Aug. 31 to Sept. 6, 2017 | Tahoe summer fun keeps on going

This is a myth about Tahoe summers: After Labor Day, summer is over.

That is far from true. In fact, September is more like July now in the number of fabulous things to do in Tahoe. I’m having a hard time fitting in all of the fun things to do each weekend in September.

Labor Day weekend is the last long holiday weekend in the summer, and is a great time for snagging those end-of-summer sales and ski pass deals – just take a look inside this issue. It’s also full of great events including the Alpen Wine Festival, Foam Fest and Thin Air Chili Cook Off (all benefitting great causes).

Then, it gets busy with lots of great events: North Tahoe Plein Air Open, Autumn Food & Wine Festival, Trails & Vistas, Tahoe Vista Paddle Fest, Sample the Sierra, Tahoe Food Hub’s Pitchfork & The Pan series, Dinner in the Barn, Art & Soul ArtWalk, Oktoberfest celebrations, Spartan Mud Race, Guitar Strings vs Chicken Wings, Gold Rush Days, along with winemaker and brewmaster dinners from Northstar, Thunderbird Tahoe, Ritz-Carlton, among others.

Add in there hiking, mountain bike rides, boating, kayaking and other outdoor fun, and I’m tired just thinking about how to fit all the great fun in.

There’s so much to do, we can only fit one week’s worth of fun in each print edition of Tahoe Weekly. Visit TheTahoeWeekly.com to plan your next getaway to the Tahoe Sierra.