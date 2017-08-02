Entertainment Calendar | August

Internationally acclaimed Mexican acoustic-rock guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela bring their unique instrumental blend of metal, jazz and world music to the Grand Sierra Resort on Aug. 5.
AUG. 3 | THURSDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Galaxy The Beacon 1 p.m.
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.
Live music Chambers Landing 4 p.m.
Mojo Green Lakeview Commons 4:30 p.m.
Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.
Sam Ravenna Downtown Truckee 6:30 p.m.
Christopher Hawley Moody’s 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Click Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.
Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.
Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
Karaoke The Grid 10 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids Sand Harbor 10 a.m.
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.
The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.
Franciscos Ramos w/Dana Eagle The Improv 9 p.m.
Magic Fusion The Loft 9 p.m.
ElectroSwing Burlesque The Loft 10 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.
Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Johnzo West & the Wayward Souls Peppermill 7 p.m.
Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.
In-A-Fect Atlantis 8 p.m.
The Cadillac Three w/Hellbound Glory Cargo 8 p.m.
Voodoo Cowboys Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.
Gotcha Covered Circus Circus 9 p.m.
Audioboxx Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.
Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Kovert Lex GSR 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Comedy Night Lex GSR 7 p.m.
Richie Minervini Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.
“The Mountaintop” Good Luck Macbeth Theatre 7:30 p.m.
Cort McCown Pioneer Underground 8 p.m.
Special Events
Reno Xtreme Barrel Race Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center
Barracuda Championship Montreux Golf & Country Club
AUG. 4 | FRIDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Mick Clark Band The Beacon 1 p.m.
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.
Left of Centre Heavenly Village 5 p.m.
Slightly Stoopid w/Iration Harvey’s Outdoor Arena 5 p.m.
Mojo Green Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.
Classical Tahoe Sierra Nevada College 7 p.m.
Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.
Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Christopher Hawley Moody’s 8 p.m.
Panda The Grid 8:30 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Origami Ghosts Bar of America 9:30 p.m.
Luciano & Trexx Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Live DJ Northstar Village 5 p.m.
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open mic Art Truckee 7 p.m.
Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids Valhalla Tahoe 12 p.m.
Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.
Franciscos Ramos w/Dana Eagle The Improv 9 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Carson City Music and Art Festival
In-A-Fect Atlantis 4 p.m.
Kantu Inka Bliss Mansion 4 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
Take This Band Bliss Mansion 6:30 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.
Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Johnzo West & the Wayward Souls Peppermill 8 p.m.
Dank Jewel The Saint 8 p.m.
The Giving Tree Band Red Dog Saloon 8 p.m.
Voodoo Cowboys Carson Valley Inn 9 p.m.
Gotcha Covered Circus Circus 9 p.m.
The Duevets Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Just Us Atlantis 10 p.m.
Romeo Ryes Lex GSR 10 p.m.
Audioboxx Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Mo Funk El Jefe’s Cantina 9:30 p.m.
DJ Roni V Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.
DJ Sam Forbes Circus Circus 10 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
First Friday Funnies Brewery Arts Center 7 p.m.
Ron White Silver Legacy 7 & 10 p.m.
Richie Minervini Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.
Cort McCown Pioneer Underground 9 p.m.
iCandy The Show Harrah’s 9 p.m.
Special Events
Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.
Reno Xtreme Barrel Race Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center
Cowboy-Con 2017 Reno Sparks Convention Center
Barracuda Championship Montreux Golf & Country Club
AUG. 5 | SATURDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Bread and Butter The Beacon 1 p.m.
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.
Revival Heavenly Village 5 p.m.
Coburn Music Series Cedar House Sport Hotel 5 p.m.
Classical Tahoe Sierra Nevada College 7 p.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.
60’s Summer Love Hard Rock 8 p.m.
Mat Marucci Organ Trio Moody’s 8 p.m.
Panda The Grid 8:30 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Flow Tribe w/Groovesession Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.
Special Blend Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.
New Wave Crave Bar of America 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Rookies 10 p.m.
Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.
The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.
Comedy Cage Match Winners Hard Rock 8:30 p.m.
