Entertainment Calendar | July

JULY 13 | THURSDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Carolyn Dolan and Big Red The Beacon 1 p.m.
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.
Afrolicious Lakeview Commons 4:30 p.m.
Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.
The Novelists Downtown Truckee 6:30 p.m.
Bias and Dunn Cottonwood 7 p.m.
Jackson & Billy McP’s Pub 8 p.m.
Miguel Jimenez Group Moody’s 8 p.m.
Bobby G Cabo Wabo 9:30 p.m.
Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.
Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.
Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Grid 10 p.m.
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe 7:30 p.m.
Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.
The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s 8 p.m.
Eddie Ifft The Improv 9 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Reno Youth Jazz Orchestra I Tahoe-Reno Airport 11 a.m.
Errebal Victorian Square 4 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Stephen Lord Boomtown 6 p.m.
Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.
Milton Merlos Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.
Big Mo & The Full Moon Band Peppermill 7 p.m.
The Fantods First United Methodist Church 7 p.m.
Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Songs From My Cuban Island Trinity Episcopal Church 7 p.m.
The Vegas Road Show Carson Valley Inn 7 p.m.
Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.
The Revolution Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.
Jelly Bread Fox Brew Pub 7:30 p.m.
Darky Dark & The Junkie Bunch, Sun Mother, The Whining Pussys Studio on 4th 8 p.m.
Escalade Atlantis 8 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Voodoo Cats The Saint 9 p.m.
XM Freddie Lex GSR 10 p.m.
Enfo & Twyman Peppermill 10 p.m.
Garage Boys Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.
Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Asha & Mystic Moon Belly Dancers West Street Market 6 p.m.
Literary Death Match The Trocadero 7 p.m.
“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.
Angelo Tsarouchas The Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.
“It’s An Ives Thing” Restless Artists’ Theatre 7:30 p.m.
Kevin Farley Pioneer Underground 8 p.m.
JULY 14 | FRIDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Johnny O’ Band The Beacon 1 p.m.
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.
Music in the Castle Emerald Bay State Park 5 p.m.
Left of Centre Heavenly Village 5 p.m.
Paul Covarelli Resort at Squaw Creek 5 p.m.
Calling Ophelia Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.
Julie Courtney w/Doug Nichols Cottonwood 7 p.m.
Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.
Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Lenny Kravitz Harvey’s Lake Tahoe 8 p.m.
Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.
Eli Locke Band Moody’s 8:30 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Pat Ellis & Blue Frog Band McP’s Pub 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
Arizona Jone Bar of America 9:30 p.m.
Audioboxx Cabo Wabo 9:30 p.m.
Uncle Lucius Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.
Jermaine Dupri MontBleu 11:45 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe 7:30 p.m.
Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.
Eddie Ifft The Improv 9 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Waltzes for Violin & Piano Trinity Episcopal Church 12 p.m.
Reno Municipal Band Wingfield Park 12 p.m.
Atomika Silver Legacy 4 p.m.
Escalade Atlantis 4 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
George Pickard Boomtown 5 p.m.
Mojo Green Wingfield Park 5 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
The Socks Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.
America Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
The Vegas Road Show Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.
Emily Afton w/The Seshion The Saint 8 p.m.
Reckless Envy Max’s Casino 8 p.m.
Big Mo & The Full Moon Band Peppermill 8 p.m.
Cody Johnson w/Jake Houston & the Royal Flush Cargo 8 p.m.
Frankly Fictitious & Evil Ash Studio on 4th 8 p.m.
Spose Jub Jub’s 8:30 p.m.
Carolyn Dolan & Peter Supersano Harrah’s 8:30 p.m.
Donny and Marie Osmond Grand Sierra 9 p.m.
Rebekah Chase Boomtown 9 p.m.
Big Bad Boogie Rock Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Just Us Atlantis 9 p.m.
Garage Boys Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Sykwidit Lex GSR10 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Mo Funk El Jefe’s Cantina 10 p.m.
Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Folklorico dancing McKinley Arts and Culture Center 9:30 a.m.
“Alice in Wonderland” South Lake Tahoe Middle School 3 & 5:30 p.m.
“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” Damonte Ranch High School 3 p.m.
“Shrek the Musical” Destiny Community Center 7 p.m.
“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.
Angelo Tsarouchas The Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.
