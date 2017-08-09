Entertainment Calendar | August

Blues-rock guitarist Coco Montoya performs in the Village at Squaw on Aug. 15 for Tuesday Bluesday.

AUG. 10 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Coburn Music Series Coffeebar Truckee 12 p.m.

Groove Foundry The Beacon 1 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Live music Chambers Landing 4 p.m.

Sam Chase & The Untraditional Lakeview Commons 4:30 p.m.

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

Paul David & the Drivers Downtown Truckee 6:30 p.m.

Katelyn Convery Duo Cottonwood 7 p.m.

CloZee Tahoe Beach Retreat 8 p.m.

Jenni Charles/Jesse Dunn & Friends Moody’s 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Click Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.

Jenny Zigrino The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6 p.m.

Stephen Lord Boomtown 6 p.m.

Moon Gravy Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Drew Baldridge w/Mark MacKay Cargo 7 p.m.

Prozak Jub Jub’s 7 p.m.

Greg Austin Carson Valley Inn 7 p.m.

Kerry Pastime & the Crime Scene Peppermill 7 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Heroes of Rock and Roll Atlantis 7:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

The Kingpins Circus Circus 9 p.m.

The Wiz Kid Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Comedy Night Lex GSR 7 p.m.

Cirque LeNoir Silver Legacy 7 p.m.

Michael Finney Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Hot August Nights

AUG. 11 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Erika Paul Obexer’s Boat House 10 a.m.

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 11 a.m.

Johnny O’Bread The Beacon 1 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Mark McKay Heavenly Village 5 p.m.

Live music Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.

Classical Tahoe Sierra Nevada College 7 p.m.

TOCCATA Bops St. Theresa Catholic Church South Lake 7 p.m.

Coburn Music Series Art Truckee 7 p.m.

Joe Grissino Cottonwood 7 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Miguel Jimenez Group Moody’s 8:30 p.m.

Panda The Grid 8:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Samantha Fish w/Pamela Parker’s Fantastic Machine Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

Big Bad Rooster Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

Drop Theory Bar of America 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Live DJ Northstar Village 5 p.m.

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.

Jenny Zigrino The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Heroes of Rock and Roll Atlantis 4:30 p.m.

The Robeys Boomtown 5 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Tom Miller Sassafras 6 p.m.

Tristan Selzner Duo Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

K. Flay & Layne The Saint 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Musicole Fox Brew Pub 7:30 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Greg Austin Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Kerry Pastime & the Crime Scene Peppermill 8 p.m.

The Fab Four Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Musicole The Fox Brewpub 8 p.m.

San Geronimo Studio on 4th 9 p.m.

Hellbound Glory Red Dog Saloon 8 p.m.

Cola, Rigorous Proof, The Electric The Saint 8 p.m.

The Barber Shop 1 Up 9 p.m.

The Kingpins Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Rebekah Chase Boomtown 9 p.m.

Superbad Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Harmonics Atlantis 10 p.m.

The Wiz Kid Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Polo Lounge 9 p.m.

DJ R Styles & DJ Bebop Martinez Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

DJ Mo Funk El Jefe’s Cantina 9:30 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Skywidit Lex GSR10 p.m.

DJ Sam Forbes Circus Circus 10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.

Michael Finney Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

Cirque LeNoir Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Kelly Hilbert & Drew Shafer Pioneer Underground 9 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 9 p.m.

Special Events

Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.

Hot August Nights



AUG. 12 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Coburn Music Series Coffeebar Squaw 9 a.m.

Erika Paul Obexer’s Boat House 10 a.m.

Conner Party The Beacon 1 p.m.

Brews, Jazz and Funk Fest Village at Squaw 2 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Heidi Incident Heavenly Village 5 p.m.

Live music Alder Creek Café 6 p.m.

Classical Tahoe Sierra Nevada College 7 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Doobie Rock: salute to the Doobie Brothers Hard Rock 8 p.m.

West Grand Brass Band Moody’s 8:30 p.m.

Panda The Grid 8:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

The Dead-Phish Orchestra w/Gene Evaro Jr. Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

Taking Root Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

Shlump w/Benjah Ninjah, SubDocta and Subrootz MontBleu 9 p.m.

Drop Theory Bar of America 9:30 p.m.

Sam Ravenna Auld Dubliner 10 p.m.



DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“A Midsummer Night’s Sagehen” Sagehen Field Station 4 p.m.

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.

Jenny Zigrino The Improv 8:30 & 10:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Heroes of Rock and Roll Atlantis 4:30 p.m.

