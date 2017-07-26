Arts Events

New image unveiling

Gallery Keoki will host an artist reception on July 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. for the unveiling of Keoki Flagg’s new image “Lake of the Sky.”

“As this surreal scene unfolded, I marveled at the lovely serendipity of my dear, newly engaged friends, Amy and Matty, paddling across the horizon. They were so small, perched on Lake Tahoe’s pristine vastness. Both pushed along alone, physically apart but clearly together,” says Flagg of the new work. “Their duet intuitively connected the dots for me visually and conceptually, bridging water and sky while firmly establishing a clear connection to the heart in grand scale. Seemingly by divine direction, this shared moment in time crystallized and conducted a thunderous crescendo.”

The evening also features a slideshow and reception of Flagg’s most recent adventure skiing on volcanoes on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula. The event is free and open to all ages at the gallery in the Village at Squaw Valley. No RSVP necessary. | gallerykeoki.com







Art classes for all

Tahoe City

North Tahoe Arts offers Connecting with the Art Community with Lisa Jefferson on July 27 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Interfacing with other artists, art groups, galleries and competitions can help further an artist’s growth and career. Learn ways to balance networking, but still have time to work on art.

Elemental Magic: Combining Art and Feng Shui with Catherine Strand is on Aug. 25 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Artisan Shop. This talk is those interested in the magic of balance using the Five Elements and Feng Shui. Strand will explain this approach using art and optimizing its placement. | northttahoearts.com

From the Bay

Reno, Nev.

Sierra Arts Gallery will exhibit “Strange Cousins from the West” featuring Joshua Coffy, Heather Robinson, Catherine E. Moore, Shane Izykowski and Maggie Hurley until July 31. This group exhibition is of contemporary, emerging artists from San Francisco. The guest curator is Joshua Coffy. | sierraarts.org

Gathering of Artists

Tahoe City

Gathering of Artists is every first and third Wednesday of the month at North Tahoe Arts Center. Artists are welcome to drop in and share studio space from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | northtahoearts.com

Summer in watercolors

Reno, Nev.

Washoe County Library System’s Galleries and Displays presents “Summer Bounty” at South Valleys Library until July 30. The beautiful exhibit is of original watercolor paintings done by members of the Sierra Watercolor Society. | (775) 851-5190



Eruptions of color

Reno, Nev.

“Color Fusion,” the art of Dick Marconi will be on display at arte italia through July 30. Marconi is an American artist whose fascination with color began at age 12 when an accident left him blind and partially deaf in one ear. He gradually regained vision in one eye, first discerning only shades of black, white and gray. When he began to see again, colors were more vibrant, and saturated than he recalled. Using his artistic passion for color and his knowledge of chemistry, Marconi pioneered a technique that melds a variety of paints and solvents to make colors move, fuse, flow and retract. | arteitaliausa.org

Student art show

Sparks, Nev.

Pyramid Lake Junior and Senior High School Native American student art show features beadwork, pottery, paintings, Tule ducks and more at the Spanish Springs Library until July 31. | (775) 424-1800

Inspired art

South Lake Tahoe

Multi-talented Tahoe artist Donna Hughes’s work is being featured at the Lake Tahoe Community College Library through July 31. Hughes’ sculptures, gourd art, hand-woven pine needle baskets and horsehair Raku reflecting her Native American ancestry are featured in the glass cases within the library. | talart.org



Popular summer art workshops

Incline Village, Nev.

Registration is open for Sierra Nevada College’s 33rd annual Summer Visiting Artist Workshops, which will take place until the end of July. The variety of summer workshops are given by nationally known ceramists, glass artists, painters, sculptors, printmakers, digital artists, photographers, paper makers, jewelers and more. Participants can learn new techniques and expand their knowledge in the medium. The workshops are open to ages 16 and older.

On Tuesday night at 7 p.m. each week during the workshops, “Meet the Artist” lectures will be held in the Prim Library, followed by an informal reception in the Tahoe Gallery. They are free and open to the public. | sierranevada.edu



Fantasy for the first time

Reno, Nev.

Nevada Fine Arts Gallery presents its first Artown show, “A Touch of Fantasy in Reno,” featuring the works of Paul Manktelow, Jerry Stinson, Kate O’Hara, Artown’s 2017 poster artist, and Cheryl Tangen. Each has a fantasy edge to their work, a distinctive style and creates amazing works of art. The show runs until July 31. | (775) 768-1128

Going big

Tahoe City

Sixteen local artists are “Going Big” at North Tahoe Arts through Aug. 1. The exhibition is of large aspect artwork in a variety of mediums including photography, printmaking, art glass and painting. Many of the works were inspired by the natural beauty of Lake Tahoe; all demonstrate the deep creativity of the local art community. | northtahoearts.com

Conserving is an art

Reno, Nev.