Kevin Farley Brewery Arts Center 7:30 p.m.
“Sordid Lives” Good Luck Macbeth 7:30 p.m.
“It’s An Ives Thing” Restless Artists’ Theatre 7:30 p.m.
“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
“Vortex” Robert Hawkins Amphitheater 8:30 p.m.
“Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure” Wingfield Park 8:45 p.m.
Kevin Farley Pioneer Underground 9:30 p.m.
iCandy The Show Harrah’s 10 p.m.
Special Events
Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.
15th annual Reno Basque Festival
JULY 15 | SATURDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Gruve Nation The Beacon 1 p.m.
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.
Music in the Castle Emerald Bay State Park 5 p.m.
Steel Breeze Heavenly Village 5 p.m.
Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.
Eli Locke Band Moody’s 8:30 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
Melvin Seals & JGB Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.
Simple Creation Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.
Manic Bros McP’s Pub 9 p.m.
Audioboxx Cabo Wabo 10 p.m.
Arizona Jone Bar of America 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Rookies 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe 7:30 p.m.
Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.
Eddie Ifft The Improv 8:30 & 10:30 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Drums, Flags & Crafts Pennington Facility 3 p.m.
Atomika Silver Legacy 4 p.m.
Escalade Atlantis 4 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
First Take Somersett Day on the Green 4:30 p.m.
Starlighters Boomtown 5 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.
Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.
The Electric St. James Infirmary 6 p.m.
Alex Muddy Smith Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Gene Evaro Jr. Brewery Arts Center 7 p.m.
A Thousand Heroes Cargo 7 p.m.
Get Scared Jub Jub’s 7 p.m.
Big Mo & The Full Moon Band Peppermill 8 p.m.
38 Special Nugget Ballroom 8 p.m.
Jazz Gitan Trio Studio on 4th 8 p.m.
Reckless Envy Max’s Casino 8 p.m.
Rascal Flats Peppermill 8 p.m.
Ali Wong Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
The Vegas Road Show Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.
People with Bodies, Team Francis and Raksha Paksha The Saint 9 p.m.
Big Bad Boogie Rock Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Just Us Atlantis 9 p.m.
Rebekah Chase Boomtown 9 p.m.
Jeremih w/DJ Kim Lee Lex GRS 10 p.m.
Garage Boys Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Elzo Pitch Black Printing Co. 6 p.m.
DJ Sirnoise Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Z Trip Peppermill 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Folklorico Dance Larry D. Johnson Community Center 10 a.m.
“Shrek the Musical” Destiny Community Center 2 & 7 p.m.
The Power of Voice The Basement Theater 6 p.m.
Ali Wong Silver Legacy 6:30 p.m.
Kevin Farley Pioneer Underground 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.
“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.
“Sordid Lives” Good Luck Macbeth 7:30 p.m.
“It’s An Ives Thing” Restless Artists’ Theatre 7:30 p.m.
Angelo Tsarouchas The Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.
“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
Brian Regan Grand Sierra 8 p.m.
“Vortex” Robert Hawkins Amphitheater 8:30 p.m.
iCandy The Show Harrah’s 10 p.m.
Special Events
24-Hour Mural Marathon Circus Circus
Reno Basque Festival Wingfield Park
5th annual Comstock Classics Car Show Virginia City
JULY 16 | SUNDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Left of Centre The Beacon 1 p.m.
Ron’s Garage McP’s Pub 2 p.m.
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.
Desert Rhythm Project Commons Beach 4 p.m.
Jackson Solo McP’s Pub 7 p.m.
Third Eye Blind Harvey’s Outdoor Arena 7:30 p.m.
Willy Tea Taylor w/Darren Senn Moe’s BBQ 8 p.m.
The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.
Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 10 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Magic Fusion The Loft 4:30 & 7:30 p.m.
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Luma Act in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.
Eddie Ifft The Improv 9 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Colin Ross chez louie 10 a.m.
Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.
Susan Vincent and Greken Wild River Grille 2 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.
John Shipley Sands Regency 6 p.m.
Crush Boomtown 6 p.m.
Chicago Farmer Peppermill 6 p.m.
Kyle Rea & The Moonlighters Village Green 6 p.m.
Rock River Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.
Gospel Fest 2017 Wingfield Park 6 p.m.
Tyler Stafford Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.
Reno Video Game Symphony Reno Collective 7 p.m.
