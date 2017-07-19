July 20 to 26, 2017 | Tahoe calls to us all

There’s something about Tahoe that calms, excites, invigorates and relaxes one’s mind, body and soul. To anyone that has spent any amount of time in Tahoe, then you understand what John Muir meant when he wrote in a letter to his sister, “the mountains are calling and I must go.” That call speaks to each of us in many ways, and I think that’s what draws so many to Tahoe, and to the Wanderlust Festival, which returns this week.

You take the breathtaking vistas, the crystal blue waters of Lake Tahoe, the forested trails, the snow-covered mountain peaks and you add in yoga and meditation, and time that those that come to the festival gift themselves, and you have an amazing combination.

Time to one’s self is a gift. How often do we take time to take of ourselves? To be mindful of our physical and mental needs? To relax and enjoy the beauty of the Tahoe Sierra? And, I don’t mean tackling as many activities as we can pack into a weekend in Tahoe. I mean stop, relax and listen to the nature that surrounds us.

Wanderlust is that for me each year during a hectic summer season filled with lots of work and as many activities as I can pack in a single day. With Wanderlust, it gives me a reason to stop and give myself the gift of time (and a few days out of the office) each summer. And, for that, I am grateful.