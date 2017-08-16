Art Events



Clearly Captivating

Carson City, Nev.

The Capital City Arts Initiative presents “Tahoe Clarity” by Dylan Silver at the Community Center’s Sierra Room. The exhibit will be in the gallery until Nov. 9. Silver is a Lake Tahoe-based journalist and photographer. He first started exploring underwater at age 8. As a reporter for the Tahoe Daily Tribune, he picked up photography, documenting the people, environment and businesses of the basin. He always knew he wanted to take his camera into the water to photograph the beauty of the lake’s clarity. | arts-initiative.org

Conserving is an art

Reno, Nev.

Artists Co-op of Reno is hosting a benefit art show and sale, “The Art of Conservation,” for Nevada Land Trust until Aug. 31 to help save Nevada’s wild lands. The Nevada Land Trust has worked for 21 years to protect state lands for all to enjoy now and in the future. | (775) 322-8896 or artistsco-opgalleryreno.com

Developing art

Reno, Nev.

Sierra Arts Gallery presents a four-artist exhibit until Aug. 25. In January 2015, this group of artists spent 10 days in the desert at the Goldwell Open Air Museum in Rhyolite, Nev. The group, consisting of Jill Baker, Megan Berner, Nicole Donnelly and Jennifer Myers, used the time and space together to start new work and collaborate with each other, letting the work be influenced by the environment and conversation. Some individual pieces were completed during the residency, but a lot became starting points for larger ideas. An artists’ reception will be on Aug. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. | sierraarts.org



“Future’s Past” on display

Tahoe Vista

Tahoe Public Art recently unveiled the first sculptural work of art placed along the new Tahoe Public Art Trail, featuring Kate Raudenbush’s “Future’s Past,” on exhibit at Mourelatos Lakeshore Resort now through Oct. 1. Read the feature on the piece at TheTahoeWeekly.com.

The Tahoe Public Art Trail program places temporary, semi-permanent and permanent art at public, private and resort locations around the Tahoe Basin. The goal of the program is to have a transformational effect on the greater Lake Tahoe community through art created by local, national and international artists that respond to and incorporate the local environment.

“Future’s Past” is an imagined futuristic environment that draws inspiration from the archeological sites of past cultures. It is a theoretic modern ruin that imagines the trajectory of civilization’s voracious consumption and technological advances.

TPA is offering a cultural public program series at sunset on the third Thursday of each month at Mourelatos to allow the public to enjoy the art installation. A Tahoe Public Art Trail fundraiser is on Aug. 17 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with a talk from the artist. Family night and the closing ceremony is on Sept. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. Register for the events online. | tahoepublicart.com



How do you figure?

Quincy

Main Street Artists Gallery’s presents the August exhibit, which has the theme of “The Figure.” The member artists are showing their interpretations of figures, whether dancing, on the beach, modeling in the studio, picking apples or in other unexpected ways. Jewelry, baskets, ceramics, artist cards and books are also available. | mainstreetartists.net

Two artists, two views

Carson City, Nev.

Nevada artists Scott Hinton and Paul Ford have been honored with Governor’s Arts Award commissions and their work is being shown at an exhibit titled “Environmental Perspectives” at the Nevada Arts Council’s OXS Gallery. Both artists share a common concern for the environment in unique and contrasting ways. Hinton, a photographer and educator, has spent the past 20 years documenting urban sprawl through the use of panoramic photographs. Ford has incorporated a lifelong interest in anthropology into his artwork. He mixes natural elements, such as sand and sticks along with some unnatural elements – plastic bottles and other man-made objects — into his art. The exhibit will be in place through Aug. 18. | nvdtca.org/nevadaartscouncil

ARTour works exhibits

Tahoe City

North Tahoe Arts features the works of select artists that participated in the 23rd Annual ARTour in the Corison Loft at North Tahoe Arts Center through Sept. 12. | northttahoearts.com

Narrow focus on Burning Man

Truckee

Truckee Public Arts Commission presents “The Pinhole Project: a Collaborative Photographic Project From Burning Man” at Truckee Community Recreation Center. This photographic retrospective of the events, art and people of Burning Man since 1999 was captured by the 100-year-old technology of the pinhole camera. Twelve pinhole cameras were created out of 50-gallon cardboard barrels. This size is uniquely suited for capturing the incredible scale and immense diversity of art and culture at Black Rock City. The subjects look familiar and at the same time completely foreign because the pinhole can extract an essential stillness through a primitive apparatus of reflected sunlight passed through a minute opening. The show will run through October. | tdrpd.org



Public print shop

Meyers

Tahoe Letterpress will provide a letterpress print facility and teach people how to use it. Vintage equipment includes platen presses dating to the 1800s, as well as sign presses. The centerpiece is a collection of handset type housed in four wooden type cabinets. The type comes from the Virginia City “Territorial Enterprise,” the voice of the West during the Comstock era.

