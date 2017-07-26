Gustafson takes helm at NLTRA

The North Lake Tahoe Resort Association (NLTRA) has announced the appointment of Cindy Gustafson as CEO and executive director, effective Aug. 2.

Gustafson will succeed Sandy Evans Hall, the previous director, whose retirement was announced in January.

Gustafson previously served as the general manager at the Tahoe County Public Utility District (TCPUD), at which she maintained a storied and successful career for 27 years. Throughout her tenure at the TCPUD, Gustafson has served on several boards and committees, as well as an array of appointed or elected positions.

Among the many roles Gustafson has played in serving the North Lake Tahoe community, key highlights include: four years spent as one of the State of California’s Fish and Game commissioners; six years served as a member of the Placer County Transportation Planning Agency Board of Directors; five years served as a member of the Truckee Tahoe School Board of Trustees; and two years on the Lake Tahoe Basin Federal Advisory committee.

“We are grateful for Cindy’s 27 years of service. Her fiscal savvy and ability to secure funding has left the region in a very healthy place, and we trust she’ll take her talents to the NLTRA to continue raising the bar for our community,” said Kurt Althof, Grants & Community Information Administrator at the TCPUD, in a press release.

Gustafson’s appointment follows an extensive national search to identify a replacement for Evans Hall, conducted by a hiring committee comprised of key stakeholders in the North Lake Tahoe community.

“Cindy’s proven leadership along with her success and experience in finding alternative resources or funding, public private partnerships, strong organizational skills and her familiarity with eastern Placer county made her an excellent fit as our new CEO,” said Adam Wilson, Chair of the NLTRA board of directors, in the press release.

Gustafson’s predecessor, Evans Hall, served as the CEO and executive director of the NLTRA for six years before announcing her retirement and relocation to Colorado, where she will join her three daughters and grandchildren.

Gustafson has expressed her excitement over continuing to build on the region’s growing public profile and positive momentum. At the same time, she remains focused on being fiscally and environmentally responsible in her service.

“I am extremely honored to have been selected and trusted to lead the efforts to fulfill the NLTRA’s goals and mission promoting sustainable tourism, encouraging a vibrant economy, and enhancing the incredible environmental, recreational and cultural climate of this region,” Gustafson said. “This is a great opportunity to further my dedication to the region and serve North Lake Tahoe and Eastern Placer County.”

