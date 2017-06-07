Wet ‘n’ Dirty

Ring around the lake

DeCelle Memorial 53rd Lake Tahoe Relay is on June 10. This year participants will kick off the 2017 event in fashion with the starting line at the Tahoe Beach Retreat. The Lake Tahoe Relay is about embracing the splendor of one of the greatest alpine lakes in the world. It’s a relay race or party that consists of teams of seven, each running 8 to 12 miles. For a bigger challenge, there are the 72-mile Ultra marathon and two-runner teams’ 72-mile relays. Each team member will run 36 miles, alternating legs as needed. | laketahoerelay.com

Be our (paddle) guests

Tahoe venues

Rivers for Change are seeking guest paddlers to help fundraise by joining the Truckee River Source to Sea Paddling team on several legs of its 150-mile journey from South Lake Tahoe to Pyramid Lake, Nev. The following days still have spots for paddlers as of press time: on June 8 for 10 miles of the Truckee River from Verdi to the Reno Whitewater Park; and on June 9 for 11 miles of the Truckee River between Lockwood and USA Parkway, restored by the Nature Conservancy. | Register riversforchange.org/2017-truckee-river

Octane Fest

Fallon, Nev.

This festival hosts a week of high-powered motorsports with dirt-track racing, fuel-drag racing and a jamboree with monster trucks and freestyle motocross from June 9 to 11 at Rattlesnake Raceway. | octanefest.com



Train and re-train

South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Area Mountain Biking announces upcoming trainings. Hazard tree identification training is on June 22 and all crew leaders are encouraged to attend. Chainsaw re-certification training is on June 10. Current sawyers must re-certify this year.

TAMBA also needs volunteers during work days at Thomas Creek on June 3, Valley View Trail on June 4, Corral Trail on June 11, Incline Flume from June 15 to 17, and Angora Trail on June 24, July 9, Aug. 13 and Sept. 23. As well, volunteers are needed to help with Maintenance Mondays at Bijou Bike Park. | info@tamba.org



Restoring the habitat

South Lake Tahoe

Keep Tahoe Blue hosts a Spring Tahoe Forest Stewardship Day on June 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Volunteers of all ages and skill levels are invited to a fun, hands-on restoration day at the Angora Burn Area. A light breakfast, refreshments and a prize will be provided to all volunteers. | RSVP keeptahoeblue.org/tfsd-spring

Run for the elementary

Tahoe Donner

Truckee Elementary hosts Running Wild Fun Run, a 5km, 10km and fun 1-mile obstacle course on the trails of Tahoe Donner’s Alder Creek Adventure Center on June 10. The 10km starts at 9 a.m., the 5km starts at 9:15 a.m. and the obstacle course starts at 10:30 a.m. Registration and packet pickup are from 8 to 8:45 a.m. The fundraising event, open to all ages, will be held rain or shine. | bratalopez@gmail.com

Sign up for bocce

Truckee

Truckee River Winery’s Summer Bocce League begins the week of June 18. The tournament will be a round robin where each team will play every week, with possibly one bye week and the team with the most wins at the end of the league wins. There will be three league nights — Sunday, Monday or Tuesday — with games starting at 5:30 or 7:15 p.m. Each league night will have a maximum of 18 teams. A maximum of 10 people per team is allowed. There must be a minimum of four people on a team to register. Registration forms are due on June 12, but the league is first-come, first-served and may fill up before then. | truckeeriverwinery.com

SUP-per time

East Shore

Thunderbird Paddling Festival is on June 10 at Sand Harbor State Park. All forms of standup paddleboarding on Lake Tahoe will be featured at this festival. Race in the Thunderbird 8 Miler or 4 Miler. There will be Grom races for the kids. SUP enthusiasts can also test new gear, check out the vendor expo and take clinics. | laketahoepaddling.com

Don’t forget the pliers

Hope Valley

Friends of Hope Valley’s annual workday is on June 10 at 9 a.m. Participants will meet at Pickett’s Junction in Hope Valley to join in a work party of their choice. Projects include watershed habitat improvement, general cleanup and fence repair. FOHV members can stay to attend the general membership meeting at noon. Bring work gloves, shovels and fencing pliers. | info@hopevalleyca.com or friendsofhopevalley.org



Tennis, anyone?

Incline Village, Nev.

The Tennis Center at Incline Parks & Recreation offers fun competitions and mixers open to everyone throughout the summer. A French Open and Welcome Back mixer is on June 10.

