Entertainment Calendar | June & July

Get your Led on with Zepperella at Crystal Bay Casino on July 1.

JUNE 29 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

High Sierra Music Festival Quincy

Cash Only The Beacon 1 p.m.

Jody Sweet Best Pies 4 p.m.

Stacy Jones Band Lakeview Commons 4:30 p.m.

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

The Altons Downtown Truckee 6:30 p.m.

Ruby Jane Cottonwood 7 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Missy Anderson Moody’s 8 p.m.

Bobby G Cabo Wabo 9:30 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harvey’s 8 p.m.

Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

Justin Rivera Crystal Bay Casino 8:30 p.m.

Thomas Dale w/Michael Blaustein The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Damaged Goods Boomtown 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Eric Anderson & Kate Cotter Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

The Rooks Peppermill 7 p.m.

Voodoo Cowboys Carson Valley Inn 7 p.m.

Frank Perry Jazz Combo 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Swinging Chads Atlantis 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

Platinum Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Stephen Lord Boomtown 9 p.m.

Audioboxx Eldorado 10 p.m.

XM Freddie Lex GSR 10 p.m.

The Shop 1 Up 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Punktematrix Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 7 p.m.

Rich Shydner Laugh Factory 9:30 p.m.

JUNE 30 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

High Sierra Music Festival Quincy

Mo’z Motley Blues Band The Beacon 1 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Paul Covarelli Resort at Squaw Creek 5 p.m.

Rebelution w/ Nahko and Medicine for the People Harvey’s Outdoor Arena 5:30 p.m.

The Sextones Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.

George Souza Cottonwood 7 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Beautiful Anarchy Whiskey Dick’s 8 p.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Missy Anderson Moody’s 8:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Ike & Martin Bar of America 9:30 p.m.

Andy Frasco & the UN Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

Warren G Hard Rock 10 p.m.

Island of Black & White Cabo Wabo 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

Thomas Dale w/Michael Blaustein The Improv 9 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harvey’s 8 p.m.

Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Swinging Chads Atlantis 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

First Take Great Western Marketplace 5 p.m.

Damaged Goods Boomtown 5 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Eric Anderson Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.

Soul Connection Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Phora Jub Jub’s 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Cowboy Indian w/The Other Brothers Red Dog Saloon 7:30 p.m.

Miike Snow and Phantogram Grand Sierra 7:30 p.m.

The Rooks Peppermill 8 p.m.

Easy Rider Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Platinum Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Stephen Lord Boomtown 9 p.m.

Audioboxx Eldorado 10 p.m.

Cook Book Atlantis 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Mo Funk Circus Circus 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Kronik Silver Legacy 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Rich Shydner Laugh Factory 9:30 p.m.

Justin Rivera Pioneer Underground 9:30 p.m.

Special Events

Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.

JULY 1 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

High Sierra Music Festival Quincy

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Grant Farm KT Base Bar 4 p.m.

Joel the Band & The Rising Tahoe Donner Driving Range 6 p.m.

Kelly and Jeff Art Truckee 7 p.m.

George Souza Cottonwood 7 p.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

One Dollar Check Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

Zepparella w/Cache & Tree Fitty Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

Funk Assassination Bar of America 9:30 p.m.

Garage Boys Cabo Wabo 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chango High Camp Squaw 12 p.m.

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harvey’s 8 p.m.

Thomas Dale w/Michael Blaustein The Improv 8 & 10 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Swinging Chads Atlantis 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

The California Honeydrops Wingfield Park 5 p.m.

TOCCATA BOPS Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

The Novelists Minnesota St. Stage Carson City 7 p.m.

Four Divas Reno Ballroom 8 p.m.

The Rooks Peppermill 8 p.m.

Easy Rider Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Martina McBride Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

Kate Cotter, Tyler Stafford, Grace Gatsby, DJ Kristophari The Jungle 8 p.m.

Haley O’Ryan Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Cook Book Atlantis 10 p.m.

Kat Nova Lex GSR 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ R. Styles Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

DJ Kronik Silver Legacy 10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Fashen Peppermill 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 5:30 & 8 p.m.

The Rat Pack Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

“Its An Ives Thing” Restless Artists’ Theatre 7:30 p.m.

Justin Rivera Pioneer Underground 8:30 p.m.

“Flight of the Navigator” Wingfield Park 8:45 p.m.