The Lark and the Loon, Striking Ghosts Jub Jub’s 8 p.m.
Dana Louise & the Glorious Birds Brasserie Saint James 7:30 p.m.
Just Us Atlantis 8 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Garage Boys Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Ecstatic Dance Reno Idlewild Park 9:30 a.m.
“Shrek the Musical” Destiny Community Center 2 p.m.
“Sordid Lives” Good Luck Macbeth 2 p.m.
“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 2 p.m.
“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 2 p.m.
“It’s An Ives Thing” Restless Artists’ Theatre 2 p.m.
Angelo Tsarouchas The Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
24-Hour Mural Marathon Circus Circus
JULY 17 | MONDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jesse Kaitlin Carson The Beacon 1 p.m.
Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.
Reno Phil Rocks Tahoe Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
JG Solo McP’s Pub 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.
Magic Fusion The Loft 7:30 p.m.
The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s 8 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Trout Fishing in America Wingfield Park 5 p.m.
Andrew Sisters Act Reno-Tahoe Airport 6 p.m.
Tandymonium Boomtown 6 p.m.
Rock River Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.
Chicago Farmer Peppermill 6 p.m.
Moon Gravy Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.
Hot Club of Cowtown Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.
Moon Ensemble The Saint 8 p.m.
The Rndy Savages, Fairhaven, Goldiehawn Jub Jub’s 8 p.m.
Hindsight Atlantis 8 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.
Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.
Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.
Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Israeli dancing McKinley Arts and Culture Center 9:30 p.m.
JULY 18 | TUESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jesse Kaitlin Carson The Beacon 1 p.m.
Rick Estrin and the Nightcats Village at Squaw 6 p.m.
Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.
3 Guys Will Move You McP’s Pub 8 p.m.
Moody’s Jazz Artists in Residence Moody’s 8 p.m.
Dada Hard Rock 9:30 p.m.
Bread & Butter Cabo Wabo 9:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Karaoke Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Magic Fusion The Loft 7:30 p.m.
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Chicago Farmer Peppermill 6 p.m.
The Robeys Boomtown 6 p.m.
Denver Saunders Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.
Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.
Tristan Selzler Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.
Bryan Chuan Steinway Piano Gallery 7 p.m.
Maximum Brass in Concert First United Methodist Church 7 p.m.
Hindsight Atlantis 8 p.m.
DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Silver State Young Chautauqua National Automobile Museum 9 a.m. & 6 p.m.
Dennis Blair Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.
Sole Expression Wingfield Park 8 p.m.
JULY 19 | WEDNESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Wesley Orsolic The Beacon 1 p.m.
Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.
Ike & Martin Jake’s on the Lake 6 p.m.
Richard March Band Valhalla 5:30 p.m.
Truth Cartel Truckee Regional Park 6:30 p.m.
Moody’s Jazz Artists in Residence Moody’s 8 p.m.
Sophisticats McP’s Pub 8 p.m.
Achilles Wheel River Ranch 8 p.m.
Bread & Butter Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.
Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Magic Fusion The Loft 7:30 p.m.
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Sarah Tiana w/Benji Aflalo The Improv 9 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Chicago Farmer Peppermill 6 p.m.
The Robeys Boomtown 6 p.m.
Denver Saunders Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.
Summer Concert Series Lazy 5 Regional Park 6:30 p.m.
Milton Merlos Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.
Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Tony G Sands Regency 7 p.m.
Cherie Shipley w/Ron Savage & Eric Finkelstein Living the Good Life 7:30 p.m.
Dr. Ron Williams piano St. John’s Presbyterian Church 7:30 p.m.
Ozomatli Wingfield Park 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday Live Blues The Saint 8 p.m.
Skylight Heights & Too Hard to Breathe Studio on 4th 8 p.m.
Hindsight Atlantis 8 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.
Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.
Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.
Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Hula dancing McKinley Arts and Culture Center 9:30 p.m.
Silver State Young Chautauqua National Automobile Museum 6 p.m.
Larry Maurice Cowboy Poetry Bartley Ranch Regional Park 7 p.m.
“The Divine Comedy” Center for Spiritual Living 7:30 p.m.
Dennis Blair Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.
“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
JULY 20 | THURSDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Wanderlust Squaw Valley
Pickit Line The Beacon 1 p.m.
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.
