Entertainment Calendar | July

JULY 20 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Wanderlust Squaw Valley

Pickit Line The Beacon 1 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

David Luning Band Lakeview Commons 4:30 p.m.

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

The Sextones Downtown Truckee 6:30 p.m.

Paul Covarelli Cottonwood 7 p.m.

Fish & JG McP’s Pub 8 p.m.

Moody’s Jazz Artists in Residence Moody’s 8 p.m.

Bobby G Cabo Wabo 9:30 p.m.



DJ Parties

DJ Click Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Northwoods Clubhouse 6:30 p.m.

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe 7:30 p.m.

Luma Act in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

Sarah Tiana w/Benji Aflalo The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Alex Muddy Smith Boomtown 6 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Tyler Stafford Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Duo Siqueira Lima Trinity Episcopal Church 7 p.m.

Chamber Trio Steinway Piano Gallery 7 p.m.

Water Seed Peppermill 7 p.m.

Denver Saunders Carson Valley Inn 7 p.m.

The Jazzettes First United Methodist Church 7 p.m.

Randy Newman Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Hindsight Atlantis 8 p.m.

Rhett Miller The Saint 8 p.m.

Vanessa Silberman & Carissa Johnson Studio on 4th 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Boondoggle and Max Volume St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

8-Track Maniacs Studio on 4th 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Kovert Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Sordid Lives” Good Luck Macbeth 7:30 p.m.

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

Dennis Blair Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Rex Navarrete Pioneer Underground 8 p.m.

“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Special Events

Sierra Nevada Guitar Festival & Competition Reno, Nev.

JULY 21 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Wanderlust Squaw Valley

Jeff Jones The Beacon 1 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Left of Centre Heavenly Village 5 p.m.

Lumanation Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.

Andrew Ohren Nakoma Resort 6 p.m.

Carolyn Dolan & Peter Supersano Fresh Ketch 6:30 p.m.

Flipside Burners McP’s Pub 7 p.m.

Sheldon Felich w/Stephanie Weatherford Cottonwood 7 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Moody’s Jazz Artists in Residence Moody’s 8:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Hank Bigs and the Hardtops Bar of America 9:30 p.m.

Daze on the Green Cabo Wabo 10 p.m.

Timesplitters Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open mic Art Truckee 7 p.m.

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe 7:30 p.m.

Luma Act in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

Sarah Tiana w/Benji Aflalo The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Reno Municipal Band Wingfield Park 12 p.m.

Sedona Farber Trinity Episcopal Church 12 p.m.

Sierra Nevada Classical Guitar Adult Competition Trinity Episcopal Church 1:30 p.m.

The Run Up Silver Legacy 4 p.m.

Hindsight Atlantis 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

The Sextones Wingfield Park 5 p.m.

Paul Covarelli Boomtown 5 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Eric Anderson Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Bitter Endings and Bright Beginnings Brewery Arts Center 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Cotton Patch Gospel Sparks United Methodist Church 7:30 p.m.

Water Seed Peppermill 8 p.m.

Husky Brunette Red Dog Saloon 8 p.m.

Mentally Spent Max’s Casino 8 p.m.

John Dawson Band Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Amarok, Abolitionist, Dissidence, Ostracized Jub Jub’s 8 p.m.

Paul Thorn Cargo 8 p.m.

Sierra Nevada Classical Guitar Youth Competition Trinity Episcopal Church 8:30 p.m.

The Shames, Vague Choir, Sit Kitty Sit The Saint 9 p.m.

Mr. Wonderful Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Greg Austin Boomtown 9 p.m.

Two Way Street Atlantis 9 p.m.

Neil Jackson Lex GSR 10 p.m.

Reno Nation & Alive in the Desert 1 Up 10 p.m.

Rhett Miller The Saint 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

DJ Mo Funk El Jefe’s Cantina 10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Drag Wars-The Art of Drag Harrah’s Outdoor Plaza 6 p.m.

“Shrek the Musical” Destiny Community Center 7 p.m.

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“Sordid Lives” Good Luck Macbeth 7:30 p.m.

Dennis Blair Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Lit @ Nite Studio on 4th 8 p.m.

