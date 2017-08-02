Entertainment Calendar | August

Internationally acclaimed Mexican acoustic-rock guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela bring their unique instrumental blend of metal, jazz and world music to the Grand Sierra Resort on Aug. 5.

AUG. 3 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Galaxy The Beacon 1 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Live music Chambers Landing 4 p.m.

Mojo Green Lakeview Commons 4:30 p.m.

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

Sam Ravenna Downtown Truckee 6:30 p.m.

Christopher Hawley Moody’s 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Click Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids Sand Harbor 10 a.m.

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.

Franciscos Ramos w/Dana Eagle The Improv 9 p.m.

Magic Fusion The Loft 9 p.m.

ElectroSwing Burlesque The Loft 10 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Johnzo West & the Wayward Souls Peppermill 7 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

In-A-Fect Atlantis 8 p.m.

The Cadillac Three w/Hellbound Glory Cargo 8 p.m.

Voodoo Cowboys Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

Gotcha Covered Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Audioboxx Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Kovert Lex GSR 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Comedy Night Lex GSR 7 p.m.

Richie Minervini Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

“The Mountaintop” Good Luck Macbeth Theatre 7:30 p.m.

Cort McCown Pioneer Underground 8 p.m.

Special Events

Reno Xtreme Barrel Race Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center

Barracuda Championship Montreux Golf & Country Club



AUG. 4 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Mick Clark Band The Beacon 1 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Left of Centre Heavenly Village 5 p.m.

Slightly Stoopid w/Iration Harvey’s Outdoor Arena 5 p.m.

Mojo Green Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.

Classical Tahoe Sierra Nevada College 7 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Christopher Hawley Moody’s 8 p.m.

Panda The Grid 8:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Origami Ghosts Bar of America 9:30 p.m.

Luciano & Trexx Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Live DJ Northstar Village 5 p.m.

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open mic Art Truckee 7 p.m.

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids Valhalla Tahoe 12 p.m.

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

Franciscos Ramos w/Dana Eagle The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

In-A-Fect Atlantis 4 p.m.

Kantu Inka Bliss Mansion 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Take This Band Bliss Mansion 6:30 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Johnzo West & the Wayward Souls Peppermill 8 p.m.

Dank Jewel The Saint 8 p.m.

The Giving Tree Band Red Dog Saloon 8 p.m.

Voodoo Cowboys Carson Valley Inn 9 p.m.

Gotcha Covered Circus Circus 9 p.m.

The Duevets Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Just Us Atlantis 10 p.m.

Romeo Ryes Lex GSR 10 p.m.

Audioboxx Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Mo Funk El Jefe’s Cantina 9:30 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

DJ Sam Forbes Circus Circus 10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

First Friday Funnies Brewery Arts Center 7 p.m.

Ron White Silver Legacy 7 & 10 p.m.

Richie Minervini Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

Cort McCown Pioneer Underground 9 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 9 p.m.

Special Events

Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.

Reno Xtreme Barrel Race Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center

Cowboy-Con 2017 Reno Sparks Convention Center

Barracuda Championship Montreux Golf & Country Club



AUG. 5 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Bread and Butter The Beacon 1 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Revival Heavenly Village 5 p.m.

Coburn Music Series Cedar House Sport Hotel 5 p.m.

Classical Tahoe Sierra Nevada College 7 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

60’s Summer Love Hard Rock 8 p.m.

Mat Marucci Organ Trio Moody’s 8 p.m.

Panda The Grid 8:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Flow Tribe w/Groovesession Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

Special Blend Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

New Wave Crave Bar of America 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.

Comedy Cage Match Winners Hard Rock 8:30 p.m.

Franciscos Ramos w/Dana Eagle The Improv 8:30 & 10:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

Mick Valentino NAA Gallery 1:30 p.m.

In-A-Fect Atlantis 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Thee Commons Brewery Arts Center 7 p.m.

Night Fever Harrah’s Plaza 7 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Rodrigo y Gabriela Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

Johnzo West & the Wayward Souls Peppermill 8 p.m.

James McMurtry w/Jonny Burke Cargo 8 p.m.

