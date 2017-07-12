Art Events

Acclaim is nationwide

South Lake Tahoe

Painter Kit Knight is artist-in-residence at Viking Gallery on Tallac Historic Site from July 14 to 23. Night received her bachelor’s degree in fine arts, is in collections across the country and has won awards from Maryland to California including the National Orange Show. Night’s work has received praise from art critic, essayist and Pulitzer Prize winner John Updike, jazz composer and pianist Marian McPartland and best-selling author Leonard Shlain. An artist’s reception will be on July 18 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. | valhallatahoe.com

FORTE deadline extended

Reno, Nev.

The FORTE Awards for the Performing Arts 2017 has extended the deadline to apply to July 17 for artists due to pressure from the performing arts community and to assist those artists whose submissions are nearing completion. The FORTE (Fans of Reno Tahoe Entertainers) Awards organization finances the production of an annual black tie gala at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino with the help of local businesses that support the arts to recognize the unique contributions to our northern Nevada communities by artists performing in music, theater, dance, comedy and magic by raising money for Nevada Humane Society, Veteran’s Resource Center of Reno and Food Bank of Northern Nevada. | forteawards.com/media

Fun-loving exhibit

South Lake Tahoe

“Orange Sherbet,” “Dark Chocolate Fudge” and “Bubbles at the Starlight Lounge!” are part of an exhibit by Scott Forrest, a fun-loving artist with the Tahoe Art League. His mixed-media show will run until Aug. 16 in the library at Lake Tahoe Community College. | talart.org

And the winners are …

Carson City, Nev.

Nevada Artists Association presents “Spirit of America” art exhibit until Aug. 4. The gallery is located at Carson City’s Brewery Arts Center. A judged show, which was open to all local and regional artists, members and non-members, drew out the best of the area’s newest fine art creations. People’s Choice awards went to Louise Kerr’s oil painting “Thru and Thru” and John Warden’s photograph “Band of Brothers.” First Place was awarded to Deborah Foster’s oil painting “Poppies,” William Smith’s acrylic painting “Sax” and his dry media “I Got This,” Donald Swezey’s photograph “Silent Hunter,” Trish Mann’s mixed media “Seeking Dinner” and Linda Townsend’s other media “Along the Pacific Coast.” Best Water Color went to Pat Holub’s “Comstock Mine” and Best of Show went to Betty Holmes for her oil painting “High, Wide and Lonesome.” | breweryartscenter.org

Eruptions of color

Reno, Nev.

“Color Fusion,” the art of Dick Marconi will be on display at arte italia through July 30. Marconi is an American artist whose fascination with color began at age 12 when an accident left him blind and partially deaf in one ear. He gradually regained vision in one eye, first discerning only shades of black, white and gray. When he began to see again, colors were more vibrant, and saturated than he recalled. Using his artistic passion for color and his knowledge of chemistry, Marconi pioneered a technique that melds a variety of paints and solvents to make colors move, fuse, flow and retract.

As part of Artown, arte italia is hosting an open house on July 14 at 5 p.m. Enjoy a free scoop of gelato on the patio while viewing the exhibit. Admission is free and all ages are welcome. | arteitaliausa.org

Student art show

Sparks, Nev.

Pyramid Lake Junior and Senior High School Native American student art show features beadwork, pottery, paintings, Tule ducks and more at the Spanish Springs Library until July 31. A reception on July 12 at 4:30 p.m. includes storytelling by student presenters, singing and dancing by the Pudu Nugadu Troupe, music by Native Flautist Gerald Hunter and light refreshments. | (775) 424-1800

Fresh air, friends, painting

Area venues

Tahoe Art League hosts a summer’s worth of Plein Air Painting. Painters meet from 9 a.m. to noon on Sundays at different locations until the end of August. Participants should bring a bag lunch for an informal noontime critique. Anyone may participate. A full schedule is online. | talart.org

Get ready, set, paint

Reno, Nev.