Stand-Up Comedy 3rd Street Bar 8:30 p.m.

“The Rocketeer” Wingfield Park 8:45 p.m.

Rex Navarrete Pioneer Underground 9 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 10 p.m.

Special Events

Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.

Sierra Nevada Guitar Festival & Competition Reno, Nev.



JULY 22 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Wanderlust Squaw Valley

Blues Monsters The Beacon 1 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Reckless Envy Heavenly Village 5 p.m.

Paul Covarelli Resort at Squaw Creek 5 p.m.

Lydia Pense & Cold Blood Sierra Valley Farms 6 p.m.

Live music Alder Creek Café 6 p.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Jazz Artists from NYC Moody’s 8:30 p.m.

Ron’s Garage McP’s Pub 9 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Tainted Love w/Sleeper Cell & ZoSo Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

Cash Only Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

Through the Roots w/Thrive!, Sun Dried Vibes and DJs Ramone & Clay MontBleu 9 p.m.

Hank Bigs and the Hardtops Bar of America 10 p.m.

Daze on the Green Cabo Wabo 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe 7:30 p.m.

Luma Act in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

Sarah Tiana w/Benji Aflalo The Improv 8:30 & 10:30 p.m.

Special Events

FMX Motorcross Event Hard Rock Resort & Casino

RENO & BEYOND

Live music Spokane Street 11 a.m.

Cotton Patch Gospel Sparks United Methodist Church 2 & 7:30 p.m.

The Run Up Silver Legacy 4 p.m.

Hindsight Atlantis 4 p.m.

Keith Alan Boomtown 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Kathleen Smith Sierra Water Gardens 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Alex Muddy Smith Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

La Misa Negra Brewery Arts Center 7 p.m.

Ezale Jub Jub’s 7 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Hoodslam Cargo 8 p.m.

John Dawson Band Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Water Seed Peppermill 8 p.m.

Mentally Spent Max’s Casino 8 p.m.

Mr. Wonderful Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Diana Krall Grand Sierra 9 p.m.

Reno as F**k The Saint 9 p.m.

Two Way Street Atlantis 9 p.m.

Stephen Lord Boomtown 9 p.m.

Jayceeoh and BSides 1 Up 10 p.m.

Deux Lex GSR 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Enferno Peppermill 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Classical Indian dance Larry D. Johnson Community Center 10 a.m.

The Frog King Puppet Show Nevada Sage Waldorf School 10:30 a.m.

“Shrek the Musical” Destiny Community Center 2 & 7 p.m.

“Alice in Wonderland” Damonte Ranch High School 3 & 5:30 p.m.

Rex Navarrete Pioneer Underground 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“Sordid Lives” Good Luck Macbeth 7:30 p.m.

Dennis Blair Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 10 p.m.

Special Events

Carson City Ghost Walk

Northern Nevada Pride Arlington Park

A Taste of Downtown Carson City

JULY 23 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Wanderlust Squaw Valley

Arizona Jones The Beacon 1 p.m.

West Coast Iron Works McP’s Pub 2 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Barwick and Siegfried Valhalla 1 p.m.

Poor Man’s Whiskey Commons Beach 4 p.m.

Jackson McP’s Pub 7 p.m.

Tracorum w/Hibbity Dibbity Moe’s BBQ 8 p.m.

The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 4:30 & 7:30 p.m.

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe 7:30 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.

Sarah Tiana w/Benji Aflalo The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Chuck Hughes Band chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzner Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Paul Allen Duo Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Reno Municipal Band Wingfield Park 5:30 p.m.

Dallas Smith/Susan Mazer Sands Regency 6 p.m.

Jamie Rollins Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Crush Boomtown 6 p.m.

Max Minardi Peppermill 6 p.m.

The Beatles Flashback Village Green 6 p.m.

The Socks Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.

Cotton Patch Gospel Sparks United Methodist Church 7:30 p.m.

The Ballroom Thieves Brasserie Saint James 7:30 p.m.

Reno Jazz Syndicate Showcase The Saint 8 p.m.

Two Way Street Atlantis 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 2 p.m.

“Sordid Lives” Good Luck Macbeth 2 p.m.

