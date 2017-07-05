Wet ‘n’ Dirty

“Finding Fontinalis” Tahoe premiere

Local Freshies, in association with Patagonia, will host a premiere of “Finding Fontinalis” at South Lake Brewing Company on July 6 at 8 p.m. This free event for all ages is a fundraiser for California Trout.

Watch a trailer for “Finding Fontinalis”

“Finding Fontinalis” Official F3T Trailer from Cinema Digital Productions on Vimeo.

Patagonia’s newest film “Finding Fontinalis” from Travis Lowe is inspired by an old gaucho’s tale of “The place with the big red fish.” A crew of fishermen set out to search for a new world-record brook trout. During this journey, the water, landscape and culture surrounding it become the impetus to conserve and protect it all. There will be swag, a raffle and beer on tap. | localfreshies.com



Temporary beach closures

South Lake Tahoe

The California Tahoe Conservancy has limited public access and temporarily closed portions of some South Shore beaches to protect sensitive habitat and limit erosion. After a historic winter which filled Lake Tahoe to its brim, beaches around the lake are much smaller than recent years causing sensitive areas to be especially prone to environmental degradation.

Locations where portions of the beach will be closed include the Upper Truckee Marsh and other Conservancy-owned beaches near Lakeview Commons. Recreationists that frequent these beaches may consider making alternative plans to avoid these areas. The Conservancy asks for patience and cooperation during this time of high water. | tahoe.ca.gov

Hoist up the sails

Tahoe City

Tahoe Community Sailing Program offers beginners’ Women’s Only Sailing Clinics for ages 18 and older on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 7 and 21, and Aug. 4 and 18. Participants must be able to swim. | tcpud.org



Learn to fly fish

Tahoe City

Daniel Ring of Tahoe Fly Fishing Outfitters will give an Introduction to Fly Fishing class on July 15 from 9 a.m. to noon at Tahoe Maritime Museum. This class will include the basics of the fly cast and the proper techniques needed to catch a trophy trout on a fly. All necessary equipment will be supplied. The cost is $50 per person and register by July 8. | danielle@tahoemaritime.org

Backpacking 101

Stateline, Nev.

Tahoe Rim Trail Association offers Backpacking 101, an introductory course for two days and one night, on July 8 and 9. Learn the essential skills and safety techniques. Meet at TRTA office in Stateline. | tahoerimtrail.org

Racing series for bikers

Northstar

Northstar Downhill Mountain Bike Race Series, starting on July 9, offers competitions throughout the summer and features 20 different divisions for men, women and juniors to vie for the title. The top three racers in each division receive points-based awards at the end of each race, as well as the conclusion of the series. Northstar also hosts a series of Enduro and Cross Country races throughout the summer. Professionals and amateurs are invited to compete each month. | northstarcalifornia.com

Trail days

South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Area Mountain Biking needs volunteers during work days at Angora Trail on July 9, Aug. 13 and Sept. 23. As well, volunteers are needed to help with Maintenance Mondays at Bijou Bike Park. | info@tamba.org



Cycling the region

Minden, Nev.

Alta Alpina Cycling Club announces upcoming races that are open to everyone in the cycling community. The race categories make it easy for anyone from racing veterans to first-timers to have a great race experience. Thursday Night Races will continue with 20 races until Aug. 31. Weekend Club rides will continue until October. Tim Rowe Memorial Fall Century is on Oct. 8 is from Wellington to Bridgeport. | altaapina.org



Focus on rebuilding

Area venues

Tahoe Rim Trail Association will be hosting days to work on rebuilding or rerouting the trail. The Watson Causeway workday is on July 8. Stinger Connector workday is on July 12. Fiberboard Freeway workday is on July 15. Echo Summit workday is on July 18. Mott Canyon workdays are on Aug. 1, 5, 8, 12, 15, 22, 26 and 29. The workdays are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit the Web site to register and learn what to bring and where to meet. | tahoerimtrail.org

Happenin’ at the Tappaan

Norden

Sierra Club’s Clair Tappaan Lodge offers outings throughout the year. Mountain Medley is from July 9 to 15 and includes daily hikes, a Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival play and state park fees. The leader will be William Baurecht.