Competitors will have 24 hours to paint an original mural on a panel outside of Circus Circus casino from July 15 to 16. The paintings will be a permanent installation. Artists will compete for cash prizes. Virginia Street will be closed for the competition and spectators may enjoy live music and food. | circusreno.com

Cultures of the American West

Reno, Nev.

The paintings and rare drawings by Maynard Dixon, one of the premier artists working in the American West during the first half of the 20th Century, is on exhibit at the Nevada Museum of Art in “Maynard Dixon: The Paltenghi Collections” until July 16. Drawn from the private collections of Bruce C. Paltenghi and Dr. Richard Paltenghi, this exhibition offers an intimate look at Dixon’s life and creative process, providing insight into the passionate way he traversed and interpreted the world.

For more than five decades, Dixon documented the landscapes and cultures of the American West with unparalleled passion and authenticity. Nevada especially appealed to the artist; he spent significant time exploring the state’s desert and mountain landscapes during the 1920s and 1930s. | nevadaart.org



Mexican Art featured at NMOA

The Nevada Museum of Art presents “Miradas: Ancient Roots in Modern and Contemporary Mexican Art, Works from the Bank of America Collection” celebrating a variety of cultural aspects that emerged in the years after the Mexican Revolution to the present day. The exhibit will remain on view through July 16.

“Miradas” consists of more than 100 paintings, prints and photographs created over the past 80 years by artists who have been attracted to and inspired by Mexico’s ancient civilizations and modern artistic theories. Highlights include works by some of the best-known Mexican artists including Diego Rivera, Rufino Tamayo and Gabriel Orozco, as well as Mexican-American artists such as Judithe Hernández, Roberto Juarez and Robert Graham. The exhibit will include several educational and entertaining offerings through July with details online. | nevadaart.org

Help local public art

Kindred Art and Folk Institute will be taking an interactive public art piece to Burning Man and structural materials and donations are needed. The piece, called “Transcendent Souls,” will be a 20-foot-tall structure of trees sprouting two hands holding a glowing heart with a porch swing mounted between the two main tree trunks. It will be made of steel, foam, copper, glass, wood and chain with solar spotlights. The piece tells the story of existence through seven stages of evolution and gives a visual representation to knowing enlightenment and unconditional love. | gofundme.com/transcendent-souls or kindredtruckee.org

Art classes for all

Tahoe City

North Tahoe Arts offers Palette Knife Oil Painting with Monika Johnson on July 16 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Johnson will teach how to paint the gorgeous colors of the Tahoe water, mountains, trees and boulders. She will explain color mixing, determining values and how to apply paint with a palette knife. A supply list is provided at registration.

Connecting with the Art Community with Lisa Jefferson is on July 27 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Interfacing with other artists, art groups, galleries and competitions can help further an artist’s growth and career. Learn ways to balance networking, but still have time to work on art.

Elemental Magic: Combining Art and Feng Shui with Catherine Strand is on Aug. 25 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Artisan Shop. This talk is those interested in the magic of balance using the Five Elements and Feng Shui. Strand will explain this approach using art and optimizing its placement. | northttahoearts.com

From the Bay

Reno, Nev.

Sierra Arts Gallery will exhibit “Strange Cousins from the West” featuring Joshua Coffy, Heather Robinson, Catherine E. Moore, Shane Izykowski and Maggie Hurley until July 31. This group exhibition is of contemporary, emerging artists from San Francisco. The guest curator is Joshua Coffy. An artists’ reception is on July 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. | sierraarts.org

Gathering of Artists

Tahoe City

Gathering of Artists is every first and third Wednesday of the month at North Tahoe Arts Center. Artists are welcome to drop in and share studio space from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | northtahoearts.com

Artown happens all July

Area venues

In July, the streets of Reno, Sparks and Carson City, Nev., come alive with color, culture and music. There are a number of daily offerings from art workshops to family events to children’s drama and adult comedy, to classical music and rap — whatever moves you. Pick and chose in a town devoted entirely to art this month.

| renoisartown.com

On July 13, Art Source offers art work by Yuyu Yang from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Celebrate Basque culture in Victorian Square from 4 to 9 p.m. The founder of Burning Man, Will Roger Peterson, will talk about building the City of Dust at Nevada Museum of Art from 6 to 7 p.m. Never Ender Gallery hosts an artist’s reception for Kate O’Hara from 6 to 8 p.m. Trocadero Bar hosts Reno’s first Literary Death Match from 7 to 9 p.m. Riverside Artists Lofts opens its studios from 4 to 8 p.m. Many of the 35 artists living there will be on hand to meet and greet the public (also on July 23 from 12 to 5 p.m.).

