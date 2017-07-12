Ritz-Carlton opens Lake Club

The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe recently announced the completion of its new luxury guest amenity, Lake Club, The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe.

Designed by Principal Architect Clare Walton of Tahoe City-based Walton Architecture + Engineering with interior architecture and design by Jennifer Loving of Walton AE, the Lake Club adds an extraordinary new dimension to The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe experience, providing resort guests with a unique, stunningly designed waterside venue and an accompanying host of amenities that include al fresco dining, leisure and water activities, and direct access to the lake, according to a press release.

Guests will have the luxury of direct beach access and a private boat pier. Additional features include an outdoor spa and inviting fire pit, luxurious showers and changing facilities, and ample storage facilities to house kayaks, standup paddleboards and more. At the Lake Club, food and beverage offerings including a full bar featuring the signature Mai Tahoe Tai and Basil Bloom.

“It has truly been an honor to be part of this project,” said Clare Walton, principal architect of Walton AE in a press release. “The Lake Club was a rewarding design challenge and an incredible opportunity to interact with our community. We couldn’t be more excited about what has taken place here throughout the process and we’re thrilled about the significance of this mountain-modern design within the future fabric of architecture at Lake Tahoe.”

Lake Club is available exclusively to resort guests. | ritzcarlton.com/laketahoe