Just for Grandparents and Grandkids is from July 16 to 21. This outing includes hiking portions of the Pacific Crest Trail, all accommodations, meals and admission fees. The minimum age is 6. The leader will be Angela White.

A Gathering of Friends, a fundraiser for the lodge, is from Aug. 18 to 20. The outing includes hiking, entertainment, a wine and cheese reception and art sale.

Volunteer Vacation at Clair Tappaan Lodge is from Sept. 23 to 30. Participants will work on forest restoration projects, while exploring the lakes and meadows of the Sierra Nevada. This outing includes lodging and meals. The leader will be Suzanne Ferguson.

Autumn Hiking and History in the Sierra Nevada is from Oct. 1 to 7 and includes daily hikes, lodging, all meals and admission fees. The leader will be Aurora Roberts. | clairtappaanlodge.com

Oldies and goodies

Carson City, Nev.

Downtown Carson City is the location on July 10 for the Revival Car Show featuring classic beauties, live music, a Poker Walk, Scavenger Hunt and more. Open to all vehicles and cycles. | visitcarsoncity.com



Don’t get lost

Beckwourth

Eco Bike Adventures hosts the 2nd annual Lost Sierra Electric Bike Festival on July 8 featuring a Pedal Assist Open, Throttle Assist Open, Kids Trail, Drag Race, Long Jump Challenge and a Best in Show eBike Build, along with demos, barbecue, beer and wine, and live music. | ecobikeadv.com



No dogs on Upper Truckee Marsh

South Lake Tahoe

The California Tahoe Conservancy announces its annual seasonal dog closure at the Upper Truckee Marsh through July 31. The purpose of the closure is to keep dogs out of critical breeding habitat for special, threatened and endangered species, such as the Willow Flycatcher and Yellow Warbler. Beginning Aug. 1, dogs will again be permitted access to the Upper Truckee Marsh, if they are on leash. The Conservancy-owned Cove East property, west of the river, remains open for year-round for leashed dog access. | tahoe.ca.gov



Black Wall closure

Donner Summit

The Access Fund and Truckee Donner Land Trust have called for a temporary voluntary closure on the mid-section of Black Wall on Donner Summit through mid summer because peregrine falcons are nesting under Sky Pilot. Both trailheads to Black Wall are posted with signs.

Affected routes are: Next, Birdy, all pitches on Imaginary Voyage and Super Slab. | tdlandtrust.org

Find your tribe

Kirkwood

REI Outessa Kirkwood is from July 14 to 16, three full days of fun in the outdoors for women. Choose from many adventure activities, from rock climbing and mountain biking to yoga and hiking. All gear for activities, instruction and chef-prepared meals are included. Resort lodging options are still open. The camping options have been filled. | outessa.com

Signs for paddlers

Lake Tahoe

This summer, to address the needs of the growing number of paddlers, informational and educational signage will be installed at 11 designated sites along the 72-mile Lake Tahoe Water Trail. A total of 20 signs will be installed by 2018.

The signage features vital water safety and weather information, aquatic invasive species prevention and conservation tips, a mapped paddle route with GPS coordinates, campgrounds and public launch/landing sites, as well as parking, restrooms and facilities.