On July 14, Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd invites the public to view Heritage and Hope Quilts from 12 to 6 p.m. (also on July 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on July 16 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.).

On July 15, the fun starts with the Reid House Gallery’s Arts Jamboree from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (also on July 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Arts for All Nevada will have a Summer Family Art Festival at Lake Mansion from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meet the Nevada Makers at Reno Town Mall from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (also on July 22 and July 29). Wine and Garden Art is at Micano Home and Garden Décor from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Marsh Arlington hosts a glass art extravaganza and artist’s reception for Alice Pennes from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Resi*he(ART) hosts an open house from 4 to 8 p.m. (also on July 22 and 29). Pitch Black Printing Company exhibits a Tiny Art Show from 6 to 9 p.m. Wander through midtown from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. to see the 2nd annual Rubbish Reimagined. A live painting competition is on at Reno Art Works from 2 to 4 p.m.

On July 16, bring your dog to Art Paws at McKinley Arts and Culture Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wild River Grille features Michele Difonzo’s “Wineing Cats” exhibit from 2 to 5 p.m.

On July 17, the Rotary Club of Reno installed a new sculpture garden late last year in Bicentennial Park that features six sculptures created by local artists in bronze, granite, mosaics, metal and stone. Meet the artists every Monday at 5:30 p.m. (also on July 24).

On July 19, Grace Church’s Chalk Art Festival is from 5 to 8 p.m. with food trucks, music and activities. | renoisartown.com

New image unveiling

Olympic Valley

Gallery Keoki will host an artist reception on July 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. for the unveiling of Keoki Flagg’s new image “Lake of the Sky.”

“As this surreal scene unfolded, I marveled at the lovely serendipity of my dear, newly engaged friends, Amy and Matty, paddling across the horizon. They were so small, perched on Lake Tahoe’s pristine vastness. Both pushed along alone, physically apart but clearly together,” says Flagg of the new work. “Their duet intuitively connected the dots for me visually and conceptually, bridging water and sky while firmly establishing a clear connection to the heart in grand scale. Seemingly by divine direction, this shared moment in time crystallized and conducted a thunderous crescendo.”

The evening also features a slideshow and reception of Flagg’s most recent adventure skiing on volcanoes on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula. The event is free and open to all ages. No RSVP necessary. | gallerykeoki.com



Public print shop

Meyers

Tahoe Letterpress will provide a letterpress print facility and teach people how to use it. Vintage equipment includes platen presses dating to the 1800s, as well as sign presses. The centerpiece is a collection of handset type housed in four wooden type cabinets. The type comes from the Virginia City “Territorial Enterprise,” the voice of the West during the Comstock era.

Introduction to Letterpress workshops with Steve Robison are offered on July 22 and Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants will learn how to use a composing stick, set type and print their own cards or broadsides. The class includes materials and open studio hours at Tahoe Letterpress to work on projects. Workshop fee is $50.



Fabric as a medium

Reno, Nev.