“Shrek the Musical” Destiny Community Center 3 p.m.

Dennis Blair Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Off Road Race Series Wild West Motorsports Park

JULY 24 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jesse Kaitlin Carson The Beacon 1 p.m.

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

JG Solo McP’s Pub 7 p.m.

Frank Benvenuto The Loft 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

Magic Fusion The Loft 7: 30 p.m.

Sierra Nevada Ballet Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

SHUFFLE Pignic Pub & Patio 11 a.m.

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

The Note-ables Reno-Tahoe Airport 1 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Reno Philharmonic Wingfield Park 5 p.m.

Max Minardi Peppermill 6 p.m.

Tandymonium Boomtown 6 p.m.

Jamie Rollins Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Colin Ross Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.

Beethoven Lives Upstairs Wingfield Park 7 p.m.

Reno Swing Set St. James Infirmary 7 p.m.

Salem’s Bend, KOOK, Basement Tapes Jub Jub’s 7 p.m.

High Desert Harmony Chorus The Premier Residence 7:15 p.m.

SHUFFLE Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Steal Your Rock N’ Roll Reno Little Theater 3:30 & 7 p.m.

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids Good Luck Macbeth Theatre 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Off Road Race Series Wild West Motorsports Park

JULY 25 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jesse Kaitlin Carson The Beacon 1 p.m.

Shana Halligan PJ’s 5:30 p.m.

Jimmy Thackery & the Drivers Village at Squaw 6 p.m.

JG Duo McP’s Pub 8 p.m.

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Bread & Butter Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Karaoke Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids Sand Harbor 10 a.m.

Magic Fusion The Loft 7:30 p.m.

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Improv Players Valhalla 7:30 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Max Minardi Peppermill 6 p.m.

Alex Muddy Smith Boomtown 6 p.m.

Jamie Rollins Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Brother Dan Palmer Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.

Dolora Zajick Steinway Piano Gallery 7 p.m.

The Coffis Brothers The Saint 7 p.m.

Red Tango First United Methodist Church 7 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Matchmaker” Reno Little Theater 1 p.m.

“O Brother Where Art Thou?” Liberty Food and Wine Exchange 5 p.m.

Che Malambo Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.

Rocky LaPorte Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Northern Nevada Dance Coalition Wingfield Park 8 p.m.

JULY 26 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Cash Only The Beacon 1 p.m.

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

Blues Monsters Truckee Regional Park 6:30 p.m.

The Novelists Valhalla Boathouse 7:30 p.m.

JG Trio McP’s Pub 8 p.m.

New Wave Crave Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids Sand Harbor 10 a.m.

Lake Tahoe Dance Festival Gatekeeper’s Museum 5:30 p.m.

Magic Fusion The Loft 7:30 p.m.

Elayne Boosler Crystal Bay Club 8:30 p.m.

Will Durst w/Larry Bubbles Brown The Improv 9 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Andy T and Alabama Mike Sands Regency 6 p.m.

Max Minardi Peppermill 6 p.m.

Jason King Boomtown 6 p.m.

RYE Brothers Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Summer Concert Series Lazy 5 Regional Park 6:30 p.m.

Eric Strangleland Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Jazz Jam Living the Good Life 7:30 p.m.

Niyaz w/Azam Ali & Tanya Evanson Wingfield Park 7:30 p.m.

Hourglass Flies Studio on 4th 8 p.m.

Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

Wednesday Live Blues The Saint 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Matchmaker” Reno Little Theater 7 p.m.

Basque Witch Readings Sparks Museum & Cultural Center 7 p.m.

Tony Argento Cowboy Poetry Bartley Ranch Regional Park 7 p.m.

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Rocky LaPorte Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

JULY 27 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Mo’z Motley Blues The Beacon 1 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Element of Soul Lakeview Commons 4:30 p.m.

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

Decoy Band Downtown Truckee 6:30 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Travis Hayes Moody’s 8 p.m.

Stiletto McP’s Pub 8 p.m.

Bobby G Cabo Wabo 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Click Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids Sand Harbor 10 a.m.

Lake Tahoe Dance Festival Gatekeeper’s Museum 6 p.m.