The sites include: William Kent Beach and Campground, Commons Beach, Lake Forest Boat Ramp and Campground, Carnelian Bay/Waterman’s Landing, Tahoe Vista Recreation Area and Boat Launch, North Tahoe Beach, Kings Beach State Recreation Area, Sand Harbor, Cave Rock, El Dorado Beach and Regan Beach. | laketahoewatertrail.org



Century ride is breathtaking

Northstar

Tahoe Trail 100 features a two-loop, 50km course filled with views of Lake Tahoe on July 15. Rocky summits and breathtaking pine forests are found in every direction from Northstar. Competitors have a chance to score a slot in the Blueprint for Athletes Leadville Trail 100 mountain bike race by placing in the top of his or her age group or by lottery. | northstarcalifornia.com

Paddleboard series

TAHOE Cup Paddle Racing Series continues with the Waterman’s Paddle Jam on July 15 and the Fall Classic is on Sept. 10 during the Tahoe Vista Paddlefest on Sept. 9 and 10. | tahoecup.org



Gearing up for biking

Plumas County

Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship is in need of volunteers to help during trail days on July 15, Sept. 9 and 23. There will be more dates in October.

The Stewardship also hosts The Downieville Classic from Aug. 3 to 6 and registration is open now. The Downieville Epic with the TNT Trail Day is from Aug. 19 to 20 at Packer Saddle and the Grinduro is from Oct. 7 to 8 in Quincy. | sierratrails.org



Tennis, anyone?

Incline Village, Nev.

The Tennis Center at Incline Parks & Recreation offers fun competitions and mixers open to everyone throughout the summer. A Wimbledon breakfast and mixer is on July 16. The Incline Derby, a fun team competition including fun, food and lots of tennis is from Aug. 4 to 6. And, a U.S. Open Mixer is on Sept. 9. | yourtahoeplace.com



Restore the Incline Flume Trail

Incline Village, Nev.

Volunteers are needed to help with restoration work of the Incline Flume Trail led by the Friends of Incline Trails with the Forest Service, Tahoe Rim Trail Association and Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association. Trail days are scheduled from July 21 to 23, on Aug. 12 and on Sept. 26, 28 and 30. |



Hone your trails skills

Truckee

The annual Tahoe Trail Skills College is July 21 to 23 near Truckee. This is a free weekend event for local volunteers to learn about trail maintenance and stewardship on the Pacific Crest Trail. Beginners and experts alike can benefit from Trail Skills College in courses such as Working with Packers & Packstock, Waterbars & Checks and Drainage Design & Drain Dips. In exchange for attending the training, we encourage participants to volunteer for at least 16 hours of work on trail projects in the coming year. | pcta.org



Series takes a disc

Tahoe venues

Sierra Tahoe Disc Golf Series announces its summer and fall events: the 23rd annual Tahoe Pro/Am is on July 22 and 23 at Bijou Park Disc Golf in South Lake Tahoe; and The Mountain Mayhem is on Aug. 5 and 6 at Kirkwood Mountain Resort.

King of the Lake is on Aug. 19 and 20 and Nevada State Disc Championships on Sept. 15 and 17 are at Zephyr Cove Disc Golf Course. Tahoe Mountain Sports 11th annual Pro/Am and STS Finals is at Tahoe Vista Disc Golf Course on Oct. 7 and 8. | Sierra at Tahoe Series on Facebook

Adventure racing

Tahoe venues

Big Blue Adventure hosts adventure races throughout the summer from trail running and triathlons to swimming and more. The Marlette 50km and 10 Miler is on Aug. 13 and Emerald Bay Trail Run is on Sept. 17.

The XTERRA Lake Tahoe Off-Road Triathlon is on Aug. 19. Donner Lake Triathlon is on July 22 and 23, the Truckee Marathon on Sept. 24 and the Great Trail Race is on Oct. 8.

Sierra Open Water Swim Series includes Truckee Open Water Swim on July 22 and Lake Tahoe Open Water Swim on Aug. 26. | bigblueadventure.com



The mountain’s all hers

Northstar

Northstar welcomes female mountain bike riders. Pumps on Pedals is guided by female coaches and offers discounted lift tickets and bike rentals every Friday until the end of August. It is an open course intended for all ability levels, including moms improving their skills to be able to ride with their kids or women needing an exhilarating escape from city life.