A Wimbledon breakfast and mixer is on July 16. The Incline Derby, a fun team competition including fun, food and lots of tennis is from Aug. 4 to 6. And, a U.S. Open Mixer is on Sept. 9. | yourtahoeplace.com



Historic town trail run

Genoa, Nev.

Ascent Run Adventure Up announces the Genoa Peak Marathon, with 24-mile and 8-mile events, on June 10. Both will start at Trimmer Outpost in Genoa. The trail runs through the historic town. | ascentruns.com

Run, jog or take your time

Incline Village, Nev.

Incline Color Run is a 5km run/walk on June 11 at 9 a.m. starting at Incline Middle School. There is no time limit and participants can run, jog or walk; the entire family is invited. Registration includes a T-shirt, race bib and individual color packet. Adults are $35 and ages 17 and younger are $25. The race supports Incline Elementary School physical education and wellness booster. | Register inclinemscr.eventbrite.com



Fast, flat and fun

Olympic Valley

Get out and get active for the Squaw Valley Half Marathon and Run to Squaw 8 miler on June 11. Part of the Tahoe Trail Running Series, the half marathon starts and finishes at The Village At Squaw while the 8 miler begins at Commons Beach in Tahoe City and ends in the heart of The Village. Both courses are fast and flat with beautiful views along the mainly paved trail that runs along the Truckee River. | tahoetrailrunning.com



Adventure racing

Tahoe venues

Big Blue Adventure has opened registration for 2017 adventure races from trail running and triathlons to swimming and more.

The Tahoe Trail Running Series includes Squaw Valley Half Marathon and Run to Squaw on June 11, Burton Creek Trail Run on June 18, Run to the Beach on July 4, Marlette 50 km and 10 Miler on Aug. 13 and Emerald Bay Trail Run on Sept. 17.

The 6th annual XTERRA Tahoe City Off-Road Triathlon, Duathlon and Sprint is on June 24 and the XTERRA Lake Tahoe Off-Road Triathlon is on Aug. 19.

Donner Lake Triathlon is on July 22 and 23, the Truckee Marathon on Sept. 24 and the Great Trail Race is on Oct. 8.

Sierra Open Water Swim Series includes Sand Harbor Open Water Swim on June 10, Truckee Open Water Swim on July 22 and Lake Tahoe Open Water Swim on Aug. 26. | bigblueadventure.com

Cycle the Sierra

Tahoe venues

Cycle the Sierra will be from June 16 to 20. Participants can register, get an overview of the route and other details about this fully supported, five-day journey. The 300-mile loop will travel through Tahoe and Gold Rush country. | cyclethesierra.com



Epic three days of biking

Carson City, Nev.

Ride the Carson City Off-Road from June 16 to 18 allows riders to choose from three different distance options of 15, 35 or 50 miles. All participants will climb their way into the eastern edge of the Sierra Nevada, take in views of Lake Tahoe, Washoe Valley and the Carson Valley while connecting to some of the area’s favorite pieces of single-track, double track, gravel roads and the occasional paved segment. | epicrides.com

What’s your sport?

Area venues

Adventure Sports Week is from June 16 to 25. Enjoy 10 days of human-powered sports, music, film and fun. The event hosts eight competitive events during the day along with entertainment at night. Trail running, triathlon, mountain biking, paddleboarding and other competitive events will be offered. There will also be demos, clinics and activities for every adventure enthusiast in the family. | adventuresportsweektahoe.com



Biking the greens

South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Games Bike Nights offer a family-friendly, cross-country bike race on June 16 and Sept. 29, featuring an illuminated course spanning across the Lake Tahoe Golf Course — over fairways, into the rough, through sand traps and over bridges with the occasional cart path. It is open to all ages and riding abilities. The race is approximately 6 miles, with two 3-mile laps for most classes. Helmets and lights are recommended. No electric bikes will be allowed. | oncourseevents.com

A week-filled with adventure

North Lake Tahoe

Alpenglow Mountain Festival Summer is from June 17 to 25 with more than 50 individual events that will be taking place throughout North Lake Tahoe. The week will include yoga classes, SUP clinics, guided hikes, trail runs, how-to clinics, overnight backpacking trips, tech talks, natural history excursions a film festival and live music events. | alpenglowsports.com

Gearing up for biking

Plumas County

Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship hosts The Downieville Classic from Aug. 3 to 6 and registration is open now, the Downieville Epic with the TNT Trail Day is from Aug. 19 to 20 at Packer Saddle and the Grinduro is from Oct. 7 to 8 in Quincy.

