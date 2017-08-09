Aug. 10 to 16, 2017 | Giving back to the Tahoe community

I had the privilege of enjoying the opening performance for the Coburn Music series last week, and was amazed by these professional performers coming to our small mountain community to share their gifts.

I was amazed by the musical talent of this Baroque ensemble from New York City, but more so by their interest in sharing the arts with our little slice of the world. The brainchild of Truckee native Lindsay McIntosh, Coburn Music is part of the burgeoning growth of arts and cultural events in the Tahoe Sierra, which includes the Lake Tahoe Dance Collective, Classical Tahoe, Tahoe Public Art, the upcoming Lake Tahoe Music Festival and many others.

These artistic endeavors bring arts and cultural events to our community and foster an interest in the arts in our local youth. I applaud Coburn Music for bringing their talents to the Tahoe Sierra, and invite you to enjoy one of their performances through Aug. 12. For details, read Priya Hutner’s recent feature on Coburn Music at TheTahoeWeekly.com. And, check out the Music Scene in each edition and online for upcoming performances of all genres in the Tahoe-Reno region.