Announcements

Blind dog, companion need home

A special pair of dogs came to Pet Network Humane Society in Incline Village, Nev., on July 7. The Society rescued Honey and Buddy, two dogs that were confiscated from a severe home environment. Honey, a 14-year-old Dachshund blinded due to neglect, requires constant guidance. Luckily, she has Buddy, a 4-year-old German Shepherd/Pyrenees mix, who has taken on the role as her service dog. When the Lassen County Animal Shelter in Susanville, Calif., called the Society to take the two dogs, they required that Honey and Buddy be adopted together.



“He navigates her world and they can never be separated,” said Peggy Speers of the Lassen County Humane Society.

Indeed, the two are inseparable as Buddy guides Honey, shows her where food is located, and introduces her to strangers. He even pushes Honey’s bed toward her, and makes sure she is always within his view.

“Buddy really is her eyes,” said Heidi Todd, Pet Network’s shelter manager. “He allows her to meet people, experience her environment, and enjoy playtime with toys. He really does care about her. He’s her real-life guardian angel.”



Although Honey recently had a mammary tumor removed and is blind, she is in good health. She is sweet and wags her tail when you call her name. She listens well, and staff guide her by stomping their feet. Buddy is also sweet, and loves to go on walks and play fetch. He is the most joyful when he is with his Honey, and they cannot be separated.

The Society is looking for a forever home for these two dogs, who need to be adopted together. It will take a special family to adopt these two unique dogs. If you can give Honey and Buddy a fresh start, call Pet Network at (775) 832-4404 or visit the shelter at 401 Village Blvd. in Incline Village, Nev. | petnetwork.org



New pastor named

Squaw Valley Chapel, United Church of Christ announces the selection of Rev. James Kosko as the new pastor. He began his service on Aug. 6. He currently lives in Reno with his wife, Mary, and also serves as a chaplain with St. Mary’s Hospice and Hospital. Services at the historic chapel built for the 1960 Olympics are held each Sunday at 10 a.m. | squawvalleychapel.org

Pet adoptions sponsored

Potential pet owners can have adoption fees sponsored at the Scott Corridan Design Adoption Days from Aug. 17 to 19 at the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe. Corridan, a local interior designer, is an ardent animal lover and was inspired by a similar event in the Sacramento area. The three-day adoption event will include a designer photo booth for pets. Adoption fees range from $75 for cats to $150 for puppies younger than 4 months old. New pet owners are encouraged to “paw” it forward and make donations to the shelter because every dollar counts toward future adoptions. | hstt.org or (530) 587-5948

Save the date

The 2017 Lake Tahoe Summit hosted by Senator Dianne Feinstein will take place on Aug. 22 at Valhalla Tahoe in South Lake Tahoe. The event is free to the public and public shuttles will be available to the event site because parking is limited. Registration opens at 9 a.m. and the event will begin at 10 a.m. Agenda and event details will be announced later. For questions, contact Sen. Feinstein’s office at (415) 393-0707.

Improve your fast pitch

Sierra Business Council offers Tahoe Pitch Camp on Aug. 16, 23 and 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. in Truckee. The camp is designed for entrepreneurs to hone their skills, learn about successful pitch techniques and craft a winning pitch. Taught by SBC’s Kristin York in collaboration with Tahoe Silicon Mountain, participants will fine-tune their presentation skills and information into a five-minute presentation, referred to as a pitch, that identifies their value proposition and their organization’s capital needs. Entrepreneurs at any stage, startups, founders and established businesses are welcome to apply. In addition to the classes, entrepreneurs are encouraged to take advantage of free one-on-one consulting with SBC’s Small Business Development Center staff. | Register sierrasbdc.com

Inspiring above all

South Yuba River Citizen’s League is accepting film submissions for its Wild and Scenic Film Festival that will be held Jan. 11 to 15, 2018. The festival showcases environmental and adventure films that illustrate the earth’s beauty, the challenges facing the planet and the work communities are doing to protect the environment. Through these films, Wild & Scenic Film Festival both informs people about the state of the world and inspires them to take action.

Environmental and adventure films, including documentaries, animation, shorts, features and narratives that are entertaining, educational and above all inspirational are being considered. Submissions will be accepted until Sept. 25. Details and submission requirements are online. | wildandscenicfilmfestival.org

Sugar pine campaign

Tahoe Fund announced a campaign to raise $36,000 to support a project to improve forest health in the Tahoe Basin. Due to drought and bark-beetle infestations, tree mortality more than doubled from 35,000 in 2015 to 72,000 in 2016, despite the record-breaking snowfall this past winter. Tahoe Fund is partnering with scientists at U.C Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center to help repopulate the hardest hit areas along the North Shore with native sugar pine trees.

Scientists plan to collect seeds from more than 100 different sugar pine trees around Tahoe. Over the course of the next year, they will grow these seeds into 10,000 seedlings that will be distributed to public agencies to be planted along the North Shore in both California and Nevada. The program also includes distribution of thousands of seedlings to private homeowners. The Sugar Pine Reforestation Project is one of the Tahoe Fund’s Signature Projects for 2017. | tahoefund.org



Demonstrate in the garden

The North Lake Tahoe Demonstration Garden needs volunteers for works days this summer on Mondays from 2 to 5 p.m. and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. until Sept. 21. Volunteers may work as long and as much they like; no experience is necessary. The North Lake Tahoe Demonstration Garden is an educational community garden at Sierra Nevada College in Incline Village. The garden promotes lake-friendly landscaping and conservation planning to help preserve our unique and fragile alpine environment. See Events for upcoming gardening classes. | (775) 560-5615 or marg@775.net

Welcome mats

Tahoe Fund announced that it has accepted a challenge issued by the Tahoe Water Suppliers Association to raise more than $26,000 to help purchase 175 bottom barrier mats that will be used to kill aquatic invasive weeds around the lake. The current inventory of bottom barriers is 1.6 acres short of the maximum 5 acres of coverage permitted for Tahoe. Every dollar the Tahoe Fund raises will be matched by the Tahoe Water Suppliers Association.