Franciscos Ramos w/Dana Eagle The Improv 8:30 & 10:30 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Carson City Music and Art Festival
Mick Valentino NAA Gallery 1:30 p.m.
In-A-Fect Atlantis 4 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.
Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Thee Commons Brewery Arts Center 7 p.m.
Night Fever Harrah’s Plaza 7 p.m.
Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.
Rodrigo y Gabriela Grand Sierra 8 p.m.
Johnzo West & the Wayward Souls Peppermill 8 p.m.
James McMurtry w/Jonny Burke Cargo 8 p.m.
Voodoo Cowboys Carson Valley Inn 9 p.m.
Blue Haven 3rd Street Bar 9 p.m.
Gotcha Covered Circus Circus 9 p.m.
The Duevets Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Just Us Atlantis 10 p.m.
Miles Medina Lex GSR 10 p.m.
Audioboxx Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.
DJ David Draven, DJ Rusty, DJ Skarkrow Studio on 4th 9 p.m.
DJ Mo Funk El Jefe’s Cantina 9:30 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Sam Forbes Circus Circus 10 p.m.
Four Color Zack Peppermill 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Cort McCown Pioneer Underground 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.
Richie Minervini Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.
iCandy The Show Harrah’s 10 p.m.
Special Events
Carson City Ghost Walk
Downtown Wine Walk Carson City
Reno Xtreme Barrel Race Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center
Cowboy-Con 2017 Reno Sparks Convention Center
Barracuda Championship Montreux Golf & Country Club
AUG. 6 | SUNDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Coburn Music Series Perazzo Meadows 9 a.m.
Cash Only The Beacon 1 p.m.
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.
Lebo & Friends Commons Beach 4 p.m.
Classical Tahoe Sierra Nevada College 7 p.m.
Coburn Station w/Bobcat Rob Armenti Moe’s BBQ 8 p.m.
The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.
Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 10 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Magic Fusion The Loft 4:30 & 7:30 p.m.
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.
The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.
Franciscos Ramos w/Dana Eagle The Improv 9 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Carson City Music and Art Festival
Classical Tahoe Nevada Museum of Art 10:30 a.m.
Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.
Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.
TOCCATA Bops St. John Presbyterian Church Reno 4 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.
Kyle Willams Peppermill 6 p.m.
Steve Lord Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.
Just Us Atlantis 8 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Audioboxx Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Richie Minervini Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
Reno Xtreme Barrel Race Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center
Cowboy-Con 2017 Reno Sparks Convention Center
Barracuda Championship Montreux Golf & Country Club
AUG. 7 | MONDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jesse Katlin Carson The Beacon 1 p.m.
Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.
Reno Philharmonic Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Frank Benvenuto The Loft 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.
Magic Fusion The Loft 7:30 p.m.
The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Carson City Music and Art Festival
CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Kyle Willams Peppermill 6 p.m.
Steve Lord Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.
Heroes of Rock and Roll Atlantis 7:30 p.m.
Be Like Max, Matamoska, Knocked Down, Prince Robot, Grimedog Jub Jub’s 8 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.
Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.
Room to Move Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.
AUG. 8 | TUESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jesse Katlin Carson The Beacon 1 p.m.
Pop-Up concert Riverside Studios 1 p.m.
Midnight North PJ’s 5:30 p.m.
Anthony Gomes Village at Squaw 6 p.m.
Classical Tahoe Sierra Nevada College 7 p.m.
Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
Live DJ Northstar Village 5 p.m.
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Magic Fusion The Loft 7:30 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Carson City Music and Art Festival
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Kyle Willams Peppermill 6 p.m.
Tyler Stafford Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.
Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.
Heroes of Rock and Roll Atlantis 7:30 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Michael Finney Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
Hot August Nights
AUG. 9 | WEDNESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Eric Matlock The Beacon 1 p.m.
Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.
Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.
Jo Mama Truckee Regional Park 6:30 p.m.
Dirty Revival River Ranch 8 p.m.
Coburn Music Series Moody’s Bistro 8 p.m.
Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Magic Fusion The Loft 7:30 p.m.