Voodoo Cowboys Carson Valley Inn 9 p.m.

Blue Haven 3rd Street Bar 9 p.m.

Gotcha Covered Circus Circus 9 p.m.

The Duevets Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Just Us Atlantis 10 p.m.

Miles Medina Lex GSR 10 p.m.

Audioboxx Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

DJ David Draven, DJ Rusty, DJ Skarkrow Studio on 4th 9 p.m.

DJ Mo Funk El Jefe’s Cantina 9:30 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Sam Forbes Circus Circus 10 p.m.

Four Color Zack Peppermill 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Cort McCown Pioneer Underground 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.

Richie Minervini Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 10 p.m.

Special Events

Carson City Ghost Walk

Downtown Wine Walk Carson City

Reno Xtreme Barrel Race Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center

Cowboy-Con 2017 Reno Sparks Convention Center

Barracuda Championship Montreux Golf & Country Club

AUG. 6 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Coburn Music Series Perazzo Meadows 9 a.m.

Cash Only The Beacon 1 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Lebo & Friends Commons Beach 4 p.m.

Classical Tahoe Sierra Nevada College 7 p.m.

Coburn Station w/Bobcat Rob Armenti Moe’s BBQ 8 p.m.

The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 4:30 & 7:30 p.m.

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.

Franciscos Ramos w/Dana Eagle The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

Classical Tahoe Nevada Museum of Art 10:30 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

TOCCATA Bops St. John Presbyterian Church Reno 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Kyle Willams Peppermill 6 p.m.

Steve Lord Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Just Us Atlantis 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Audioboxx Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Richie Minervini Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Reno Xtreme Barrel Race Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center

Cowboy-Con 2017 Reno Sparks Convention Center

Barracuda Championship Montreux Golf & Country Club

AUG. 7 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jesse Katlin Carson The Beacon 1 p.m.

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Reno Philharmonic Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Frank Benvenuto The Loft 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

Magic Fusion The Loft 7:30 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Kyle Willams Peppermill 6 p.m.

Steve Lord Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Heroes of Rock and Roll Atlantis 7:30 p.m.

Be Like Max, Matamoska, Knocked Down, Prince Robot, Grimedog Jub Jub’s 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Room to Move Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

AUG. 8 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jesse Katlin Carson The Beacon 1 p.m.

Pop-Up concert Riverside Studios 1 p.m.

Midnight North PJ’s 5:30 p.m.

Anthony Gomes Village at Squaw 6 p.m.

Classical Tahoe Sierra Nevada College 7 p.m.

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Live DJ Northstar Village 5 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Magic Fusion The Loft 7:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Kyle Willams Peppermill 6 p.m.

Tyler Stafford Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Heroes of Rock and Roll Atlantis 7:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Michael Finney Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Hot August Nights



AUG. 9 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Eric Matlock The Beacon 1 p.m.

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

Jo Mama Truckee Regional Park 6:30 p.m.

Dirty Revival River Ranch 8 p.m.

Coburn Music Series Moody’s Bistro 8 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Magic Fusion The Loft 7:30 p.m.

Jenny Zigrino The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Kyle Willams Peppermill 6 p.m.

Tyler Stafford Carson Valley Inn 7 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

TOCCATA Bops Shepherd of Sierra Church Carson City 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

The Shipleys Living the Good Life 7:30 p.m.

Heroes of Rock and Roll Atlantis 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Maestro & Kyra Gordon St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

The Kingpins Circus Circus 9 p.m.

The Wiz Kid Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Michael Finney Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Hot August Nights



AUG. 10 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Coburn Music Series Coffeebar Truckee 12 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Live music Chambers Landing 4 p.m.

Sam Chase & The Untraditional Lakeview Commons 4:30 p.m.

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

Paul David & the Drivers Downtown Truckee 6:30 p.m.

CloZee Tahoe Beach Retreat 8 p.m.

Jenni Charles/Jesse Dunn & Friends Moody’s 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Click Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.

Jenny Zigrino The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Drew Baldridge w/Mark MacKay Cargo 7 p.m.

Prozak Jub Jub’s 7 p.m.

Greg Austin Carson Valley Inn 7 p.m.