Artists Co-op of Reno is hosting a benefit art show and sale, “The Art of Conservation,” for Nevada Land Trust from Aug. 1 to 31 to help save Nevada’s wild lands. There will be a reception on Aug. 6 from noon to 4 p.m. The Nevada Land Trust has worked for 21 years to protect state lands for all to enjoy — now and in the future. | (775) 322-8896 or artistsco-opgalleryreno.com

Artown happens all July

In July, the streets of Reno, Sparks and Carson City come alive with color, culture and music. There are a number of daily offerings from art workshops to family events to children’s drama and adult comedy, to classical music and rap — whatever moves you. Pick and chose in a town devoted entirely to art this month.

On July 27, Nevada Fine Arts Gallery presents “a Touch of Fantasy” from 5 to 8 p.m. Artist Jessica Rath will discuss Shifting Habits at Nevada Museum of Art at 6 p.m. Sugar Love Chocolates and artist Kate O’Hara will be at Sundance Books and Music from 6 to 8 p.m.

On July 28, La Terre Verte hosts an artist’s reception for Reena Spansail from 5 to 7 p.m.

On July 29, meet the Nevada Makers at Reno Town Mall from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Compression! Art and Fire is a free special event at Eldorado’s Outdoor Plaza from 3 to 10 p.m. Resi*he(ART) hosts an open house from 4 to 8 p.m.

On July 30, Wilbur D. May Arboretum and Botanical Gardens presents Art & Nature from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Buenos Grill and Home Planet Images hosts the Closing Reception featuring the photographic works of Martin Gollery and Janis Knight from 4 to 6 p.m.

On July 31, Reno Sparks Indian Colony presents Cultural Sharing with Native American art, food and traditional dancing from 4 to 7 p.m. in Wingfield Park. | renoisartown.com

Fresh air, friends, painting

Area venues

Tahoe Art League hosts a summer’s worth of Plein Air Painting. Painters meet from 9 a.m. to noon on Sundays at different locations until the end of August. Participants should bring a bag lunch for an informal noontime critique. Anyone may participate. A full schedule is online. | talart.org

Help local public art

Kindred Art and Folk Institute will be taking an interactive public art piece to Burning Man and structural materials and donations are needed. The piece, called “Transcendent Souls,” will be a 20-foot-tall structure of trees sprouting two hands holding a glowing heart with a porch swing mounted between the two main tree trunks. It will be made of steel, foam, copper, glass, wood and chain with solar spotlights. The piece tells the story of existence through seven stages of evolution and gives a visual representation to knowing enlightenment and unconditional love. | gofundme.com/transcendent-souls or kindredtruckee.org



Kings Beach debuts Art Walk

The North Tahoe Business Association celebrates completion of the Kings Beach Core Improvement Project with 15 original art banners recently installed on the streetlights throughout downtown Kings Beach.

The new art banners are the result of a call to artists issued by NTBA, inviting emerging and established artists, young and old, to submit their designs. The chosen art pieces represent artwork created by pre-kindergarten and elementary students from local schools, as well as by professional local and regional artists. The featured art banner artists are Jude Bischoff, Mike Bond, Anastiscia Chantler-Lang, Jennifer Eyzaguirre, Sue Gross, Pamela Hunt Lee, Kings Beach Elementary School students, Kaio Martin, Cathy McClelland, Tahoe Expedition Academy Pre-K Class, and Carrie White. | northtahoebusiness.org/art-walk

Summer art tour announced

South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Art League’s Artist Studio Tour is scheduled from July 28 to 30 and from Aug. 4 to 6. The tour will feature 50 artists at more than 20 locations in South Lake Tahoe and Stateline and Zephyr Cove, Nev. Free maps and directions available online. | talart.org

Developing art

Reno, Nev.

Sierra Arts Gallery presents a four-artist exhibit from Aug. 3 to 25. In January 2015, this group of artists spent 10 days in the desert at the Goldwell Open Air Museum in Rhyolite, Nev. This group, consisting of Jill Baker, Megan Berner, Nicole Donnelly and Jennifer Myers, used the time and space together to start new work and collaborate with each other, letting the work be influenced by the environment and conversation. Some individual pieces were completed during the residency, but a lot became starting points for larger ideas. An artists’ reception will be on Aug. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. | sierraarts.org

Art in the Tahoe Garden

Tahoe Vista

Enjoy the work of local artists in the garden at the lakefront home of Laurie Gregory on Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the 9th annual Art in the Tahoe Garden. The garden will be full of the artwork of local artists including jewelry, photography, ceramics and more. Held at 6550 N. Lake Blvd., across from Tahoe Vista Inn. | (775) 827-5757

And the winners are …

Carson City, Nev.