Rich Shydner Laugh Factory 9:30 p.m.

Special Events

Biggest Little City Wing Fest Silver Legacy

Star Spangled Sparks Victorian Square

Downtown Wine Walk Carson City

JULY 2 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

High Sierra Music Festival Quincy

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Red Rose Valhalla Grand Lawn 1 p.m.

Dead Winter Carpenters Commons Beach 4 p.m.

Live music KT Base Bar 4 p.m.

Aja Vu & Wonder Bread Tahoe Donner Driving Range 6 p.m.

Broadway Opera Pops Village Green Incline 7 p.m.

BIG Something w/The Grain Moe’s BBQ 7 p.m.

Sammy Hagar & The Circle Harvey’s Lake Tahoe 7:30 p.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.

Garage Boys Cabo Wabo 9:30 p.m.

Butcher Brown Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ All Good Funk Alliance High Camp Squaw 12 p.m.

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 4:30 & 7 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harvey’s 8 p.m.

Thomas Dale w/Michael Blaustein The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Jon Stephens Sands Regency 6 p.m.

Colin Ross Band Village Green 6 p.m.

MasterWorks Chorale Wingfield Park 7 p.m.

Raging Fyah Brasserie Saint James 7:30 p.m.

Matt Franco Peppermill 8 p.m.

Cook Book Atlantis 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Craig Wayne Boyd Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ Kronik Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“It’s An Ives Thing” Restless Artists’ Theatre 2 p.m.

Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 2 & 5:30 p.m.

Reno Retro Canteen McKinley Arts and Culture Center 7 & 9 p.m.

Magician Matt Franco Peppermill 8 p.m.

Rich Shydner Laugh Factory 9:30 p.m.

Special Events

Biggest Little City Wing Fest Silver Legacy

JULY 3 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lil Smokies Squaw Valley 12 p.m.

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Bonfire Dub w/Bridget law & Big Head Todd and the Monsters KT Base Bar 4 p.m.

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Lil Smokies w/Freddy & Francine Moe’s BBQ 9 p.m.

Mescalito Cabo Wabo 9:30 p.m.

New Wave Crave MontBleu 10 p.m.

Bass Tribe Tahoe Tahoe Biltmore 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ High Camp Squaw 12 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harvey’s 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

The Sounds and Rhythm of David and Grace Hayes Wingfield Park 5 p.m.

Clint Holmes Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.

Kick Atlantis 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

JULY 4 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Mimi and Jay of Fruition w/Freddie & Francine Moe’s BBQ 12 p.m.

Blues Monsters Donner Summit Lodge 12 p.m.

Chris Cain Village at Squaw 6 p.m.

Broadway Opera Pops Squaw Valley Amphitheater 7 p.m.

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Bread & Butter Cabo Wabo 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ High Camp Squaw 12 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Carson City Orchestra Mormon State Park 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

The Rooks Peppermill 7 p.m.

Reno Phil Orchestra and Chorus Wingfield Park 7:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Special Events

Genoa Americana Celebration

Star Spangled Sparks Victorian Square

JULY 5 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Ike & Martin Jake’s on the Lake 6 p.m.

Bob Woods Swampbilly Valhalla Grand Lawn 5:30 p.m.

Mark Mackay Truckee Regional Park 6:30 p.m.

New Wave Crave Cabo Wabo 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

The Magic of Rob Lake Harvey’s 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

The Shari Puorto Band Sands Regency 6 p.m.

Summer Concert Series Lazy 5 Regional Park 6:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

MasterWorks Chorale Reno-Tahoe Airport 7 p.m.

Emeline Michel Wingfield Park 7:30 p.m.

Kick Atlantis 8 p.m.

Wednesday Live Blues The Saint 8 p.m.

Brit Floyd Grand Sierra 9 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Karaoke Jub Jub’s 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Great Basin Young Chautauqua McKinley Arts and Culture Center 9:30 a.m.

Silver State Young Chautauqua Bartley Ranch Regional Park 7 p.m.

JULY 6 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Diegos Umbrella Lakeview Commons 4:30 p.m.

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

The Knitts Downtown Truckee 6:30 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Michelle Moonshine Moody’s 8 p.m.

Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow Revue Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

Bobby G Cabo Wabo 9:30 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe

The Magic of Rob Lake Harvey’s 8 p.m.