Introduction to Letterpress workshops with Steve Robison are offered on Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants will learn how to use a composing stick, set type and print their own cards or broadsides. The class includes materials and open studio hours at Tahoe Letterpress to work on projects. Workshop fee is $50. | bonafidebooks.com/tahoeletterpress

Artists of Reno represent

Reno, Nev.

Reno Arts Fest! at City Park Plaza is from Aug. 19 to 20. It features artists presenting original work in all mediums of fine art, including paintings in acrylics, oils and watercolors, photography, etchings and sculptures in clay, glass, metal, stone and wood. Each artist will be present to meet with the public and discuss his or her work. There will also be a wine walk and a wine and beer garden during the festival. | cwbevents.com



Fresh air, friends, painting

Area venues

Tahoe Art League hosts a summer’s worth of Plein Air Painting. Painters meet from 9 a.m. to noon on Sundays at different locations until the end of August. Participants should bring a bag lunch for an informal noontime critique. Anyone may participate. A full schedule is online. | talart.org

More to life

Incline Village, Nev.

Incline Village Library features “Wendy Lane 89451” by Catherine Lynch for the month of August. The exhibit is a series of water-soluble materials about the practice of painting and being present to reflect. Lynch believes that there is more to life than self. Her creative drive is to understand and gain meaning from experiences lived. | (775) 832-4130.

Help local public art

Kindred Art and Folk Institute will be taking an interactive public art piece to Burning Man and structural materials and donations are needed. The piece, called “Transcendent Souls,” will be a 20-foot-tall structure of trees sprouting two hands holding a glowing heart with a porch swing mounted between the two main tree trunks. It will be made of steel, foam, copper, glass, wood and chain with solar spotlights. The piece tells the story of existence through seven stages of evolution and gives a visual representation to knowing enlightenment and unconditional love. Read the feature on the art piece at TheTahoeWeekly.com. | gofundme.com/transcendent-souls or kindredtruckee.org



Kings Beach debuts Art Walk

The North Tahoe Business Association celebrates completion of the Kings Beach Core Improvement Project with 15 original art banners recently installed on the streetlights throughout downtown Kings Beach.

The new art banners are the result of a call to artists issued by NTBA, inviting emerging and established artists, young and old, to submit their designs. The chosen art pieces represent artwork created by pre-kindergarten and elementary students from local schools, as well as by professional local and regional artists. The featured art banner artists are Jude Bischoff, Mike Bond, Anastiscia Chantler-Lang, Jennifer Eyzaguirre, Sue Gross, Pamela Hunt Lee, Kings Beach Elementary School students, Kaio Martin, Cathy McClelland, Tahoe Expedition Academy Pre-K Class and Carrie White. | northtahoebusiness.org/art-walk

Art classes for all

Tahoe City

North Tahoe Arts offers Elemental Magic: Combining Art and Feng Shui with Catherine Strand is on Aug. 25 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Artisan Shop. This talk is those interested in the magic of balance using the Five Elements and Feng Shui. Strand will explain this approach using art and optimizing its placement.

Soul Eternal SoulCollage Painting is on Aug. 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. with Susie Alexander. This workshop will be a full and wonderful journey using one or more of your favorite SoulCollage cards as the inspiration for a painting. Mediums used will be acrylic paint on canvas board and watercolors on watercolor paper. No prior painting experience is necessary, although experience making SoulCollage cards is required. All supplies are provided. | northttahoearts.com

Capture summer’s beauty

Truckee

Plein Air Painting and Drawing Workshop is on Aug. 29 and 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Truckee outdoors. Susie Alexander will facilitate the workshop that teaches participants traditional and new plein air techniques. Register for one day ($30) or both days ($50). Art supplies are provided. A list of what to bring and where to meet will be provided at registration. | artsinwellness.org



Big Tree featured

Tahoe City

Rand. E Oertle, the sculptor and designer who carved the Big Tree for Tahoe City, has completed a limited-edition book of his sculpting career that features the Big Tree and chronicles its carving stages. The coffee-table book contains more than 200 color photographs of Oertle’s work that is showcased in many lakefront businesses and homes. | haunyocker@gmail.com

Inaugural class exhibit

Incline Village, Nev.

“First” is on display at Sierra Nevada College’s Garage Door Gallery until Sept. 15. Curator Paul Baker Prindle organized this group exhibition featuring works by the first graduating cohort of the college’s MFA Interdisciplinary Arts program: Susan Bass, Aaron Czerny, Nicole Harper, Richard Petrucci, Mary Grace Tate and Kelly Wallis. | sierranevada.edu

Have pencil, will create

Minden. Nev.

