Tahoe Music & Festivals | Summer

Summer has arrived and Tahoe is bursting with warm sunshine. The lakes, creeks and rivers are bountiful with water to paddle and frolic in. Summer brings an abundance of activities and events. There so much to do in fact, it may be hard to choose but, alas, there is something happening every day and night of the week. So, pop open a cold one, sit back by the shores of Big Blue or find a trail to hike or bike during the day and eat, dance and be merry by night.

Live Music

Free outdoor summer concerts

Ongoing | Area venues

Kick off the summer with one of Tahoe’s ongoing free summer concert series five nights a week starting in June.

The series features Bluesdays Tuesdays at Squaw Valley, with Music in the Park on Wednesdays at Truckee River Regional Park. Thursdays are the hot night for music with Truckee Thursdays downtown every week, while Live at Lakeview has music on the beach every Thursday in South Lake Tahoe.

Kings Beach heats up this month with Music on the Beach every Friday, with the Concerts on Commons Beach is every Sunday in Tahoe City. See the Free Summer Concerts lineup at the end of the festival guide.



“Mozart in the Mountains”

June 10, 11, 15 & 18 | Area venues

TOCCATA presents “Mozart in the Mountains” featuring Josue Casillas performing “Flute Concerto #2” and includes “Piano Concerto #21” (Elvira Madigan), and “Symphony #40.” | toccatatahoe.org

Country Crossroads

June 12 | Nugget Casino | Sparks, Nev.

Grab your hat and cowboy boots for a Western weekend. This annual celebration of country music features live entertainment, country music DJs, free line-dancing lessons and a cowboy-themed bar crawl. | nuggetcasinoresort.com

Levitt AMP Summer Music Series

June 23-Sept. 2 | Brewery Art Center | Carson City, Nev.

Enjoy live music at the Brewery Arts Center each Saturday with regional bands performing a variety of genres kicking off with the Big Bad Voodoo Daddy. | breweryarts.org

Harvey’s Outdoor Summer Concert Series

June 25-Sept. 3 | Harvey’s Lake Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.

Harvey hosts some of the biggest headliners in the region at an outdoor venue overlooking Lake Tahoe. Concerts kick off with Paul Simon, and continue through the summer with Jack Johnson, Lenny Kravitz, Train, The Who and many more. | harveystahoe.com

High Sierra Music Festival

June 29-July 2 | Plumas County Fairgrounds | Quincy

High Sierra Music Festival has been recognized for more than 25 years for its trademark sense of community and annual traditions among festivalgoers and music lovers. This year’s lineup is massive and includes more than 30 bands including Trey Anastasio Band, The Travelin’ McCourys and Galactic. | highsierramusic.com



Summer Concerts on the Green

July 1-2 | Tahoe Donner Golf Course | Tahoe Donner

Step back a couple decades and enjoy two nights of classic rock by four tribute bands. This year brings Joel the Band a Billy Joel Tribute band, The Rising bringing Bruce Springsteen to the Green, Aja Vu a Steely Dan Tribute Band and Wonderbread 5, a dance party cover band. | tahoedonner.com

California WorldFest

July 13-16 | Nevada County Fairgrounds | Grass Valley

Michael Franti and Spearhead headline this world beat festival along with artists Peter Yarrow, Suen Kuti, Egypt 80 and more than 50 bands performing on seven stages. | worldfest.net

Sierra Nevada Guitar Festival & Competition

July 20-21 | Trinity Episcopal Church | Reno, Nev.

The region’s best guitar players come to Reno for a classical music competition followed by live performances are area venues including the Brewery Arts Center and the Wells Fargo Auditorium at the University of Nevada, Reno. Workshops and master classes are offered, as well. | cgwest.org

Food, Blues & Views

July 22 & Aug. 26 | Sierra Valley Farms | Beckwourth

Enjoy a fresh farm-to-table meal and music under the stars at Sierra Valley Farms with Lydia Pense and Cold Blood in July and Len Rainey and the Midnight Players in August. The series include free camping at the farm. | sierravalleyfarms.com

Classical Tahoe

July 28-Aug. 12 | Sierra Nevada College | Incline Village, Nev.

Classical Tahoe features performances from some of the nation’s best classical musicians directed by maestro Joel Revzen. The picture-perfect Lake Tahoe setting provides the ideal backdrop for all your favorite composers featuring musical masterpieces of Beethoven, Bernstein, Mozart, Gershwin, Copland, Tchaikovsky and more. | classicaltahoe.org

Night in the Country

July 27-29 | Yerington, Nev.

The legendary Night in the Country is one the biggest country music festivals in Nevada Three days of camping, country music and great times. Steve Moakler, Justin Moore, Thomas Rhett, Drake White and the Big Fire and Toree McGee and are some of the artists performing this year. | nightinthecountry.org

Guitarfish Music Festival

July 27-30 | Cisco Grove Campground

Gather for four-days of family-friendly fun with some of the region’s top bands. This year artists include The Main Squeeze, Greener Grounds, Vieux Farka Toure and Joy and Madness, plus many more live acts. The festival raises awareness for overfishing and pollution of the oceans. | guitarfishfestival.com

Carson City Music Festival

Aug. 4-20 | Area venues | Carson City, Nev.

It’s an exciting summer of music as the Mile High Jazz Band Association presents the Jazz & Beyond Carson City Music Festival. The annual festival features more than 60 performances and more than 100 performers, and most offer free admission. Beyond jazz, the festival included bluegrass, blues, Latin, and more. | jazzcarsoncity.com

Brews, Jazz & Funk

Aug. 12-13 | Village at Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley

The Brews, Jazz & Funk Fest returns to Squaw Valley. Festival-goers can sip on a wide array of tasty beers from 35 different breweries, as well as enjoy an incredible line-up of music both days. All proceeds from the event benefit the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe. | squawalpine.com

The Lake Tahoe Summer Music Festival

Aug. 15-20 | Area venues

The Lake Tahoe Summer Music Festival joins the Lake Tahoe Dance Collective for concerts at various locations throughout Tahoe. For the first time, the Festival is also presenting an open rehearsal at the Tahoe Maritime Museum and at the Tahoe Tree Company on Aug. 16. This free event designed for families with children will be an opportunity to see how an orchestra comes together through practice. | tahoemusic.org

Broadway at the Park

Aug. 19 | Salty Gebhardt Amphitheater | Truckee River Regional Park.