The Robeys Boomtown 5 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Eric Strangeland Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Marla Brown Minnesota St. Stage Carson City 7 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Greg Austin Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Kerry Pastime & the Crime Scene Peppermill 8 p.m.

Mister Risky Studio on 4th 8 p.m.

The Kingpins Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Superbad Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Seeing Eye Dogs 3rd Street Bar 9 p.m.

Rebekah Chase Boomtown 9 p.m.

Harmonics Atlantis 10 p.m.

Ayla Simone Lex GSR 10 p.m.

DISTRIKT of Reno 1 Up 10 p.m.

The Wiz Kid Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

DJ Mo Funk El Jefe’s Cantina 9:30 p.m.

DJ Scene Peppermill 10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Sam Forbes Circus Circus 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Cirque LeNoir Silver Legacy 5:30 & 8 p.m.

“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.

Michael Finney Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

Kelly Hilbert & Drew Shafer Pioneer Underground 8:30 p.m.

Dancing with the Stars Live Grand Sierra 9 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 9 p.m.



Special Events

Hot August Nights



AUG. 13 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Left of Centre The Beacon 1 p.m.

Brews, Jazz and Funk Fest Village at Squaw 2 p.m.

Wheeland Brothers Commons Beach 4 p.m.

TOCCATA Bops Cornerstone Church Incline Village 4 p.m.

San Geronimo Moe’s BBQ 7 p.m.

The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.

Jenny Zigrino The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

CeCe Gable w/John Shipley and Andy Heglund Reno Little Theater 10:30 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

The Socks Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

John Palmore Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Crush Boomtown 6 p.m.

Tyler Stafford Peppermill 6 p.m.

Milton Merlos Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.

Royce The Point 7 p.m.

Harmonics Atlantis 8 p.m.

False Witness, Zeta, Pressure Drop Jub Jub’s 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

The Wiz Kid Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Cirque LeNoir Silver Legacy 2 & 5:30 p.m.

“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.

Michael Finney Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Hot August Nights



AUG. 14 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jesse Katlin Carson The Beacon 1 p.m.

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Frank Benvenuto The Loft 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

Alexander Hamilton Chautauqua Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Tyler Stafford Peppermill 6 p.m.

Tandymonium Boomtown 6 p.m.

John Palmore Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Colin Ross Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.

Cookbook Atlantis 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

K. Flay and Layne The Saint 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

AUG. 15 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jesse Katlin Carson The Beacon 1 p.m.

The Wheeland Brothers PJ’s 5:30 p.m.

Coco Montoya Village at Squaw 6 p.m.

LTMF Academy Orchestra Sugar Pine Point State Park 6 p.m.

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Live DJ Northstar Village 5 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Karaoke Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Tyler Stafford Peppermill 6 p.m.

Alex Muddy Smith Boomtown 6 p.m.

Patrick Major Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Brother Dan Palmer Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Cookbook Atlantis 8 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Steve Hofstetter Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

AUG. 16 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Mo’z Motely Blues The Beacon 1 p.m.

Ike & Martin Jake’s on the Lake 6 p.m.

LTMF Academy Orchestra Tahoe Maritime Museum 6 p.m.

Groove Foundry Truckee Regional Park 6:30 p.m.

The Who Harvey’s Outdoor Arena 8 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Rocky LaPorte w/Ron Morey The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Tyler Stafford Peppermill 6 p.m.

Jason King Boomtown 6 p.m.

Patrick Major Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Eric Strangeland Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Cookbook Atlantis 8 p.m.

Max Fite Studio on 4th 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Ashley Red Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Steve Hofstetter Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

AUG. 17 | THURSDAY

TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Jeff Watson The Beacon 1 p.m.

LTMF Academy Orchestra West Shore cafe 6 p.m.

Sol Pellegro Lakeview Commons 4:30 p.m.

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

Monkey Ska Downtown Truckee 6:30 p.m.

Primus w/Clutch Hard Rock 6:30 p.m.

Daniel Kushnir Cottonwood 7 p.m.

The Lique Moody’s 8 p.m.

The Watchers & Ol’ Goat Hard Rock 11 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Click Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Northwoods Clubhouse 6:30 p.m.

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 p.m.

“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.

Rocky LaPorte w/Ron Morey The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Music Festival for Deputy Carl Howell Battle Born Harley-Davidson

Carson City Music and Art Festival

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6 p.m.

New Wave Unplugged Boomtown 6 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

The Run Up Peppermill 7 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Cookbook Atlantis 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Platinum Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Easy Rider Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Ashley Red Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Comedy Night Lex GSR 7 p.m.

