Entertainment Calendar | July

Bush brings rock ‘n’ roll to Silver Legacy Resort Casino in Reno, Nev., on July 29.

JULY 27 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Guitarfish Music Festival Cisco Grove

Mo’z Motley Blues The Beacon 1 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Element of Soul Lakeview Commons 4:30 p.m.

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

Decoy Band Downtown Truckee 6:30 p.m.

Todd Morgan Cottonwood 7 p.m.

Travis Hayes Moody’s 8 p.m.

Stiletto McP’s Pub 8 p.m.

Bobby G Cabo Wabo 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Click Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids Sand Harbor 10 a.m.

Lake Tahoe Dance Festival Gatekeeper’s Museum 6 p.m.

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.

Will Durst w/Larry Bubbles Brown The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Night in the Country Festival Yerington

Ñiminoka Sparks Museum & Cultural Center 11 a.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

One Hit Wonders McKinley Arts and Culture Center 6 p.m.

Stephen Lord Boomtown 6 p.m.

Darabello Studio on 4th 6 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Tyler Stafford Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.

Judith Ames & Rocky Tatarelli Sundance Books and Music 6:30 p.m.

Ben Pratt Steinway Piano Gallery 7 p.m.

Kingsborough Peppermill 7 p.m.

RYE Brothers Carson Valley Inn 7 p.m.

Bella Voce First United Methodist Church 7 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Maximum Brass Trinity Episcopal Church 7 p.m.

SOB x RBE w/Yung Pinch Jub Jub’s 7 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

The Steeldrivers Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.

Roxxie Colie, Stabby Unicorn and Pink Awful The Saint 8 p.m.

All In Atlantis 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

The Vegas Roadshow Circus Circus 9 p.m.

XM Freddie Lex GSR 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Silver State Young Chautauqua West Street Market 6 p.m.

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“Sordid Lives” Good Luck Macbeth 7:30 p.m.

Rocky LaPorte Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Vonnegut, Vonnegut! Nevada Sage Waldorf School 7:30 p.m.

“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Elayne Boosler Pioneer Underground 8 p.m.

JULY 28 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Guitarfish Music Festival Cisco Grove

Trey Stone The Beacon 1 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Heidi Incident Heavenly Village 5 p.m.

Achilles Wheel Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.

Danny Horton Nakoma Resort 6 p.m.

Jack Johnson Harvey’s Outdoor Arena 7 p.m.

Made in America Incline Village Pavilion 7 p.m.

The Nutz Boys Cottonwood 7 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

George Souza Group Moody’s 8:30 p.m.

Panda The Grid 8:30 p.m.

Mystique McP’s Pub 9 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Dainsley Bar of America 9:30 p.m.

Deestrukt & StaxOfwax of the Thermites Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

Mescalito Cabo Wabo 10 p.m.

Live music Fat Cat Bar 10 p.m.

Panda The Grid 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Live DJ Northstar Village 5 p.m.

Arty the Party Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Josbeatz & DJ Enfo Harrah’s 10:30 p.m.



Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Lake Tahoe Dance Festival Truckee Amphitheater 6 p.m.

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Luma Act in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.

Will Durst w/Larry Bubbles Brown The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Night in the Country Festival Yerington

Reno Municipal Band Wingfield Park 12 p.m.

Organist David Hatt Trinity Episcopal Church 12 p.m.

All In Atlantis 4 p.m.

Just Us Silver Legacy 4 p.m.

George Pickard Boomtown 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dainesly Wingfield Park 5:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Tristan Selzner Duo Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Marshall Tucker Band TJ’s Corral 7 p.m.

Jarren Benton Jub Jub’s 7 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Road Daddy Fox Brew Pub 7:30 p.m.

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

Kenny Rogers Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

RYE Brothers Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Travis Hayes and Dearheart The Saint 8 p.m.

Double Shot! Max’s Casino 8 p.m.

Kingsborough Peppermill 8 p.m.

House of Mary, Goldiehawn & Cities You Wish you Were From Studio on 4th 8 p.m.

Superlicious Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

First Take Underground at Alturas 9 p.m.

The Look Boomtown 9 p.m.

The Vegas Roadshow Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Panic City Lex GSR 10 p.m.

Joey Carmon Band Atlantis 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Mo Funk Circus Circus 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Hip-hop dancing McKinley Arts and Culture Center 9:30 a.m.

“The Matchmaker” Reno Little Theater 1 p.m.

River Lights Dancing River School Farm 6:30 p.m.

“Shrek the Musical” Destiny Community Center 7 p.m.

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“Sordid Lives” Good Luck Macbeth 7:30 p.m.

Vonnegut, Vonnegut! Nevada Sage Waldorf School 7:30 p.m.

Rocky LaPorte Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Secret Screening Wingfield Park 8:45 p.m.

Elayne Boosler Pioneer Underground 9:30 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 10 p.m.

Special Events

Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.

JULY 29 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Guitarfish Music Festival Cisco Grove

Nothin Personal The Beacon 1 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Madison Hudson Heavenly Village 5 p.m.

