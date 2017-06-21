Keep pets safe during fireworks, summer heat

Many people enjoy the booming sounds and flashing lights of fireworks, but they can be terrifying and overwhelming for pets, and possibly hazardous.

On the Fourth of July, so many pets are frightened and try to escape the sights and sounds that animal shelters around the nation report a dramatic increase in lost pets during the holiday, according to the Humane Society of the United States.

Use these tips for protecting your pets.

Keep your pet away from fireworks

Pets are more sensitive to loud noises, flashing lights and strong smells, so on the Fourth of July it’s best to leave pets safely indoors, preferably with a radio or TV turned on to hide jarring noises.

Do NOT tie a dog to a deck or any other elevated structured. Fireworks scare dogs. A Tahoe local lost their dogs when they jumped off a deck that they were tied to during a fireworks display and were killed.

Even pets who are usually kept outdoors should be brought inside. And if you are going to an Independence Day event and cannot leave your pet unattended at home, keep it leashed and under your direct control.

Every year following local fireworks shows, there is always several people looking for dogs that have taken off. Remember, it’s dark after a fireworks show, there is a lot of traffic and dogs face dangers like coyotes. You don’t want your dog running off at night.

Protect your pet from the heat

High temperatures put your pet at risk of heat stroke, which can become deadly quickly. Keep an eye on your pets and act immediately if you see any signs of heatstroke.

Never leave your pet in a parked car, even if the day doesn’t seem that warm. Even when the temperature outside is 72 degrees, the temperature inside a car can rocket to a fatal 116 degrees in less than an hour.

Use a collar and I.D. tag

All pets, even those kept indoors full-time, should always wear collars with ID tags. Indoor-only pets can become so frightened during fireworks displays that they may take desperate measures to escape the noise, including breaking through window or door screens. It’s also a good idea to have your pet microchipped.

If your pet gets lost

If your pet does become lost, contact animal control and surrounding shelters immediately.

If you find a lost pet, either take it to the address on the tag or bring it to a local animal shelter.

Truckee, North Shore, West Shore

El Dorado Animal Service Department (Tahoma/Rubicon/Meeks Bay) | (530) 573-7925

After Hours: (530) 621-6600

Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe | (530) 587-5948

Placer County Animal Control (North & West Shores/Northstar/Olympic Valley) | (530) 546-1990

Placer County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch | (530) 581-6300

Town of Truckee Animal Services | (530) 582-2484

Truckee Police Dispatch | (530) 550-2320

Incline Village & Crystal Bay

Pet Network Humane Society | (775) 832-4404

Washoe County Animal Services | (775) 322-3647

South Lake Tahoe

Douglas County Animal Services (Stateline/East Shore) | (775) 786-5126

El Dorado Animal Service Department | (530) 573-7925

After Hours: (530) 621-6600

Lake Tahoe Humane Society | (530) 542-2847