tahoe Summit South Lake Tahoe

2017 Lake Tahoe Summit hosted by Senator Dianne Feinstein is at Valhalla Tahoe. Free to the public; shuttles will be available because parking is limited. Registration opens at 9 a.m.; the event at 10 a.m. | Advance registration only tahoefund.org

AUG. 23 | WEDNESDAY

Adopt a hobby Incline Village, Nev.

Pet Network Story Time is at Incline Village Library at 4 p.m. Children can help Pet Network make special toys for adoptable dogs while listening to story time. | (775) 832-4130

Four-course wine pairing Olympic Valley

Resort at Squaw Creek presents a Schramsberg Wine Dinner at Six Peaks Grille. The evening will begin with cocktails and entertainment on the restaurant’s deck and as the sun sets, guests will move inside to enjoy plated courses. Seating is limited. $135. | RSVP (530) 581-6610

Free movie series Tahoe City

TCPUD Parks and Recreation sponsors Tahoe City Lakeside Movie Series 2017 at Common’s Beach at dusk. Tonight’s free movie is “Batman Lego Movie.” It gets cold, so bring sleeping bags, blankets, low-back chairs and flashlights. | tahoecitypud.com

AUG. 24 | THURSDAY

TERC Talks Incline Village, Nev.

Retired Tahoe Regional Planning Agency executive director Bill Morgan will talk on Little Known Stories from Tahoe’s Past. The period from 1965 to 1989 was a turbulent one in Tahoe and he was there to experience it. No-host bar at 5:30; presentation at 6 p.m. | RSVP terc.ucdavis.edu



Mix and meet Truckee

Truckee Chamber of Commerce mixer is hosted by Bank of the West from 5 to 7 p.m. Food, networking, raffle prizes. Bring business cards. | (530) 587-2757

Socially afloat Incline Village, Nev.

A Sunset Kayak Social is from 6 to 8 p.m. on Incline Beach. Includes a kayak tour, a barbecue dinner and dessert and two adult beverages from Incline Spirits Barefoot Bar. Personal floatation device required. Kayak rentals available for extra fee. $48 person or $40 member. | yourtahoeplace.com



Families can chill Olympic Valley

In the Village at Squaw families can enjoy free outdoor movies at 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays until Aug. 31. Tonight’s feature is “Power Rangers.” Bring blankets and warm clothes for when the sun goes down. | squawalpine.com



AUG. 24-27 | THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Great minds gather Olympic Valley

Squaw Valley Institute presents “Equilibrium,” a gathering of visionary minds and conscious artists to envision sustainable solutions for the 21st Century. Featuring more than 750 of the world’s most influential business and environmental thought leaders at a conference to drive innovative, actionable solutions for the integrity of the planet. At the same time, a two-day public festival will continue the conversation featuring high-profile music acts. | squawvalleyinstitute.org

AUG. 25 | FIRDAY

Educational nights South Lake Tahoe

Lake of the Sky Amphitheater at Taylor Creek Visitor Center offers a summer speakers’ program. Tonight is “The Story of Tahoe Movie” at 8 p.m. Join us in a screening of the “Lake of the Sky” film produced by Sierra State Parks. | tahoeheritage.org

Tee up for kids Portola

The second annual SERVPRO Classic Golf Tournament is from 1 to 6 p.m. at Grizzly Ranch Golf Club. Proceeds benefit The Children’s Cabinet. Foursome $450 includes golf, cart rental, hole prizes, two drink tickets and awards banquet. | (775) 827-9944

AUG. 25-26 | FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Hogs for the Cause Crystal Bay, Nev.

Join two days of celebrations to help children fighting pediatric brain cancer hosted by the Crystal Bay Casino. On Friday, enjoy a Dinner Gala featuring four New Orleans chefs with a multi-course dinner, wine pairings and raffle. $125 per person; 21+. At 9 p.m., enjoy music from Muddy Magnolias with The Suitcase Junket and after party with Nick Schnebele. $15 advance, $18 at the door; 21+. On Saturday, at 1 p.m. the free all-ages Courtyard Festival has music, barbecue, silent auction, New Orleans fare and more. At 10 p.m., are the sounds of New Monsoon and Afrolicious, after party with Object Heavy. $15 advance, $18 at the door; 21+. | crystalbaycasino.com

AUG. 25-27 | FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Bust a mutton Truckee

The 43rd Truckee Professional Rodeo is at McIver Arena. Kids’ Day is on Aug. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with free rodeo activities. From 5 to 8 p.m., there’s a barbecue dinner, calf dressing and open barrel race. On Aug. 26, rodeo performances are from 5 to 7:30 p.m., followed by a Western dance with local band Everyday Outlaw. On Aug. 27 more rodeo performances are from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wear pink in support of breast-cancer prevention. | truckeerodeo.org

Annual family fun Portola

The 35th annual Portola Railroad Days is at Portola City Park and includes fun for the entire family. There are classic car cruise-ins, live music, Western re-enactors, a vendor fair, food court, races, runs, a strolling musician and coed softball tournament. The Golden Spike Parade is on Aug. 26. | (530) 832-4566

Open-air art show Zephyr Cove, Nev.