The annual concert of Broadway songs performed by the Truckee Community Theatre singing favorite show tunes from the 1930s to the present. This year the concert features live musicians and a chorus. | truckeecommunitytheater.org

Guitar Strings vs. Chicken Wings

Sept. 15 | Village at Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley

Five local bands go head-to-head in a battle to be crowned the best band in the village. Meanwhile the restaurants in The Village face off in competition pitting the best wings against each other. You decide the winners. | squawalpine.com

Lost Sierra Hoedown

Sept. 21-24 | Plumas Eureka State Park | Blairsden

The Lost Sierra Hoedown is a weekend of simple outdoor living and human-produced music you can dance to. With more folk, country, bluegrass and Americana than you stomp your boot to, this hoedown raises funds and awareness for the re-opening of Johnsville Historic Ski Bowl.| lostsierrahoedown.com

Theater & Performing Arts

“Young Frankenstein”

June 8-11 | Truckee Community Theater | Truckee

It’s bawdy. It’s naughty. It’s Mel Brooks. From the creators of the record-breaking Broadway sensation, “The Producers,” comes this monstrous new musical comedy. Based on the 1974 film by Brooks and Gene Wilder, it is a parody of the horror film genre and features Frederick Frankenstein, his faithful fiancé, hunchbacked sidekick, leggy lab assistant, mysterious housekeeper, and the monster himself, who, with a cast of thousands, does a mean tap dance to “Putting on the Ritz.” | truckeecommunitytheater.com

“Cirque Le Noir”

Through Aug. 27 | Eldorado Casino | Reno, Nev.

“Cirque Le Noir” a unique and electrifying experience featuring circus acts, aerialists and athletes. The production is surreal, beautiful, seductive and at times hilariously outrageous. | eldoradoreno.com

Valhalla Arts, Music and Theatre Festival

June 21-Sept. 30 | Valhalla Tahoe | South Lake Tahoe

Valhalla Art, Music & Theatre Festival is a unique celebration of music, theater and the visual arts. The festival is set against the magnificent backdrop of Lake Tahoe and the Tallac Historic Site. | valhallatahoe.com

Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival

July 8-Aug. 27 | Sand Harbor State Park | Incline Village, Nev.

This season the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival presents “Love’s Labour’s Lost” and “The Hound of the Baskervilles.” Monday Night Showcase includes live music and dance performances each week. | laketahoeshakespeare.com

Lake Tahoe Dance Festival

July 26-28 | Gatekeeper’s Museum | Tahoe City

The Lake Tahoe Dance Collective brings the top performers in the world to the Gatekeeper’s Museum for a celebration of dance with Lake Tahoe as the backdrop. Audience participatory demonstrations and meet-the-artist talks help further the collaboration between artists. | laketahoedancecfestival.org

Trails & Vistas

Sept. 9 | Area venues

The Trails & Vistas festival features guided art hikes. Art in nature includes music, art, dance, poetry on a 2½-mile trail. Evening celebrates a World Concert of Peace featuring Tim Erickson, Nava Dance Collective, Fared Shafinury and Jahan Khalighi. This Sept. 9 hike will be held at Galena Creek Regional Park, with a second hike in the Tahoe-Truckee region TBA. | trailsandvistas.org

Arts & Culture

Visiting Artists

Until July 29 | Sierra Nevada College | Incline Village, Nev.

The Fine Arts department at Sierra Nevada College hosts the 32nd Annual Summer Art Workshops with a variety of summer workshops given by nationally known ceramists, glass artists, painters, sculptors, printmakers, digital artists, photographers, paper makers, jewelers and more. | sierranevada.edu

Maker Show

June 11 | Truckee Tahoe Lumber | Truckee

Truckee Roundhouse Maker Show features local makers and artists and food and beverages from local restaurants. | truckeeroundhouse.org

Open Air Art Shows

June 16-Sept. 3 | Area venues

Arts & Crafts shows take place throughout the summer in an open-air village of artisans under the Tahoe sky. Peruse pottery, jewelry, sculpture, prints, paintings, photography, wearable art and woodwork and hand-crafted items. | artisttoyoufestivals.com

Community of Writers

June 24 | Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley

The annual Squaw Valley Community of Writers hosts public events in conjunction with its writers’ workshops. | communityofwriters.org

ARTown

July 1-30 | Area venues | Reno, Nev.

ARTown encourages audiences to embrace multidisciplinary arts and works to strengthen the art industry in Northern Nevada with a month-long celebration of visual and performing arts. From live music to unique exhibits, enjoy the many variations of creative expression. | renoisartown.com

Pacific Fine Arts Festival

July 1-Aug. 27 | Homewood & Tahoe City

Pacific Fine Arts Festival features paintings, drawings, photography, sculpture, ceramics, graphics, and jewelry and arts and crafts including handmade clothing, leather goods, wooden toys and more with dates throughout the summer. | pacificfinearts.com

Art, Wine & Music

July 8-9 | Village at Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley

Fine artists, craft makers, performers and musicians gather in the Village at Squaw Valley for two days showcasing their work paired with wine tasting from regional vineyards and two stages featuring live music. | squawalpine.com

24-Hour Mural Marathon

July 15-16 | Circus Circus Casino | Reno, Nev.