Electroswing Burlesque The Loft 10 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Tyler Stafford Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.

Ira Shore Steinway Piano Gallery 7 p.m.

Squeek Steele & Lolli Jones First United Methodist Church 7 p.m.

Angela Kraft Cross Trinity Episcopal Church 7 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Kick Atlantis 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

Sam Chase The Saint 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ Punktematrix Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Kovert Lex GSR 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“It’s An Ives Thing” Restless Artists’ Theatre 7:30 p.m.

Justin Rivera Pioneer Underground 8 p.m.

JULY 7 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Sneaky Creatures Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Hell’s Belles Hard Rock 8:30 p.m.

Michelle Moonshine Moody’s 8:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Coburn Station Bar of America 9:30 p.m.

Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe w/Naughty Professor Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

Skid Roses Cabo Wabo 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open mic Art Truckee 7 p.m.

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe

“It’s An Ives Thing” Restless Artists’ Theatre 7:30 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harvey’s 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Angela Kraft Cross Trinity Episcopal Church 12 p.m.

Kick Atlantis 4 p.m.

Jelly Bread Wingfield Park 5 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Latin Tres River School Farm 6:30 p.m.

Fine Motor Sundance Books 7 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Reno Pops Orchestra Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.

Chris Isaak Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

Dead Winter Carpenters The Saint 9 p.m.

Atomika Atlantis 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Boy Who Spoke With Animals” Redfield Performing Arts Center 2 &7 p.m.

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Justin Rivera Pioneer Underground 9 p.m.

Stand-Up Comedy 3rd Street Bar 8:30 p.m.

Special Events

Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.

JULY 8 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Elizabeth Busch Letourneau Events Plaza Squaw 11 a.m.

Milton Merlos Funitel Plaza Squaw 12 & 2 p.m.

Zona Nortena Events Plaza Squaw 12:15 p.m.

World Beatnix First St. Stage Squaw 1:45 & 3:15 p.m.

Candelaria Events Plaza Squaw 2:15 & 3:45 p.m.

Robert Drake & Art Franco Art Truckee 7 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers MontBleu 8 p.m.

Hell’s Belles Hard Rock 8:30 p.m.

Michelle Moonshine Moody’s 8:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Matisyahu w/The Umpires Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

Coburn Station Bar of America 9:30 p.m.

Skid Roses Cabo Wabo 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s 8 p.m.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe

RENO & BEYOND

Kick Atlantis 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Pops on the River Wingfield Park 5 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Guitar Shorty Minnesota St. Stage Carson City 7 p.m.

The Spinners TJ’s Corral 8 p.m.

Nero & Protohype Cargo 8 p.m.

Black Rock City Allstars The Saint 8 p.m.

Atomika Atlantis 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Spryte Peppermill 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Boy Who Spoke With Animals” Redfield Performing Arts Center 2 &7 p.m.

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 2 & 7:30 p.m.

Jacques Simard Pioneer Underground 2 p.m.

Justin Rivera Pioneer Underground 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.

“It’s An Ives Thing” Restless Artists’ Theatre 7:30 p.m.

“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Special Events

Carson City Ghost Walk



JULY 9 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Elizabeth Busch Letourneau Events Plaza Squaw 11 a.m.

Milton Merlos Funitel Plaza Squaw 12 & 2 p.m.

DonGato Band Events Plaza Squaw 12:15 p.m.

World Beatnix First St. Stage Squaw 1:45 & 3:15 p.m.

Camino Events Plaza Squaw 2:15 & 3:45 p.m.

Alma Afrobeat Ensemble Commons Beach 4 p.m.

Train Harvey’s Outdoor Arena 6:30 p.m.

The Sam Chase Moe’s BBQ 7 p.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Judith & Rocky chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

CeCe Gable & John Shipley Arrowcreek Clubhouse 12 p.m.

Colin Ross Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Broadway Opera Pops Corpus Christi Catholic Church Carson City 3 p.m.

Matthew Fish S. John’s Presbyterian Church 3:30 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Ryjo Sands Regency 6 p.m.

CeCe Gable and Friends Village Green 6 p.m.

Reno Youth Jazz Orchestra Sands Regency 6 p.m.

Wild Child, tribute to Janis Joplin Wingfield Park 7 p.m.

Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley Brasserie Saint James 7:30 p.m.

Atomika Atlantis 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ Kronik Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 2 p.m.