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Will Durst w/Larry Bubbles Brown The Improv 9 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Night in the Country Festival Yerington

Ñiminoka Sparks Museum & Cultural Center 11 a.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

One Hit Wonders McKinley Arts and Culture Center 6 p.m.

Stephen Lord Boomtown 6 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Tyler Stafford Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.

Judith Ames & Rocky Tatarelli Sundance Books and Music 6:30 p.m.

Ben Pratt Steinway Piano Gallery 7 p.m.

Kingsborough Peppermill 7 p.m.

RYE Brothers Carson Valley Inn 7 p.m.

Bella Voce First United Methodist Church 7 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Maximum Brass Trinity Episcopal Church 7 p.m.

SOB x RBE w/Yung Pinch Jub Jub’s 7 p.m.

The Steeldrivers Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.

Darabello Studio on 4th 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Roxxy Colie, Stabby Unicorn and Pink Awful The Saint 9 p.m.

XM Freddie Lex GSR 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Silver State Young Chautauqua West Street Market 6 p.m.

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“Sordid Lives” Good Luck Macbeth 7:30 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Rocky LaPorte Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Vonnegut, Vonnegut! Nevada Sage Waldorf School 7:30 p.m.

“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Elayne Boosler Pioneer Underground 8 p.m.

JULY 28 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Trey Stone The Beacon 1 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Heidi Incident Heavenly Village 5 p.m.

Achilles Wheel Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.

Jack Johnson Harvey’s Outdoor Arena 7 p.m.

Made in America Incline Village Pavilion 7 p.m.

Classical Tahoe Sierra Nevada College 7 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

George Souza Group Moody’s 8:30 p.m.

Mystique McP’s Pub 9 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Dainsley Bar of America 9:30 p.m.

Deestrukt & StaxOfwax of the Thermites Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

Mescalito Cabo Wabo 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Lake Tahoe Dance Festival Truckee Amphitheater 6 p.m.

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Luma Act in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

Will Durst w/Larry Bubbles Brown The Improv 9 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Night in the Country Festival Yerington

Reno Municipal Band Wingfield Park 12 p.m.

Organist David Hatt Trinity Episcopal Church 12 p.m.

Just Us Silver Legacy 4 p.m.

George Pickard Boomtown 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dainesly Wingfield Park 5:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Tristan Selzner Duo Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Marshall Tucker Band TJ’s Corral 7 p.m.

Jaren Benton Jub Jub’s 7 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Road Daddy Fox Brew Pub 7:30 p.m.

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

Kenny Rogers Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

RYE Brothers Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Travis Hayes and Dearheart The Saint 8 p.m.

Double Shot! Max’s Casino 8 p.m.

Kingsborough Peppermill 8 p.m.

House of Mary, Goldiehawn & Cities You Wish you Were From Studio on 4th 8 p.m.

Superlicious Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

First Take Underground at Alturas 9 p.m.

The Look Boomtown 9 p.m.

Travis Hayes The Saint 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Hip-hop dancing McKinley Arts and Culture Center 9:30 a.m.

“The Matchmaker” Reno Little Theater 1 p.m.

River Lights Dancing River School Farm 6:30 p.m.

“Shrek the Musical” Destiny Community Center 7 p.m.

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“Sordid Lives” Good Luck Macbeth 7:30 p.m.

Vonnegut, Vonnegut! Nevada Sage Waldorf School 7:30 p.m.

Rocky LaPorte Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Secret Screening Wingfield Park 8:45 p.m.

Elayne Boosler Pioneer Underground 9:30 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 10 p.m.

Special Events

Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.

JULY 29 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Nothin Personal The Beacon 1 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Madison Hudson Heavenly Village 5 p.m.

Jack Johnson Harvey’s Lake Tahoe 7 p.m.

Pure Winter Art Truckee 7 p.m.

Classical Tahoe Sierra Nevada College 7 p.m.

Aldo López-Gavilán Incline Village Pavilion 7 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

George Souza Group Moody’s 8:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

North Star McP’s Pub 9 p.m.

Everyday Outlaw Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

Purple Haze Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

Dainsley Bar of America 10 p.m.

