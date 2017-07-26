July 27 to August 2, 2017 | Tahoe an art mecca

When you think about your time in Tahoe, do you think about its art and culture? Maybe not, but you should. The Tahoe Sierra is overflowing with amazing creative talent from artists and makers to dance companies and classical musical festivals, to theatrical performances, public art, writers and more.

That same thing that draws us to climb its mountain peaks, to explore its trails, to enjoy the pristine waters, and to gaze across the horizon at Lake Tahoe, is the same thing that draws amazing artists to live, work and create in the Tahoe Sierra. At The Tahoe Weekly, we are blessed with the fruits of many of those artists, from the iconic covers that grace every edition to the writers that pen features about the outdoors, the arts, entertainment, history, food and wine, and much more. There is something in the mountain air, in the blue waters of local lakes, in the wind in the trees that feeds the creative community, and brings that unique spirit to Tahoe.

The artists participating in the Tahoe Art League’s 11th Annual Artist Studio Tour draw from that spirit to create the artwork featured on the tour. This is a unique chance over the next two weekends to visit with artists as they work, to discuss his or her work, and to purchase unique creations directly from the artist. We invite you to explore the studio art tour (and look for the 23rd annual ARTour in Tahoe City on Aug. 12 and 13), and to explore the art and culture of Tahoe.