Volunteers are needed to help during trail days on June 17, July 15, Sept. 9 and 23. There will be more in October. | sierratrails.org

Series takes a disc

Tahoe venues

Sierra Tahoe Disc Golf Series announces its summer and fall events: Sierra College Pro/Am presented by Innova Champion Discs is on June 17 and 18 at Sierra College in Truckee; the 23rd annual Tahoe Pro/Am is on July 22 and 23 at Bijou Park Disc Golf in South Lake Tahoe and The Mountain Mayhem is on Aug. 5 and 6 at Kirkwood Mountain Resort.

King of the Lake on Aug. 19 and 20 and Nevada State Disc Championships on Sept. 15 and 17 are at Zephyr Cove Disc Golf Course. Tahoe Mountain Sports 11th annual Pro/Am and STS Finals is at Tahoe Vista Disc Golf Course on Oct. 7 and 8. | Sierra at Tahoe Series on Facebook

Happenin’ at the Tappaan

Norden

Sierra Club’s Clair Tappaan Lodge offers outings throughout the year. Family Fun and Service, in which everyone helps maintain trails, while exploring lakes and meadows, is from June 17 to 23. This outing includes lodging hot tub, showers, laundry and hearty meals and snacks. The minimum age is 8. The leader will be Paul LaQuatra.

Mountain Medley is from July 9 to 15 and includes daily hikes, a Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival play and state park fees. The leader will be William Baurecht.

Just for Grandparents and Grandkids is from July 16 to 21. This outing includes hiking portions of the Pacific Crest Trail, all accommodations, meals and admission fees. The minimum age is 6. The leader will be Angela White.

A Gathering of Friends, a fundraiser for the lodge, is from Aug. 18 to 20. The outing includes hiking, entertainment, a wine and cheese reception and art sale.

Volunteer Vacation at Clair Tappaan Lodge is from Sept. 23 to 30. Participants will work on forest restoration projects, while exploring the lakes and meadows of the Sierra Nevada. This outing includes lodging and meals. The leader will be Suzanne Ferguson.

Autumn Hiking and History in the Sierra Nevada is from Oct. 1 to 7 and includes daily hikes, lodging, all meals and admission fees. The leader will be Aurora Roberts. | clairtappaanlodge.com

This race is epic

South Lake Tahoe

Long-distance milers will lace up their running shoes and hit the road with the third annual Rock Tahoe Half Marathon on June 17. Presented by Epic Tahoe Adventures, the 13.1-mile course starts at Spooner Summit and drops more than 1,000 feet as it winds down U.S. State Route 50 along the East Shore of Lake Tahoe to a finish line at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Other weekend activities include an expo, post-race party for runners and guests and awards for the top male and female age group finishers. | epictahoe.com

US Open of Watercross

Sparks, Nev.

This event is the NASCAR of watercross and draws top competitors worldwide on June 17 and 18 at the Sparks Marina. This premier racing circuit showcases professional and amateur athletes in the highly explosive and exciting sport of personal watercraft racing. | prowatercross.com

Lake Tahoe Bird Festival

South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Institute for Natural Science presents a family-friendly day from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on June 25 to learn about bird research, go on a bird walk with a local bird expert, see live birds of prey and more and the Taylor Creek Visitor Center. | tinsweb.org

Hoist up the sails

Tahoe City

Tahoe Community Sailing Program offers Adult Sailing Clinics for ages 18 and older on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 8 p.m. Basics and Intermediates start on June 27. Women’s Only Clinics are one-day sessions on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for beginners on June 30, July 7 and 21, and Aug. 4 and 18. Participants for both clinics must be able to swim. | tcpud.org



Alps in California?

South Lake Tahoe

The last chance to register for the Deathride: Tour of the California Alps opens on June 22 at 10 a.m. Deathride, on July 8, is 129 miles over five mountain passes and 15,000 feet of climbing. It has SAG support, eight full rest stops, lunch and dinner and live music. | deathride.com

Cycling the region

Minden, Nev.

