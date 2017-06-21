“Finding Fontinalis” premieres in Tahoe

Local Freshies, in association with Patagonia, will host a premiere of “Finding Fontinalis” at South Lake Brewing Company on July 6 at 8 p.m. This free event all ages is a fundraiser for California Trout.

Patagonia’s newest film “Finding Fontinalis” from Travis Lowe is inspired by an old gaucho’s tale of “The place with the big red fish.” A crew of fishermen set out to search for a new world-record brook trout. During this journey, the water, landscape and culture surrounding it become the impetus to conserve and protect it all.

Watch the trailer

“Finding Fontinalis” Official F3T Trailer from Cinema Digital Productions on Vimeo.

Shot over a nearly four-year span on location in Canada, Argentina, Montana, California and Florida, “Finding Fontinalis” is the brainchild of angler and filmmaker Travis Lowe.

In the summer of 1915, John William Cook disappeared into the vast boreal forests of northern Ontario, emerging seven days later with a 14.5-pound brook trout from the Nipigon River—the largest the world had ever seen. But the record was almost immediately embroiled in controversy: Some said Cook didn’t take the fish on the fly, some said it was one of Cook’s native guides who caught the fish, some even said it was no brook trout at all. Nevertheless, the record persisted.

One hundred years later, three anglers — fueled by an old gaucho’s tale that told of “el lugar con el pescado rojo grande,” the place with the big red fish — descend upon the Chubut province of Argentina in search of giant brook trout that are no longer found in their native North American range due to habitat loss and degradation.

Photographer Bryan Gregson, Patagonia’s Director of Fishing Bart Bonime and Yvon Chouinard, environmentalist, angler and founder of Patagonia, followed Agustin Fox, the charismatic and hardworking owner of Las Pampas Lodge, into an uncharted watershed to chase down the rumors. It is there that Fox shares his vision for something much greater than a new world record: the protection of not only the fish, but the land, water and culture that surround it.

There will be swag, a raffle and beer on tap during the July 6 showing. | localfreshies.com