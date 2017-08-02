Aug. 3 to 9, 2017 | Shakespeare in Tahoe

It’s probably no surprise to anyone that knows me, that I was that kid in high school who enjoyed reading Shakespeare’s “Macbeth,” while the same thought elicited groans from my classmates. Shakespeare was the expert on exploring the drama, the comedy, the romance, the dark themes of man at their best and worst. I was thrilled when my parents gave me his complete works for Christmas during my sophomore year in high school; a treasure that still sits on my bookcase to this day.

Shakespeare was as equally as skilled at writing such masterpieces as “Richard III” as the masterful comedy “Love’s Labour’s Lost,” which is currently being performed at Sand Harbor State Park through Aug. 27. With the combination of two of my favorite things – Lake Tahoe and Shakespeare – the annual festival is a summer classic that should be on everyone’s bucket list. In fact, it’s No. 89 on our Ultimate Tahoe Summer Bucket List contest. Find details at TheTahoeWeekly.com.

Writer Sean McAlindin agrees in his feature “Loves’ Labour’s Lost delights” in this edition. If you haven’t yet reserved your tickets, please do. I guarantee you will enjoy the performance, and then return for the festival’s other production of “Hound of the Baskervilles.” I’ve already enjoyed Shakespeare this summer, and am returning this month for the second production.