“It’s An Ives Thing” Restless Artists’ Theatre 2 p.m.

Conscious Dance River School Farm 6:30 p.m.

Special Events

JULY 10 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Jiyan Chen Steinway Piano Gallery 7 p.m.

The Bumper Jacksons Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Shrek The Musical” Wingfield Park 5 p.m.

JULY 11 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Grady Champion Village at Squaw 6 p.m.

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Tahoe Improv Players Valhalla 7:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Reno Youth Jazz Orchestra II Reno-Tahoe Airport 1:30 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Shiloh First United Methodist Church 7 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

RJ Jub Jub’s 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Sierra Nevada Ballet Wingfield Park 8 p.m.

JULY 12 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

Drop Theory Truckee Regional Park 6:30 p.m.



DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Luma Act in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Villalobos Brothers Plaza Maya 11 a.m.

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

The A Capella Show The Discovery Museum 5 & 6:30 p.m.

First Take Sands Regency 6 p.m.

The Reno Ukulele Group Nightingale Concert Hall 6 p.m.

Summer Concert Series Lazy 5 Regional Park 6:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Villalobos Brothers Wingfield Park 7:30 p.m.

Jazz Jam Living the Good Life 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday Live Blues The Saint 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Michelle Myers Sierra Arts Gallery 7 p.m.

JULY 13 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Afrolicious Lakeview Commons 4:30 p.m.

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

The Novelists Downtown Truckee 6:30 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe

Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Reno Youth Jazz Orchestra I Tahoe-Reno Airport 11 a.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Milton Merlos Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.

The Fantods First United Methodist Church 7 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Songs From My Cuban Island Trinity Episcopal Church 7 p.m.

The Revolution Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

Voodoo Cats The Saint 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Asha & Mystic Moon Belly Dancers West Street Market 6 p.m.

Literary Death Match The Trocadero 7 p.m.

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“It’s An Ives Thing” Restless Artists’ Theatre 7:30 p.m.

Kevin Farley Pioneer Underground 8 p.m.

JULY 14 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Calling Ophelia Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Lenny Kravitz Harvey’s Lake Tahoe 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Uncle Lucius Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

Jermaine Dupri MontBleu 11:45 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe

RENO & BEYOND

Waltzes for Violin & Piano Trinity Episcopal Church 12 p.m.

Reno Municipal Band Wingfield Park 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Mojo Green Wingfield Park 5 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

America Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Cody Johnson w/Roger Creager Cargo 8 p.m.

Spose Jub Jub’s 8:30 p.m.

Donny and Marie Osmond Grand Sierra 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” Damonte Ranch High School 3 p.m.

“Shrek the Musical” Destiny Community Center 7 p.m.

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“Sordid Lives” Good Luck Macbeth 7:30 p.m.

“It’s An Ives Thing” Restless Artists’ Theatre 7:30 p.m.

“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

“Vortex” Robert Hawkins Amphitheater 8:30 p.m.

“Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure” Wingfield Park 8:45 p.m.

Kevin Farley Pioneer Underground 9:30 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 10 p.m.

Special Events

Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.

15th annual Reno Basque Festival



JULY 15 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Melvin Seals & JGB Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe

RENO & BEYOND

Drums, Flags & Crafts Pennington Facility 3 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

First Take Somersett Day on the Green 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Gene Evaro Jr. Brewery Arts Center 7 p.m.

A Thousand Heroes Cargo 7 p.m.

38 Special Nugget Ballroom 8 p.m.

Rascal Flats Peppermill 8 p.m.

Ali Wong Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

People with Bodies, Team Francis and Raksha Paksha The Saint 9 p.m.



DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Folklorico Dance Larry D. Johnson Community Center 10 a.m.

“Shrek the Musical” Destiny Community Center 2 & 7 p.m.

The Power of Voice The Basement Theater 6 p.m.

Ali Wong Silver Legacy 6:30 p.m.

Kevin Farley Pioneer Underground 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“Sordid Lives” Good Luck Macbeth 7:30 p.m.

“It’s An Ives Thing” Restless Artists’ Theatre 7:30 p.m.

“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Brian Regan Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

“Vortex” Robert Hawkins Amphitheater 8:30 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 10 p.m.

Special Events

24-Hour Mural Marathon Circus Circus

Reno Basque Festival Wingfield Park

JULY 16 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Desert Rhythm Project Commons Beach 4 p.m.

