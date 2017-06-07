Summer of free music

Five nights, six free outdoor music concerts. From the mountains of Olympic Valley to the shores of Lake Tahoe to the banks of the Truckee River, there’s something for everyone this summer.

Tuesday

Tuesdays Bluesdays | Village at Squaw

June 13-Sept. 5 | 6 to 8:30 p.m. | squawalpine.com

Wednesday

Music in the Park | Truckee River Regional Park

June 21-Aug. 30 | 6:30-8 p.m. | tdrpd.org

Thursday

Truckee Thursday | Downtown Truckee

June 8-Aug. 17 | 5 to 8:30 p.m. | truckeethursdays.com

Live at Lakeview | South Lake Tahoe

June 22-Aug. 31 | 4:30-8:30 p.m. | liveatlakeview.com

Friday

Music on the Beach | Kings Beach State Recreation Area

June 30-Sept. 1 | 6-8:30 p.m. | northtahoebusiness.org

Sunday

Concerts on Commons | Tahoe City

June 18-Sept. 3 | 4-7 p.m. | concertsatcommonsbeach.com

JUNE 8-18

June 8 | Lizano Band | Downtown Truckee

June 13 | The Blues Monsters​​ | Village at Squaw Valley

June 15 | Dylan Jakobsen | Downtown Truckee

June 18 | Groove Foundry and Matty Reardon & Friends | Tahoe City (3 p.m.)

JUNE 19-25

June 20 | Dragondeer | Village at Squaw Valley

June 21 | Jelly Bread | Truckee River Regional Park

June 22 | Jo Mama | Downtown Truckee

June 22 | Scott Pemberton Band | South Lake Tahoe

June 25 | SambaDá | Tahoe City

JUNE 26-JULY 2

June 27 | Roy Rogers & the Delta Kings | Village at Squaw Valley

June 28 | Deckheads | Truckee River Regional Park

June 29 | The Altons | Downtown Truckee

June 29 | Stacy Jones Band| South Lake Tahoe

June 30 | The Sextones | Kings Beach

July 2 | Dead Winter Carpenters | Tahoe City

JULY 3-9

July 4 | Chris Cain| Village at Squaw Valley

July 5 | Mark Mackay | Truckee River Regional Park

July 6 | The Knitts | Downtown Truckee

July 6 | Diegos Umbrella | South Lake Tahoe

July 7 | Sneaky Creatures | Kings Beach

July 9 | Alma Afrobeat Ensemble | Tahoe City

JULY 10-16

July 11 | Grady Champion | Village at Squaw Valley

July 12 | Drop Theory | Truckee River Regional Park

July 13 | The Novelists | Downtown Truckee

July 13 | Afrolicious | South Lake Tahoe

July 14 | Calling Ophelia | Kings Beach

July 16 | Desert Rhythm Project | Tahoe City

JULY 17-23

July 18 | Rick Estrin and The Nightcats | Village at Squaw Valley

July 19 | Truth Cartel | Truckee River Regional Park

July 20 | The Sextones | Downtown Truckee

July 20 | David Luning Band | South Lake Tahoe

July 21 | Lumanation | Kings Beach

July 23 | Poor Man’s Whiskey | Tahoe City

JULY 24-30

July 25 | Jimmy Thackery & the Drivers | Village at Squaw Valley

July 26 | Blues Monsters | Truckee River Regional Park

July 27 | Decoy Band | Downtown Truckee

July 27 | Element of Soul | South Lake Tahoe

July 28 | Achilles Wheel | Kings Beach

July 30 | Kuinka with The Roemers | Tahoe City

JULY 31-AUG. 6

Aug. 1 | John Nemeth | Village at Squaw Valley

Aug. 2 | Moonalice | Truckee River Regional Park

Aug. 3 | Sam Revena | Downtown Truckee

Aug. 3 | Mojo Green | South Lake Tahoe

Aug. 4 | Mojo Green | Kings Beach

Aug. 6 | Lebo & Friends | Tahoe City

AUG. 6-13

Aug. 8 | Anthony Gomes | Village at Squaw Valley

Aug. 9 | Jo Mama | Truckee River Regional Park

Aug. 10 | Paul David & the Drivers | Downtown Truckee

Aug. 10 | The Sam Chase+The Untraditional | South Lake Tahoe

Aug. 13 | Wheeland Brothers | Tahoe City

AUG. 14-20

Aug. 15 | Coco Montoya | Village at Squaw Valley

Aug. 16 | Groove Foundry | Truckee River Regional Park

Aug. 17 | Monkey Ska | Downtown Truckee

Aug. 17 | Sol Peligro | South Lake Tahoe

Aug. 18 | Big Blu Soul Revue | Kings Beach

Aug. 20 | Mumbo Gumbo | Tahoe City

AUG. 21-27

Aug. 22 | Ronnie Baker Brooks | Village at Squaw Valley

Aug. 23 | Beatles Flashback | Truckee River Regional Park

Aug. 24 | Selasee+The Fafa Family | South Lake Tahoe

Aug. 25 | Yolo Mambo | Kings Beach

Aug. 27 | Brothers Comatose | Tahoe City

AUG. 27-SEPT. 5

Aug. 29 | Dennis Jones Band | Village at Squaw Valley

Aug. 30 | déjà vu | Truckee River Regional Park

Aug. 31 | Wesley Orsolic Band | South Lake Tahoe

Sept. 1 | The Wrinkle | Kings Beach

Sept. 3 | Joy and Madness with Trey Stone | Tahoe City (3 p.m.)

Sept. 5 | Lone Star Revue with Mark Hummel and Anson Funderberg | Village at Squaw Valley