Competitors will have 24 hours to paint an original mural on a panel outside of Circus Circus casino. The paintings will be a permanent installation. Artists will compete for cash prizes. Virginia Street will be closed for the competition and spectators may enjoy live music and food. | circusreno.com

Tahoe Art League Artist Studio Tour

July 28-Aug. 6 | Area venues | South Lake Tahoe

The Tahoe Art League hosts its 11th Annual Artist Studio Tour. Artists invite the public into their private studios to view and purchase unique local art during two weekends. Paintings, print-making, sculpture, ceramics, photography and art jewelry are among some of the featured works of the league’s fine artists. Refreshments, prizes and art demonstrations are offered throughout this festive tour. | talart.org

Incline Village Fine Art Festival

Aug. 11-13 | Preston Field | Incline Village, Nev.

Incline Village Fine Art Festival feature artists presenting original work in all mediums of fine arts, including paintings in acrylic, oils and watercolors, photography, etchings, sculpture in clay, glass, metal, stone and wood. Each artist will be present to meet with the public and discuss his or her work. | cwbevents.com



ARTour

Aug. 12-13 | Tahoe City

North Tahoe Arts presents the Tahoe City ARtour. Artists will display and sell their work and demonstrate their artistic processes. In addition, work from some of the artists will be exhibited in North Tahoe Arts Corison Loft from Aug. 2 to Sept 12. | northtahoearts.com

Reno Arts Fest!

Aug. 19-20 | City Plaza Park | Reno, Nev.

Reno Arts Fest! features artists presenting original work in all mediums of fine art, including paintings in acrylics, oils and watercolors, photography, etchings, and sculptures in clay, glass, metal, stone and wood. Each artist will be present to meet with the public and discuss his or her work. There will also be a wine walk, and a wine and beer garden during the festival. | cwbevents.com



Native American Arts Festival

July 29-30 | Valhalla Tahoe | South Lake Tahoe

This culture and heritage celebration, Wa She Shu It’ Deh, is hosted by the Washoe Tribe of Nevada. Representatives from tribes across the United States, Canada, Mexico and South America gather to celebrate native traditions featuring native American dancing, master basket weaving display, food, crafts and music. | valhallatahoe.com

Plein Air Open

Sept. 5-10 | Area venues | Tahoe City

Artists of all levels from all over the country will gather in North Lake Tahoe for the week to paint the breathtaking scenery of North Lake Tahoe en plein air or in the open air. You may spot artists painting along the lake shore, in scenic valleys or in blooming meadows. | northtahoearts.com



Soulful Stroll

Sept. 16 | Downtown Truckee

The third annual Art & Soul Truckee art walk will be held in historic downtown as artists display his or her work. Enjoy a wine tasting while appreciating the artwork. | historictruckee.com

Festivals galore

Truckee Thursdays

June 8-Aug. 17 | Downtown Truckee

Truckee Downtown Merchants Association presents Truckee Thursdays, part street fair and part block party, in historic downtown. Hobnob with locals, meet visitors and join in the fun — live music, activity booths, local vendors and food trucks — every Thursday night from 5 to 8:30 p.m. | truckeethursdays.com

Nevada State Fair

June 8-11 | Mills Park | Carson City, Nev.

Enjoy four days of fun, live entertainment, carnival rides, pig racing, car show, food, culture and more. The Nevada State Fair will also showcase exhibits from participating counties of the great state of Nevada. | nevadastatefair.org

Valhalla Renaissance Faire

June 10-11 | Camp Richardson | South Lake Tahoe

Valhalla Renaissance Faire offers seven acres of entertainment on four stages at Camp Richardson featuring jousting, sword fighting, educational demonstrations, jugglers, magicians, children’s games, merchants, actors, food and beverages. | valhallafaire.com

Tahoe City Solstice Festival

June 15-18 | Area venues | Tahoe City

Celebrate the start of summer with the annual Solstice Festival featuring the Farmers’ Market, Solstice Stroll Classic Car Show, live music at local venues, Tahoe City Wine Walk, North Tahoe Plein Air Open events, the Solstice Sip ‘n’ Shop and kickoff of the summer Concerts at Commons Beach. The great outdoors takes center stage during the events, guided tours, clinics and more at the Alpenglow Mountain Festival and during Adventure Sports Week. | visittahoecity.org

Stewart Indian School Father’s Day Powwow

June 16-18 | Indian Commission | Carson City, Nev.

Celebrate Father’s Day weekend with the entire family and experience American Indian heritage, history and pride at the Stewart Father’s Day Powwow. The former Stewart Indian School will come alive with more than 200 dancers, 25 arts and crafts vendors and Indian tacos and other fare. | stewartindianschool.com

Wild & Scenic Film Festival

June 17 | California 89 | Truckee

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival returns with award-winning environmental and adventure films at 9 p.m. shown under the starts. Start the night with live music at 7. Dress warmly and bring a blanket. | wildandscenicfilmfestival.org

Peaks & Paws Festival

June 17-18 | Village at Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley

Peaks & Paws Festival features exciting dog-themed entertainment, fun activities for the whole family, adoptable dogs, wine and beer tasting, and great bluegrass music. This festival combines fun dog-centric entertainment including the ultimate flying dog show. | squawalpine.com

Rockabilly Riot

June 22-25 | Area venues | Carson City, Nev.

Cars, music and body art highlight this three-day celebration of rockabilly culture. Enjoy drag races and burn outs followed by an auto swap and tattoo expo. Live music by Total Distortion, Twilight Drifters and Rockabilly Lovecats round out the weekend. | renorockabillyriot.com Festival for firefighter funds

Kirkwood Summer Festival

July 1 | Village at Kirkwood

The Village Plaza will come alive for a day of wine and beer tasting, incredible food, music featuring Mo’z Motley Blues, a silent auction and activities for the kids from 3 to 6 p.m. | kmpud.com

Celebrity Golf Tournament

July 11-16 | Edgewood Tahoe | South Lake Tahoe

Charles Woodson, Doug Pederson and Adam Thielen will make up some of the NFL contingent of first-time competitors at the 28th annual American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament. The tournament offers a purse of $600,000. The 54-hole competition tests the golf skills of 80-plus stars from sports and entertainment. | americancenturychampionship.com

Reno Basque Festival

July 15 | Wingfield Park | Reno, Nev.