Her Mountain, on July 22 and 23 and Aug. 19 and 20, is a Specialized Bike Academy, which presents two full days of female-only riding, friendship and mountain adventure. The course is comprised of small group lessons, ensuring individual attention in an environment that encourages team support. | (800) 466-6784 or northstarcalifornia.com

Watching breathless

Stateline, Nev.

Hard Rock Casino transforms into an off-road sporting experience for the FMX Motocross Event on July 22. This high-octane celebration of freestyle motorcycle stunts is guaranteed to leave guests breathless. See a variety of extreme sporting activities, festival booths and interactive events. | hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com

Fan-tastic racing

Sparks, Nev.

Off-Road Racing meets West Coast influence for an intense four-wheel challenge full of fan-friendly tracks. On July 23 and 24, and from Aug. 26 to 28 at the Wild West Motorsports Park fans can enjoy the action. | lucasoiloffroad.com

Swinging together

Zephyr Cove, Nev.

The 34th annual Tahoe Tennis Classic will attract more than 200 competitors in an expanded array of divisions from July 27 to 30. This all-doubles tournament is introducing a 6.0 category for men and women. There are 14 divisions; most are based on ability level with two related to the combined age of players. The nonprofit Zephyr Cove Tennis Club Foundation runs the tournament, which consists of women’s, men’s and mixed doubles.

The Saturday night dinner on the eve of the finals brings the tennis community together and allows spectators to be part of the action as well. This night is now the major fundraiser for the club with a raffle and silent auction. The deadline to signup is July 20. | zctennis.com

Rodeo Tahoe style

Glenbrook, Nev.

Get ready for a rootin’-tootin’ time during the 2017 Summer Social and Rodeo on July 28 and 29 at Shakespeare Ranch. Glenbrook rodeo tradition dates back six decades. It has now become a signature weekend event to benefit Keep Memory Alive. Guests will enjoy the rodeo, carnival games, silent auction, raffle, barbecue and music from Left of Centre. | keepmemoryalive.org

A mountain of a run

Auburn Ski Club Training Center the 37th annual Squaw Valley Mountain Run on July 29: 3.6 miles, 2,000 feet up. The first 200 people to register get a prize.

The third annual Sierra Crest Ultra Run is on Aug. 5. Participants can run the 30km or the 50km. Run the Runway is on Oct. 1 and Donner Lake Turkey Trot is on Nov. 4. | Register auburnskiclub.com

Race for our troops

Tahoe venues

Moon Joggers is celebrating America’s birthday by donating at least 15 percent of each 4 for 4th of July 4th race registration to Homes for Our Troops, an organization that builds homes for severely injured veterans. Complete a race any time until July 31. Choose the course, time yourself and report your finishing time to Moon Joggers. The organization wants as many people as possible to virtually run or walk 4 miles in honor of all veterans. The cost is $17 and includes a custom medal and bib that will be shipped to you. | moonjoggers.com



Quite a boarding ride

Tahoe City

The 13th annual Boarding for Breast Cancer’s Skate the Lake is on July 28 and 29. This 28-mile longboarding marathon promotes an active lifestyle while raising awareness and funds for Boarding For Breast Cancer’s education and prevention programs. The event attracts skaters young and old of all abilities with the goal of raising $30,000 for B4BC. All skaters must raise $50 to participate, through online or in-person fundraising. The kick-off party is July 28 at Homewood Mountain Resort with a silent auction, music, food and drinks. The skate will begin on July 29 from 64-Acres parking lot. | Register b4nc.org

Stampede road closures

Truckee

The Bureau of Reclamation is working on Stampede Dam. The work necessitates a road closure from the Stampede Meadows Road and Dog Valley Road intersection to the Emigrant Group Campground entrance on Dog Valley Road. Public access to Stampede Reservoir will be along Hobart Mills and Dog Valley Road. This road closure is expected to last through October 2018, when the project is planned to be complete. Additionally, the Emigrant Group Campground will be closed for the 2017 season and re-opened for the 2018 season. Logger Campground and the Boat Ramp Road at Stampede will be open during the project. | usbr.gov/mp/sod/projects/stampede

