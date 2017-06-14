Celebrating its 100th year in operation, the Tahoe City Golf Course is truly a gem hidden in plain sight. First open for play in 1917, the course was designed by May “Queenie” Dunn Hupfel, the club pro and manager. It only hosted six holes with sand greens before expanding in 1926 to the nine holes it still has today.

9 holes | Par 33

Yardage | 2,403 to 2,570

Rating | 65.5 to 67.8

Slope | 114 to 118

The Tahoe City course has continued to provide great golf at a reasonable price. The 2,570-yard, par-33 course is located in the heart of downtown and despite its compact stature, it provides challenging play for both experts and novices. In the middle of the 20th Century, the course was a popular hangout of Frank Sinatra and the rest of the Rat Pack.

Starting with a reachable-in-two par 5 and ending back at the clubhouse on a downhill 150-plus-yard par 3, most rounds at Tahoe City take an hour or two. You can keep your driver in the bag for the 5th hole; a dog-leg right par 4 with a magnetic water hazard right of the fairway and a mature wide-armed pine tree directly in the path from the tee box to its off-camber two-tier green.

Though there is ample opportunity for losing balls to the surrounding forest and deep reeds, most missed hits will land you on an adjacent fairway with the consolation of saving your par. In spite of its age, this course remains well maintained and its greens hold tough and true — even for the most technical of putters. Remember that your putts will more often than not fade to the lake.

The grounds give off a friendly, laid-back, local vibe that is formally welcoming enough to accommodate the most serious of golfers, as well as recreational players, families and four-legged friends.

A practice facility with tee pads and nets, as well as a decent-sized putting and chipping green are both available onsite. Inside, the clubhouse is stocked with a quaint pro shop, full bar and restaurant. Be sure to pickup a hearty tri-tip sandwich from the window when making the turn to the 6th tee.

On a mellow day, you can fit a lot of holes in to a short amount of time; perfect for an easy morning round before work or a nice walk at dusk. However, pace of play can sometimes be slow on the weekends and holidays, so be sure to choose your tee times wisely.

If you’re looking for a quick, challenging, fun nine in North Lake Tahoe and don’t want to break the bank, you can never go wrong with Tahoe City Golf Course.

For more information or to book a tee time, call (530) 583-1516 or visit golftahoecity.com.