David Luning Band Lakeview Commons 4:30 p.m.
Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.
The Sextones Downtown Truckee 6:30 p.m.
Paul Covarelli Cottonwood 7 p.m.
Fish & JG McP’s Pub 8 p.m.
Moody’s Jazz Artists in Residence Moody’s 8 p.m.
Bobby G Cabo Wabo 9:30 p.m.
Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Northwoods Clubhouse 6:30 p.m.
Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.
Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.
Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
Karaoke The Grid 10 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe 7:30 p.m.
Luma Act in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.
Sarah Tiana w/Benji Aflalo The Improv 9 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Alex Muddy Smith Boomtown 6 p.m.
Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.
Tyler Stafford Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.
Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Duo Siqueira Lima Trinity Episcopal Church 7 p.m.
Chamber Trio Steinway Piano Gallery 7 p.m.
Water Seed Peppermill 7 p.m.
Denver Saunders Carson Valley Inn 7 p.m.
The Jazzettes First United Methodist Church 7 p.m.
Randy Newman Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.
Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.
Hindsight Atlantis 8 p.m.
Rhett Miller The Saint 8 p.m.
Vanessa Silberman & Carissa Johnson Studio on 4th 8 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Boondoggle and Max Volume St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
8-Track Maniacs Studio on 4th 8 p.m.
DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.
Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Kovert Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Sordid Lives” Good Luck Macbeth 7:30 p.m.
“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.
Dennis Blair Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.
Rex Navarrete Pioneer Underground 8 p.m.
“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
Special Events
Sierra Nevada Guitar Festival & Competition Reno, Nev.
JULY 21 | FRIDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Wanderlust Squaw Valley
Jeff Jones The Beacon 1 p.m.
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.
Left of Centre Heavenly Village 5 p.m.
Lumanation Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.
Andrew Ohren Nakoma Resort 6 p.m.
Carolyn Dolan & Peter Supersano Fresh Ketch 6:30 p.m.
Flipside Burners McP’s Pub 7 p.m.
Sheldon Felich w/Stephanie Weatherford Cottonwood 7 p.m.
Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.
Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.
Moody’s Jazz Artists in Residence Moody’s 8:30 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
Hank Bigs and the Hardtops Bar of America 9:30 p.m.
Daze on the Green Cabo Wabo 10 p.m.
Timesplitters Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open mic Art Truckee 7 p.m.
Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe 7:30 p.m.
Luma Act in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.
Sarah Tiana w/Benji Aflalo The Improv 9 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Reno Municipal Band Wingfield Park 12 p.m.
Sedona Farber Trinity Episcopal Church 12 p.m.
Sierra Nevada Classical Guitar Adult Competition Trinity Episcopal Church 1:30 p.m.
The Run Up Silver Legacy 4 p.m.
Hindsight Atlantis 4 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
The Sextones Wingfield Park 5 p.m.
Paul Covarelli Boomtown 5 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
Eric Anderson Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Bitter Endings and Bright Beginnings Brewery Arts Center 7 p.m.
Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.
Cotton Patch Gospel Sparks United Methodist Church 7:30 p.m.
Water Seed Peppermill 8 p.m.
Husky Brunette Red Dog Saloon 8 p.m.
Mentally Spent Max’s Casino 8 p.m.
John Dawson Band Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.
Amarok, Abolitionist, Dissidence, Ostracized Jub Jub’s 8 p.m.
Paul Thorn Cargo 8 p.m.
Sierra Nevada Classical Guitar Youth Competition Trinity Episcopal Church 8:30 p.m.
The Shames, Vague Choir, Sit Kitty Sit The Saint 9 p.m.
Mr. Wonderful Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Greg Austin Boomtown 9 p.m.
Two Way Street Atlantis 9 p.m.
Neil Jackson Lex GSR 10 p.m.
Reno Nation & Alive in the Desert 1 Up 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.
DJ Mo Funk El Jefe’s Cantina 10 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Drag Wars-The Art of Drag Harrah’s Outdoor Plaza 6 p.m.
“Shrek the Musical” Destiny Community Center 7 p.m.
“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.
“Sordid Lives” Good Luck Macbeth 7:30 p.m.
Dennis Blair Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.
“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
Lit @ Nite Studio on 4th 8 p.m.
Stand-Up Comedy 3rd Street Bar 8:30 p.m.