All this and bikes, too

Kirkwood

Kirkwood Bike & Brew is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Kirkwood Village Plaza on July 29. This family friendly event includes live music, mountain bike racing, unlimited beer sampling, a raffle, rock walls, Euro Bungee Trampolines, kids’ activities, barbecue and more. Amador shuttle buses will be available for transportation to and from Kirkwood, Stateline, Nev., and South Lake Tahoe. | kirkwood.com

Open to the public

Truckee

For the first time in a century, Webber Lake will be open for public camping in 2017. Webber Lake, 17 miles north of Truckee, was acquired by the Truckee Donner Land Trust. For the past 65 years, Webber Lake was used as a private fishing camp, an arrangement that ended in 2016. When the snow melts, the Land Trust will open Webber Lake, with limited camping, until complete renovations for a large campground and day use areas are completed for a grand opening in 2018. Camping for RVs, trailers, tents, large groups and everything in between will be available. | tdlandtrust.org

Barreling down

Reno, Nev.

The final event of the Barrel Racing season from Aug. 1 to 6 at Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center. This event attracts top athletes from more than 10 states to compete in fast-paced barrel racing. A Western Trade Show also features saddles, tack, boots, hats and more. | burns1876.com

Muscle cars & hot rods

Virginia City, Sparks & Reno, Nev.

Take a step back in time to Hot August Nights from Aug. 8 to 13. Enjoy the beauty of classic muscle cars and events centered around them. | hotaugustnights.net

Give back trail style

Area venues

Tahoe Rim Trail Association offers its 2017 Backcountry Work Camps from Aug. 17 to 20 and Sept. 1 to 4. No experience is required; tools, gear and training are provided. Give back to the greatest trail in the Tahoe Basin. The August camp is in Mott Canyon and Kingsbury South and the September camp is at Kingsbury, Brockway and Mount Rose Highway. | Register tahoerimtrail.org

The Way It Was Rodeo

Virginia City, Nev.

Saddle up and ride on up to Virginia City’s Arena & Fairgrounds on Aug. 19 to 20 for the return of the Way It Was Rodeo. Flying U Rodeo, headed by rodeo legend Cotton Rosser, brings a weekend of extreme bronc riding, trick roping, barrel racing, mutton bustin’ and so much more to the historic town. | visitvirginiacity.com

Fire-breathing boats

Sparks, Nev.

The Northern Nevada International Dragon Boat Festival is on Aug. 19 at Sparks Marina Park. Paddlers, weekend warriors and families are invited to join in the festivities and excitement throughout the day. Visit the many vendors and exhibitors in the Health and Wellness Village, Beer Garden, Food Truck Bazaar, Kids Fun Zone and more. | gwndragonboat.com

Rodeo rowdiness

Truckee

See barrel racing, mutton busting and bull riding during the annual Truckee Professional Rodeo on Aug. 26 to 27 at McIver Arena. | truckeerodeo.org

Family paddling fun

Kings Beach

Ta-Hoe Nalu Paddle Festival is from Aug. 12 to 13 at Kings Beach State Park Beach. Registration is open now for the world’s oldest paddle festival. Expect family fun, food, music, raffle and prizes. There’s outrigger competition for all ages, free demos and clinics. | facebook.com/tahoenalu

Bike festival on tap

South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association announces summer signature events dates: the 5th annual Tahoe Mountain Bike & Brew Festival in Meyers is Aug. 26 and 27, Rose to Toads will be on Sept. 2 and Corral Night Ride will be on Oct. 14. Proceeds from all these events will go into trail maintenance and improvements. | tamba.org