Nevada Artists Association presents “Spirit of America” art exhibit until Aug. 4. The gallery is located at Carson City’s Brewery Arts Center. A judged show, which was open to all local and regional artists, members and non-members, drew out the best of the area’s newest fine art creations. People’s Choice awards went to Louise Kerr’s oil painting “Thru and Thru” and John Warden’s photograph “Band of Brothers.” First Place was awarded to Deborah Foster’s oil painting “Poppies,” William Smith’s acrylic painting “Sax” and his dry media “I Got This,” Donald Swezey’s photograph “Silent Hunter,” Trish Mann’s mixed media “Seeking Dinner” and Linda Townsend’s other media “Along the Pacific Coast.” Best Water Color went to Pat Holub’s “Comstock Mine” and Best of Show went to Betty Holmes for her oil painting “High, Wide and Lonesome.” | breweryartscenter.org

Two artists, two views

Carson City, Nev.

Nevada artists Scott Hinton and Paul Ford have been honored with Governor’s Arts Award commissions and their work is being shown at an exhibit titled “Environmental Perspectives” at the Nevada Arts Council’s OXS Gallery. Both artists share a common concern for the environment in unique and contrasting ways. Hinton, a photographer and educator, has spent the past 20 years documenting urban sprawl through the use of panoramic photographs. Ford has incorporated a lifelong interest in anthropology into his artwork. He mixes natural elements, such as sand and sticks along with some unnatural elements – plastic bottles and other man-made objects — into his art. The exhibit will be in place through Aug. 18. An artists’ reception and talk is on Aug. 8 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. | nvdtca.org/nevadaartscouncil

Basque tree carvings

Sparks, Nev.

“Mountain Picassos: Basque Arborglyphs of the Great Basin” is at Sparks Museum and Cultural Center until Aug. 11. The Folklife Program of the Nevada Arts Council has collaborated with the Nevada Historical Society to present a traveling exhibition of the canvases of Basque tree carvings — or arborglyphs — from the collection of Jean and Phillip Earl, who have been documenting this folk art form of tree-trunk art for 40 years. | nevadahumanities.org



Complementary combination

Reno, Nev.

Metro Gallery in Reno City Hall hosts, “Defining Space Through Color and Form,” by sculptor Hans Siig and abstract multimedia artist Francesca Saveri until Aug. 11. The combination of Siig’s woodworking and Saveri’s colorful hanging work complements each other beautifully. Each artist expresses his and her own identities through a sense of geographic space. Saveri’s work was inspired by the environments of Brazil and California. Siig was inspired by Lake Tahoe, the San Francisco Bay, the Nevada Desert and his Danish heritage. | (775) 334-4636

Art from east to west

Reno, Nev.

McKinley Arts & Culture Center offers exhibits in two galleries until Aug. 11. Gallery East is displaying the work of multimedia artist Carole Ricketts. Her work explores personal, cultural and adaptation challenges of changing land and language with the use of ceramics, paint, collage and printmaking. Ricketts masters the mixed-media combination to express emotions all across the board, specifically the meeting of harmony and difficulties.

Gallery West hosts watercolor painter Lisa Jefferson. Her paintings are a unique cross between hyperrealism and dreamlike imagery of the natural beauty of the West Coast. Her exhibit explores the delicate relationship that light plays with the outdoors, the soft glow behind foliage, the transparency of glass and crystal and the way the light bounces off of a natural body of water. | renoculture.com



NTA looking forward

Tahoe City

North Tahoe Arts announces dates for 23rd annual ARTour are from Aug. 12 to 13. This popular annual event has been reinvented into a walking tour in downtown Tahoe City with artist vendors and art-related events throughout the weekend. Artists will be gathered in several locations throughout the city demonstrating their artistic processes and offering their work for sale. A colorful map will guide visitors to all the locations. In addition, work from some of the artists will be exhibited in Corison Loft from Aug. 2 through Sept. 12, with a reception on Aug. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. In keeping with ARTour’s focus on local art, preference will be given to artists who reside within 50 miles of Tahoe City. There will be five locations with five artists each for a total of 25 artists. However, this may be expanded. | northttahoearts.com

Fun-loving exhibit

South Lake Tahoe

“Orange Sherbet,” “Dark Chocolate Fudge” and “Bubbles at the Starlight Lounge!” are part of an exhibit by Scott Forrest, a fun-loving artist with the Tahoe Art League. His mixed-media show will run until Aug. 16 in the library at Lake Tahoe Community College. | talart.org