The Basque culture is a big part of Reno’s history and tradition. Celebrate Basque heritage with traditional food, music, dancing, and activities at Wingfield Park in downtown Reno. This year marks the 50th annual celebration. | renobasqueclub.org

Wanderlust Festival

July 20-23 | Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley

The original location of the Wanderlust Festival, Squaw Valley hosts four days of yoga, music, community and clean eating. Enjoy a variety of yoga classes for all levels taught by some of the world’s most renowned instructors. Musical artists include Lettuce, Little Dragon and Dustbowl Revival. | wanderlustsquaw.com

Northern Nevada Pride

July 22 | Area venues | Reno, Nev.

Show your pride and celebrate the diversity of the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender community in Reno. The day begins with a commUNITY parade between Keystone Avenue and 1st Street. The parade ends at the festival in Arlington Park. | northernnevadapride.org

Compression! Art & Fire

July 29 | Area venues | Reno, Nev.

Presented by Controlled Burn, Reno’s fire art performance troupe, Compression brings together music, mutant vehicles and fire art in celebration of creative expression. An after party takes place at the Morris Burner Hotel. | controlledburnreno.dreamhosters.com

Barracuda Championship

July 31-Aug. 6| Montrêux Golf & Country Club | Reno, Nev.

Get ready for the greatest lip-smacking, golf-clapping, summer-loving event in the region. The Barracuda Championship combines amazing golf along and savory outdoor grilling as PGA Tour professionals tee up in Reno. | barracudachampionship.com

Lake Tahoe Concours d’Elegance

Aug. 11-12 | Obexer’s Boat Company | Homewood

This year’s 45th annual Concours will again be staged at the historic Obexer’s Boat Company in Homewood with the two-day show open to the public. A gala opening night dinner and dance, Men’s Grill and Ladies’ Luncheon. | laketahoeconcours.com

Great Gatsby Living History Festival

Aug. 12-13 | Tallac Historic Site | South Lake Tahoe

The Roaring 1920s comes alive during the annual Great Gatsby Living History Festival at the Tallac Historic Site with costumes, music, interactive historic house tours, vintage auto rides, classic kid’s games and food. | tahoeheritage.org

All Breed Dog Show

Aug. 18-20 | Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center | Reno, Nev.

Nearly 160 breeds compete in a variety of trials including Conformation, Obedience and Rally. | renokennelclub.org

Reno Greek Fest

Aug. 19-21 | Area venues | Reno, Nev.

Enjoy authentic Greek cuisine, traditional dance and music during Reno Greek Festival. Be prepared to learn the history and culture of Greece while enjoying the flavors of the Mediterranean in a family friendly setting. | renogreekfest.com

The Pacifica Fest

Aug. 20-21 | Sands Regency | Reno, Nev.

Welcoming all Polynesians and Asians: Hawaiians, Tongans, Samoans, Fijians, Micronesian, Filipinos, Japanese, Vietnamese, Singaporeans, Chinese, Taiwanese and all people with ties to the Pacific Rim region and everyone who wants to join a cultural celebration of family and community. | pacificafestivalreno.org

Equilibrium

Aug. 25-27 | Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley

Squaw Valley Institute hosts a gathering of visionary minds and conscious artists to build sustainable solutions for the 21st Century. Featuring more than 750 of the world’s most influential business and environmental thought leaders at a conference to drive innovative, actionable solutions for the integrity of the planet. At the same time, a two-day public festival will continue the conversation featuring high-profile music acts TBA. | squawvalleyinstitute.org

Numaga Indian Days Powwow

Sept. 1-3 | Area venues | Hungry Valley, Nev.

This nationally acclaimed Powwow features the Native American dancers, singers and drummers along with traditional foods and crafts. | rsic.org

Reno Balloon Race

Sept. 8-10 | Rancho San Rafael Park | Reno, Nev.

The Great Reno Balloon Race is the largest free hot-air ballooning event in the world. During three days in early September, enjoy a rainbow of hot air balloons soaring over Reno. | renoballoon.com

Reno Celtic Celebration

Oct. 7-8 | Bartley Ranch | Reno, Nev.

Celebrate Celtic heritage with traditional pipe bands, Scottish and Irish dancers, clan tents, historical reenactments, games food and more. Many kid friendly activities are offered. | renoceltic.org

4th of July

Red, White & Tahoe Blue

July 1-4 | Area venues | Incline Village, Nev.

The celebrations start early with the kick off parade during Red, White and Tahoe Blue on July 1 at the Village Green. The festivities continue with a weekend of family friendly, community events. A variety of events take place on the 4th including the finale fireworks show. | redwhitetahoeblue.org



Freedom Fest

July 1-4 | Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley

Freedom Fest celebrates summer skiing, the 4th of July, music and a festival. There will be hot tub parties at High Camp from noon to 4 p.m., free mid-mountain music from noon to 3 p.m. and free music at KT Bar from 4 to 7 p.m. each day. Must have a 2016-17 or 2017-18 season pass or lift ticket to ski or ride to see mid-mountain music events. | squawalpine.com

Star Spangled Sparks

July 1 & 4 | Area venues | Sparks, Nev.