Arts & Crafts show at Round Hill Square is an open-air village of artisans under the Tahoe sky. Peruse pottery, jewelry, sculpture, prints, paintings, photography, wearable art and woodwork and hand-crafted items from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | artisttoyoufestivals.com

AUG. 26 | SATURDAY

Exclusive peak Truckee

Truckee Donner Land Trust offers guided hike to Lower Carpenter Valley that offers amazing scenery, lush meadows and wildlife in its natural environs. The Land Trust is in the process of acquiring the property so it will not be open to the public in 2017, with the exception of these exclusive 5-mile hikes at 9 a.m. | Register tdlandtrust.org



Get that bug Truckee

Truckee River Watershed Council hosts Aquatic Monitoring Field Collection from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Our aquatic monitoring program assesses the condition of local streams by collecting insects along with other water quality and habitat information. Come prepared to get in the water. | RSVP (530) 550-8760, ext 1



Ride ‘em lil one Tahoe Donner

Pancakes and Ponies starts at Alder Creek Adventure Center from 9 to 11 a.m. For ages 2 to 6. Enjoy a hearty breakfast of pancakes, bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee and juice, followed by a 15-minute pony ride. $35 with pony ride, $15 breakfast only. | RSVP (530) 587-9470



Waterfront walking tour Tahoe City

This free, fun and informative 1.5-hour tour is all about the waters of Lake Tahoe. Hear about the Truckee River, sailing and racing boats, the dam, as well as things to do and where to eat with Karen Willcuts. Meet at Gatekeeper’s Museum at 10 a.m. | (530) 448-4143



It’s only natural South Lake Tahoe

Kid’s Nature Journal Club is on the second and fourth Saturday each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at South Lake Tahoe Library. Learn how to capture adventures in a nature journal. Some materials provided; bring a notebook and pen and dress for the weather. | (530) 573-3185

Historic walking tour Tahoe City

This free and informative 1.5-hour tour is about legends, facts and colorful history told in fun stories. Also, learn the best places to eat, shop and enjoy Tahoe City. Led by Karen Willcuts. Meet at Blue Agave Restaurant at 1 p.m. | (530) 448-4143

Wine walk among the pines Northstar

Northstar hosts an alpine-style Wine Walk on final Saturday of the month through August at 3 p.m. Pick up a souvenir tasting glass before weaving throughout the Village shops, sipping wine and snacking on paired hors d’oeuvres. The wine selection and pairings offer a new experience each month with a different theme. $32. | northstarcalifornia.com

AUG. 27 | SUNDAY

Historic walking tour Truckee

Historic downtown Truckee comes alive during this free 1.5-hour tour that includes stories of railroad barons, lumber mills, ice harvesting, movie stars and other characters. Pass by unique shops and restaurants while learning about Truckee’s famous and infamous past with Karen Willcuts. Meet outside Truckee California Welcome Center at 10 a.m. | (530) 448-4143



Donner hoedown Truckee

Join Sierra State Parks Foundation and California State Parks for an old-fashioned hoedown from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Donner Memorial State Park. With live music and food vendors, this family friendly event will include costumed docents and state park interpreters providing hands-on activities, square dancers and a dress-up photo booth. Free. | sierrastateparks.org

AUG. 28 | MONDAY

Exclusive peak Truckee

Truckee Donner Land Trust offers guided hike to Lower Carpenter Valley that offers amazing scenery, lush meadows and wildlife in its natural environs. The Land Trust is in the process of acquiring the property so it will not be open to the public in 2017, with the exception of these exclusive 5-mile hikes at 9 a.m. | Register tdlandtrust.org

AUG. 30 | WEDNESDAY

Membership 101 Truckee

Truckee Chamber of Commerce Membership 101 is from 8 to 9 a.m. at the California Welcome Center last Wednesday of the month. For new, current or potential members to learn about the benefits of belonging. Coffee and pastries. | info@truckee.com

Afternoon with Anita South Lake Tahoe

Meet the character of Anita Baldwin, a key figure in the history of Tallac Historic Site, in a storytelling presentation on the life at the daughter of the infamous Lucky Baldwin at 1 p.m. $10. | Tickets (530) 541-5227

AUG. 31 | THURSDAY

Families can chill Olympic Valley

In the Village at Squaw families can enjoy free outdoor movies at 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays until Aug. 31. Tonight’s feature is “Storks.” Bring blankets and warm clothes for when the sun goes down. | squawalpine.com