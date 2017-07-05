Solitude, good times with friends, a challenge, whatever your reason for playing golf, Coyote Moon Golf Course, located minutes from central Truckee, is sure to deliver everything you need and more. I’m sure that as a golf columnist I’m supposed to remain relatively impartial, but I would be remiss if I didn’t mention that this course is easily in my Top 3 of all-time courses.

Par | 72

Yardage | 5,022 – 7,177

Slope | 120 – 140

Rating | 64.1 – 73.6

Coyote Moon boasts a plethora of challenging doglegs, sneaky sand traps and gorgeously placed water features. For me though, it’s really about what this course doesn’t have: namely, any development whatsoever. As part of its design, the course does not allow a single building, house or anything else to disturb your view as you challenge yourself for 18 holes. It’s a truly unique feeling to a mountain course that’s difficult to find anywhere, let alone a stone’s throw from the middle of town.

All of its myriad features and challenges add up to one of the finest golf experiences you’re sure to find anywhere.

Very likely due to this lack of development, Coyote Moon has an incredible amount of wildlife visible when you play the course. Of course, there are the namesake coyotes in their den on hole 12. This isn’t mini-golf and I don’t recommend trying to hit your ball through the rock features. You’re also almost sure to see deer, plenty of birds and some friendly squirrels and chipmunks there to cheer you on.

In addition to a beautiful course, Coyote Moon also boasts a full suite of practice facilities including a full-swing hitting area, putting and chipping greens, as well as practice sand traps to make sure you don’t look like me trying to get off the beach. Conveniently, balls for the swing station are included with each green fee.

After your round, grab a drink or some food and relax in the bar and grill, which has added a breakfast menu. With happy hour almost every day from 4 to 6 p.m., it’s not hard to time your round to coincide with some relaxation — as if you won’t already be relaxed enough after playing this fantastic course.

While it’s definitely not just one thing that gives Coyote Moon such a unique feel, all of its myriad features and challenges add up to one of the finest golf experiences you’re sure to find anywhere. So, whether you’re a lifelong resident, just passing through or someone visiting the Tahoe area for the whole summer make sure you don’t miss out on Coyote Moon Golf Course, truly one of the hidden gems of the Sierra.

For more information or to book a tee time, call (530) 587-0886 or visit coyotemoongolf.com.