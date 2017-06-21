Practice water safety on Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe is a paddler’s paradise, highlighted by the Lake Tahoe Water Trail, a 72-mile water route along the shoreline that links public beaches and launch and landing sites to help paddlers have a safe and fun adventure.

Waterproof maps are available of the Lake Tahoe Water Trail at local paddle shops. Visit laketahoewatertrail.org for details.

Sierra Business Council, Project Manager of the Lake Tahoe Water Trail, wants to ensure that all paddlers make the most of his or her time paddling Lake Tahoe and other local waterways, by practicing water safety.

DOWNLOAD THE WATER SAFETY BROCHURE HERE







Water Trail Paddle Tips