Alta Alpina Cycling Club announces upcoming races that are open to everyone in the cycling community. The race categories make it easy for anyone from racing veterans to first-timers to have a great race experience. Thursday Night Races will continue with 20 races until Aug. 31. Weekend Club rides will continue until October. The Alta Alpina Challenge-Riding the Wild Sierra is on June 24. Tim Rowe Memorial Fall Century is on Oct. 8 is from Wellington to Bridgeport. | altaapina.org

The mountain’s all hers

Northstar

Northstar welcomes female mountain bike riders. Pumps on Pedals is guided by female coaches and offers discounted lift tickets and bike rentals every Friday, starting on June 30. It is an open course intended for all ability levels, including moms improving their skills to be able to ride with their kids or women needing an exhilarating escape from city life.

Her Mountain, on July 22 and 23 and Aug. 19 and 20, is a Specialized Bike Academy, which presents two full days of female-only riding, friendship and mountain adventure. The course is comprised of small group lessons, ensuring individual attention in an environment that encourages team support. | (800) 466-6784 or northstarcalifornia.com

Runs of fun to come

Sparks, Nev.

Get in shape and mark your calendars for these upcoming fun runs in downtown Reno: Arch Rivals Run on July 1, No Brainer Dash on Oct. 28 and Santa Dash on Dec. 16. | Register crawlreno.com

Get set to run

Area venues

Save the dates for Auburn Ski Club Training Center’s upcoming summer events: Firecracker Mile is on July 4, 37th annual Squaw Valley Mountain Run is on July 29, the third annual Sierra Crest Ultra Run is on Aug. 5. Run the Runway is on Oct. 1 and Donner Lake Turkey Trot is on Nov. 4. | auburnskiclub.com

Race for our troops

Tahoe venues

Moon Joggers is celebrating America’s birthday by donating at least 15 percent of each 4 for 4th of July 4th race registration to HOMES FOR OUR TROOPS, an organization that builds homes for severely injured veterans. Complete a race any time between July 4 and 31. Choose the course, time yourself and report your finishing time to Moon Joggers. The organization wants as many people as possible to virtually run or walk 4 miles in honor of all veterans. The cost is $17 and includes a custom medal and bib that will be shipped to you. | moonjoggers.com



Racing series for bikers

Northstar

Northstar Downhill Mountain Bike Race Series, starting on July 9, offers competitions throughout the summer and features 20 different divisions for men, women and juniors to vie for the title. The top three racers in each division receive points-based awards at the end of each race, as well as the conclusion of the series. Northstar also hosts a series of Enduro and Cross Country races throughout the summer. Professionals and amateurs are invited to compete each month. | northstarcalifornia.com



Find your tribe

Kirkwood

REI Outessa Kirkwood is from July 14 to 16, three full days of fun in the outdoors for women. Choose from many adventure activities, from rock climbing and mountain biking to yoga and hiking. All gear for activities, instruction and chef-prepared meals are included. Resort lodging options are still open. The camping options have been filled. | outessa.com



Century ride is breathtaking

Northstar

Tahoe Trail 100 features a two-loop, 50km course filled with views of Lake Tahoe on July 15. Rocky summits and breathtaking pine forests are found in every direction from Northstar. Competitors have a chance to score a slot in the Blueprint for Athletes Leadville Trail 100 mountain bike race by placing in the top of his or her age group or by lottery. | northstarcalifornia.com

Paddleboard series

TAHOE Cup Paddle Racing Series continues with the Waterman’s Paddle Jam on July 15 and the Fall Classic is on Sept. 10 during the Tahoe Vista Paddlefest on Sept. 9 and 10. | tahoecup.org

Stampede road closures

Truckee

The Bureau of Reclamation is working on Stampede Dam. The work necessitates a road closure from the Stampede Meadows Road and Dog Valley Road intersection to the Emigrant Group Campground entrance on Dog Valley Road. Public access to Stampede Reservoir will be along Hobart Mills and Dog Valley Road. This road closure is expected to last through October 2018, when the project is planned to be complete. Additionally, the Emigrant Group Campground will be closed for the 2017 season and re-opened for the 2018 season. Logger Campground and the Boat Ramp Road at Stampede will be open during the project. | usbr.gov/mp/sod/projects/stampede