Jenny Zigrino The Improv 9 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Carson City Music and Art Festival
Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Kyle Willams Peppermill 6 p.m.
Tyler Stafford Carson Valley Inn 7 p.m.
Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
TOCCATA Bops Shepherd of Sierra Church Carson City 7 p.m.
Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.
The Shipleys Living the Good Life 7:30 p.m.
Heroes of Rock and Roll Atlantis 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Maestro & Kyra Gordon St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
The Kingpins Circus Circus 9 p.m.
The Wiz Kid Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.
Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.
Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Michael Finney Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
Hot August Nights
AUG. 10 | THURSDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Coburn Music Series Coffeebar Truckee 12 p.m.
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.
Live music Chambers Landing 4 p.m.
Sam Chase & The Untraditional Lakeview Commons 4:30 p.m.
Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.
Paul David & the Drivers Downtown Truckee 6:30 p.m.
CloZee Tahoe Beach Retreat 8 p.m.
Jenni Charles/Jesse Dunn & Friends Moody’s 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Click Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.
Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.
Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.
Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
Karaoke The Grid 10 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.
The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.
Jenny Zigrino The Improv 9 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Carson City Music and Art Festival
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.
Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Drew Baldridge w/Mark MacKay Cargo 7 p.m.
Prozak Jub Jub’s 7 p.m.
Greg Austin Carson Valley Inn 7 p.m.
Kerry Pastime & the Crime Scene Peppermill 7 p.m.
Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.
Heroes of Rock and Roll Atlantis 7:30 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.
The Kingpins Circus Circus 9 p.m.
The Wiz Kid Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.
Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Comedy Night Lex GSR 7 p.m.
Michael Finney Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
Hot August Nights
AUG. 11 | FRIDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Erika Paul Obexer’s Boat House 10 a.m.
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.
Mark McKay Heavenly Village 5 p.m.
Live music Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.
Classical Tahoe Sierra Nevada College 7 p.m.
TOCCATA Bops St. Theresa Catholic Church South Lake 7 p.m.
Coburn Music Series Art Truckee 7 p.m.
Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.
Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Panda The Grid 8:30 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Samantha Fish w/Pamela Parker’s Fantastic Machine Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.
Big Bad Rooster Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.
Drop Theory Bar of America 9:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Live DJ Northstar Village 5 p.m.
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.
The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.
Jenny Zigrino The Improv 9 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Carson City Music and Art Festival
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Heroes of Rock and Roll Atlantis 4:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
K. Flay & Layne The Saint 7 p.m.
Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Musicole Fox Brew Pub 7:30 p.m.
Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.
Jerry Lee Lewis Nugget Ballroom 8 p.m.
Greg Austin Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.
Kerry Pastime & the Crime Scene Peppermill 8 p.m.
The Fab Four Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Musicole The Fox Brewpub 8 p.m.
San Geronimo Studio on 4th 8 p.m.
Jerry Lee Lewis Nugget Sparks 8 p.m.
Cola, Rigorous Proof The Saint 8 p.m.
The Kingpins Circus Circus 9 p.m.
Superbad Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Harmonics Atlantis 10 p.m.
The Wiz Kid Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Mo Funk El Jefe’s Cantina 9:30 p.m.
DJ Roni V Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Skywidit Lex GSR10 p.m.
DJ Sam Forbes Circus Circus 10 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.
Michael Finney Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.
Kelly Hilbert & Drew Shafer Pioneer Underground 9 p.m.
iCandy The Show Harrah’s 9 p.m.
Special Events
Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.
Hot August Nights
AUG. 12 | SATURDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Coburn Music Series Coffeebar Squaw 9 a.m.
Erika Paul Obexer’s Boat House 10 a.m.
Brews, Jazz and Funk Fest Village at Squaw 2 p.m.
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.
Heidi Incident Heavenly Village 5 p.m.
Live music Alder Creek Café 6 p.m.
Classical Tahoe Sierra Nevada College 7 p.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.
Doobie Rock: salute to the Doobie Brothers Hard Rock 8 p.m.
Panda The Grid 8:30 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
The Dead-Phish Orchestra w/Gene Evaro Jr. Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.