Jack Johnson Harvey’s Lake Tahoe 7 p.m.

Pure Winter Art Truckee 7 p.m.

Aldo López-Gavilán Incline Village Pavilion 7 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Drive: A Salute to the Cars Hard Rock 8 p.m.

George Souza Group Moody’s 8:30 p.m.

Panda The Grid 8:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

North Star McP’s Pub 9 p.m.

Everyday Outlaw Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

Purple Haze Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

Dainsley Bar of America 10 p.m.

Mescalito Cabo Wabo 10 p.m.

Live music Fat Cat Bar 10 p.m.



DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

DJ Josbeatz & DJ SN1 Harrah’s 10:30 p.m.



Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Luma Act in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.

Will Durst w/Larry Bubbles Brown The Improv 8:30 & 10:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Night in the Country Festival Yerington

Just Us Silver Legacy 4 p.m.

All In Atlantis 4 p.m.

Jason King Boomtown 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Whitney Myer Sierra Water Gardens 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Jon Stephen Sands Regency 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Jack Mack & the Heart Attack Boomtown 6 & 9 p.m.

Eric Strangeland Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Southern Drawl Band Brewery Arts Center 7 p.m.

Department of Rock Harrah’s Plaza 7 p.m.

Reno Jazz Orchestra Wingfield Park 7:30 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Boz Scaggs Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

Bush Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Stereo Ecstasy & Moons of Vega Studio on 4th 8 p.m.

RYE Brothers Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Double Shot! Max’s Casino 8 p.m.

Kingsborough Peppermill 8 p.m.

Melissa Ethridge Nugget Ballroom 8 p.m.

Superlicious Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Blues Boomtown 9 p.m.

Art Jones 3rd Street Bar 9 p.m.

The Vegas Roadshow Circus Circus 9 p.m.

New Wave Crave and Schizopolitans The Saint 9 p.m.

Joey Carmon Band Atlantis 10 p.m.

Wale Lex GRS 10 p.m.

ISW Dissidence Jub Jub’s 11 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Chris Villa Peppermill 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Shrek the Musical” Destiny Community Center 2 & 7 p.m.

Vonnegut, Vonnegut! Nevada Sage Waldorf School 2 & 7:30 p.m.

Compression! Art and Fire Eldorado 3 p.m.

Elayne Boosler Pioneer Underground 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.

Colorful Characters of the Comstock Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“Sordid Lives” Good Luck Macbeth 7:30 p.m.

Rocky LaPorte Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 10 p.m.

Special Events

The Reno Garlic Festival Pat Barker Park

JULY 30 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Guitarfish Music Festival Cisco Grove

Classical Tahoe Incline Village Pavilion 11 a.m.

Mud Bonz The Beacon 1 p.m.

Stilettos McP’s Pub 2 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Kuinka w/the Roemers Commons Beach 4 p.m.

Gene Warren McP’s Pub 7 p.m.

Monophonics w/Drop Theory Moe’s BBQ 8 p.m.

The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 4:30 & 7:30 p.m.

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Luma Act in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.

Will Durst w/Larry Bubbles Brown The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Milton Merlos Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Reno Municipal Band Wingfield Park 5:30 p.m.

Jonathan Barton Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Baldo Bobadil Peppermill 6 p.m.

Crush Boomtown 6 p.m.

Bayberry Cast Sands Regency 6 p.m.

Billy Slais, Gary Douglas and Marcy Benner Village Green 6 p.m.

Joel Ackerson Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.

Blackberry Smoke w/Kenneth Brian Band Cargo 7 p.m.

Gipsy Moon Brasserie Saint James 7:30 p.m.

Joey Carmon Band Atlantis 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 2 p.m.

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 2 p.m.

“Shrek the Musical” Destiny Community Center 3 p.m.

Vonnegut, Vonnegut! Nevada Sage Waldorf School 3 p.m.

Dancing Freedom River School Farm 6: 30 p.m.

Rocky LaPorte Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Biggest Little City Wing Fest Reno

JULY 31 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jesse Kaitlin Carson The Beacon 1 p.m.

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Glen Smith McP’s Pub 7 p.m.

Reno Jazz Orchestra Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Frank Benvenuto The Loft 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

Magic Fusion The Loft 7:30 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Charlie Parr Peppermill 6 p.m.

Tandymonium Boomtown 6 p.m.

Jonathan Barton Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Eric Andersen & Katie Coffer Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.

Arensky Trio No. 1 Steinway Piano Gallery 7 p.m.

Kap G Jub Jub’s 7 p.m.

A Tribe Called Red Wingfield Park 7:30 p.m.

In-A-Fect Atlantis 8 p.m.

Wounded Giant, Ostracized, Kanawha Jub Jub’s 8 p.m.

Turnpike Troubadours w/Charley Crockett Cargo 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids CVIC Hall 10 a.m.

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids Robert Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Biggest Little City Wing Fest Reno

Barracuda Championship Montreux Golf & Country Club