Third Eye Blind Harvey’s Outdoor Arena 7:30 p.m.

Willy Tea Taylor w/Darren Senn Moe’s BBQ 8 p.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Luma Act in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Colin Ross chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

John Shipley Sands Regency 6 p.m.

Kyle Rea & The Moonlighters Village Green 6 p.m.

Gospel Fest 2017 Wingfield Park 6 p.m.

Dana Louise & the Glorious Birds Brasserie Saint James 7:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Ecstatic Dance Reno Idlewild Park 9:30 a.m.

“Shrek the Musical” Destiny Community Center 2 p.m.

“Sordid Lives” Good Luck Macbeth 2 p.m.

“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 2 p.m.

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 2 p.m.

“It’s An Ives Thing” Restless Artists’ Theatre 2 p.m.

Special Events

24-Hour Mural Marathon Circus Circus

JULY 17 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Reno Phil Rocks Tahoe Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Trout Fishing in America Wingfield Park 5 p.m.

Andrew Sisters Act Reno-Tahoe Airport 6 p.m.

Hot Club of Cowtown Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.

Moon Ensemble The Saint 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Israeli Dancing McKinley Arts and Culture Center 9:30 p.m.

Special Events

JULY 18 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Hamish Anderson Village at Squaw 6 p.m.

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Dada Hard Rock 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Tristan Selzler Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.

Bryan Chuan Steinway Piano Gallery 7 p.m.

Maximum Brass in Concert First United Methodist Church 7 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Silver State Young Chautauqua National Automobile Museum 9 a.m. & 6 p.m.

Sole Expression Wingfield Park 8 p.m.

JULY 19 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Ike & Martin Jake’s on the Lake 6 p.m.

Richard March Band Valhalla 5:30 p.m.

Truth Cartel Truckee Regional Park 6:30 p.m.



DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Summer Concert Series Lazy 5 Regional Park 6:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Tony G Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Dr. Ron Williams piano St. John’s Presbyterian Church 7:30 p.m.

Ozomatli Wingfield Park 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday Live Blues The Saint 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Silver State Young Chautauqua National Automobile Museum 6 p.m.

Larry Maurice Cowboy Poetry Bartley Ranch Regional Park 7 p.m.

“The Divine Comedy” Center for Spiritual Living 7:30 p.m.

“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

JULY 20 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Wanderlust Squaw Valley

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

David Luning Band Lakeview Commons 4:30 p.m.

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

The Sextones Downtown Truckee 6:30 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Northwoods Clubhouse 6:30 p.m.

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Luma Act in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Duo Siqueira Lima Trinity Episcopal Church 7 p.m.

Chamber Trio Steinway Piano Gallery 7 p.m.

The Jazzettes First United Methodist Church 7 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Sordid Lives” Good Luck Macbeth 7:30 p.m.

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

Rex Navarrete Pioneer Underground 8 p.m.

“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Special Events

Sierra Nevada Guitar Festival & Competition Reno, Nev.

JULY 21 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Wanderlust Squaw Valley

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Lumanation Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Timesplitters Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open mic Art Truckee 7 p.m.

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Luma Act in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe

RENO & BEYOND

Reno Municipal Band Wingfield Park 12 p.m.

Sedona Farber Trinity Episcopal Church 12 p.m.

Sierra Nevada Classical Guitar Adult Competition Trinity Episcopal Church 1:30 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

The Sextones Wingfield Park 5 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Cotton Patch Gospel Sparks United Methodist Church 7:30 p.m.

Paul Thorn Cargo 8 p.m.

Sierra Nevada Classical Guitar Youth Competition Trinity Episcopal Church 8:30 p.m.

Vague Choir, Sit Kitty Sit The Saint 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Shrek the Musical” Destiny Community Center 7 p.m.

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“Sordid Lives” Good Luck Macbeth 7:30 p.m.

“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Lit @ Nite Studio on 4th 8 p.m.

Stand-Up Comedy 3rd Street Bar 8:30 p.m.

“The Rocketeer” Wingfield Park 8:45 p.m.

Rex Navarrete Pioneer Underground 9 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 10 p.m.

Special Events

Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.

Sierra Nevada Guitar Festival & Competition Reno, Nev.



