Summer of free music

Five nights, six free outdoor music concerts. From the mountains of Olympic Valley to the shores of Lake Tahoe to the banks of the Truckee River, there’s something for everyone this summer.
Tuesday
Tuesdays Bluesdays | Village at Squaw
June 13-Sept. 5 | 6 to 8:30 p.m. | squawalpine.com
Wednesday
Music in the Park | Truckee River Regional Park
June 21-Aug. 30 | 6:30-8 p.m. | tdrpd.org
Thursday
Truckee Thursday | Downtown Truckee
June 8-Aug. 17 | 5 to 8:30 p.m. | truckeethursdays.com
Live at Lakeview | South Lake Tahoe
June 22-Aug. 31 | 4:30-8:30 p.m. | liveatlakeview.com
Friday
Music on the Beach | Kings Beach State Recreation Area
June 30-Sept. 1 | 6-8:30 p.m. | northtahoebusiness.org
Sunday
Concerts on Commons | Tahoe City
June 18-Sept. 3 | 4-7 p.m. | concertsatcommonsbeach.com
JUNE 8-18
June 8 | Lizano Band | Downtown Truckee
June 13 | The Blues Monsters | Village at Squaw Valley
June 15 | Dylan Jakobsen | Downtown Truckee
June 18 | Groove Foundry and Matty Reardon & Friends | Tahoe City (3 p.m.)
JUNE 19-25
June 20 | Dragondeer | Village at Squaw Valley
June 21 | Jelly Bread | Truckee River Regional Park
June 22 | Jo Mama | Downtown Truckee
June 22 | Scott Pemberton Band | South Lake Tahoe
June 25 | SambaDá | Tahoe City
JUNE 26-JULY 2
June 27 | Roy Rogers & the Delta Kings | Village at Squaw Valley
June 28 | Deckheads | Truckee River Regional Park
June 29 | The Altons | Downtown Truckee
June 29 | Stacy Jones Band| South Lake Tahoe
June 30 | The Sextones | Kings Beach
July 2 | Dead Winter Carpenters | Tahoe City
JULY 3-9
July 4 | Chris Cain| Village at Squaw Valley
July 5 | Mark Mackay | Truckee River Regional Park
July 6 | The Knitts | Downtown Truckee
July 6 | Diegos Umbrella | South Lake Tahoe
July 7 | Sneaky Creatures | Kings Beach
July 9 | Alma Afrobeat Ensemble | Tahoe City
JULY 10-16
July 11 | Grady Champion | Village at Squaw Valley
July 12 | Drop Theory | Truckee River Regional Park
July 13 | The Novelists | Downtown Truckee
July 13 | Afrolicious | South Lake Tahoe
July 14 | Calling Ophelia | Kings Beach
July 16 | Desert Rhythm Project | Tahoe City
JULY 17-23
July 18 | Rick Estrin and The Nightcats | Village at Squaw Valley
July 19 | Truth Cartel | Truckee River Regional Park
July 20 | The Sextones | Downtown Truckee
July 20 | David Luning Band | South Lake Tahoe
July 21 | Lumanation | Kings Beach
July 23 | Poor Man’s Whiskey | Tahoe City
JULY 24-30
July 25 | Jimmy Thackery & the Drivers | Village at Squaw Valley
July 26 | Blues Monsters | Truckee River Regional Park
July 27 | Decoy Band | Downtown Truckee
July 27 | Element of Soul | South Lake Tahoe
July 28 | Achilles Wheel | Kings Beach
July 30 | Kuinka with The Roemers | Tahoe City
JULY 31-AUG. 6
Aug. 1 | John Nemeth | Village at Squaw Valley
Aug. 2 | Moonalice | Truckee River Regional Park
Aug. 3 | Sam Revena | Downtown Truckee
Aug. 3 | Mojo Green | South Lake Tahoe
Aug. 4 | Mojo Green | Kings Beach
Aug. 6 | Lebo & Friends | Tahoe City
AUG. 6-13
Aug. 8 | Anthony Gomes | Village at Squaw Valley
Aug. 9 | Jo Mama | Truckee River Regional Park
Aug. 10 | Paul David & the Drivers | Downtown Truckee
Aug. 10 | The Sam Chase+The Untraditional | South Lake Tahoe
Aug. 13 | Wheeland Brothers | Tahoe City
AUG. 14-20
Aug. 15 | Coco Montoya | Village at Squaw Valley
Aug. 16 | Groove Foundry | Truckee River Regional Park
Aug. 17 | Monkey Ska | Downtown Truckee
Aug. 17 | Sol Peligro | South Lake Tahoe
Aug. 18 | Big Blu Soul Revue | Kings Beach
Aug. 20 | Mumbo Gumbo | Tahoe City
AUG. 21-27
Aug. 22 | Ronnie Baker Brooks | Village at Squaw Valley
Aug. 23 | Beatles Flashback | Truckee River Regional Park
Aug. 24 | Selasee+The Fafa Family | South Lake Tahoe
Aug. 25 | Yolo Mambo | Kings Beach
Aug. 27 | Brothers Comatose | Tahoe City
AUG. 27-SEPT. 5
Aug. 29 | Dennis Jones Band | Village at Squaw Valley
Aug. 30 | déjà vu | Truckee River Regional Park
Aug. 31 | Wesley Orsolic Band | South Lake Tahoe
Sept. 1 | The Wrinkle | Kings Beach
Sept. 3 | Joy and Madness with Trey Stone | Tahoe City (3 p.m.)
Sept. 5 | Lone Star Revue with Mark Hummel and Anson Funderberg | Village at Squaw Valley