Aquatic invasive plants negatively impact the water quality around the shoreline of Lake Tahoe. With the full inventory of mats, more aquatic invasive weeds will be removed and the water quality will improve. | tahoefund.org/donate

Fore! local education

Excellence in Education’s Golfing for Schools Cards are on sale. The transferable card is $325 and allows one round of golf at each of the seven participating courses: Coyote Moon, Gray’s Crossing, Northstar, Old Greenwood, Resort at Squaw Creek, Tahoe City and Tahoe Donner. | exined.org

Sign up for mobile emergency alert

Placer County residents may register mobile phones for Placer Alert, the county’s state-of-the-art, emergency, mass-notification system. | placer-alert.org

Police offer equipment registry

Truckee Police Department offers a ski, snowboard and bicycle registration program to help in identifying and recovering lost or stolen skis, snowboards and bicycles. | townoftruckee.com

Volunteer for food bank

Project MANA seeks volunteers to help sort and organize donated food items for distribution. Some tasks require heavy lifting and physical activity. Volunteer time slots are from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, Monday and Tuesday mornings for an hour, Tuesday and Wednesdays from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., and Monday through Friday in the morning. Volunteers must complete a monthly training to learn more about Project MANA programs and policies. | volunteer@projectmana.org or (775) 298-0107

Get rid of green waste

Eastern Regional Materials Recovery Facility will be accepting free green waste drop-offs Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Oct. 31. Participants are allowed multiple trips for a cumulative total of 6 yards. | ntfire.net/green-waste-disposal



Honoring fallen firefighter

The Tahoe Fund is seeking donations to fund $9,000 for memorial signs designating a portion of Highway 50 from Mount Ralston Road to Echo Summit as the Firefighter Michael “Mikey” Hallenbeck Memorial Highway. Hallenbeck, a 21-year-old ski lift operator and wildland firefighter on the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, died while fighting the Sierra Fire in August 2015. | tahoefund.org



Affordable, reliable transportation

The Senior Transportation Program includes regular transportation opportunities for shopping, errands, outings and medical or personal appointments. This door-to-door, reliable, affordable, service provides alternating trips to Reno and Carson City on Tuesdays and to local destinations in Incline Village, Crystal Bay and Kings Beach on Wednesdays. Truckee is on the third Wednesday of the month. The regular weekly fee is $5. | RSVP (775) 832-1310



On your marque

Tickets are on sale now for the 45th annual Lake Tahoe Concours d’Elegance, which will be held at Obexer’s Boat Company in Homewood, is from Aug. 11 to 12. The show, presented by the Tahoe Yacht Club Foundation, benefits a variety of Lake Tahoe maritime nonprofit groups. Each year a Marque Classes, selected by a panel of nationally recognized classic-boat experts and judges, is designed to bring a unique element and theme to the show. The show is accepting boat applications with early registration rates ending May 31. | laketahoeconcours.com

Run (sort of) wild and free

Tahoe Unleashed Dog Park is just past the entrance to the North Tahoe Regional Park in Tahoe Vista. An information kiosk is on the left of the parking lot at the top of the first hill past the gate. Tahoe Unleashed currently offers two fenced, off-leash areas: one for small dogs and one for large dogs.

Fundraising continues for a third off-leash area called, The Outback, an enclosed 1-acre parcel of wild land for dogs of all sizes and their owners. Frequent dog park users and visitors are encouraged to support efforts by ordering a personalized plaque and adopting a portion of the dog fence. | tahoeunleashed.com

Get a driver’s discount

This AARP Safe Driver Course will adjust driving to age-related changes in vision, hearing and reaction time. Course completion will result in insurance discounts from all Nevada-based insurance companies. The course is offered on Sept. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Aspen Grove in Incline Village, Nev. The fee is $20 for non-AARP members and $15 for AARP members. | yourtahoeplace.com

Conservation programs help businesses

Truckee Donner Public Utility District has a suite of conservation programs available to qualifying business or commercial customers. These programs help save energy and water and minimize related operating expenses. Many programs are free or offset the costs of a project resulting in a return on investment.

The Commercial Lighting Rebate Program pays up to one-third of project costs to upgrade to high-efficiency lighting. The Business Green Partners Program provides free energy- and water-saving measures including screw-in LED and CFL light bulbs. The Commercial Refrigeration Program provides free energy-efficient refrigeration controls, motors, case lighting and infiltration barriers after a comprehensive refrigeration energy audit and proposal from Truckee Donner PUD’s installation contractor. | (530) 582-3963 or tdpud.org

Small business help offered

The Small Business Development Center offers consulting services to existing and pre-venture small businesses in the Truckee area. Statistics show that 90 percent of businesses with current business plans can realize goals, while 85 percent of businesses that fail do not have a business plan. Consulting services are offered at no cost. | (877) 853-9093