JULY 22 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Wanderlust Squaw Valley

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Lydia Pense & Cold Blood Sierra Valley Farms 6 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Tainted Love w/Sleeper Cell & ZoSo Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Luma Act in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe

Special Events

FMX Motorcross Event Hard Rock Resort & Casino

RENO & BEYOND

Live music Spokane Street 11 a.m.

Cotton Patch Gospel Sparks United Methodist Church 2 & 7:30 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Kathleen Smith Sierra Water Gardens 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

La Misa Negra Brewery Arts Center 7 p.m.

Hoodslam Cargo 8 p.m.

Diana Krall Grand Sierra 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

The Frog King Puppet Show Nevada Sage Waldorf School 10:30 a.m.

“Shrek the Musical” Destiny Community Center 2 & 7 p.m.

“Alice in Wonderland” Damonte Ranch High School 3 & 5:30 p.m.

Rex Navarrete Pioneer Underground 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“Sordid Lives” Good Luck Macbeth 7:30 p.m.

“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 10 p.m.

Special Events

Carson City Ghost Walk

Northern Nevada Pride Arlington Park

A Taste of Downtown Carson City

JULY 23 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Wanderlust Squaw Valley

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Barwick and Siegfried Valhalla 1 p.m.

Poor Man’s Whiskey Commons Beach 4 p.m.

Tracorum w/Hibbity Dibbity Moe’s BBQ 8 p.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe

RENO & BEYOND

Chuck Hughes Band chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Paul Aller Duo Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Reno Municipal Band Wingfield Park 5:30 p.m.

Dallas Smith/Susan Mazer Sands Regency 6 p.m.

The Beatles Flashback Village Green 6 p.m.

Cotton Patch Gospel Sparks United Methodist Church 7:30 p.m.

The Ballroom Thieves Brasserie Saint James 7:30 p.m.

Reno Jazz Syndicate Showcase The Saint 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 2 p.m.

“Sordid Lives” Good Luck Macbeth 2 p.m.

“Shrek the Musical” Destiny Community Center 3 p.m.



Special Events

Off Road Race Series Wild West Motorsports Park

JULY 24 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

Sierra Nevada Ballet Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

SHUFFLE Pignic Pub & Patio 11 a.m.

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

The Note-ables Reno-Tahoe Airport 1 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Beethoven Lives Upstairs Wingfield Park 7 p.m.

High Desert Harmony Chorus The Premier Residence 7:15 p.m.

SHUFFLE Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Steal Your Rock N’ Roll Reno Little Theater 3:30 & 7 p.m.

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids Good Luck Macbeth Theatre 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Off Road Race Series Wild West Motorsports Park

JULY 25 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jimmy Thackery & the Drivers Village at Squaw 6 p.m.

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids Sand Harbor 10 a.m.

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Improv Players Valhalla 7:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Dolora Zajick Steinway Piano Gallery 7 p.m.

Red Tango First United Methodist Church 7 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Matchmaker” Reno Little Theater 1 p.m.

“O Brother Where Art Thou?” Liberty Food and Wine Exchange 5 p.m.

Che Malambo Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.

Northern Nevada Dance Coalition Wingfield Park 8 p.m.

JULY 26 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

Blues Monsters Truckee Regional Park 6:30 p.m.

The Novelists Valhalla Boathouse 7:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids Sand Harbor 10 a.m.

Lake Tahoe Dance Festival Gatekeeper’s Museum 5:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Andy T and Alabama Mike Sands Regency 6 p.m.

Summer Concert Series Lazy 5 Regional Park 6:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Niyaz ft. Azam Ali & Tanya Evanson Wingfield Park 7:30 p.m.

Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

Wednesday Live Blues The Saint 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Matchmaker” Reno Little Theater 7 p.m.

Tony Argento Cowboy Poetry Bartley Ranch Regional Park 7 p.m.

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

JULY 27 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Element of Soul Lakeview Commons 4:30 p.m.

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

Decoy Band Downtown Truckee 6:30 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids Sand Harbor 10 a.m.

Lake Tahoe Dance Festival Gatekeeper’s Museum 6 p.m.

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Night in the Country Festival Yerington

Ñiminoka Sparks Museum & Cultural Center 11 a.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

One Hit Wonders McKinley Arts and Culture Center 6 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Judith Ames & Rocky Tatarelli Sundance Books and Music 6:30 p.m.