Taking Root Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.
Drop Theory Bar of America 9:30 p.m.
Sam Ravenna Auld Dubliner 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Rookies 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“A Midsummer Night’s Sagehen” Sagehen Field Station 4 p.m.
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.
The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.
Jenny Zigrino The Improv 8:30 & 10:30 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Carson City Music and Art Festival
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Heroes of Rock and Roll Atlantis 4:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.
Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Marla Brown Minnesota St. Stage Carson City 7 p.m.
Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.
Greg Austin Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.
Kerry Pastime & the Crime Scene Peppermill 8 p.m.
The Kingpins Circus Circus 9 p.m.
Superbad Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Harmonics Atlantis 10 p.m.
Ayla Simone Lex GSR 10 p.m.
The Wiz Kid Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.
DJ Mo Funk El Jefe’s Cantina 9:30 p.m.
DJ Scene Peppermill 10 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Sam Forbes Circus Circus 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.
Michael Finney Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.
Kelly Hilbert & Drew Shafer Pioneer Underground 8:30 p.m.
Dancing with the Stars Live Grand Sierra 9 p.m.
iCandy The Show Harrah’s 9 p.m.
Special Events
Hot August Nights
AUG. 13 | SUNDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.
Brews, Jazz and Funk Fest Village at Squaw 2 p.m.
Wheeland Brothers Commons Beach 4 p.m.
TOCCATA Bops Cornerstone Church Incline Village 4 p.m.
San Geronimo Moe’s BBQ 7 p.m.
The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.
Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 10 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.
The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.
Jenny Zigrino The Improv 9 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Carson City Music and Art Festival
Live music chez louie 10 a.m.
CeCe Gable w/John Shipley and Andy Heglund Reno Little Theater 10:30 a.m.
Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.
Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.
Tyler Stafford Peppermill 6 p.m.
Harmonics Atlantis 8 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
The Wiz Kid Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.
Michael Finney Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
Hot August Nights
AUG. 14 | MONDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jesse Katlin Carson The Beacon 1 p.m.
Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.
Frank Benvenuto The Loft 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.
Alexander Hamilton Chautauqua Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Carson City Music and Art Festival
CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Tyler Stafford Peppermill 6 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.
Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.
Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.
Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
24-Hour Mural Marathon Competition Circus Circus
AUG. 15 | TUESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jesse Katlin Carson The Beacon 1 p.m.
The Wheeland Brothers PJ’s 5:30 p.m.
Coco Montoya Village at Squaw 6 p.m.
LTMF Academy Orchestra Sugar Pine Point State Park 6 p.m.
Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
Live DJ Northstar Village 5 p.m.
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Karaoke Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Carson City Music and Art Festival
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Tyler Stafford Peppermill 6 p.m.
Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.
Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Steve Hofstetter Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
24-Hour Mural Marathon Competition Circus Circus
AUG. 16 | WEDNESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.
Ike & Martin Jake’s on the Lake 6 p.m.
LTMF Academy Orchestra Tahoe Maritime Museum 6 p.m.
Groove Foundry Truckee Regional Park 6:30 p.m.
The Who Harvey’s Outdoor Arena 8 p.m.
Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.
Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Carson City Music and Art Festival
Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Tyler Stafford Peppermill 6 p.m.
Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Ashley Red Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.
Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.
Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Steve Hofstetter Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.
AUG. 17 | THURSDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.
Sol Pellegro Lakeview Commons 4:30 p.m.
Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.
Monkey Ska Downtown Truckee 6:30 p.m.
LTMF Academy Orchestra West Shore cafe 6 p.m.
Primus w/Clutch Hard Rock 6:30 p.m.
The Lique Moody’s 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Click Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Northwoods Clubhouse 6:30 p.m.
Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.
Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.
Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.
ElectroSwing Burlesque The Loft 10 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Music Festival for Deputy Carl Howell Battle Born Harley-Davidson
Carson City Music and Art Festival
Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.
Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Platinum Circus Circus 9 p.m.
Easy Rider Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Ashley Red Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.
Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.
Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Comedy Night Lex GSR 7 p.m.
