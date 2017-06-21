Practice water safety on Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe is a paddler’s paradise, highlighted by the Lake Tahoe Water Trail, a 72-mile water route along the shoreline that links public beaches and launch and landing sites to help paddlers have a safe and fun adventure.
Waterproof maps are available of the Lake Tahoe Water Trail at local paddle shops. Visit laketahoewatertrail.org for details.
Sierra Business Council, Project Manager of the Lake Tahoe Water Trail, wants to ensure that all paddlers make the most of his or her time paddling Lake Tahoe and other local waterways, by practicing water safety.
DOWNLOAD THE WATER SAFETY BROCHURE HERE
Water Trail Paddle Tips
- Lake Tahoe is a deep lake and cold, even on the hottest summer day. Be prepared for an emergency.
- Check weather and marine forecasts.
- Beware of cold water shock and hypothermia. Dress for water temperature.
- Always wear your life jacket and SUP leash.
- Carry a whistle, flashlight and cell phone. Dry bags are available at many local outfitters.
- Know how to self rescue.
- Notify someone of your itinerary.
- Boating regulations require all adults to carry a life vest and all children 12 years old and younger MUST wear a life vest in all vessels, including on kayaks and SUPs.
- Camping is allowed only in designated campgrounds.
- Fires are permitted only in established campgrounds or day use areas. Check fire restrictions.
- Respect private property.
- Dispose of waste properly, including dog poop bags.
- Leave what you find. Take only photos. Leave No Trace.
- Respect and enjoy wildlife from afar.
- Watch your step. The small fragile Tahoe Yellow Cress mustard plant only grows on the sandy beaches of Lake Tahoe and nowhere else in the world. Please avoid walking or dragging your boats and boards over any shoreline vegetation.
- Before you launch, make sure your gear is Clean, Drained and Dry to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species that can ruin the clarity and health of Lake Tahoe and the surrounding lakes. Learn how to self-inspect and decontaminate your gear at com or better yet, rent gear from a local paddle shop.