Ben Pratt Steinway Piano Gallery 7 p.m.

Bella Voce First United Methodist Church 7 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Maximum Brass Trinity Episcopal Church 7 p.m.

The Steeldrivers Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

Roxxy Colie, Stabby Unicorn and Pink Awful The Saint 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Silver State Young Chautauqua West Street Market 6 p.m.

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“Sordid Lives” Good Luck Macbeth 7:30 p.m.

Vonnegut, Vonnegut! Nevada Sage Waldorf School 7:30 p.m.

“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Elayne Boosler Pioneer Underground 8 p.m.

JULY 28 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Achilles Wheel Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.

Jack Johnson Harvey’s Outdoor Arena 7 p.m.

Made in America Incline Village Pavilion 7 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Deestrukt & StaxOfwax of the Thermites Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Lake Tahoe Dance Festival Truckee Amphitheater 6 p.m.

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Luma Act in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Night in the Country Festival Yerington

Reno Municipal Band Wingfield Park 12 p.m.

Organist David Hatt Trinity Episcopal Church 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dainesly Wingfield Park 5 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Marshall Tucker Band TJ’s Corral 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

Kenny Rogers Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

First Take Underground at Alturas 9 p.m.

Travis Hayes The Saint 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Matchmaker” Reno Little Theater 1 p.m.

River Lights Dancing River School Farm 6:30 p.m.

“Shrek the Musical” Destiny Community Center 7 p.m.

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“Sordid Lives” Good Luck Macbeth 7:30 p.m.

Vonnegut, Vonnegut! Nevada Sage Waldorf School 7:30 p.m.

“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Secret Screening Wingfield Park 8:45 p.m.

Elayne Boosler Pioneer Underground 9:30 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 10 p.m.

Special Events

Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.

JULY 29 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Jack Johnson Harvey’s Lake Tahoe 7 p.m.

Pure Winter Art Truckee 7 p.m.

Aldo López-Gavilán Incline Village Pavilion 7 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.



DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Luma Act in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Night in the Country Festival Yerington

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Whitney Myer Sierra Water Gardens 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Jon Stephen Sands Regency 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Jack Mack & the Heart Attack Boomtown 6 & 9 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Southern Drawl Band Brewery Arts Center 7 p.m.

Reno Jazz Orchestra Wingfield Park 7:30 p.m.

Boz Scaggs Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

Melissa Ethridge Nugget Ballroom 8 p.m.

New Wave Crave and Schizopolitans The Saint 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Shrek the Musical” Destiny Community Center 2 & 7 p.m.

Vonnegut, Vonnegut! Nevada Sage Waldorf School 2 & 7:30 p.m.

Compression! Art and Fire Eldorado 3 p.m.

Elayne Boosler Pioneer Underground 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“Sordid Lives” Good Luck Macbeth 7:30 p.m.

“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 10 p.m.

Special Events

The Reno Garlic Festival Pat Barker Park

JULY 30 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Classical Tahoe Incline Village Pavilion 11 a.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Kuinka w/the Roemers Commons Beach 4 p.m.

Monophonics Moe’s BBQ 8 p.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Luma Act in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

Special Events

Glenbrook Rodeo Shakespeare Ranch

RENO & BEYOND

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Reno Municipal Band Wingfield Park 5:30 p.m.

Bayberry Cast Sands Regency 6 p.m.

Billy Slais, Gary Douglas and Marcy Benner Village Green 6 p.m.

Joel Ackerson Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.

Blackberry Smoke w/Kenneth Brian Band Cargo 7 p.m.

Gipsy Moon Brasserie Saint James 7:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 2 p.m.

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 2 p.m.

“Shrek the Musical” Destiny Community Center 3 p.m.

Vonnegut, Vonnegut! Nevada Sage Waldorf School 3 p.m.

Dancing Freedom River School Farm 6: 30 p.m.

Special Events

Biggest Little City Wing Fest Reno

JULY 31 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Reno Jazz Orchestra Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Eric Andersen Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.

Arensky Trio No. 1 Steinway Piano Gallery 7 p.m.

A Tribe Called Red Wingfield Park 7:30 p.m.

Turnpike Troubadours w/Charley Crockett Cargo 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids CVIC Hall 10 a.m.

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids Robert Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Biggest Little City Wing Fest Reno