Carson Valley Arts Council presents “Geek Fine Art,” by artist Dave Farrar at the Copeland Gallery through Sept. 4. Farrar’s drawings are created from a blank sheet of paper and his trusty pencil. Each piece of art is drawn, inked and colored by hand. He then adds a minimal amount of digital effects to complete the piece. | (775) 782-8207

Plein Air painters sought

Tahoe City

North Tahoe Arts presents The North Lake Tahoe Plein Air Open from Sept. 5 to 10. Artists of all levels from all over the country will gather in North Lake Tahoe to paint the breathtaking scenery of North Lake Tahoe in the open air. The week’s events include Farmer’s Market Quick Draw Competition on Sept. 7 and two morning paint-outs and painting demonstrations.

The Public Exhibit will be at Northstar California Resort during the Autumn Food &Wine Festival. Main competition prizes will be awarded at the opening of the festival on Sept. 9 at 11:30 a.m. This exhibit is free and open to the public. Viewers can vote for the “People’s Choice” award. | northtahoearts.com

Drawing workshop

Incline Village, Nev.

Pen, Ink and Color with Liz Paganelli is offered on Tuesdays from Sept. 5 through 26 in the Aspen Grove from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Participants will learn how to incorporate pen and ink into watercolor in this fun, relaxed workshop. Paganelli, a local artist for the past 20 years, has taught drawing at Sierra Nevada College, Truckee Meadows Community College and Yosemite National Park. The fee is $80 or $60 for IVGID members. | Register (775) 832-1310 or yourtahoeplace.com

Gathering of Artists

Tahoe City

Gathering of Artists is every first and third Wednesday of the month at North Tahoe Arts Center. Artists are welcome to drop in and share studio space from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | northtahoearts.com

Got a great response

Carson City, Nev.

Nevada Artists Association received a record number of entries for its annual photo exhibition at the Brewery Arts Center. The exhibit, open to area photographers, drew 60 entries from 32 photographers, making it the largest photo show since the gallery opened in 1979. The exhibit will run through Sept. 8. Judges awarded first, second, third and honorable mention. Along with the photographic art, there are also paintings, sculptures and fine glass and jewelry pieces on display and for sale. | nevadaartist.org



Largely inspired

Reno, Nev.

Sierra Arts Gallery presents an exhibit by Rachel Stiff from Sept. 7 to 29. Stiff is a mixed-media painter with an addiction to physical labor and an obsession with process. Her large-scale paintings reflect the beauty found in growth and decay. She has recently relocated to the high desert from Montana. This is her first solo exhibition in Northern Nevada. An artist’s reception will be on Sept. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. | sierraarts.org

We the artists

South Lake Tahoe

The Tahoe Activist Artists will be creating a multidisciplinary exhibition, “We the People: Tahoe Artists Visualize a World of Conversation and Connection,” in response of the political and social climate. The event is on Sept. 9 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Tahoe Mountain Lab. Art, live music, film, hands-on activities for kids, a silent auction and artist presentations are included in the free admission. Food and beverages will be available.

The Tahoe Activist Artists are a community of multidisciplinary artists who formed in response to the current social and political climate to explore a more compassionate world. Over a dozen creators will show paintings, photographs, letterpress, video and illustrations detailing each artist’s response to recent events. Artists presenting their work include Shelley Zentner, Anthony Capaiuolo, Ana Valdez, Daphne Osell, Laura Stamen, Tahoe Letterpress and singer-songwriter Addison Liming.

A panel of artists will discuss their process at a moderated talk at 6:30 p.m. A video collaboration between Zentner and Capaiuolo, “Art & Science in an Age of Unreason,” will be screened during the event. The silent auction will begin at 7. In addition to featuring the work on display, work by artist Phyllis Shafer will be auctioned with proceeds going to local organizations.

There will be a Poster Party on Sept. 6 at High Vibe with Tahoe Activist Artists.

As well, there will be a march, “Express Yourself! March for Compassion,” at 3 p.m. with High Vibe Artisan Collective. There will be hands-on projects for adults and children, letterpress, painting, photography, film, sculpture, installation art, writing, music and more. There will be food trucks, beverages, live music and ice cream. All events are free and open to all. Read the feature on Tahoe Activist Artists at TheTahoeWeekly.com. | Tahoe Activist Artists on Facebook or tahoeactivistartists.com

Sports equipment as art

Carson City, Nev.