The newly renovated Nugget Casino is celebrating the holiday in grand style. On July 1, enjoy an All-American Block Party and fireworks. On July 4, the Nugget host its traditional Star Spangled Sparks Fireworks Spectacular in Victorian Square with a Patriotic Bike Parade followed by fireworks. Both days feature live musical entertainment, a variety of food vendors, craft booths. | nuggetcasinoresort.com

3rd of July Fireworks & Beach Party

July 3 | Kings Beach State Recreation Area

Celebrate the Independence Day holiday a day early in Kings Beach. Spend the day at Kings Beach State Recreation Area and attend the July 3rd Fireworks & Beach Party from 4 to 10 p.m. outside the North Tahoe Event Center including preferred fireworks seating, watermelon eating and sandcastle building contests, music, Alibi Ale Works draught beer, along with food and souvenirs. | northtahoebusiness.org



4th of July Parade

July 4 | South Lake Tahoe

The City of South Lake Tahoe’s 4th of July parade starts where Highways 89 and 50 intersect to Bijou Community Park off Al Tahoe Blvd at 10 a.m. | cityofslt.us

4th of July Fireworks & Beach Bash

July 4 | Area venues | Tahoe City

Celebrate the country’s birthday at Tahoe City’s 72nd annual 4th of July Fireworks Show. The festivities begin with a fun, family beach day filled with live music, games and a food and beer garden, leading up to the dazzling fireworks show. | visittahoecity.org

Lights on the Lake

July 4 | Area venues | South Lake Tahoe

Lights on the Lake will light up the night with a spectacular sky rocket array of red, white and blue streams synchronized to top rock and pop hits and patriotic favorites at 9:45 p.m. Choice viewing spots are South Shore’s sandy beaches and aboard boats. | tahoesouth.com



Fourth of July in Truckee

July 4 | Area venues | Truckee

Lace up your running shoes for the Truckee Firecracker Mile, followed by the annual July 4th Parade. Afterwards head down to Donner Lake for an afternoon in the sun followed by fireworks under the stars. | truckee.com



4th of July

July 4 | Area venues | Reno, Nev.

Celebrate the 4th with a concert with the Reno Philharmonic at Wingfield Park at 7:30 p.m. and then enjoy fireworks over downtown Reno. | visitrenotahoe.com



Genoa Americana Celebration

July 4 | Area venues | Genoa, Nev.

Celebrate the 4th of July at Mormon Station State Park. The day features five traditional music groups and will conclude with a special Independence Day Tribute performance by the Carson City Symphony Orchestra at 4:30 p.m. The celebration kicks off at 10 a.m. with Traditional American music followed by the Children’s Parade at 11 a.m.| genoaamericana.com

Culinary Delights

Reno Street Food

Until Oct. 7 | Idlewild Park | Reno, Nev.

Reno Street Food offers deliciously packed food trucks, pop-up restaurants and food trailers held from 5 to 9 p.m. every Friday until Oct. 7. There are live local bands and artists featured each week. | Food Truck Friday on Facebook

Reno Craft Beer Week

June 2-10 | Sparks, Nev.

The homegrown celebration of local beer, Reno Craft Beer Week promotes the thriving craft beer culture, enhances beer knowledge and builds local beer appreciation. The festival kickoffs with the biggest little home-brew competition, Backwash and closes with the Nevada Craft Brewers Association CollaBREWation Gala. | renocraftbeerweek.com

Truckee Brew Fest

June 10 | Truckee Regional Park | Truckee

The 12th Annual Truckee Brew Fest features more than 40 specialty brews from Northern California and Nevada breweries, music by Lost Whiskey Engine and Coburn Station, dancing, barbecue items and silent auction. | truckeebrewfest.com

Lake Tahoe Brewfest

June 10 | Montbleu Resort | Stateline, Nev.

The inaugural Lake Tahoe Brewfest presented by Cold Water Brewery and FNTCN features craft brew tastings from breweries from around Lake Tahoe and the surrounding areas, a home brewers’ competition, live music, arts and crafts, food and more. | montbleuresort.com

Capital Brewfest

June 10 | Carson City, Nev.

The Brewfest features downtown music and brews from 5 to 10 p.m. to benefit Rotary projects including local scholarships. | carsonrotary.org

Taste of the Comstock

June 10 | Area venues | Virginia City, Nev.

Sample savory bites of Virginia City’s finest fare, experience the way it was on the Comstock and encounter the life of the upper echelon in the VIP whiskey lounge, all at Taste of the Comstock. In its heyday, when silver was pouring from the hills, Virginia City was well known as a town of riches, elegance and fine dining. | virginiacity.com

Wine on the Water

June 11 | Hyatt Regency | Incline Village, Nev.

Wine on the Water benefits the Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe with tastings from more than 30 wineries and 12 restaurants. | wineonthewater.org

The Great Eldorado BBQ, Brews and Blues Festival

June 16-17 | Area venues | Reno, Nev.

The annual event as the unofficial kickoff to summer is equal parts barbecue block party, microbrew tasting event and music festival with free, nonstop rock and blues throughout the weekend. Last year, more than 60 microbreweries participated including the Eldorado’s own The Brew Brothers, Saint Archer Brewing Company, Pyramid and Magic Hat Breweries, Stoneyhead Brewery and Blue Moon Brewing Company. | eldoradoreno.com

Tahoe City Wine Walk

June 17 | Tahoe City

One of Tahoe City’s signature annual events, the Wine Walk gives participants the opportunity to sip, shop and explore downtown Tahoe City, stroll its scenic lakefront sidewalks, taste wines and nosh on tasty bites from nearly 30 renowned wineries, local restaurants and caterers. | tahoecitywinewalk.com

Reno Wine Walk

June 17, July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16 | Riverwalk District | Reno, Nev.

Take a stroll along the Truckee River while sipping on wine from 2 to 5 p.m. every third Saturday of the month at participating Riverwalk District merchants. | renoriver.org

Village Wine Walks

June 24, July 29, Aug. 26 | Northstar

Village at Northstar Wine Walk Series this summer on the final Saturday of each month. Enjoy a variety of delicious wine samples and light snacks as you meander throughout the Village. | northstarcalifornia.com

Sierra Nevada Lavender & Honey Festival

June 25 | Victorian Square | Sparks, Nev.