“The Rocketeer” Wingfield Park 8:45 p.m.
Rex Navarrete Pioneer Underground 9 p.m.
iCandy The Show Harrah’s 10 p.m.
Special Events
Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.
Sierra Nevada Guitar Festival & Competition Reno, Nev.
JULY 22 | SATURDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Wanderlust Squaw Valley
Blues Monsters The Beacon 1 p.m.
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.
Reckless Envy Heavenly Village 5 p.m.
Paul Covarelli Resort at Squaw Creek 5 p.m.
Lydia Pense & Cold Blood Sierra Valley Farms 6 p.m.
Live music Alder Creek Café 6 p.m.
Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.
Jazz Artists from NYC Moody’s 8:30 p.m.
Ron’s Garage McP’s Pub 9 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
Tainted Love w/Sleeper Cell & ZoSo Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.
Cash Only Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.
Hank Bigs and the Hardtops Bar of America 10 p.m.
Daze on the Green Cabo Wabo 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Rookies 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe 7:30 p.m.
Luma Act in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.
Sarah Tiana w/Benji Aflalo The Improv 8:30 & 10:30 p.m.
Special Events
FMX Motorcross Event Hard Rock Resort & Casino
RENO & BEYOND
Live music Spokane Street 11 a.m.
Cotton Patch Gospel Sparks United Methodist Church 2 & 7:30 p.m.
The Run Up Silver Legacy 4 p.m.
Hindsight Atlantis 4 p.m.
Keith Alan Boomtown 4 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.
Kathleen Smith Sierra Water Gardens 6 p.m.
Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.
Alex Muddy Smith Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
La Misa Negra Brewery Arts Center 7 p.m.
Ezale Jub Jub’s 7 p.m.
Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.
Hoodslam Cargo 8 p.m.
John Dawson Band Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.
Water Seed Peppermill 8 p.m.
Mentally Spent Max’s Casino 8 p.m.
Mr. Wonderful Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Diana Krall Grand Sierra 9 p.m.
Reno as F**k The Saint 9 p.m.
Two Way Street Atlantis 9 p.m.
Stephen Lord Boomtown 9 p.m.
Jayceeoh and BSides 1 Up 10 p.m.
Deux Lex GSR 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Enferno Peppermill 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Classical Indian dance Larry D. Johnson Community Center 10 a.m.
The Frog King Puppet Show Nevada Sage Waldorf School 10:30 a.m.
“Shrek the Musical” Destiny Community Center 2 & 7 p.m.
“Alice in Wonderland” Damonte Ranch High School 3 & 5:30 p.m.
Rex Navarrete Pioneer Underground 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.
“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.
“Sordid Lives” Good Luck Macbeth 7:30 p.m.
Dennis Blair Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.
“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
iCandy The Show Harrah’s 10 p.m.
Special Events
Carson City Ghost Walk
Northern Nevada Pride Arlington Park
A Taste of Downtown Carson City
JULY 23 | SUNDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Wanderlust Squaw Valley
Arizona Jones The Beacon 1 p.m.
West Coast Iron Works McP’s Pub 2 p.m.
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.
Barwick and Siegfried Valhalla 1 p.m.
Poor Man’s Whiskey Commons Beach 4 p.m.
Jackson McP’s Pub 7 p.m.
Tracorum w/Hibbity Dibbity Moe’s BBQ 8 p.m.
The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.
Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 10 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Magic Fusion The Loft 4:30 & 7:30 p.m.
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe 7:30 p.m.
Sarah Tiana w/Benji Aflalo The Improv 9 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Chuck Hughes Band chez louie 10 a.m.
Tristan Selzner Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.
Paul Allen Duo Wild River Grille 2 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.
Reno Municipal Band Wingfield Park 5:30 p.m.
Dallas Smith/Susan Mazer Sands Regency 6 p.m.
Jamie Rollins Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.
Crush Boomtown 6 p.m.
Max Minardi Peppermill 6 p.m.
The Beatles Flashback Village Green 6 p.m.
The Socks Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.
Cotton Patch Gospel Sparks United Methodist Church 7:30 p.m.
The Ballroom Thieves Brasserie Saint James 7:30 p.m.
Reno Jazz Syndicate Showcase The Saint 8 p.m.
Two Way Street Atlantis 8 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 2 p.m.