Seven female artists from California will come together for the first time to exhibit a vibrant new exhibition of contemporary fiber, fabric and mixed media artwork at the Wilbur D. May Museum until July 23. The summer exhibition, “New Directions in Fiber and Mixed Media,” will include wall art and 3-D objects that explore the versatility of fiber and fabric as a medium. Each artist’s unique and meticulous style is represented in captivating works that are stitched, dyed, painted, printed, stamped, waxed, fused and embellished. The exhibiting artists are Lin Schiffner, Sandra Poteet, Kris Sazaki, Deb Cashatt, Martha Wolfe, Denise Oyama Miller and Linda Waddle. | (775) 785-5961

Summer art tour announced

South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Art League’s Artist Studio Tour is scheduled from July 28 to 30 and from Aug. 4 to 6. The tour will feature 50 artists at more than 20 locations in South Lake Tahoe and Stateline and Zephyr Cove, Nev. Free maps and directions available online. | talart.org

Narrow focus on Burning Man

Truckee

Truckee Public Arts Commission presents “The Pinhole Project: a Collaborative Photographic Project From Burning Man” at Truckee Community Recreation Center. This photographic retrospective of the events, art and people of Burning Man since 1999 was captured by the 100-year-old technology of the pinhole camera. Twelve pinhole cameras were created out of 50-gallon cardboard barrels. This size is uniquely suited for capturing the incredible scale and immense diversity of art and culture at Black Rock City. The subjects look familiar and at the same time completely foreign because the pinhole can extract an essential stillness through a primitive apparatus of reflected sunlight passed through a minute opening. The show will run through October. | tdrpd.org

Inspired art

South Lake Tahoe

Multi-talented Tahoe artist Donna Hughes’s work is being featured at the Lake Tahoe Community College Library through July 31. Hughes’ sculptures, gourd art, hand-woven pine needle baskets and horsehair Raku reflecting her Native American ancestry are featured in the glass cases within the library. | talart.org



Popular summer art workshops

Incline Village, Nev.

Registration is open for Sierra Nevada College’s 33rd annual Summer Visiting Artist Workshops, which will take place until the end of July. The variety of summer workshops are given by nationally known ceramists, glass artists, painters, sculptors, printmakers, digital artists, photographers, paper makers, jewelers and more. Participants can learn new techniques and expand their knowledge in the medium. The workshops are open to ages 16 and older.

On Tuesday night at 7 p.m. each week during the workshops, “Meet the Artist” lectures will be held in the Prim Library, followed by an informal reception in the Tahoe Gallery. They are free and open to the public. | sierranevada.edu



Fantasy for the first time

Reno, Nev.

Nevada Fine Arts Gallery presents its first Artown show, “A Touch of Fantasy in Reno,” featuring the works of Paul Manktelow, Jerry Stinson, Kate O’Hara, Artown’s 2017 poster artist, and Cheryl Tangen. Each has a fantasy edge to their work, a distinctive style and creates amazing works of art. The show runs until July 31. | (775) 768-1128

Going big

Tahoe City

Sixteen local artists are “Going Big” at North Tahoe Arts through Aug. 1. The exhibition is of large aspect artwork in a variety of mediums including photography, printmaking, art glass and painting. Many of the works were inspired by the natural beauty of Lake Tahoe; all demonstrate the deep creativity of the local art community. | northtahoearts.com

Developing art

Reno, Nev.

Sierra Arts Gallery presents a four-artist exhibit from Aug. 3 to 25. In January 2015, this group of artists spent 10 days in the desert at the Goldwell Open Air Museum in Rhyolite, Nev. This group, consisting of Jill Baker, Megan Berner, Nicole Donnelly and Jennifer Myers, used the time and space together to start new work and collaborate with each other, letting the work be influenced by the environment and conversation. Some individual pieces were completed during the residency, but a lot became starting points for larger ideas. An artists’ reception will be on Aug. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. | sierraarts.org

Art that floats and tells

Tahoe venues

Tahoe Public Art will launch a multimedia, environmental, art installation, called “Lakalelup,” that will float on Lake Tahoe with data-driven storytelling about climate change and the Lake Tahoe Basin. From Aug. 4 to 13, it will be on Commons Beach in Tahoe City and from Aug. 22 to 31 it will be on Ski Run Marina & Beach in South Lake Tahoe. Lakalelup is a Washoe term meaning “coming together for a common purpose.” By day, Lake Tahoe waters play on the reflective facades of the art installation with a soundscape. By night, the installation transforms into a multimedia experience with scientific data-driven storytelling and a musical score. Audiences are encouraged to paddleboard or kayak out to the installation or just enjoy it from shore. | tahoepublicart.com

Basque tree carvings

Sparks, Nev.