This scent-sational new event will feature all things lavender and honey along with arts and crafts, food, demonstrations, music, entertainment and more. | lavenderandhoneyfest.com

Downtown Wine Walk

July 1, Aug. 5, Sept. 2 & Oct. 7 | Carson City, Nev.

Take pleasure in a stroll through downtown while enjoying a wine walk on the first Saturday of every month from 1 to 5 p.m. | visitcarsoncity.com

Biggest Little City Wing Fest

July 1-2 | Silver Legacy Casino | Reno, Nev.

The Silver Legacy serves more than 20,000 pounds of chicken wings during this annual event featuring live music and culinary delights. | silverlegacy.com

Beerfest & Bluegrass

July 2 | Northstar California

The festival will include beer tastings from more than 25 breweries and two premier bluegrass bands. Breweries will be featured on the Village Overlook, and guests who purchase a ticket will receive a commemorative pint glass and be able to sample all the different beers. | northstarcalifornia.com

Tahoe Truck Stop

July 14-16 | American Legion | South Lake Tahoe

On Course Events will produce the inaugural Tahoe Truck Stop Food Truck Weekend. This three-day event will feature a variety of elements to entice all five senses, such as plenty of food truck options, live art, rustic decor and interactive activities. | oncourseevents.com

Dinner in the Barn

July 15, Aug. 5 & 19, Sept. 9 | Sierra Valley Farms | Beckwourth

Sierra Valley Farms and Mike Trombetta of Farm to Belly Catering present Dinner in the Barn, a dinner series that celebrates food, farm and community in Beckwourth. | sierravalleyfarms.com

Taste of Downtown

July 22 | Carson City, Nev.

This downtown festival features more than 40 restaurants, live music and more as a celebration of summer from 5 to 10 p.m. | aedv.org

The Reno Garlic Festival

July 29 | Pat Baker Park | Reno, Nev.

The Reno Garlic Festival showcases locally grown garlic, garlicky foods, garlic-based medicinals along with music, games and gardening resources. The event supports local farmers, builds community and strengthens neighborhood ties through locally raised food. | renogarlicfest.com

Pirate Crawl

Aug. 19 | Downtown Reno, Nev.

Reno, the crawl capital of the world, hosts upcoming crawls including Pirate Crawl on Aug. 19. | crawlreno.com

CANFEST

Aug. 26 | Grand Sierra Resort | Reno, Nev.

CANFEST is an unlimited tasting beer festival of beers poured exclusively from cans. Breweries from all corners of the U.S. (and some from around the world) come together for one night of indulgence. An attendee will typically find 100 to 120 different brews to sample along with live music, a silent disco, vendors and a raffle. | canfestbeer.com

Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off

Aug. 30-Sept. 4 | Victorian Square | Sparks, Nev.

The Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook-Off is America’s biggest, free barbecue festival. Enjoy the country’s best grilling competition. Two dozen of the world’s top barbecue competitors serve up more than 240,000 pounds of ribs for hundreds of thousands of hungry event-goers in Victorian Square. | nuggetribcookoff.com

Foam Fest

Sept. 2 | Village at Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley

Enjoy unlimited beer tastings from more than 40 breweries along with live music and fun activities all to benefit Achieve Tahoe. | squawalpine.com

Alpen Wine Festival

Sept. 3 | Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley

The 28th Annual Alpen Wine Fest includes wine tasting from more than 40 vineyards, live music, a silent auction and raffle. | squawalpine.com

Lake Tahoe Autumn Food & Wine Festival

Sept. 8-10 | Northstar California

Top chefs from around the region gather at the Lake Tahoe Autumn Food & Wine Festival. The annual installment of this classic Tahoe event includes three days of culinary competition, demonstrations, tastings, art exhibitions and more. Partake in a weekend of wine and beer tasting while checking out Saturday’s Blazing Pans Mountain Chef Cook Off or take part in the Culinary Competition and Grand Tasting Sunday afternoon. | northstarcalifornia.com

Sample the Sierra

Sept. 16 | Bijou Community Park | South Lake Tahoe

Sample the Sierra, Lake Tahoe’s largest farm-to-fork festival, features local produce, house-brewed beers and Sierra wines, celebrity chefs, local artisans and a pop up dinner. | samplethesierra.com

Tractors & Truffles

Sept. 23 | Fallon, Nev.

A farm-to-plate gourmet dinner and arts event featuring renowned chefs from around the country using locally grown ingredients in their five-course meals. Following the dinner is a performance in the Barkley Theater. Cooking demonstrations and farms tours are given during the day. | tractorsandtruffles.com

Oktoberfest

Sept. 23 | Village at Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley

This annual event will transform the Village into a miniature Bavaria complete with authentic German beer and food, Bavarian music, the ever-popular Oktoberfest Games and plenty of family fun. | squawalpine.com



Genoa Candy Dance

Sept. 23-24 | Area venues | Genoa, Nev.

This candy and craft festival features more than 300 exhibitors and 3,000 pounds of homemade candy. Enjoy the small-town spirit as you explore this sweet and indulgent festival. | genoanevada.org

Tahoe City Oktoberfest

Sept. 30 | Gatekeeper’s Museum | Tahoe City

Tahoe City Oktoberfest celebration hosts activities for the family — even the dogs. Enjoy live music, cold beer, barbecue, sausages and wieners and fun games and crafts for kids of all ages. | visittahoecity.com

Truckee Wine Walk & Shop

Oct. 7 | Downtown Truckee

Truckee Wine Walk & Shop is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. | truckeewinewalk.com



Oktoberfest at Lake Tahoe

Oct. 7-8 | Camp Richardson | South Lake Tahoe

It’s the yearly celebration food and beer and all things German at the 23rd Annual Lake Tahoe Oktoberfest. | camprichardson.com

The Wild West



Reno Cattle Drive

June 15-24 | Area venues | Reno, Nev.