Capital City Arts Initiative announces its exhibition, “Industrial Art: Sports Edition,” at the CCAI Courthouse Gallery until Sept. 28. The exhibit features the design work by five northern Nevada sports equipment designers and manufacturers: Aviso Surf/Solution Marine, Burns Machining/Dirt Tricks, Sports Attack, The Cable Connection and UCS Spirit. Each of these companies manufactures products with innovative design that apply to an array of sports equipment. CCAI presents these products as items to be admired for design, precision and beauty. Artist and writer Chris Lanier has written the exhibition essay for the exhibition. | arts-initiative.org

This mini show is huge

Reno, Nev.

Latimer Art Club will present the 10th annual miniature show themed: “Nevada: Beauty in All Seasons.” The show, scheduled to run from Oct. 1 to Nov. 8, is open to all Nevada artists and Latimer Art Club members. It is a judged and juried show with prizes. The deadline for mailed entries is Sept. 23 and the deadline for in-person entries is Sept. 30. | latimerartclub.com

Blazing the art trail

Sierra Valley

Sierra Valley Art & Ag Trail is on Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. View Sierra Valley barn quilts, visit market farms and working ranches and watch artists in wood paint, glass, ceramic, metal, fiber and more. Three trailhead information centers will be located at the Sierra Valley Grange in Vinton, Sierra Valley Farms in Beckwourth and Sierraville School in Sierraville. At 4 to 6 p.m., the Plumas-Sierra Cattlemen’s Association and Plumas-Sierra Cattlewomen will be cooking a tri-tip dinner at the Sierra Valley Grange Hall. | sierravalleyartagtrail.org

Art + Environment

Reno, Nev.

Nevada Museum of Art will present the Art + Environment Conference from Oct. 19 to 21. Guests will traverse time and space across the unsettled terrains, shifting frontiers and limitless horizons of the Greater West, the last part of the planet to be explored and settled. | nevadaart.org

Skaff exhibits works in oil

Tahoe City

Wolfdale’s Restaurant is featuring oil paintings by Andy Skaff through January 2018. Skaff’s love of the West provides the inspiration for his light-filled, vibrant landscapes and cityscapes. His work ranges from classic, impressionist paintings to abstract distillations of familiar subjects. His paintings have been exhibited at the Napa Valley Museum, the Oil Painters of America Western Regional exhibit in Santa Barbara and are part of the permanent collection of Martis Camp Lodge, the Ritz- Carlton Lake Tahoe and the Tahoe Forest Cancer Center. He is a member of the California Art Club and North Tahoe Arts. Locally, he is represented by Alpine Home and Pablo’s Gallery & Frame Shop in Tahoe City and Spirit Gallery in Truckee. | askaff.com

Burning Man focus of exhibits

Reno, Nev.

The Nevada Museum of Art presents two exhibits until Jan. 7, 2018, that focus on Burning Man. “City of Dust: The Evolution of Burning Man” explores the remarkable story of how the legendary Nevada gathering known as Burning Man evolved through collaborative ritual from humble countercultural roots on San Francisco’s Baker Beach into the world-famous desert convergence it is today. Never-before-seen photographs, artifacts, journals, sketches and notebooks reveal how this temporary experimental desert city came to be—and how it continues to evolve.

Also on display is “View from the Playa: Photographs by Eleanor Preger.” Highlights of this Incline Village-based photographer’s work will be on view in the Nightingale Sky Room. | nevadaart.org

Fall for the colors

Hope Valley

Hope Valley Fall Colors Workshop with Charles Muench is from Oct. 4 to 6. The workshop will cover demonstrations, painting, critique and the gestalt derived from working with other artists. | (775) 265-4454 or charlesmuench.com



Exhibit runs skin deep

Tahoe City

Tahoe Maritime Museum introduces “Ink & Ivory,” an exhibit featuring two nautical art forms on display until April 2018. Scrimshaw, attributed to American sailors, is the art of intricate carvings on bone ivory and other found objects. These works of art capture visuals of the past and tell the story of environmental impact, laws and regulations. “Ink & Ivory” will trace the nautical tradition of tattooing. Discover tattoos that were meant to bring sailors luck, see skin-deep evidence of their travels and feel the sense of longing behind sentimental tributes to wives and sweethearts back home. Best of all, “Ink & Ivory” will feature modern-day tattoos which are specific to nautical tradition or deep Tahoe connection. | tahoemaritimemuseum.org

Boat names focus of exhibit

Tahoe City

Tahoe Maritime Museum announces an exhibition that explores the stories behind the names of familiar Tahoe places and beloved Tahoe boats. “What’s in A Name?” will be on display until April 2018. Choosing a name for a boat is a personal choice and not arbitrary. Many boat owners choose names that reflect a part of their life or family. Names are expressions of the owner’s personality and sense of humor. Other boat names pay homage to the tradition of the boat as a gendered object. Visitors can also expect to delve into the complex nautical history behind the female persona of ships and boats. | tahoemaritimemuseum.org