Narrow focus on Burning Man

Truckee

Truckee Public Arts Commission presents “The Pinhole Project: a Collaborative Photographic Project From Burning Man” at Truckee Community Recreation Center. This photographic retrospective of the events, art and people of Burning Man since 1999 was captured by the 100-year-old technology of the pinhole camera. Twelve pinhole cameras were created out of 50-gallon cardboard barrels. This size is uniquely suited for capturing the incredible scale and immense diversity of art and culture at Black Rock City. The subjects look familiar and at the same time completely foreign because the pinhole can extract an essential stillness through a primitive apparatus of reflected sunlight passed through a minute opening. The show will run through October. | tdrpd.org



“Future’s Past” unveiled

Tahoe Public Art recently unveiled the first sculptural work of art placed along the new Tahoe Public Art Trail, featuring Kate Raudenbush’s “Future’s Past,” on exhibit at Mourelatos Lakeshore Resort now through Oct. 1.

The Tahoe Public Art Trail program places temporary, semi permanent and permanent art at public, private and resort locations around the Tahoe Basin. The goal of the program is to have a transformational effect on the greater Lake Tahoe community through art created by local, national and international artists that respond to and incorporate the local environment.

“Future’s Past” is an imagined futuristic environment that draws inspiration from the archeological sites of past cultures. It is a theoretic modern ruin that imagines the trajectory of civilization’s voracious consumption and technological advances.

TPA is offering a cultural public program series at sunset on the third Thursday of each month at Mourelatos to allow the public to enjoy the art installation. A Tahoe Public Art Trail fundraiser is on Aug. 17 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with a talk from the artist. Family night

and the closing ceremony is on Sept. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. Register for the events online. | tahoepublicart.com



Public print shop

Meyers

Tahoe Letterpress will provide a letterpress print facility and teach people how to use it. Vintage equipment includes platen presses dating to the 1800s, as well as sign presses. The centerpiece is a collection of handset type housed in four wooden type cabinets. The type comes from the Virginia City “Territorial Enterprise,” the voice of the West during the Comstock era.

Introduction to Letterpress workshops with Steve Robison are offered on Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants will learn how to use a composing stick, set type and print their own cards or broadsides. The class includes materials and open studio hours at Tahoe Letterpress to work on projects. Workshop fee is $50. | bonafidebooks.com/tahoeletterpress

Artists of Reno represent

Reno, Nev.

Reno Arts Fest! at City Park Plaza is from Aug. 19 to 20. It features artists presenting original work in all mediums of fine art, including paintings in acrylics, oils and watercolors, photography, etchings and sculptures in clay, glass, metal, stone and wood. Each artist will be present to meet with the public and discuss his or her work. There will also be a wine walk and a wine and beer garden during the festival. | cwbevents.com



Have pencil, will create

Minden. Nev.

Carson Valley Arts Council presents “Geek Fine Art,” by artist Dave Farrar at the Copeland Gallery through Sept. 4. Farrar’s drawings are created from a blank sheet of paper and his trusty pencil. Each piece of art is drawn, inked and colored by hand. He then adds a minimal amount of digital effects to complete the piece. | (775) 782-8207

Plein Air painters sought

Tahoe City

North Tahoe Arts presents The North Lake Tahoe Plein Air Open from Sept. 5 to 10. Artists of all levels from all over the country will gather in North Lake Tahoe to paint the breathtaking scenery of North Lake Tahoe in the open air. The week’s events include Farmer’s Market Quick Draw Competition on Sept. 7 and two morning paint-outs and painting demonstrations.

The Public Exhibit will be at Northstar California Resort during the Autumn Food &Wine Festival. Main competition prizes will be awarded at the opening of the festival on Sept. 9 at 11:30 a.m. This exhibit is free and open to the public. Viewers can vote for the “People’s Choice” award. | northtahoearts.com

Largely inspired

Reno, Nev.

Sierra Arts Gallery presents an exhibit by Rachel Stiff from Sept. 7 to 29. Stiff is a mixed-media painter with an addiction to physical labor and an obsession with process. Her large-scale paintings reflect the beauty found in growth and decay. She has recently relocated to the high desert from Montana. This is her first solo exhibition in Northern Nevada. An artist’s reception will be on Sept. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. | sierraarts.org

We the artists

South Lake Tahoe

The Tahoe Activist Artists will be creating a multidisciplinary exhibition, “We the People: Tahoe Artists Visualize a World of Conversation and Connection,” in response of the political and social climate. The event is on Sept. 9 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Tahoe Mountain Lab. Admission is free. Donations to artist-selected causes are being accepted. There will be a Poster Party on Sept. 6 at High Vibe with Tahoe Activist Artists.

