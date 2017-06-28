Gray’s Crossing first opened in 2007 and was designed by Jim Hardy and Peter Jacobsen. It sits in a lush meadow not far from Prosser Reservoir, just a 5- to 10-minute drive from downtown Truckee. It is highlighted with towering pine trees, oblong lakes and native sierra landscapes underneath the shadows of the surrounding mountain peaks. Originally a private golf facility, the course eventually became public, but still feels much like a private club in the way it is meticulously maintained and professionally operated.

18 holes | Par 72

Yardage | 5,349-7466

Rating | 63.8-74.7

Slope | 112-143

The grounds as a whole sit in an area more flat and open than a typical mountain course, but the links are positioned in such a way as to take full advantage of the natural contour of the land, making way for plenty of elevation changes and rolling topography. The fairways are wider than your typical mountain course and the rough is clean cut and rather forgiving, sporting a healthy mix of bordering terrain laden with old trees and pine needles, as well as the perfectly placed water hazards that come in to play on several holes.

True and honest as they come, the greens are jam packed with breaks and bends that demand attention and respect.

A characteristic that stands out amongst the rest is the putting surfaces. The greens themselves are fairly large and, more often than not, relatively straightforward to find with a coordinated approach shot. True and honest as they come, they’re jam packed with breaks and bends that demand attention and respect. Traps on the outskirts are steep and deep with overhanging lips and abstract edges, which can riddle and penalize even the best of bunker players. Even early in the season, the greens are playing lightning fast and your speed on the dance floor can really win or lose you more strokes than anywhere else on the course. A lot of pins sit on apexes and high points, exaggerating putts hit too soft or hard. That being said, finding the bottom of the cup can be had here with a consistent tempo and thorough evaluation of the subtle slopes of the surface.

There’s a grass teed driving range and short game facility on site, as well as an expansive putting green to get your putter tuned up to the quickness of the short grass. Split fairways, steep runs up and down, blind lies, drivable par 4s and sharp doglegs for the fade and draw are just a few of the surprises waiting for you to try your luck with out at this stunning, championship-caliber golf club.

After your round, regardless of how you shoot, be sure to stop in for cold drinks and some of the best food you’ll come across at a golf course. The bar and grill have indoor and outdoor patio seating with a cozy lounge area and fire pit overlooking the 18th hole. Music in the Mountains is under way at Gray’s Crossing. Join the crowd every week for live music out on the lawn.

For more information or to book a tee time, visit golfintahoe.com or call (866) 703-4653.