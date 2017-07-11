No dogs on Upper Truckee Marsh

The Upper Truckee Marsh is closed to dogs through July 31 as part of the California Tahoe Conservancy’s annual seasonal dog closure.

The purpose of the closure is to keep dogs out of critical breeding habitat for special, threatened and endangered species, such as the Willow Flycatcher and Yellow Warbler.

Beginning Aug. 1, dogs will again be permitted access to the Upper Truckee Marsh, if they are on leash. The Conservancy-owned Cove East property, west of the river, remains open for year-round for leashed dog access. | tahoe.ca.gov