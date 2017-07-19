Incline Village Mountain Golf Course was first created in 1968, designed by the legendary golf architect Robert Trent Jones Jr., who has put his stamp on courses such as Chambers Bay in Washington, which hosted the 2015 U.S. Open. Incline Village Mountain Golf Course’s unique executive layout features 18 holes ranging from 113 to 399 yards and has multiple tee placements making each hole a fun experience for golfers of all ages and handicaps.

18 holes | Par 58

Yardage | 2,674-3,527

Slope | 98-102

Rating | 55.2-58.2

Despite its short yardage, this is not a course that is easily beat; achieving par here is hard earned in a perpetual battle full of risk and reward. Because of some drastic elevation changes and thoughtful pin placement, club selection can be the difference between landing pin high or in the creek that runs through the course, which is flowing high and quick with the snowmelt. Some form of water comes into play on just about every hole, as do the deep and wide, soft, white, sandy bunkers. The greens are fast and full of subtle breaks and edges that fade right on down into the rough.

Placed strategically amidst the natural terrain of the forest, it is composed entirely of the native landscape. Bending back and forth, up and down the hillside above Lake Tahoe, through corridors of giant pine trees, every hole seems to easily blend in with the geographical attributes of the mountain. Most holes demand a wedge or short iron. However, there are several long ones, which ask for longer clubs, as well as two par 4s on each nine that warrant hitting a driver.

The course is a certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary and Golf Range Magazine named the course one of the top short courses in the nation. The clubhouse has a beautiful outdoor patio area overlooking the course. Also, in the clubhouse is Wild Bill’s BBQ, home to amazing low- and slow-roasted meats and several different homemade barbecue sauces.

Ask about Sunday Family Fun Days when kids, ages 17 and younger, play for free with a paying adult. There are active military discounts, per-hole twilight rates, Nine & Wine Thursday nights, Thrill and Grill Sundays, Gol-Fit incentives for walking and group or private lessons with PGA head golf professional Robyn Bradford.

A putting green onsite is great for getting acclimated to the speed of the greens. If you’re in need of some practice swings before your round, there’s a full-length driving range available just up the road at the Championship Course. The staff and management at the Mountain Course are courteous and helpful, exuding a family vibe where having fun and playing golf take precedence over anything else.

To book your next round or for more information, call (775) 832-1150 or visit golfincline.com.