“Mountain Picassos: Basque Arborglyphs of the Great Basin” is at Sparks Museum and Cultural Center until Aug. 11. The Folklife Program of the Nevada Arts Council has collaborated with the Nevada Historical Society to present a traveling exhibition of the canvases of Basque tree carvings — or arborglyphs — from the collection of Jean and Phillip Earl, who have been documenting this folk art form of tree-trunk art for 40 years. | nevadahumanities.org



Two artists, two views

Carson City, Nev.

Nevada artists Scott Hinton and Paul Ford have been honored with Governor’s Arts Award commissions and their work is being shown at an exhibit titled “Environmental Perspectives” at the Nevada Arts Council’s OXS Gallery. Both artists share a common concern for the environment in unique and contrasting ways. Hinton, a photographer and educator, has spent the past 20 years documenting urban sprawl through the use of panoramic photographs. Ford has incorporated a lifelong interest in anthropology into his artwork. He mixes natural elements, such as sand and sticks along with some unnatural elements – plastic bottles and other man-made objects — into his art. The exhibit will be in place through Aug. 18. An artists’ reception and talk is on Aug. 8 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. | nvdtca.org/nevadaartscouncil



NTA looking forward

Tahoe City

North Tahoe Arts announces dates for 23rd annual ARTour are from Aug. 12 to 13. This popular annual event has been reinvented into a walking tour in downtown Tahoe City with artist vendors and art-related events throughout the weekend. Artists will be gathered in several locations throughout the city demonstrating their artistic processes and offering their work for sale. A colorful map will guide visitors to all the locations. In addition, work from some of the artists will be exhibited in Corison Loft from Aug. 2 through Sept. 12, with a reception on Aug. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. In keeping with ARTour’s focus on local art, preference will be given to artists who reside within 50 miles of Tahoe City. There will be five locations with five artists each for a total of 25 artists. However, this may be expanded. | northttahoearts.com

Artists of Reno represent

Reno, Nev.

Reno Arts Fest! at City Park Plaza is from Aug. 19 to 20. It features artists presenting original work in all mediums of fine art, including paintings in acrylics, oils and watercolors, photography, etchings and sculptures in clay, glass, metal, stone and wood. Each artist will be present to meet with the public and discuss his or her work. There will also be a wine walk and a wine and beer garden during the festival. | cwbevents.com



Plein Air painters sought

Tahoe City

North Tahoe Arts presents The North Lake Tahoe Plein Air Open from Sept. 5 to 10. Artists of all levels from all over the country will gather in North Lake Tahoe to paint the breathtaking scenery of North Lake Tahoe in the open air. The week’s events include Farmer’s Market Quick Draw Competition on Sept. 7 and two morning paint-outs and painting demonstrations.

The Public Exhibit will be at Northstar California Resort during the Autumn Food &Wine Festival. Main competition prizes will be awarded at the opening of the festival on Sept. 9 at 11:30 a.m. This exhibit is free and open to the public. Viewers can vote for the “People’s Choice” award. | northtahoearts.com

Largely inspired

Reno, Nev.

Sierra Arts Gallery presents an exhibit by Rachel Stiff from Sept. 7 to 29. Stiff is a mixed-media painter with an addiction to physical labor and an obsession with process. Her large-scale paintings reflect the beauty found in growth and decay. She has recently relocated to the high desert from Montana. This is her first solo exhibition in Northern Nevada. An artist’s reception will be on Sept. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. | sierraarts.org

We the artists

South Lake Tahoe

The Tahoe Activist Artists will be creating a multidisciplinary exhibition, “We the People: Tahoe Artists Visualize a World of Conversation and Connection,” in response of the political and social climate. The event is on Sept. 9 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Tahoe Mountain Lab. Admission is free. Donations to artist-selected causes are being accepted. An art auction will take place at 7 p.m. There will be hands-on projects for adults and children, letterpress, painting, photography, film, sculpture, installation art, writing, music and more. There will be food trucks, beverages, live music and ice cream. | Tahoe Activist Artists on Facebook

Sports equipment as art

Carson City, Nev.

