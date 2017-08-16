Blind dog, companion need home

A special pair of dogs came to Pet Network Humane Society in Incline Village, Nev., on July 7. The Society rescued Honey and Buddy, two dogs that were confiscated from a severe home environment.

Honey, a 14-year-old Dachshund blinded due to neglect, requires constant guidance. Luckily, she has Buddy, a 4-year-old German Shepherd/Pyrenees mix, who has taken on the role as her service dog. When the Lassen County Animal Shelter in Susanville, Calif., called the society to take the two dogs, it required that Honey and Buddy be adopted together.

“He navigates her world and they can never be separated,” said Peggy Speers of the Lassen County Humane Society.

Indeed, the two are inseparable: Buddy guides Honey, shows her where food is located and introduces her to strangers. He even pushes Honey’s bed toward her and makes sure she is always within his view.

“Buddy really is her eyes,” said Heidi Todd, Pet Network’s shelter manager. “He allows her to meet people, experience her environment and enjoy playtime with toys. He really does care about her. He’s her real-life guardian angel.”

Although Honey recently had a mammary tumor removed and is blind, she is in good health. She is sweet and wags her tail when you call her name. She listens well and staff guide her by stomping their feet. Buddy is also sweet and loves to go on walks and play fetch. He is the most joyful when he is with his Honey and they cannot be separated.

The society is looking for a forever home for these two dogs that need to be adopted together. It will take a special family to adopt these two unique dogs. If you can give Honey and Buddy a fresh start, call Pet Network at (775) 832-4404 or visit the shelter at 401 Village Blvd. in Incline Village, Nev. | petnetwork.org