Yummy pedals

Tahoe venues

The Edible Pedal 100 rides include five different routes all starting and ending at the Bowers Mansion in Washoe Valley on Sept. 17. The family-friendly route includes a 10km around Washoe Valley. The cruising 32km treks to Carson City; the 50km and 74km loops tour through Carson and Genoa; and the challenging 150km goes through the Carson Valley to Lake Tahoe via Kingsbury Grade. The Edible Pedal 100 is a fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Reno Sunrise. | ediblepedal100.org

Where the rubber hits the road

South Lake Tahoe

Registration is open now for the Tahoe Challenge Medical Wilderness Adventure Race on Sept. 9. MedWAR provides healthcare professionals, wilderness enthusiasts, medical students and residents with an interactive curriculum for learning and applying techniques in the wilderness. The challenge will be on U.S. Forest Service land and in Emerald Bay State Park. The event includes a lecture, kayak rental, gift bag, T-shirt and post-race dinner. Sign up as a team or alone. | medwar.org

Biking the greens

South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Games Bike Nights offer a family-friendly, cross-country bike race on Sept. 29, featuring an illuminated course spanning across the Lake Tahoe Golf Course — over fairways, into the rough, through sand traps and over bridges with the occasional cart path. It is open to all ages and riding abilities. The race is approximately 6 miles, with two 3-mile laps for most classes. Helmets and lights are recommended. No electric bikes will be allowed.

The event is free to attend and spectators are encouraged. Adult registration is $20 and $15 for kids. Stay for the after party at 10 p.m. | tahoegames.com

The top on the top

Olympic Valley

Fire and grit collide when the world’s greatest athletes compete in the 2017 Reebok Spartan Race World Championship at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows on Sept. 30. The pinnacle event of the obstacle-racing season will see a field of 500 elite athletes from more than 30 countries battling the mountainous terrain of Olympic Valley during the 12-mile race. To qualify for the World Championship heat, men and women racers must finish in the top 5 at Spartan Races around the world during the 2017 qualifying season. Previous World Champions have hailed from the Czech Republic, Great Britain, Canada and the U.S.

Highlighting the field of endurance athletes at the World Championship and throughout the season is the Spartan Race Pro Team, boasting the top athletes in the sport including Amelia Boone, Robert Killian Jr., Ryan Kent, Alyssa Hawley, Faye Stenning and Matt Novakovich, along with newcomers such as Veejay Jones and Rea Kolbl. The team will also compete at all Spartan Race U.S. Championship events, along with select regular-season races and global events.

Legends will rise as they compete for more than $250,000 in cash and prizes on unforgiving and scenic terrain. | spartan.com



Racing it old school

Rebelle Rally is the first women’s off-road navigation rally raid in the U.S. Blending the love of driving with the ultimate challenge of precise navigation, the Rebelle tests skills over seven days of competition. It is not a race for speed, but based on the elements of headings, hidden checkpoints, time and distance using maps, compass and road book. The race begins in Lake Tahoe on Oct. 12 and ends on Oct. 21 in San Diego. It will travel over dirt roads, double tracks, open desert and sand dunes. No GPS or cell phones allowed. Professional driving and racing skills not required. | rebellerally.com

Around the lake in three days

Tahoe venues

Lake Tahoe Marathon will host the Tahoe Triple and the Tahoe Trifecta in three days from Oct. 13 to 15. The Triple, three marathons, will run from Sand Harbor to Homewood, from Homewood to Lakeside Beach and from Stateline to Incline Village. The Trifecta, three half-marathons, will run from Carnelian Bay to Homewood, from Emerald Bay to Lakeside Beach and from Spooner Summit to Incline Village. | laketahoemarathon.com

One-day lake ride

Lake Tahoe

Cycling action continues with the 15th Annual Tour de Tahoe – Bike Big Blue, a Ride to Cure Diabetes, as participants test their strength and physical endurance on Sept. 10. | Register bikethewest.com

My money is on the camel

Virginia City, Nev.