Steve Hofstetter Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.
Ricky Del Rosario Pioneer Underground 8 p.m.
AUG. 18 | FRIDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.
Popular Demand Heavenly Village 5 p.m.
Big Blu Soul Revue Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.
LTMF Academy Orchestra West End Beach 6 p.m.
Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.
Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Panda The Grid 8:30 p.m.
The Lique Moody’s 8:30 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
Mama’s Cookin & Mojo Green w/Smoked Out Soul Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Live DJ Northstar Village 5 p.m.
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open mic Art Truckee 7 p.m.
Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Cheech & Chong MontBleu 8 p.m.
The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Carson City Music and Art Festival
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
First Take Fine Vine Wine Bar 7 p.m.
Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.
Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Mentally Spent Fox Brew Pub 7:30 p.m.
Michael McDonald TJ’s Corral 8 p.m.
Mentally Spent The Fox Brewpub 8 p.m.
Borgeous w/Breathe Carolina Cargo 8 p.m.
Platinum Circus Circus 9 p.m.
Easy Rider Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Ashley Red Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Mo Funk El Jefe’s Cantina 9:30 p.m.
DJ Roni V Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.
DJ Sam Forbes Circus Circus 10 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.
“The Mountaintop” Good Luck Macbeth Theatre 7:30 p.m.
Steve Hofstetter Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.
iCandy The Show Harrah’s 9 p.m.
Ricky Del Rosario Pioneer Underground 9 p.m.
Special Events
Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.
All Breed Dog Show Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center
AUG. 19 | SATURDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.
Brickhouse Heavenly Village 5 p.m.
LTMF Academy Orchestra Gatekeeper’s Museum 6 p.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.
Herbie Hancock MontBleu 8 p.m.
Summer of 69 Hard Rock 8 p.m.
The Lique Moody’s 8:30 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
Keyser Soze w/The Thermites & IJV Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.
Monkey Pastime Club 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Rookies 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Broadway at the Park 2017 Truckee Regional Park
The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Carson City Music and Art Festival
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.
Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Hunks the Show Boomtown 7 p.m.
Young the Giant Grand Sierra 7:30 p.m.
Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.
Platinum Circus Circus 9 p.m.
Ashley Red Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.
DJ Mo Funk El Jefe’s Cantina 9:30 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Sam Forbes Circus Circus 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Ricky Del Rosario Pioneer Underground 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.
“The Mountaintop” Good Luck Macbeth Theatre 7:30 p.m.
Steve Hofstetter Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.
Chris Tucker Reno Ballroom 8 p.m.
iCandy The Show Harrah’s 9 p.m.
Special Events
Carson City Ghost Walk
Reno Arts Fest City Park Plaza
Reno Greek Fest
Pirate Crawl Downtown Reno
The Way It Was Rodeo Virginia City
AUG. 20 | SUNDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.
Mumbo Gumbo Commons Beach 4 p.m.
LTMF Academy Orchestra PJ’s 6 p.m.
Peter Joseph Burtt & Kingtide Moe’s BBQ 8 p.m.
The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.
Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 10 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Carson City Music and Art Festival
Live music chez louie 10 a.m.
Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.
Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Ashley Red Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.
Steve Hofstetter Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
Reno Arts Fest City Park Plaza
Reno Greek Fest
The Pacifica Fest Sands Regency
The Way It Was Rodeo Virginia City
AUG. 21 | MONDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jesse Katlin Carson The Beacon 1 p.m.
Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.
Peter White and Euge Groove Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
Frank Benvenuto The Loft 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.
The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Carson City Music and Art Festival
CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Thunder Cover Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.
Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.
Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.
Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
Reno Greek Fest
The Pacific Fest Sands Regency
AUG. 22 | TUESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jesse Katlin Carson The Beacon 1 p.m.
Mckenna Faith PJ’s 5:30 p.m.
Ronnie Baker Brooks Village at Squaw 6 p.m.
Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
Live DJ Northstar Village 5 p.m.
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Karaoke Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.
Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
AUG. 23 | WEDNESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.
Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.
Beatles Flashback Truckee Regional Park 6:30 p.m.