Steve Hofstetter Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Ricky Del Rosario Pioneer Underground 8 p.m.

AUG. 18 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 11 a.m.

Ranell Carpenter The Beacon 1 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Popular Demand Heavenly Village 5 p.m.

Big Blu Soul Revue Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.

LTMF Academy Orchestra West End Beach 6 p.m.

Tom Miller Sassafras 6 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Panda The Grid 8:30 p.m.

The Lique Moody’s 8:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Mama’s Cookin & Mojo Green w/Smoked Out Soul Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

Axton and Co. Bar of America 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Live DJ Northstar Village 5 p.m.

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open mic Art Truckee 7 p.m.

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Cheech & Chong MontBleu 8 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.

Rocky LaPorte w/Ron Morey The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

Cookbook Atlantis 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

First Take Fine Vine Wine Bar 7 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Mentally Spent Fox Brew Pub 7:30 p.m.

Michael McDonald TJ’s Corral 8 p.m.

The Run Up Peppermill 8 p.m.

Mentally Spent The Fox Brewpub 8 p.m.

Borgeous w/Breathe Carolina Cargo 8 p.m.

Platinum Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Easy Rider Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

EVR Atlantis 10 p.m.

Ashley Red Eldorado 10:30 p.m.



DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Polo Lounge 9 p.m.

DJ R Styles & DJ Bebop Martinez Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

DJ Mo Funk El Jefe’s Cantina 9:30 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

DJ Sam Forbes Circus Circus 10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.

“The Mountaintop” Good Luck Macbeth Theatre 7:30 p.m.

Steve Hofstetter Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Comedy Showcase 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 9 p.m.

Ricky Del Rosario Pioneer Underground 9 p.m.

Special Events

Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.

All Breed Dog Show Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center

AUG. 19 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Blues Monsters The Beacon 1 p.m.

Brickhouse Heavenly Village 5 p.m.

LTMF Academy Orchestra Gatekeeper’s Museum 6 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Herbie Hancock MontBleu 8 p.m.

Summer of 69 Hard Rock 8 p.m.

The Lique Moody’s 8:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Keyser Soze w/Pigeon John Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

Chad Wilkins Band Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

Music by Paul Bar of America 9:30 p.m.

Monkey Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Broadway at the Park 2017 Truckee Regional Park

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.

Rocky LaPorte w/Ron Morey The Improv 8 & 10 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

Cookbook Atlantis 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Hunks the Show Boomtown 7 p.m.

Young the Giant Grand Sierra 7:30 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

The Run Up Peppermill 8 p.m.

Platinum Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Cookbook Atlantis 10 p.m.

Ashley Red Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Mo Funk El Jefe’s Cantina 9:30 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Sam Forbes Circus Circus 10 p.m.

DJ Spryte Peppermill 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Hunks: The Show Boomtown 6 & 8 p.m.

Ricky Del Rosario Pioneer Underground 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.

“The Mountaintop” Good Luck Macbeth Theatre 7:30 p.m.

Steve Hofstetter Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

Chris Tucker Reno Ballroom 8 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 9 p.m.

Special Events

Carson City Ghost Walk

Reno Arts Fest City Park Plaza

Reno Greek Fest

Pirate Crawl Downtown Reno

The Way It Was Rodeo Virginia City

Motor Car Weekend Nevada State Railroad Museum

AUG. 20 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Wesley Orsolic Band The Beacon 1 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Mumbo Gumbo Commons Beach 4 p.m.

LTMF Academy Orchestra PJ’s 6 p.m.

Peter Joseph Burtt & Kingtide Moe’s BBQ 8 p.m.

The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 4:30 & 7 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.

Rocky LaPorte w/Ron Morey The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Erika Paul Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Max Minardi Peppermill 6 p.m.

Royce The Point 7 p.m.

EVR Atlantis 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Ashley Red Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.

Steve Hofstetter Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Reno Arts Fest City Park Plaza

Reno Greek Fest

The Pacifica Fest Sands Regency

The Way It Was Rodeo Virginia City

Motor Car Weekend Nevada State Railroad Museum

AUG. 21 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jesse Katlin Carson The Beacon 1 p.m.

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Peter White and Euge Groove Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Frank Benvenuto The Loft 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Max Minardi Peppermill 6 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Thunder Cover Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

Reno Greek Fest

The Pacific Fest Sands Regency

AUG. 22 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jesse Katlin Carson The Beacon 1 p.m.

Mckenna Faith PJ’s 5:30 p.m.

Ronnie Baker Brooks Village at Squaw 6 p.m.