Kerry Pastime & the Crime Scene Peppermill 7 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Heroes of Rock and Roll Atlantis 7:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

The Kingpins Circus Circus 9 p.m.

The Wiz Kid Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Comedy Night Lex GSR 7 p.m.

Michael Finney Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Hot August Nights

AUG. 11 | FRIDAY

TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Erika Paul Obexer’s Boat House 10 a.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Mark McKay Heavenly Village 5 p.m.

Live music Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.

Classical Tahoe Sierra Nevada College 7 p.m.

TOCCATA Bops St. Theresa Catholic Church South Lake 7 p.m.

Coburn Music Series Art Truckee 7 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Panda The Grid 8:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Samantha Fish w/Pamela Parker’s Fantastic Machine Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

Big Bad Rooster Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

Drop Theory Bar of America 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Live DJ Northstar Village 5 p.m.

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.

Jenny Zigrino The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Heroes of Rock and Roll Atlantis 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

K. Flay & Layne The Saint 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Musicole Fox Brew Pub 7:30 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Jerry Lee Lewis Nugget Ballroom 8 p.m.

Greg Austin Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Kerry Pastime & the Crime Scene Peppermill 8 p.m.

The Fab Four Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Musicole The Fox Brewpub 8 p.m.

San Geronimo Studio on 4th 8 p.m.

Jerry Lee Lewis Nugget Sparks 8 p.m.

Cola, Rigorous Proof The Saint 8 p.m.

The Kingpins Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Superbad Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Harmonics Atlantis 10 p.m.

The Wiz Kid Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Mo Funk El Jefe’s Cantina 9:30 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Skywidit Lex GSR10 p.m.

DJ Sam Forbes Circus Circus 10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.

Michael Finney Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

Kelly Hilbert & Drew Shafer Pioneer Underground 9 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 9 p.m.

Special Events

Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.

Hot August Nights



AUG. 12 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Coburn Music Series Coffeebar Squaw 9 a.m.

Erika Paul Obexer’s Boat House 10 a.m.

Brews, Jazz and Funk Fest Village at Squaw 2 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Heidi Incident Heavenly Village 5 p.m.

Live music Alder Creek Café 6 p.m.

Classical Tahoe Sierra Nevada College 7 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Doobie Rock: salute to the Doobie Brothers Hard Rock 8 p.m.

Panda The Grid 8:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

The Dead-Phish Orchestra w/Gene Evaro Jr. Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

Taking Root Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

Drop Theory Bar of America 9:30 p.m.

Sam Ravenna Auld Dubliner 10 p.m.



DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“A Midsummer Night’s Sagehen” Sagehen Field Station 4 p.m.

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.

Jenny Zigrino The Improv 8:30 & 10:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Heroes of Rock and Roll Atlantis 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Marla Brown Minnesota St. Stage Carson City 7 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Greg Austin Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Kerry Pastime & the Crime Scene Peppermill 8 p.m.

The Kingpins Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Superbad Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Harmonics Atlantis 10 p.m.

Ayla Simone Lex GSR 10 p.m.

The Wiz Kid Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

DJ Mo Funk El Jefe’s Cantina 9:30 p.m.

DJ Scene Peppermill 10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Sam Forbes Circus Circus 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.

Michael Finney Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

Kelly Hilbert & Drew Shafer Pioneer Underground 8:30 p.m.

Dancing with the Stars Live Grand Sierra 9 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 9 p.m.



Special Events

Hot August Nights



AUG. 13 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Brews, Jazz and Funk Fest Village at Squaw 2 p.m.

Wheeland Brothers Commons Beach 4 p.m.

TOCCATA Bops Cornerstone Church Incline Village 4 p.m.

San Geronimo Moe’s BBQ 7 p.m.

The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.

Jenny Zigrino The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

CeCe Gable w/John Shipley and Andy Heglund Reno Little Theater 10:30 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Tyler Stafford Peppermill 6 p.m.

Harmonics Atlantis 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

The Wiz Kid Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.

Michael Finney Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Hot August Nights



AUG. 14 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jesse Katlin Carson The Beacon 1 p.m.