For 27 years, the Reno Rodeo Cattle Drive has given would-be cowboys and cowgirls the chance to participate in an authentic, old-style cattle drive as they travel 100 miles through Nevada desert to deliver more than 300 steer to the rodeo grounds in downtown Reno. | renorodeo.com

Reno Rodeo

June 15-25 | Area venues | Reno, Nev.

The annual Reno Rodeo combines professional and amateur bull riding with Western-themed fun and activities. From mutton bustin’ to barrel racing, live music and good eats, get ready to celebrate the Wild West, as well as the PRCA Xtreme Bulls with top bull riders from around the world and the Bob Fiest Invitational Team Roping competition with the world’s top 100 teams. | renorodeo.com

PRCA Xtreme Bulls

June 15 | Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center | Reno, Nev.

This Xtreme Bull Riding Tour features 40 of the world’s best professional bull riders and 40 of the best bulls in the country. With Pyrotechnics, Xtreme action Rock ‘n Roll and eight seconds of the best pro bull riding. | prorodeo.com

Bob Feist Invitational Team Roping

June 19 | Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center | Reno, Nev.

This masters’ roping event features the world’s top 100 teams, representing 23 states and Canada that compete for the coveted BFI Championship in one of the most respected events among team ropers. | bfiweek.com

Glenbrook Rodeo

July 28-29 | Shakespeare Ranch | Glenbrook, Nev.

Get ready for a rootin’-tootin’ time during the 2017 Summer Social and Rodeo. Glenbrook rodeo tradition dates back six decades. It has now become a signature weekend event to benefit Keep Memory Alive. Guests will enjoy the rodeo, carnival games, silent auction, raffle, barbecue and music from Left of Centre. | keepmemoryalive.org

Reno Xtreme Barrel Race

Aug. 1-6 | Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center | Reno, Nev.

The final event of the Barrel Racing season, this event attracts top athletes from more than 10 states to compete in fast-paced barrel racing. A Western Trade Show also features saddles, tack, boots, hats and more. | burns1876.com

The Way It Was Rodeo

Aug. 19-20 | Virginia City Fairgrounds | Virginia City, Nev.

Saddle up and ride on up to Virginia City’s Arena & Fairgrounds for the return of the Way It Was Rodeo. Flying U Rodeo, headed by rodeo legend Cotton Rosser, brings a weekend of extreme bronc riding, trick roping, barrel racing, mutton bustin’ and so much more to Virginia City. | visitvirginiacity.com

Truckee Professional Rodeo

Aug. 26-27 | McIver Arena | Truckee

See barrel racing, mutton busting and bull riding during the annual Truckee Professional Rodeo. | truckeerodeo.org

International Camel & Ostrich Races

Sept. 8-10 | Area venues | Virginia City, Nev.

It all started with a tall tale from an Old West newspaper man, and here we are still living up to the legend. Come and see these extraordinary animals race. Each day, races start at High Noon and gates open at 10 a.m. | visitvirginiacity.com

Snaffle Bit Futurity

Sept. 8-17 | Reno, Nev.

The National Reined Cow Horse Association Snaffle Bit Futurity has flourished into one of the most prestigious and exciting events in the Western performance industry. Hundreds of horses and thousands of fans from across the U.S., Canada and overseas make the journey to Reno each year. | nrcha.com

World Cowboy Fastdraw Championships

Oct. 6-8 | Churchill County Fairgrounds | Fallon, Nev.

See the fastest gun alive and relive the spirit of the Wild West with a craft fair, car show, comfort food, Civil War reenactment with Nevada Gunfighters and the World Championship Fast Draw Competition. Watch shooters ages 8 and older compete to be the fastest gun alive. | cowboyfastdraw.com

World Championship Outhouse Races

Oct. 7-8 | Virginia City

The races pit teams of costumed outhouse racers against each other. One person rides and the remaining team members push, pull or drag the decorated outhouses down the racetrack. | visitvirginiacitynv.com

Start your engines

Octane Fest

June 9-11 | Rattlesnake Raceway | Fallon, Nev.

A week of high-powered motorsports including dirt track racing at Rattlesnake Raceway, drag racing at Top Gun Raceway and a Churchill County Fairgrounds Jamboree with monster trucks, truck and tractor pull, demolition derby, quad races, tough trucks, burning car stuntman, fireworks and sock hop. Plus, a Miss Octane Fest competition. | visitfallonnevada.com

Revival Car Show

July 10 | Carson City, Nev.

Downtown Carson City is the location for the Revival Car Show featuring classic beauties, live music, a Poker Walk, Scavenger Hunt and more. Open to all vehicles and cycles. | visitcarsoncity.com

US Open of Watercross

June 17-18 | Sparks Marina Park | Sparks, Nev.

Watch the best of the best personal watercraft racers rip around the course at Sparks Marina Park. Both professional and amateur classes are offered. | prowatercross.com

Off Road Race Series

June 24-25, July 23-24, Aug. 26-28 | Wild West Motorsports Park | Sparks, Nev.

Off Road Racing meets West Coast influence for an intense four-wheel challenge full of fan-friendly tracks. | lucasoiloffroad.com

Truckee Tahoe Air Show & Family Festival

July 8 | Truckee Tahoe Airport | Truckee

Truckee Tahoe Air Show & Family Festival features an air show, STEM Expo, VIP hospitality tent, food and fun with a tribute to “Space, Science and Beyond.” | truckeetahoeairshow.com

FMX Motocross Event

July 22 | Hard Rock Casino | Stateline, Nev.

The Hard Rock Casino transforms into an off-road sporting experience for the FMX Motocross Event, a high-octane celebration of freestyle motorcycle stunts guaranteed to leave guests breathless. See a variety of extreme sporting activities, festival booths and interactive events. | hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com

Hot August Nights

Aug. 8-13 | Area venues | Virginia City, Sparks & Reno, Nev.

