Par 72

Yardage: 5419 to 7518

Course Rating: 66.1 to 75.5

Slope: 122 to 144

Old Greenwood in Truckee opened in 2004 as a Jack Nicklaus Signature Course, meaning that the Golden Bear himself was the designer. I’ve always enjoyed playing a Nicklaus layout as it is always a fair but stern test. Playing from the proper tees, the average player has a chance at a decent score and won’t feel beat up when he or she is done. The better player knows the need to plan each shot carefully so that they can score as well as they would at their home course. It’s a tough track, but I doubt that many would leave and say that they had their worst score of the year at Old Greenwood.

This is a championship course personally designed by the greatest golfer of all time.

As on most mountain courses you will find a lot of trees, but there is a fair amount of area off the tee to hit to. The fairways themselves are rolling, so practice your uneven lies as you will have a lot of them. There are numerous fairway sand traps, and each green is well protected by sand, in typical Jack Nicklaus style. The greens are large and rolling, so if you get on the wrong side of the hole a three or four putt is a real possibility.

Pay close attention to “today’s pin position” as the size of the green may add or subtract two clubs difference in distance. Yardages are well marked on the sprinkler heads, and the Yardage Book is invaluable. Water comes into play on 6 holes, and it is definitely in play. Even though it was opening day of the year, the course was in mid-season shape.

Many holes at Old Greenwood are picturesque, but my favorite was the tough par five sixth, measuring 436 to 578 yards. A large sand trap on the left must be avoided off the tee, and two trees guard the right side and can interfere with your second shot if you get behind them. Your second must avoid a large pond along the left and sand traps on the right. Your third shot will be over water (unless you are way right) hitting to a long and narrow green that is the largest on the course.

This is a championship course personally designed by the greatest golfer of all time. Remember to choose your tees carefully depending on your ability because that will go a long way into making Old Greenwood a fantastic golf experience. | oldgreenwood.com