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Frank Benvenuto The Loft 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

Alexander Hamilton Chautauqua Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Tyler Stafford Peppermill 6 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

24-Hour Mural Marathon Competition Circus Circus

AUG. 15 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jesse Katlin Carson The Beacon 1 p.m.

The Wheeland Brothers PJ’s 5:30 p.m.

Coco Montoya Village at Squaw 6 p.m.

LTMF Academy Orchestra Sugar Pine Point State Park 6 p.m.

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Live DJ Northstar Village 5 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Karaoke Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Tyler Stafford Peppermill 6 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Steve Hofstetter Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

24-Hour Mural Marathon Competition Circus Circus

AUG. 16 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Ike & Martin Jake’s on the Lake 6 p.m.

LTMF Academy Orchestra Tahoe Maritime Museum 6 p.m.

Groove Foundry Truckee Regional Park 6:30 p.m.

The Who Harvey’s Outdoor Arena 8 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Tyler Stafford Peppermill 6 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Ashley Red Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Steve Hofstetter Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

AUG. 17 | THURSDAY

TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Sol Pellegro Lakeview Commons 4:30 p.m.

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

Monkey Ska Downtown Truckee 6:30 p.m.

LTMF Academy Orchestra West Shore cafe 6 p.m.

Primus w/Clutch Hard Rock 6:30 p.m.

The Lique Moody’s 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Click Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Northwoods Clubhouse 6:30 p.m.

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.

ElectroSwing Burlesque The Loft 10 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Music Festival for Deputy Carl Howell Battle Born Harley-Davidson

Carson City Music and Art Festival

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Platinum Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Easy Rider Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Ashley Red Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Comedy Night Lex GSR 7 p.m.

Steve Hofstetter Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Ricky Del Rosario Pioneer Underground 8 p.m.

AUG. 18 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Popular Demand Heavenly Village 5 p.m.

Big Blu Soul Revue Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.

LTMF Academy Orchestra West End Beach 6 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Panda The Grid 8:30 p.m.

The Lique Moody’s 8:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Mama’s Cookin & Mojo Green w/Smoked Out Soul Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Live DJ Northstar Village 5 p.m.

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open mic Art Truckee 7 p.m.

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Cheech & Chong MontBleu 8 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

First Take Fine Vine Wine Bar 7 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Mentally Spent Fox Brew Pub 7:30 p.m.

Michael McDonald TJ’s Corral 8 p.m.

Mentally Spent The Fox Brewpub 8 p.m.

Borgeous w/Breathe Carolina Cargo 8 p.m.

Platinum Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Easy Rider Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Ashley Red Eldorado 10:30 p.m.



DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Mo Funk El Jefe’s Cantina 9:30 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

DJ Sam Forbes Circus Circus 10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.

“The Mountaintop” Good Luck Macbeth Theatre 7:30 p.m.

Steve Hofstetter Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 9 p.m.

Ricky Del Rosario Pioneer Underground 9 p.m.

Special Events

Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.

All Breed Dog Show Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center

AUG. 19 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Brickhouse Heavenly Village 5 p.m.

LTMF Academy Orchestra Gatekeeper’s Museum 6 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Herbie Hancock MontBleu 8 p.m.

Summer of 69 Hard Rock 8 p.m.

The Lique Moody’s 8:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Keyser Soze w/The Thermites & IJV Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

Monkey Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Broadway at the Park 2017 Truckee Regional Park

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Hunks the Show Boomtown 7 p.m.

Young the Giant Grand Sierra 7:30 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Platinum Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Ashley Red Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Mo Funk El Jefe’s Cantina 9:30 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Sam Forbes Circus Circus 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Ricky Del Rosario Pioneer Underground 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.

“The Mountaintop” Good Luck Macbeth Theatre 7:30 p.m.

Steve Hofstetter Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

Chris Tucker Reno Ballroom 8 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 9 p.m.

Special Events

Carson City Ghost Walk

Reno Arts Fest City Park Plaza

Reno Greek Fest

Pirate Crawl Downtown Reno

The Way It Was Rodeo Virginia City

AUG. 20 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Mumbo Gumbo Commons Beach 4 p.m.

LTMF Academy Orchestra PJ’s 6 p.m.