As well, there will be a march, “Express Yourself! March for Compassion,” at 3 p.m. with High Vibe Artisan Collective. An art auction will take place at 7 p.m. There will be hands-on projects for adults and children, letterpress, painting, photography, film, sculpture, installation art, writing, music and more. There will be food trucks, beverages, live music and ice cream. All events are free and open to all. | Tahoe Activist Artists on Facebook

Sports equipment as art

Carson City, Nev.

Capital City Arts Initiative announces its exhibition, “Industrial Art: Sports Edition,” at the CCAI Courthouse Gallery until Sept. 28. The exhibit features the design work by five northern Nevada sports equipment designers and manufacturers: Aviso Surf/Solution Marine, Burns Machining/Dirt Tricks, Sports Attack, The Cable Connection and UCS Spirit. Each of these companies manufactures products with innovative design that apply to an array of sports equipment. CCAI presents these products as items to be admired for design, precision and beauty. Artist and writer Chris Lanier has written the exhibition essay for the exhibition. | arts-initiative.org

Art + Environment

Reno, Nev.

Nevada Museum of Art will present the Art + Environment Conference from Oct. 19 to 21. Guests will traverse time and space across the unsettled terrains, shifting frontiers and limitless horizons of the Greater West, the last part of the planet to be explored and settled. | nevadaart.org

Burning Man focus of exhibits

Reno, Nev.

The Nevada Museum of Art presents two exhibits until Jan. 7, 2018, that focus on Burning Man. “City of Dust: The Evolution of Burning Man” explores the remarkable story of how the legendary Nevada gathering known as Burning Man evolved through collaborative ritual from humble countercultural roots on San Francisco’s Baker Beach into the world-famous desert convergence it is today. Never-before-seen photographs, artifacts, journals, sketches and notebooks reveal how this temporary experimental desert city came to be—and how it continues to evolve.

Also on display is “View from the Playa: Photographs by Eleanor Preger.” Highlights of this Incline Village-based photographer’s work will be on view in the Nightingale Sky Room. | nevadaart.org

Fall for the colors

Hope Valley

Hope Valley Fall Colors Workshop with Charles Muench is from Oct. 4 to 6. The workshop will cover demonstrations, painting, critique and the gestalt derived from working with other artists. | (775) 265-4454 or charlesmuench.com

Local featured at Wolfdale’s

Tahoe City

Wolfdale’s Restaurant is featuring oil paintings by Andy Skaff through January 2018. Skaff’s love of the West provides the inspiration for his light-filled, vibrant landscapes and cityscapes. His work ranges from classic, impressionist paintings to abstract distillations of familiar subjects. His paintings have been exhibited at the Napa Valley Museum, the Oil Painters of America Western Regional exhibit in Santa Barbara and are part of the permanent collection of Martis Camp Lodge, the Ritz- Carlton Lake Tahoe and the Tahoe Forest Cancer Center. He is a member of the California Art Club and North Tahoe Arts. Locally, he is represented by Alpine Home and Pablo’s Gallery & Frame Shop in Tahoe City and Spirit Gallery in Truckee. | askaff.com



Exhibit runs skin deep

Tahoe City

Tahoe Maritime Museum introduces “Ink & Ivory,” an exhibit featuring two nautical art forms on display until April 2018. Scrimshaw, attributed to American sailors, is the art of intricate carvings on bone ivory and other found objects. These works of art capture visuals of the past and tell the story of environmental impact, laws and regulations. “Ink & Ivory” will trace the nautical tradition of tattooing. Discover tattoos that were meant to bring sailors luck, see skin-deep evidence of their travels and feel the sense of longing behind sentimental tributes to wives and sweethearts back home. Best of all, “Ink & Ivory” will feature modern-day tattoos which are specific to nautical tradition or deep Tahoe connection. | tahoemaritimemuseum.org

Boat names focus of exhibit

Tahoe City

Tahoe Maritime Museum announces an exhibition that explores the stories behind the names of familiar Tahoe places and beloved Tahoe boats. “What’s in A Name?” will be on display until April 2018. Choosing a name for a boat is a personal choice and not arbitrary. Many boat owners choose names that reflect a part of their life or family. Names are expressions of the owner’s personality and sense of humor. Other boat names pay homage to the tradition of the boat as a gendered object. Visitors can also expect to delve into the complex nautical history behind the female persona of ships and boats. | tahoemaritimemuseum.org