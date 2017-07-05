Aerial performances highlight Air Show

The 29th Truckee Tahoe Air Show & Family Festival will again spark interest in the wonderful world of aviation on July 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Truckee Tahoe Airport. The original Truckee Air Show returned in 2012 after a 16-year hiatus, marking the 29th show.



Enjoy aerobatic performances throughout the day along with static aircraft displays, kids’ activities, the STEAM Expo, a U.S. Air Force Rapid Strike Display Flight Simulator, speakers, stilt walkers, games, face painting and more.

Watch a preview of the performances at the Air Show

This year the sky will come alive with performances by world-renowned aerobatic performers including Mark Peterson in his Dornier Alpha Jet hitting speeds of more than 600 miles per hour while handling 6 G turns and vertical climbs to more than 12,000 feet.

Both Danny Sorenson and Rich Perkins return this year due to popular demand. Sorenson spent more than 6,000 hours building his own biplane reminiscent of the Golden Age of Aviation. Perkins’ Eastern Bloc Jet Trainer, an L-39 Albatross Jet known as the “Fire Cat,” is a well-designed and brightly colored orange and red jet used to train students. Although it exudes less power than a fighter jet, its speed certainly turns heads as it soars by.

Red Bull race pilot Kirby Chambliss, one of the top 15 aerobatic pilots in the world, along with the Red Bull Air Force Wing Suit Team, the guys who appeared in the most recent “Point Break” movie, will entertain fans. And, to top things off, two of the wing suit team jumpers are Tahoe locals – Charles Bryan and Mike Swanson. An owner of Skydive Truckee Tahoe Inc., located at the Airport, Swanson is a four-time world champion in free-fly skydiving with more than 22,000 jumps under his belt. See the feature on Mike Swanson in this issue.

Family Festival | Enjoy children’s activities such as puppet shows, music sing-a-longs, stilt walkers, face painting, story-telling a bounce house and lots of creative games

STEAM Expo | The STEAM Expo is the place where people can enjoy free, fun and educational hands-on exhibits specializing in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics.

Free kids’ flights | Children ages 8 to 17 may sign up at the show in the Experimental Aircraft Association building to take a free flight on July 9.

War bird Rides | Show goers can have a one-in-a-lifetime experience by taking a ride in the P-51 Mustang Man O’ War or in a restored B-25 war bird, known as “Executive Sweet,” which saw extensive stateside service as a crew trainer in World War II. Rides are offered from July 7 to 9. Register by calling Sandy Farley at (805) 377-2106.

VIP Hospitality Tent | Enjoy the best seats for show viewing, an all-you-can-eat catered lunch, unlimited beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages, mingling with performers and private air-conditioned restrooms, all to benefit local youth organizations. Tickets are $50 for adults and $25 for kids 12 and younger.

Admission and parking are free courtesy of the Truckee Tahoe Airport District. Pets are not allowed.

10 a.m. | Opening Ceremony

10:30 a.m.-noon | Aerobatic Performances

11 a.m.| Puppet Show

11 a.m.-2 p.m. | Nevada Bluegrass Association

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. | Aerobatic performer Wayne Handley talk

Noon-3 p.m. | Playwell Lego Robotics Tinkering Station

12:30 p.m. | Puppet Show

12:30-1:30 p.m. | Col. Clarence E. “Bud” Anderson talk

1:30 p.m. | Book signings

1-2:30 p.m. | Aerobatic Performances

For more information or to purchase VIP tickets, visit truckeetahoeairshow.com.