“Sordid Lives” Good Luck Macbeth 2 p.m.
“Shrek the Musical” Destiny Community Center 3 p.m.
Dennis Blair Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
Off Road Race Series Wild West Motorsports Park
JULY 24 | MONDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jesse Kaitlin Carson The Beacon 1 p.m.
Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.
JG Solo McP’s Pub 7 p.m.
DJ Parties
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.
Magic Fusion The Loft 7: 30 p.m.
Sierra Nevada Ballet Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
SHUFFLE Pignic Pub & Patio 11 a.m.
CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
The Note-ables Reno-Tahoe Airport 1 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Max Minardi Peppermill 6 p.m.
Tandymonium Boomtown 6 p.m.
Jamie Rollins Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.
Colin Ross Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.
Beethoven Lives Upstairs Wingfield Park 7 p.m.
Reno Swing Set St. James Infirmary 7 p.m.
Salem’s Bend, KOOK, Basement Tapes Jub Jub’s 7 p.m.
High Desert Harmony Chorus The Premier Residence 7:15 p.m.
SHUFFLE Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.
Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.
Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.
Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Steal Your Rock N’ Roll Reno Little Theater 3:30 & 7 p.m.
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids Good Luck Macbeth Theatre 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
Off Road Race Series Wild West Motorsports Park
JULY 25 | TUESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jesse Kaitlin Carson The Beacon 1 p.m.
Shana Halligan PJ’s 5:30 p.m.
Jimmy Thackery & the Drivers Village at Squaw 6 p.m.
JG Duo McP’s Pub 8 p.m.
Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.
Bread & Butter Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Karaoke Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids Sand Harbor 10 a.m.
Magic Fusion The Loft 7:30 p.m.
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Tahoe Improv Players Valhalla 7:30 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Max Minardi Peppermill 6 p.m.
Alex Muddy Smith Boomtown 6 p.m.
Jamie Rollins Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.
Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.
Brother Dan Palmer Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.
Dolora Zajick Steinway Piano Gallery 7 p.m.
The Coffis Brothers The Saint 7 p.m.
Red Tango First United Methodist Church 7 p.m.
DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Matchmaker” Reno Little Theater 1 p.m.
“O Brother Where Art Thou?” Liberty Food and Wine Exchange 5 p.m.
Che Malambo Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.
Rocky LaPorte Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.
Northern Nevada Dance Coalition Wingfield Park 8 p.m.
JULY 26 | WEDNESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Cash Only The Beacon 1 p.m.
Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.
Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.
Blues Monsters Truckee Regional Park 6:30 p.m.
The Novelists Valhalla Boathouse 7:30 p.m.
JG Trio McP’s Pub 8 p.m.
New Wave Crave Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.
Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids Sand Harbor 10 a.m.
Lake Tahoe Dance Festival Gatekeeper’s Museum 5:30 p.m.
Magic Fusion The Loft 7:30 p.m.
Elayne Boosler Crystal Bay Club 8:30 p.m.
Will Durst w/Larry Bubbles Brown The Improv 9 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Andy T and Alabama Mike Sands Regency 6 p.m.
Max Minardi Peppermill 6 p.m.
Jason King Boomtown 6 p.m.
RYE Brothers Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.
Summer Concert Series Lazy 5 Regional Park 6:30 p.m.
Eric Strangleland Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.
Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Jazz Jam Living the Good Life 7:30 p.m.
Niyaz w/Azam Ali & Tanya Evanson Wingfield Park 7:30 p.m.
Hourglass Flies Studio on 4th 8 p.m.
Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows Grand Sierra 8 p.m.
Wednesday Live Blues The Saint 8 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.
Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.
Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.
Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Matchmaker” Reno Little Theater 7 p.m.
Basque Witch Readings Sparks Museum & Cultural Center 7 p.m.
Tony Argento Cowboy Poetry Bartley Ranch Regional Park 7 p.m.
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Rocky LaPorte Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.
JULY 27 | THURSDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Mo’z Motley Blues The Beacon 1 p.m.
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.
Element of Soul Lakeview Commons 4:30 p.m.
Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.
Decoy Band Downtown Truckee 6:30 p.m.
80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Travis Hayes Moody’s 8 p.m.
Stiletto McP’s Pub 8 p.m.
Bobby G Cabo Wabo 9:30 p.m.
Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.
Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.
Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
Karaoke The Grid 10 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids Sand Harbor 10 a.m.
Lake Tahoe Dance Festival Gatekeeper’s Museum 6 p.m.
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Will Durst w/Larry Bubbles Brown The Improv 9 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Night in the Country Festival Yerington
Ñiminoka Sparks Museum & Cultural Center 11 a.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
One Hit Wonders McKinley Arts and Culture Center 6 p.m.
Stephen Lord Boomtown 6 p.m.
Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.
Tyler Stafford Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.
Judith Ames & Rocky Tatarelli Sundance Books and Music 6:30 p.m.
Ben Pratt Steinway Piano Gallery 7 p.m.
Kingsborough Peppermill 7 p.m.
RYE Brothers Carson Valley Inn 7 p.m.
Bella Voce First United Methodist Church 7 p.m.
Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Maximum Brass Trinity Episcopal Church 7 p.m.
SOB x RBE w/Yung Pinch Jub Jub’s 7 p.m.
The Steeldrivers Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.
Darabello Studio on 4th 8 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Roxxy Colie, Stabby Unicorn and Pink Awful The Saint 9 p.m.
XM Freddie Lex GSR 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.
Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Silver State Young Chautauqua West Street Market 6 p.m.
“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.
“Sordid Lives” Good Luck Macbeth 7:30 p.m.
Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.
Rocky LaPorte Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.
Vonnegut, Vonnegut! Nevada Sage Waldorf School 7:30 p.m.
“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
Elayne Boosler Pioneer Underground 8 p.m.
JULY 28 | FRIDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Trey Stone The Beacon 1 p.m.
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.
Heidi Incident Heavenly Village 5 p.m.
Achilles Wheel Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.
Jack Johnson Harvey’s Outdoor Arena 7 p.m.
Made in America Incline Village Pavilion 7 p.m.
Classical Tahoe Sierra Nevada College 7 p.m.
Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.
Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.
George Souza Group Moody’s 8:30 p.m.
Mystique McP’s Pub 9 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
Dainsley Bar of America 9:30 p.m.
Deestrukt & StaxOfwax of the Thermites Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.
Mescalito Cabo Wabo 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Lake Tahoe Dance Festival Truckee Amphitheater 6 p.m.
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Luma Act in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.
Will Durst w/Larry Bubbles Brown The Improv 9 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Night in the Country Festival Yerington
Reno Municipal Band Wingfield Park 12 p.m.
Organist David Hatt Trinity Episcopal Church 12 p.m.
Just Us Silver Legacy 4 p.m.
George Pickard Boomtown 4 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Dainesly Wingfield Park 5 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
Tristan Selzner Duo Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Marshall Tucker Band TJ’s Corral 7 p.m.
Jaren Benton Jub Jub’s 7 p.m.
Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.
Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Road Daddy Fox Brew Pub 7:30 p.m.
Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals Grand Sierra 8 p.m.
Kenny Rogers Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
RYE Brothers Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.
Travis Hayes and Dearheart The Saint 8 p.m.
Double Shot! Max’s Casino 8 p.m.
Kingsborough Peppermill 8 p.m.
House of Mary, Goldiehawn & Cities You Wish you Were From Studio on 4th 8 p.m.
Superlicious Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
First Take Underground at Alturas 9 p.m.
The Look Boomtown 9 p.m.
Travis Hayes The Saint 9:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Hip-hop dancing McKinley Arts and Culture Center 9:30 a.m.
“The Matchmaker” Reno Little Theater 1 p.m.
River Lights Dancing River School Farm 6:30 p.m.
“Shrek the Musical” Destiny Community Center 7 p.m.
“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.
“Sordid Lives” Good Luck Macbeth 7:30 p.m.
Vonnegut, Vonnegut! Nevada Sage Waldorf School 7:30 p.m.
Rocky LaPorte Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.
“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
Secret Screening Wingfield Park 8:45 p.m.
Elayne Boosler Pioneer Underground 9:30 p.m.
iCandy The Show Harrah’s 10 p.m.
Special Events
Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.
JULY 29 | SATURDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Nothin Personal The Beacon 1 p.m.
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.
Madison Hudson Heavenly Village 5 p.m.
Jack Johnson Harvey’s Lake Tahoe 7 p.m.
Pure Winter Art Truckee 7 p.m.