Take a step back in time and enjoy the beauty of classic muscle cars during Hot August Nights. | hotaugustnights.net

National Championship Air Races

Sept. 13-17 | Reno Steed Field | Reno, Nev.

The National Championship Air Races is the last event of its kind, carrying on the tradition of the Cleveland Air Races of the 1920s, 30s and 40s. See military displays and aerial performers along with a showing from the Blue Angels. | airrace.org

Silver State Rockcrawling Championship

Sept. 23-24 | Wild West Motorsports Park | Sparks, Nev.

Pros and entry-level teams compete on the natural terrain overlooking the race track. | supercrawl.rocks

Street Vibrations Fall Rally

Sept. 27-Oct. 1 | Area venues | Reno, Nev.

Street Vibrations Motorcycle Festival is a celebration of music, metal and motorcycles. Street Vibrations offers tours, live entertainment, ride-in shows, stunt shows and more to more than 50,000 biking enthusiasts. Enjoy scavenger hunts, poker runs and a custom bike expo. | roadshowsreno.com

The mountains are calling

Thunderbird Paddling Festival

June 10 | Sand Harbor State Park | Incline Village, Nev.

Choose from the 4- or 8-mile course. Start from the sandy Sand Harbor Beach and head south along the shore keeping the buoys to your left. At the 4-mile mark, round the final buoy and paddle the quickest course you can to the finish line. Enjoy demonstrations and kids’ races, as well. | laketahoepaddling.com

Lake Tahoe Bird Festival

June 10 | Taylor Creek Visitor Center | South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Institute for Natural Science presents a family friendly day to learn about bird research, go on a bird walk with a local bird expert, see live birds of prey and more. | tinsweb.org

Adventure Sports Week

June 16-25 | Area venues | North Lake Tahoe

Adventure Sports Week Tahoe is a 10-day event featuring human-powered sports, music, film and fun for all. Trail running, triathlon, mountain biking, standup paddleboarding and other competitive events to choose from. Concerts, film, clinics, gear demos and more. | adventuresportsweektahoe.com

Alpenglow Mountain Festival

June 17-25 | Area venues

Celebrate nine days of human-powered sports with hiking, biking, running, paddling and more during the Alpenglow Mountain Festival. Gear demos, guest speakers and educational clinics round out the schedule of events. | alpenglowsports.com

Gold Rush Days Hope Valley

June 19-29, Aug. 2-3, Sept. 6-7 | Sorenson’s Resort

A Historic Emigrant Trail Trek starts from Sorenson’s Resort. The hardest part of the 1849 Gold Rush was over nearby Carson Pass, most notably the treacherous Devil’s Ladder. This walking, hiking and driving tour follows the same paths. Enjoy the tales of this remarkable journey, excerpted from authentic diaries. Enjoy an evening slide show the night before the hike. Includes snack, beverage and lunch. | sorensensresort.com

Kids Adventure Games

June 23-25 | Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley

The 3rd Annual Squaw Valley Kids Adventure Games features a kid-sized adventure race where teams of two navigate a natural terrain-inspired obstacle course. Kids can expect mountain biking, hiking, zip-lines, a Tarzan rope swing, giant Slip-n-Slide, tubing, cargo nets, mud pits and more. | kidsadventuregames.com

Lost Sierra Electric Bike Festival

July 8 | Beckworth

Eco Bike Adventures hosts the 2nd Annual Lost Sierra Electric Bike Festival featuring a Pedal Assist Open, Throttle Assist Open, Kids Trail, 100m Drag Race, Long Jump Challenge and a Best in Show eBike Build, along with demos, barbecue, beer and wine, and live music. | ecobikeadv.com

Kirkwood Bike & Brew Festival

July 29 | Kirkwood Mountain Resort

The first Kirkwood Bike & Brew Festival features a family friendly event with bike events from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a Brew Festival from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Kirkwood Village Plaza. Enjoy live music, mountain bike racing, raffle, rock walls, kids’ activities, and on-site camping. | kirkwood.com

Ta-Hoe Nalu Paddle Festival

Aug. 12-14 | Kings Beach State Recreation Area | Kings Beach

Celebrate standup paddleboarding with three days of paddle clinics, yoga, races and fun on the beach. Activities for both kids and adults are offered throughout the weekend. | tahoenalu.com

Tahoe Mountain Bike & Brew Festival

Aug. 26-27 | Area venues | Meyers

Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association hosts the 5th annual Tahoe Mountain Bike & Brew Festival with a beer garden and barbecue, live music and the Triple Crown Ride. | tahoemtbfestival.com

Tahoe Vista Paddlefest

Sept. 9-10 | Mourelatos Lakeshore Resort | Tahoe Vista

Three days of standup paddleboard festivities on Big Blue with races, workshops, beach party and wellness seminars. | mlratahoe.com

Spartan Race

Sept. 30-Oct. 1 | Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley

For the second year, the world’s best athletes collide on the course with a shared goal: to be the Spartan Race World Champion. The most anticipated obstacle racing weekend of the year will feature three Spartan Race distances to choose from over two days of racing. | spartan.com

CrossReno

Oct. 1 | Rancho San Rafael | Reno, Nev.

CrossReno is a festival and a USA Cycling sanctioned race. Racers, fans and spectators can enjoy a festival with a live music stage, local food trucks, craft beer and family friendly events. For families with parents racing, CrossReno even offers a supervised interactive kids section so you can get your race on while the kids are off having fun. | cxreno.com

Alpine Aspen Festival

Oct. 7-8 | Area venues

Celebrate the fall beauty of the Sierra with live music, guided hikes, a star party, hikes to abandoned mines, yoga and more. | alpineaspenfestival.org

USA BMX Blackjack Nationals

Oct. 13-17 | Reno-Sparks Livestock Event Center | Reno, Nev.

The Western Division BMX Finals take place in Reno with three days of bike madness. Spectators and invited to see top BMX riders advance to the championships. | usabmx.com