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Live DJ Northstar Village 5 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Karaoke Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Max Minardi Peppermill 6 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

AUG. 23 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Mud Bones The Beacon 1 p.m.

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

Beatles Flashback Truckee Regional Park 6:30 p.m.

Jelly Bread River Ranch 8 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

Will Durst Crystal Bay Club 8:30 p.m.

Ritch Shydner w/Charles DuRousseau The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Max Minardi Peppermill 6 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Rebel Soul Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

AUG. 24 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Big Red Blues Band The Beacon 1 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Selasee & The Fata Family Lakeview Commons 4:30 p.m.

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

Jenni Charles/Jess Dunn & Friends Moody’s 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Click Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.

Ritch Shydner w/Charles DuRousseau The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

A Thousand Horses Cargo 8 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

Soundwave Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Rebel Soul Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Comedy Night Lex GSR 7 p.m.

“The Mountaintop” Good Luck Macbeth Theatre 7:30 p.m.

AUG. 25 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 11 a.m.

Pickit Line The Beacon 1 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Jake’s Garage Heavenly Village 5 p.m.

Yolo Mambo Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.

Gina Villalobos & Amee Chapman Cottonwood 6 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Everyday Outlaw Moody’s 8:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Muddy Magnolias & The Suitcase Junket w/Nick Schnebelen Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

Jo Mama Bar of America 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Live DJ Northstar Village 5 p.m.

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.

Ritch Shydner w/Charles DuRousseau The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Tom Miller Sassafras 6 p.m.

Erika Paul & David Aller Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Idina Menzel Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

Y&Tw/Greg Golden Band Cargo 8 p.m.

Soundwave Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Halie O’Ryan Band Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Rebel Soul Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Polo Lounge 9 p.m.

DJ R Styles & DJ Bebop Martinez Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

DJ Mo Funk El Jefe’s Cantina 9:30 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

DJ Sam Forbes Circus Circus 10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Mountaintop” Good Luck Macbeth Theatre 7:30 p.m.

“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 9 p.m.

Special Events

Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.

AUG. 26 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Arizona Jones The Beacon 1 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Take Out Heavenly Village 5 p.m.

Len Rainey and the Midnight Players Sierra Valley Farms 6 p.m.

Live music Alder Creek Café 6 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Journey Unauthorized Hard Rock 8 p.m.

Miguel Jimenez Moody’s 8:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

New Monsoon & Afrolicious w/Object Heavy Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Live DJ Northstar Village 5 p.m.

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.

Ritch Shydner w/Charles DuRousseau The Improv 8 & 10 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Dusty Green Bones Band Minnesota St. Stage Carson City 7 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Trace Adkins Atlantis 8 p.m.

Ronnie Milsap TJ’s Corral 8 p.m.

Soundwave Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Halie O’Ryan Band Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Rebel Soul Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

DJ Mo Funk El Jefe’s Cantina 9:30 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Sam Forbes Circus Circus 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.

“The Mountaintop” Good Luck Macbeth Theatre 7:30 p.m.

Steven Martin & Martin Short Grand Sierra 9 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 9 p.m.

Special Events

Reno Aloha Festival Wingfield Park

CANFEST Grand Sierra Resort

Off Road Race Series Wild West Motorsports Park

AUG. 27 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Gruve Nation The Beacon 1 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Brothers Comatose Commons Beach 4 p.m.

Scott Pemberton Moe’s BBQ 8 p.m.

The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.

Ritch Shydner w/Charles DuRousseau The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Royce The Point 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Rebel Soul Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

Off Road Race Series Wild West Motorsports Park

AUG. 28 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jesse Katlin Carson The Beacon 1 p.m.

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Frank Benvenuto The Loft 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

Off Road Race Series Wild West Motorsports Park

AUG. 29 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jesse Katlin Carson The Beacon 1 p.m.

Dennis Jones Band Village at Squaw 6 p.m.

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Live DJ Northstar Village 5 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Karaoke Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

AUG. 30 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Reckless Envy The Beacon 1 p.m.

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Ike & Martin Jakes on the Lake 6 p.m.

Déjá Vu Truckee Regional Park 6:30 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Garage Boys Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off Victorian Square

AUG. 31 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Prey for Son The Beacon 1 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Wesley Orsolic Band Lakeview Commons 4:30 p.m.

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

Jenni Charles/Jess Dunn & Friends Moody’s 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Click Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.

ElectroSwing Burlesque The Loft 10 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Yes Grand Sierra Resort 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

Atomika Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Garage Boys Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Comedy Night Lex GSR 7 p.m.

Special Events

Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off Victorian Square