Classical Tahoe Sierra Nevada College 7 p.m.
Aldo López-Gavilán Incline Village Pavilion 7 p.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.
George Souza Group Moody’s 8:30 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
North Star McP’s Pub 9 p.m.
Everyday Outlaw Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.
Purple Haze Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.
Dainsley Bar of America 10 p.m.
Mescalito Cabo Wabo 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Rookies 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Luma Act in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.
Will Durst w/Larry Bubbles Brown The Improv 8:30 & 10:30 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Night in the Country Festival Yerington
Just Us Silver Legacy 4 p.m.
Jason King Boomtown 4 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
Whitney Myer Sierra Water Gardens 6 p.m.
GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.
Jon Stephen Sands Regency 6 p.m.
Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.
Jack Mack & the Heart Attack Boomtown 6 & 9 p.m.
Eric Strangeland Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Southern Drawl Band Brewery Arts Center 7 p.m.
Reno Jazz Orchestra Wingfield Park 7:30 p.m.
Boz Scaggs Grand Sierra 8 p.m.
Bush Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Stereo Ecstasy Studio on 4th 8 p.m.
RYE Brothers Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.
Double Shot! Max’s Casino 8 p.m.
Kingsborough Peppermill 8 p.m.
Melissa Ethridge Nugget Ballroom 8 p.m.
Superlicious Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Blues Boomtown 9 p.m.
New Wave Crave and Schizopolitans The Saint 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Shrek the Musical” Destiny Community Center 2 & 7 p.m.
Vonnegut, Vonnegut! Nevada Sage Waldorf School 2 & 7:30 p.m.
Compression! Art and Fire Eldorado 3 p.m.
Elayne Boosler Pioneer Underground 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.
Colorful Characters of the Comstock Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.
“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.
“Sordid Lives” Good Luck Macbeth 7:30 p.m.
Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.
Rocky LaPorte Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.
“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
iCandy The Show Harrah’s 10 p.m.
Special Events
The Reno Garlic Festival Pat Barker Park
JULY 30 | SUNDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Classical Tahoe Incline Village Pavilion 11 a.m.
Mud Bonz The Beacon 1 p.m.
Stilettos McP’s Pub 2 p.m.
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.
Kuinka w/the Roemers Commons Beach 4 p.m.
Gene Warren McP’s Pub 7 p.m.
Monophonics Moe’s BBQ 8 p.m.
The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.
Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 10 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Luma Act in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.
Will Durst w/Larry Bubbles Brown The Improv 9 p.m.
Special Events
Glenbrook Rodeo Shakespeare Ranch
RENO & BEYOND
Live music chez louie 10 a.m.
Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.
Milton Merlos Wild River Grille 2 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.
Reno Municipal Band Wingfield Park 5:30 p.m.
Jonathan Barton Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.
Baldo Bobadil Peppermill 6 p.m.
Crush Boomtown 6 p.m.
Bayberry Cast Sands Regency 6 p.m.
Billy Slais, Gary Douglas and Marcy Benner Village Green 6 p.m.
Joel Ackerson Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.
Blackberry Smoke w/Kenneth Brian Band Cargo 7 p.m.
Gipsy Moon Brasserie Saint James 7:30 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 2 p.m.
“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 2 p.m.
“Shrek the Musical” Destiny Community Center 3 p.m.
Vonnegut, Vonnegut! Nevada Sage Waldorf School 3 p.m.
Dancing Freedom River School Farm 6: 30 p.m.
Rocky LaPorte Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
Biggest Little City Wing Fest Reno
JULY 31 | MONDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jesse Kaitlin Carson The Beacon 1 p.m.
Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.
Glen Smith McP’s Pub 7 p.m.
Reno Jazz Orchestra Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Charlie Parr Peppermill 6 p.m.
Tandymonium Boomtown 6 p.m.
Jonathan Barton Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.
Eric Andersen & Katie Coffer Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.
Arensky Trio No. 1 Steinway Piano Gallery 7 p.m.
Kap G Jub Jub’s 7 p.m.
A Tribe Called Red Wingfield Park 7:30 p.m.
Turnpike Troubadours w/Charley Crockett Cargo 8 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.
Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.
Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.
Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids CVIC Hall 10 a.m.
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids Robert Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
Biggest Little City Wing Fest Reno
Barracuda Championship Montreux Golf & Country Club