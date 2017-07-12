Located at 6,200 feet of elevation, The Links at Squaw Creek is one of the highest golf courses in California. Nestled next to the storied slopes of Squaw Valley, this course offers beautiful scenery in an idyllic setting. That’s probably for the best because the challenging nature of this course will have all but the most talented golfers wishing for respite from narrow fairways and swampland.

Par | 71

Yardage | 5,097-6,931

Slope | 127-139

Rating | 68.2-72.4

The front nine of The Links at Squaw Creek winds its way up into the surrounding forest and mountains before descending back toward the valley and the resort proper. The signature sixth hole highlights a great water feature with little room for error because the green snuggles up nicely right beyond. As challenging as the front nine are, and they certainly don’t make things easy; they’re really just a warm-up for what awaits when you make the turn.

It’s a unique, beautiful setting, and one that requires incredibly accurate play and offers a great challenge to any level of golfer.

The Web site for The Links at Squaw Creek describes the back nine as “narrow.” They are not kidding. The holes weave through swampland with tall grass, bushes and wooden cart paths nearly the entire time. It’s a unique, beautiful setting, and one that requires incredibly accurate play and offers a great challenge to any level of golfer. Hopefully, the front nine will have taught you that accuracy is more important than distance because that’s the name of the game for the rest of this course. Make sure that you don’t get distracted by the beautiful views of Olympic Valley or you might hit your drive into the rushes or, worse yet, drive your cart off the wooden path.

Once you’re done with your round, pull up a lounge chair and relax poolside where you can catch a glimpse of the links while you take in a sunset or soak up some afternoon rays. A full-service spa is also available onsite for weary travelers and locals alike.

One unique offering at The Links at Squaw Creek is a newer addition to the roster: FootGolf, which is a combination of — you guessed it — soccer and golf. Players attempt to kick a soccer ball into a 21-inch cup. The rules mostly follow the normal rules of golf with the obvious exception of using your feet. The best part: you still get to play on the beautiful Trent Jones Jr.-designed course. So, if you need a treat for the whole family or to get away from the same for an evening, come on out to The Links at Squaw Creek for a fun, unique experience that you’re sure to love.

For more information or to book a tee time, call (530) 583-6300 or visit squawcreek.com.