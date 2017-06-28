Tahoe Firework Celebrations

Celebrate the 4th of July in Tahoe with fireworks shows on July 3 and 4 and lots of locals festivities.

Fireworks



July 3

Squaw Valley | 9 p.m.

Kings Beach | 9:30 p.m.

July 4

Virginia City | Dark

Truckee (Donner Lake) | 9:30 p.m.

Tahoe City | 9:30 p.m.

Incline Village | 9:30 p.m.

Reno | 9:30 p.m.

Sparks | 9:30 p.m.

South Lake Tahoe | 9:45 p.m.

Park the car and take your bike, walk or use public transit.

North Shore & Truckee | laketahoetransit.com

South Lake Tahoe & Stateline | tahoetransportation.org

Keep your pet safe during fireworks and the summer heat. Find tips for fireworks safety and contact information if you pet becomes lost.

4th of July festivities

Red, White and Tahoe Blue July 1-4 | Incline Village, Nev.

Incline Village kicks off this summer’s celebrations on July 1 with the Flag Raising ceremony followed by a day full of fun from the Firehouse Breakfast to the Kids Bike and Heroes parades, ice cream eating contest and the Veterans’ Lunch.

On July 2, a Veterans’ Recognition Ceremony, Wine and Cheese tasting, and a performance by TOCCATA. The Community Fair, Beers and Brats and the USAF Pave Hawk Landing and display highlight the festivities on July 3.

July 4 begins with a pancake breakfast, followed by a day of festivities, parachute and rescue demonstration, Rubber Duck Racks, and fireworks accompanied by the marine Band of San Diego at 9:30 p.m. | redwhitetahoeblue.org

Freedom Fest July 1-4 | Squaw Valley

Celebrate summer skiing and the 4th of July with a music and ski festival at Squaw Valley. There will be live music at High Camp with poolside DJs, free shows at the KT Base Bar and live music at mid-mountain, paying tribute to the 1991 concert by the Jerry Garcia Band on the mountain. There will be daily skiing and riding, and a July 3 fireworks show at 9 p.m. following a free show by Big Head Todd and the Monsters. | squawalpine.com



Saturday, July 1 Event Lineup Time Event Location 8:30am-2pm Open for skiing and riding 12-4pm Hot Tub Party with DJ Chango High Camp Pool & Hot Tub 12-2pm Gold Coast Revival*: The WinterWonderGrass All-Stars perform Pickin’ on the Dead featuring Tyler Grant Mid-Mountain 4-7pm Free live music by Grant Farm KT Base Bar

Sunday, July 2 Event Lineup Time Event Location 8:30am-2pm Open for skiing and riding 12-4pm Hot Tub Party with DJ All Good Funk Alliance High Camp Pool & Hot Tub 12-2pm Gold Coast Revival*: The WinterWonderGrass All-Stars perform Pickin’ on the Dead featuring Tyler Grant and special guest Bridget Law of Elephant Revival Mid-Mountain 4-7pm Free live music – band tbd KT Base Bar

Tuesday, July 4 Event Lineup Time Event Location 8:30am-2pm Open for skiing and riding Squaw Valley 12-4pm Hot Tub Party with DJ High Camp Pool & Hot Tub 6-8:30pm Bluesdays with Chris Cane The Village Events Plaza

July 3rd Fireworks & Beach Party July 3 | Kings Beach

Start Celebrating Independence Day in Kings Beach on July 3rd with family fun on the beach. Spend the day at the annual Beach Party from 4 to 10 p.m. at nearby North Tahoe Event Center.

The event is open to all ages and features food vendors, a beer/wine and mixed drink garden, free watermelon eating and sand castle building contests, music provided by the San Diego Marine’s Double Time Brass Band, a raffle to win a standup paddleboard, patriotic and glow items, face painting and much more. The event is capped off by a dazzling fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. Entrance to the Beach Party is free. Preferred fireworks seating is available for $20 per person, which typically sells out. | northtahoebusiness.org

Fourth of July in Truckee July 4 | Truckee

Truckee hosts a good-old fashioned 4th of July parade kicked off at 10 a.m. at the west end of town at Truckee High School and heading into historic downtown for a 1½-mile route. This year’s Grand Marshall is Town Manager Tony Lashbrook, who is retiring this year. Start the morning with the Truckee Fire Pancake Breakfast at Station 92 from 7 to 10 a.m., with the Firecracker Mile kicking off right before the parade. Cap the night off with fireworks under the stars over Donner Lake. There will be free shuttle for the parade from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with service to many Truckee neighborhoods. Schedule at laketahoetransit.com. | truckee.com

Ginormous Fireworks Show & Family Beach Day July 4 | Tahoe City

There’s good reason Tahoe City was named one of America’s Best 4th of July displays. Celebrate at the 72nd annual Tahoe City fireworks at 9:30 p.m. The festivities begin with a family beach day at Commons Beach starting at noon with food vendors, ice cream, a raffle, Tahoe City T-shirt sales, face painting and more. Enjoy DJ Dennis on the street in downtown from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with Kip Yager on Commons Beach from noon to 4 p.m., and Patrick Bolen and Friends on Commons Beach from 4 to 7 p.m. Volunteers needed. | visittahoecity.org

South Lake Tahoe July 4th July 4 | South Lake Tahoe

Start the day off with the July 4 parade. The parade starts at 10 a.m. at the Highway 50 and 89 intersections and concludes at Al Tahoe Boulevard. A 4th of July celebration and barbecue will be held at Bijou Community Park following the parade The barbecue is a fundraiser for American Legion Post 795.

Lights on the Lake is rated as one of the top Fireworks displays in the nation but the American Pyrotechnics Associations. Deciding where to get the best view is the difficult part. Take a cruise for a unique vantage point on the lake. Timber Cove, Baldwin Beach, Lakeview Commons and Nevada Beach are great options for those who which to stay on shore. Tune the radio to KRLT-FM 93.9 or KOWL-AM 1490 for a synchronized music broadcast with the show. | tahoesouth.com