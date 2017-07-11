Erosion closes Tahoe beaches

The California Tahoe Conservancy has limited public access and temporarily closed portions of some South Shore beaches to protect sensitive habitat and limit erosion.

After a historic winter which filled Lake Tahoe to its brim, beaches around the lake are much smaller than recent years causing sensitive areas to be especially prone to environmental degradation.

Locations where portions of the beach will be closed include the Upper Truckee Marsh and other Conservancy-owned beaches near Lakeview Commons. Recreationists that frequent these beaches may consider making alternative plans to avoid these areas. The Conservancy asks for patience and cooperation during this time of high water. | tahoe.ca.gov