Peter Joseph Burtt & Kingtide Moe’s BBQ 8 p.m.

The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Ashley Red Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.

Steve Hofstetter Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Reno Arts Fest City Park Plaza

Reno Greek Fest

The Pacifica Fest Sands Regency

The Way It Was Rodeo Virginia City

AUG. 21 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jesse Katlin Carson The Beacon 1 p.m.

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Peter White and Euge Groove Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Frank Benvenuto The Loft 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Thunder Cover Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

Reno Greek Fest

The Pacific Fest Sands Regency

AUG. 22 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jesse Katlin Carson The Beacon 1 p.m.

Mckenna Faith PJ’s 5:30 p.m.

Ronnie Baker Brooks Village at Squaw 6 p.m.

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Live DJ Northstar Village 5 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Karaoke Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

AUG. 23 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

Beatles Flashback Truckee Regional Park 6:30 p.m.

Jelly Bread River Ranch 8 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Rebel Soul Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

AUG. 24 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Selasee & The Fata Family Lakeview Commons 4:30 p.m.

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

Jenni Charles/Jess Dunn & Friends Moody’s 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Click Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

A Thousand Horses Cargo 8 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

Soundwave Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Rebel Soul Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Comedy Night Lex GSR 7 p.m.

“The Mountaintop” Good Luck Macbeth Theatre 7:30 p.m.

AUG. 25 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Jake’s Garage Heavenly Village 5 p.m.

Yolo Mambo Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Muddy Magnolias & The Suitcase Junket w/Nick Schnebelen Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Live DJ Northstar Village 5 p.m.

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Idina Menzel Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

Y&Tw/Greg Golden Band Cargo 8 p.m.

Soundwave Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Halie O’Ryan Band Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Rebel Soul Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Mo Funk El Jefe’s Cantina 9:30 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

DJ Sam Forbes Circus Circus 10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Mountaintop” Good Luck Macbeth Theatre 7:30 p.m.

“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 9 p.m.

Special Events

Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.

AUG. 26 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Take Out Heavenly Village 5 p.m.

Len Rainey and the Midnight Players Sierra Valley Farms 6 p.m.

Live music Alder Creek Café 6 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Journey Unauthorized Hard Rock 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

New Monsoon & Afrolicious w/Object Heavy Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Live DJ Northstar Village 5 p.m.

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Dusty Green Bones Band Minnesota St. Stage Carson City 7 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Trace Adkins Atlantis 8 p.m.

Ronnie Milsap TJ’s Corral 8 p.m.

Soundwave Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Halie O’Ryan Band Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Rebel Soul Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

DJ Mo Funk El Jefe’s Cantina 9:30 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Sam Forbes Circus Circus 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.

“The Mountaintop” Good Luck Macbeth Theatre 7:30 p.m.

Steven Martin & Martin Short Grand Sierra 9 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 9 p.m.

Special Events

Reno Aloha Festival Wingfield Park

CANFEST Grand Sierra Resort

Off Road Race Series Wild West Motorsports Park

AUG. 27 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Brothers Comatose Commons Beach 4 p.m.

Scott Pemberton Moe’s BBQ 8 p.m.

The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Rebel Soul Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

Off Road Race Series Wild West Motorsports Park

AUG. 28 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jesse Katlin Carson The Beacon 1 p.m.

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Frank Benvenuto The Loft 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

Off Road Race Series Wild West Motorsports Park

AUG. 29 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jesse Katlin Carson The Beacon 1 p.m.

Dennis Jones Band Village at Squaw 6 p.m.

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Live DJ Northstar Village 5 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Karaoke Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

AUG. 30 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Ike & Martin Jakes on the Lake 6 p.m.

Déjá Vu Truckee Regional Park 6:30 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Garage Boys Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off Victorian Square

AUG. 31 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Wesley Orsolic Band Lakeview Commons 4:30 p.m.

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

Jenni Charles/Jess Dunn & Friends Moody’s 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Click Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.

ElectroSwing Burlesque The Loft 10 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Yes Grand Sierra Resort 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

Atomika Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Garage Boys Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Comedy Night Lex GSR 7 p.m.

Special Events

Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off Victorian Square