No dogs on Upper Truckee Marsh

South Lake Tahoe

The California Tahoe Conservancy announces its annual seasonal dog closure at the Upper Truckee Marsh through July 31. The purpose of the closure is to keep dogs out of critical breeding habitat for special, threatened and endangered species, such as the Willow Flycatcher and Yellow Warbler. Beginning Aug. 1, dogs will again be permitted access to the Upper Truckee Marsh, if they are on leash. The Conservancy-owned Cove East property, west of the river, remains open for year-round for leashed dog access. | tahoe.ca.gov

Open to the public

Truckee

For the first time in a century, Webber Lake will be open for public camping in 2017. Webber Lake, 17 miles north of Truckee, was acquired by the Truckee Donner Land Trust. For the past 65 years, Webber Lake was used as a private fishing camp, an arrangement that ended in 2016. When the snow melts, the Land Trust will open Webber Lake, with limited camping, until complete renovations for a large campground and day use areas are completed for a grand opening in 2018. Camping for RVs, trailers, tents, large groups and everything in between will be available. | tdlandtrust.org

Family paddling fun

Kings Beach

Ta-Hoe Nalu Paddle Festival is from Aug. 12 to 13 at Kings Beach State Park Beach. Registration is open now for the world’s oldest paddle festival. Expect family fun, food, music, raffle and prizes. There’s outrigger competition for all ages, free demos and clinics. | facebook.com/tahoenalu

Bike festival on tap

South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association announces summer signature events dates: the 5th annual Tahoe Mountain Bike & Brew Festival in Meyers is Aug. 26 and 27, Rose to Toads will be on Sept. 2 and Corral Night Ride will be on Oct. 14. Proceeds from all these events will go into trail maintenance and improvements. | tamba.org

Yummy pedals

Tahoe venues

The Edible Pedal 100 rides include five different routes all starting and ending at the Bowers Mansion in Washoe Valley on Sept. 17. The family-friendly route includes a 10km around Washoe Valley. The cruising 32km treks to Carson City; the 50km and 74km loops tour through Carson and Genoa; and the challenging 150km goes through the Carson Valley to Lake Tahoe via Kingsbury Grade. The Edible Pedal 100 is a fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Reno Sunrise. | ediblepedal100.org

The top on the top

Olympic Valley

Fire and grit collide when the world’s greatest athletes compete in the 2017 Reebok Spartan Race World Championship at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows on Sept. 30. The pinnacle event of the obstacle-racing season will see a field of 500 elite athletes from more than 30 countries battling the mountainous terrain of Olympic Valley during the 12-mile race. To qualify for the World Championship heat, men and women racers must finish in the top 5 at Spartan Races around the world during the 2017 qualifying season. Previous World Champions have hailed from the Czech Republic, Great Britain, Canada and the U.S.

Highlighting the field of endurance athletes at the World Championship and throughout the season is the Spartan Race Pro Team, boasting the top athletes in the sport including Amelia Boone, Robert Killian Jr., Ryan Kent, Alyssa Hawley, Faye Stenning and Matt Novakovich, along with newcomers such as Veejay Jones and Rea Kolbl. The team will also compete at all Spartan Race U.S. Championship events, along with select regular-season races and global events.

Legends will rise as they compete for more than $250,000 in cash and prizes on unforgiving and scenic terrain. | spartan.com



Racing it old school

Rebelle Rally is the first women’s off-road navigation rally raid in the U.S. Blending the love of driving with the ultimate challenge of precise navigation, the Rebelle tests skills over seven days of competition. It is not a race for speed, but based on the elements of headings, hidden checkpoints, time and distance using maps, compass and road book. The race begins in Lake Tahoe on Oct. 12 and ends on Oct. 21 in San Diego. It will travel over dirt roads, double tracks, open desert and sand dunes. No GPS or cell phones allowed. Professional driving and racing skills not required. | rebellerally.com

Around the lake in three days

Tahoe venues

Lake Tahoe Marathon will host the Tahoe Triple and the Tahoe Trifecta in three days from Oct. 13 to 15. The Triple, three marathons, will run from Sand Harbor to Homewood, from Homewood to Lakeside Beach and from Stateline to Incline Village. The Trifecta, three half-marathons, will run from Carnelian Bay to Homewood, from Emerald Bay to Lakeside Beach and from Spooner Summit to Incline Village. | laketahoemarathon.com

One-day lake ride

Lake Tahoe

Cycling action continues with the 15th Annual Tour de Tahoe – Bike Big Blue, a Ride to Cure Diabetes, as participants test their strength and physical endurance on Sept. 10. | Register bikethewest.com