Capital City Arts Initiative announces its exhibition, “Industrial Art: Sports Edition,” at the CCAI Courthouse Gallery until Sept. 28. The exhibit features the design work by five northern Nevada sports equipment designers and manufacturers: Aviso Surf/Solution Marine, Burns Machining/Dirt Tricks, Sports Attack, The Cable Connection and UCS Spirit. Each of these companies manufactures products with innovative design that apply to an array of sports equipment. CCAI presents these products as items to be admired for design, precision and beauty. Artist and writer Chris Lanier has written the exhibition essay for the exhibition. | arts-initiative.org

Art + Environment

Reno, Nev.

Nevada Museum of Art will present the Art + Environment Conference from Oct. 19 to 21. Guests will traverse time and space across the unsettled terrains, shifting frontiers and limitless horizons of the Greater West, the last part of the planet to be explored and settled. | nevadaart.org

Burning Man focus of exhibits

Reno, Nev.

The Nevada Museum of Art presents two exhibits until Jan. 7, 2018, that focus on Burning Man. “City of Dust: The Evolution of Burning Man” explores the remarkable story of how the legendary Nevada gathering known as Burning Man evolved through collaborative ritual from humble countercultural roots on San Francisco’s Baker Beach into the world-famous desert convergence it is today. Never-before-seen photographs, artifacts, journals, sketches and notebooks reveal how this temporary experimental desert city came to be—and how it continues to evolve.

Also on display is “View from the Playa: Photographs by Eleanor Preger.” Highlights of this Incline Village-based photographer’s work will be on view in the Nightingale Sky Room. | nevadaart.org

Local featured at Wolfdale’s

Tahoe City

Wolfdale’s Restaurant is featuring oil paintings by Andy Skaff through January 2018. Skaff’s love of the West provides the inspiration for his light-filled, vibrant landscapes and cityscapes. His work ranges from classic, impressionist paintings to abstract distillations of familiar subjects. His paintings have been exhibited at the Napa Valley Museum, the Oil Painters of America Western Regional exhibit in Santa Barbara and are part of the permanent collection of Martis Camp Lodge, the Ritz- Carlton Lake Tahoe and the Tahoe Forest Cancer Center. He is a member of the California Art Club and North Tahoe Arts. Locally, he is represented by Alpine Home and Pablo’s Gallery & Frame Shop in Tahoe City and Spirit Gallery in Truckee. | askaff.com



Exhibit runs skin deep

Tahoe City

Tahoe Maritime Museum introduces “Ink & Ivory,” an exhibit featuring two nautical art forms on display until April 2018. Scrimshaw, attributed to American sailors, is the art of intricate carvings on bone ivory and other found objects. These works of art capture visuals of the past and tell the story of environmental impact, laws and regulations. “Ink & Ivory” will trace the nautical tradition of tattooing. Discover tattoos that were meant to bring sailors luck, see skin-deep evidence of their travels and feel the sense of longing behind sentimental tributes to wives and sweethearts back home. Best of all, “Ink & Ivory” will feature modern-day tattoos which are specific to nautical tradition or deep Tahoe connection. | tahoemaritimemuseum.org

Boat names focus of exhibit

Tahoe City

Tahoe Maritime Museum announces an exhibition that explores the stories behind the names of familiar Tahoe places and beloved Tahoe boats. “What’s in A Name?” will be on display until April 2018. Choosing a name for a boat is a personal choice and not arbitrary. Many boat owners choose names that reflect a part of their life or family. Names are expressions of the owner’s personality and sense of humor. Other boat names pay homage to the tradition of the boat as a gendered object. Visitors can also expect to delve into the complex nautical history behind the female persona of ships and boats. | tahoemaritimemuseum.org