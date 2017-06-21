June 22 to 28, 2017 | Tahoe bursts into summer

By
Katherine Hill
-
“Milky Way Above Sagehen Meadows 3” was photographed on June 2, 2017, at 4:21 a.m. “It’s been another great year for the Camas wildflowers out at Sagehen Meadows, just north of Truckee at Stampede Reservoir,” says photographer Scott Thompson. “A headlamp was used to light up the foreground of this photo and the Milky Way can be seen in the night sky.” Photography by Scott Thompson | ScottShotsPhoto.com @ScottShotsPhoto

The wildflowers are bursting, fed in abundance by the winter’s long season, school is finally out and the temperatures are rising to mark the start of another glorious season in Tahoe – summer.

READ MORE: Asian clam control at Sand Harbor

This summer promises to be another special one, as winter’s reach continues into the season and the snowpack will likely blanket many Tahoe Sierra peaks well into fall. While this means that summiting some peaks may have to be postponed this year and many trails remain under flowing creeks, it’s an opportunity to embrace some of what makes our mountain home so unique. The chance to ski or snowboard in the morning, and then hit the trails, the beach or the lakes in the afternoon. It always brings a smile to my face to pass a vehicle laden with Tahoe gear – a paddleboard on top with the skis and mountain bikes on the back. Now, that’s the Tahoe spirit.

We embrace both sides of this special summer season in this issue as Tim Hauserman explores the wildflowers at Ward Creek Park on the West Shore and Casey Glaubman explores the high-mountain snow at one of California’s tallest peaks – Mount Shasta. While Mount Shasta is just a bit north of Tahoe, Casey kept running into Tahoe locals following “The Endless Ski Season” and was inspired to share his time at Shasta. Locally, Squaw Valley is still open for skiing and riding, so tackle two Tahoe sports in one day and check off #95 on our Ultimate Tahoe Summer Bucket List contest.

Katherine Hill
Katherine Hill
Katherine first moved to Tahoe in 1998 and has been in love with the Tahoe-Truckee region ever since. She has been in the journalism field for more than 25 years and has worked for daily and weekly newspapers and magazines, as well as online publications, as an award-winning writer and editor. In the fall of 2013, Katherine became only the third owner of the 33-year-old publication, and today serves as its Publisher and Editor In Chief. Life in Tahoe is an amazing place to live, and she enjoys hiking and water sports in the summer, and cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and sledding with her nephew, Anikin.

