Guitarfish Festival ripe with new vibes | 2018 festival dates announced

By
Priya Hutner
-
Vieux Farka Toure. | Priya Hutner

Guitarfish Festival was ripe with a new vibe and new offerings at the 2017 event near the banks of the Yuba River.

Cooling off in the Yuba River. | Priya Hutner

Some of the music highlights included the high energy, Down North band that had an afternoon crowd hopping. From Mali, Vieux Farka Toure, the “Hendrix of the Sahara,” and his band did not disappoint, as the crowd gathered from all corners of the of the woods for some wildly fun call and response led in French.

VIDEO: Vieux Farka Toure. | Priya Hutner

Ron Spearman and Katdelic funked it up Saturday and the DJ sets offered plenty of electronica between live music sets including a fun mix of Steely Dan tunes and local DJ Andrew Browning aka the Disco Terrorist got Sunday rolling with some awesome mixes.

Gene Evaro Jr. | Priya Hutner

The new Healing Oasis served up yoga, massage and sound healing throughout the day, and the addition of more food (the Greek food was delicious) and vendor booths was a bonus.

If you’ve not been to this festival in Tahoe’s backyard at Cisco Grove, make plans for next year. Guitarfish returns from July 26 to 29, 2108. | guitarfishfestival.com

Disco Terrorist Andrew Browning. | Priya Hutner
Kuinka performs. | Priya Hutner
Drummer Conrad Real from Down North. | Priya Hutner