Jelly Bread River Ranch 8 p.m.
Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.
Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
RENO & BEYOND
Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Rebel Soul Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.
Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.
Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
AUG. 24 | THURSDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.
Selasee & The Fata Family Lakeview Commons 4:30 p.m.
Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.
Jenni Charles/Jess Dunn & Friends Moody’s 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Click Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.
Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.
Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.
Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.
Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
A Thousand Horses Cargo 8 p.m.
Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.
Soundwave Circus Circus 9 p.m.
Rebel Soul Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.
Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Comedy Night Lex GSR 7 p.m.
“The Mountaintop” Good Luck Macbeth Theatre 7:30 p.m.
AUG. 25 | FRIDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.
Jake’s Garage Heavenly Village 5 p.m.
Yolo Mambo Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.
Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.
Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
Muddy Magnolias & The Suitcase Junket w/Nick Schnebelen Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Live DJ Northstar Village 5 p.m.
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.
Idina Menzel Grand Sierra 8 p.m.
Y&Tw/Greg Golden Band Cargo 8 p.m.
Soundwave Circus Circus 9 p.m.
Halie O’Ryan Band Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Rebel Soul Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Mo Funk El Jefe’s Cantina 9:30 p.m.
DJ Roni V Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.
DJ Sam Forbes Circus Circus 10 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Mountaintop” Good Luck Macbeth Theatre 7:30 p.m.
“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.
iCandy The Show Harrah’s 9 p.m.
Special Events
Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.
AUG. 26 | SATURDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.
Take Out Heavenly Village 5 p.m.
Len Rainey and the Midnight Players Sierra Valley Farms 6 p.m.
Live music Alder Creek Café 6 p.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.
Journey Unauthorized Hard Rock 8 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
New Monsoon & Afrolicious w/Object Heavy Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Live DJ Northstar Village 5 p.m.
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Rookies 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.
Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Dusty Green Bones Band Minnesota St. Stage Carson City 7 p.m.
Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.
Trace Adkins Atlantis 8 p.m.
Ronnie Milsap TJ’s Corral 8 p.m.
Soundwave Circus Circus 9 p.m.
Halie O’Ryan Band Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Rebel Soul Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.
DJ Mo Funk El Jefe’s Cantina 9:30 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Sam Forbes Circus Circus 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.
“The Mountaintop” Good Luck Macbeth Theatre 7:30 p.m.
Steven Martin & Martin Short Grand Sierra 9 p.m.
iCandy The Show Harrah’s 9 p.m.
Special Events
Reno Aloha Festival Wingfield Park
CANFEST Grand Sierra Resort
Off Road Race Series Wild West Motorsports Park
AUG. 27 | SUNDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.
Brothers Comatose Commons Beach 4 p.m.
Scott Pemberton Moe’s BBQ 8 p.m.
The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.
Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Live music chez louie 10 a.m.
Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.
Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Rebel Soul Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
Off Road Race Series Wild West Motorsports Park
AUG. 28 | MONDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jesse Katlin Carson The Beacon 1 p.m.
Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.
Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
Frank Benvenuto The Loft 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.
The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.
Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.
Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.
Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
Off Road Race Series Wild West Motorsports Park
AUG. 29 | TUESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jesse Katlin Carson The Beacon 1 p.m.
Dennis Jones Band Village at Squaw 6 p.m.
Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.
Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
Live DJ Northstar Village 5 p.m.
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Karaoke Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.
Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
AUG. 30 | WEDNESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.
Ike & Martin Jakes on the Lake 6 p.m.
Déjá Vu Truckee Regional Park 6:30 p.m.
Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.
Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Garage Boys Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.
Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.
Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off Victorian Square
AUG. 31 | THURSDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.
Wesley Orsolic Band Lakeview Commons 4:30 p.m.
Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.
Jenni Charles/Jess Dunn & Friends Moody’s 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Click Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.
Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.
Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.
Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.
ElectroSwing Burlesque The Loft 10 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.
Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.
Yes Grand Sierra Resort 8 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.
Atomika Circus Circus 9 p.m.
Garage Boys Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.
Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Comedy Night Lex GSR 7 p.m.
Special Events
Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off Victorian Square