Mescalito Cabo Wabo 10 p.m.



DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Luma Act in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

Will Durst w/Larry Bubbles Brown The Improv 8:30 & 10:30 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Night in the Country Festival Yerington

Just Us Silver Legacy 4 p.m.

Jason King Boomtown 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Whitney Myer Sierra Water Gardens 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Jon Stephen Sands Regency 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Jack Mack & the Heart Attack Boomtown 6 & 9 p.m.

Eric Strangeland Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Southern Drawl Band Brewery Arts Center 7 p.m.

Reno Jazz Orchestra Wingfield Park 7:30 p.m.

Boz Scaggs Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

Bush Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Stereo Ecstasy Studio on 4th 8 p.m.

RYE Brothers Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Double Shot! Max’s Casino 8 p.m.

Kingsborough Peppermill 8 p.m.

Melissa Ethridge Nugget Ballroom 8 p.m.

Superlicious Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Blues Boomtown 9 p.m.

New Wave Crave and Schizopolitans The Saint 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Shrek the Musical” Destiny Community Center 2 & 7 p.m.

Vonnegut, Vonnegut! Nevada Sage Waldorf School 2 & 7:30 p.m.

Compression! Art and Fire Eldorado 3 p.m.

Elayne Boosler Pioneer Underground 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.

Colorful Characters of the Comstock Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“Sordid Lives” Good Luck Macbeth 7:30 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Rocky LaPorte Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 10 p.m.

Special Events

The Reno Garlic Festival Pat Barker Park

JULY 30 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Classical Tahoe Incline Village Pavilion 11 a.m.

Mud Bonz The Beacon 1 p.m.

Stilettos McP’s Pub 2 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Kuinka w/the Roemers Commons Beach 4 p.m.

Gene Warren McP’s Pub 7 p.m.

Monophonics Moe’s BBQ 8 p.m.

The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Luma Act in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

Will Durst w/Larry Bubbles Brown The Improv 9 p.m.

Special Events

Glenbrook Rodeo Shakespeare Ranch

RENO & BEYOND

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Milton Merlos Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Reno Municipal Band Wingfield Park 5:30 p.m.

Jonathan Barton Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Baldo Bobadil Peppermill 6 p.m.

Crush Boomtown 6 p.m.

Bayberry Cast Sands Regency 6 p.m.

Billy Slais, Gary Douglas and Marcy Benner Village Green 6 p.m.

Joel Ackerson Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.

Blackberry Smoke w/Kenneth Brian Band Cargo 7 p.m.

Gipsy Moon Brasserie Saint James 7:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 2 p.m.

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 2 p.m.

“Shrek the Musical” Destiny Community Center 3 p.m.

Vonnegut, Vonnegut! Nevada Sage Waldorf School 3 p.m.

Dancing Freedom River School Farm 6: 30 p.m.

Rocky LaPorte Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Biggest Little City Wing Fest Reno

JULY 31 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jesse Kaitlin Carson The Beacon 1 p.m.

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Glen Smith McP’s Pub 7 p.m.

Reno Jazz Orchestra Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.



DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Charlie Parr Peppermill 6 p.m.

Tandymonium Boomtown 6 p.m.

Jonathan Barton Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Eric Andersen & Katie Coffer Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.

Arensky Trio No. 1 Steinway Piano Gallery 7 p.m.

Kap G Jub Jub’s 7 p.m.

A Tribe Called Red Wingfield Park 7:30 p.m.

Turnpike Troubadours w/Charley Crockett Cargo 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids CVIC Hall 10 a.m.

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids Robert Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Biggest Little City Wing Fest Reno

Barracuda Championship Montreux Golf & Country Club

AUG. 1 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Ethan Tucker PJ’s 5:30 p.m.

John Nemeth Village at Squaw 6 p.m.

Classical Tahoe Sierra Nevada College 7 p.m.

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Karaoke Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids Sand Harbor 10 a.m.

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Improv Players Valhalla 7:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Charlie Parr Peppermill 6 p.m.

Bill Wharton Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

Biggest Little City Wing Fest Reno

Reno Xtreme Barrel Race Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center

Barracuda Championship Montreux Golf & Country Club