It all started with a tall tale from an Old West newspaper man and residents of Virginia City are still living up to the legend at the International Camel & Ostrich Races. Come and see these extraordinary animals race from Sept. 8 to 10. Each day, races start at High Noon and gates open at 10 a.m. | visitvirginiacity.com

Snaffle Bit Futurity

Reno, Nev.

The National Reined Cow Horse Association Snaffle Bit Futurity has flourished into one of the most prestigious and exciting events in the Western performance industry. On Sept. 8 to 17, hundreds of horses and thousands of fans from across the U.S., Canada and overseas make the journey to Reno each year. | nrcha.com



Diving, flying breed

Reno, Nev.

The National Championship Air Races, from Sept. 13 to 17 at Reno Steed Field, is the last event of its kind, carrying on the tradition of the Cleveland Air Races of the 1920s, 1930s and 1940s. See military displays and aerial performers along with a showing from the Blue Angels. | airrace.org

A rocky start — and finish

Sparks, Nev.

The Silver State Rockcrawling Championship is on Sept. 23 and 24 at Wild West Motorsports Park. Pros and entry-level teams compete on the natural terrain overlooking the race track. | supercrawl.rocks

A biker’s paradise

Reno, Nev.

Street Vibrations Fall Rally and Motorcycle Festival from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1 is a celebration of music, metal and motorcycles. Street Vibrations offers tours, live entertainment, ride-in shows, stunt shows and more to more than 50,000 biking enthusiasts. Enjoy scavenger hunts, poker runs and a custom bike expo. | roadshowsreno.com

Get your race on

Reno, Nev.

CrossReno on Oct. 1 is a festival and a USA Cycling-sanctioned race. Racers, fans and spectators can enjoy a festival with a live music stage, local food trucks, craft beer and family friendly events. For families with parents racing, CrossReno even offers a supervised interactive kids section so you can get your race on while the kids are off having fun. | cxreno.com

I said, ‘Draw!’

Fallon, Nev.

See the fastest gun alive and relive the spirit of the Wild West with a craft fair, car show, comfort food, Civil War reenactment with Nevada Gunfighters and the World Championship Fast Draw Competition. Watch shooters ages 8 and older compete to be the fastest gun alive at the Churchill County Fairgrounds in Fallon from Oct. 6 to 8. | cowboyfastdraw.com



Really gotta go

Virginia City, Nev.

In the World Championship Outhouse Races on Oct. 7 to 8, the race isn’t to the outhouse, it’s in the outhouse. Teams of costumed outhouse racers are pitted against each other. One person rides and the remaining team members push, pull or drag the decorated outhouses down the racetrack. | visitvirginiacitynv.com

Leaves afire with color

Area venues

Celebrate the fall beauty of the Sierra on Oct. 7 and 8 at Alpine Aspen Festival with live music, guided hikes, a star party, hikes to abandoned mines, yoga and more. | alpineaspenfestival.org

Watch them advance

Reno, Nev.

The Western Division BMX Finals, the Blackjack Nationals, take place from Oct. 13 to 17 with three days of bike madness at Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center. Spectators and invited to see top BMX riders advance to the championships. | usabmx.com

Runs of fun to come

Sparks, Nev.

Get in shape and mark your calendars for these upcoming fun runs in downtown Reno: No Brainer Dash on Oct. 28 and Santa Dash on Dec. 16. | Register crawlreno.com

Championship returns to Sierra

Olympic Valley

U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced that Squaw Valley will host the 2018 Liberty Mutual Insurance NASTAR National Championships from March 21 to 25, 2018 — the first time the event returns to the Sierra since 1981. Following the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, NASTAR National Championships will build on the enthusiasm generated by the games and provide a new locale for fans to get involved with alpine sports. NASTAR participants qualify for the championships by earning a Top 10 national ranking or a Top 5 state ranking within their age, gender and ability group by Feb. 19, 2018. Racers can also qualify by earning a top ranking at their favorite resort or at the Regional Championships. | nastar.com/national-championships